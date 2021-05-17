Review Series 10.1172/JCI143776

Exploiting unique features of the gut-brain interface to combat gastrointestinal cancer

Alyssa Schledwitz,1 Guofeng Xie,1,2,3 and Jean-Pierre Raufman1,2,3,4

1Department of Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

2VA Maryland Healthcare System, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

3Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center and

4Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Jean-Pierre Raufman, Department of Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, University of Maryland School of Medicine, 22 S. Greene Street, N3W62, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, USA. Phone: 410.328.8728; Email: jraufman@som.umaryland.edu.

Published May 17, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 10 on May 17, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(10):e143776. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI143776.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published May 17, 2021 - Version history
View PDF

The gastrointestinal tract comprises a complex ecosystem with extensive opportunities for functional interactions between neoplastic epithelial cells and stromal, immune, neuronal, glial, and other cell types, as well as microorganisms and metabolites within the gut lumen. In this Review, we focus on interactions between gastrointestinal cancers and elements of the central and enteric nervous systems. This previously understudied but rapidly emerging area of investigation has blossomed in recent years, particularly with respect to improved understanding of neural contributions to the development and progression of esophageal, gastric, pancreatic, and colon neoplasia. Cancer neuroscience offers great promise to advance our understanding of how neural-cancer interactions promote alimentary tract neoplasia. The resulting mechanistic insights can be leveraged to identify diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers, and to develop novel therapeutic interventions.

