Review Series 10.1172/JCI143777

Brain-gut axis dysfunction in the pathogenesis of traumatic brain injury

1School of Biochemistry and Immunology, Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute, Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland. 2 Department of Anesthesiology and Shock, Trauma and Anesthesiology Research Center, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 3Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition, National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Terez Shea-Donohue, Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition, NIDDK, NIH, 6707 Democracy Boulevard, Room 603, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-5450, USA. Email: terez.shea-donohue@nih.gov. Find articles by Hanscom, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1School of Biochemistry and Immunology, Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute, Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland. 2 Department of Anesthesiology and Shock, Trauma and Anesthesiology Research Center, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 3Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition, National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Terez Shea-Donohue, Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition, NIDDK, NIH, 6707 Democracy Boulevard, Room 603, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-5450, USA. Email: terez.shea-donohue@nih.gov. Find articles by Loane, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1School of Biochemistry and Immunology, Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute, Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland. 2 Department of Anesthesiology and Shock, Trauma and Anesthesiology Research Center, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 3Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition, National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Terez Shea-Donohue, Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition, NIDDK, NIH, 6707 Democracy Boulevard, Room 603, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-5450, USA. Email: terez.shea-donohue@nih.gov. Find articles by Shea-Donohue, T. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar



J Clin Invest. 2021;131(12):e143777.

© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation Published in Volume 131, Issue 12 on June 15, 20212021;131(12):e143777. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI143777 © 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a chronic and progressive disease, and management requires an understanding of both the primary neurological injury and the secondary sequelae that affect peripheral organs, including the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. The brain-gut axis is composed of bidirectional pathways through which TBI-induced neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration impact gut function. The resulting TBI-induced dysautonomia and systemic inflammation contribute to the secondary GI events, including dysmotility and increased mucosal permeability. These effects shape, and are shaped by, changes in microbiota composition and activation of resident and recruited immune cells. Microbial products and immune cell mediators in turn modulate brain-gut activity. Importantly, secondary enteric inflammatory challenges prolong systemic inflammation and worsen TBI-induced neuropathology and neurobehavioral deficits. The importance of brain-gut communication in maintaining GI homeostasis highlights it as a viable therapeutic target for TBI. Currently, treatments directed toward dysautonomia, dysbiosis, and/or systemic inflammation offer the most promise.

Preview pages Reset Next Page 0 Back