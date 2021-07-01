Neurodegenerative disorders and gut-brain interactions

Review Series 10.1172/JCI143775

Address correspondence to: Subhash Kulkarni, Center for Neurogastroenterology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 720 Rutland Avenue, ROSS 935, Baltimore, MD 21205, USA. Email: skulkar9@jh.edu . Or to: Ted M. Dawson, Institute for Cell Engineering, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 733 North Broadway, MRB 731, Baltimore, MD 21205, USA. Email: tdawson@jhmi.edu .

5 Department of Pharmacology and Molecular Sciences, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

1 Center for Neurogastroenterology, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Medicine,

Neurodegenerative disorders (NDs) affect essential functions not only in the CNS, but also cause persistent gut dysfunctions, suggesting that they have an impact on both CNS and gut-innervating neurons. Although the CNS biology of NDs continues to be well studied, how gut-innervating neurons, including those that connect the gut to the brain, are affected by or involved in the etiology of these debilitating and progressive disorders has been understudied. Studies in recent years have shown how CNS and gut biology, aided by the gut-brain connecting neurons, modulate each other’s functions. These studies underscore the importance of exploring the gut-innervating and gut-brain connecting neurons of the CNS and gut function in health, as well as the etiology and progression of dysfunction in NDs. In this Review, we discuss our current understanding of how the various gut-innervating neurons and gut physiology are involved in the etiology of NDs, including Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington’s disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, to cause progressive CNS and persistent gut dysfunction.

