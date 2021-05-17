Review Series 10.1172/JCI143772

Roles for the gut microbiota in regulating neuronal feeding circuits

Kristie B. Yu and Elaine Y. Hsiao

Department of Integrative Biology & Physiology, University of California, Los Angeles, California, USA.

Address correspondence to: Kristie B. Yu or Elaine Y. Hsiao, Department of Integrative Biology & Physiology, 610 Charles E. Young Drive East, University of California, Los Angeles, California 90095, USA. Email: kristie.yu15@gmail.com (KBY). Email: ehsiao@g.ucla.edu (EYH).

Department of Integrative Biology & Physiology, University of California, Los Angeles, California, USA.

Published May 17, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 10 on May 17, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(10):e143772. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI143772.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published May 17, 2021 - Version history
The gut microbiota has the capacity to affect host appetite via intestinal satiety pathways, as well as complex feeding behaviors. In this Review, we highlight recent evidence that the gut microbiota can modulate food preference across model organisms. We discuss effects of the gut microbiota on the vagus nerve and brain regions including the hypothalamus, mesolimbic system, and prefrontal cortex, which play key roles in regulating feeding behavior. Crosstalk between commensal bacteria and the central and peripheral nervous systems is associated with alterations in signaling of neurotransmitters and neuropeptides such as dopamine, brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1). We further consider areas for future research on mechanisms by which gut microbes may influence feeding behavior involving these neural pathways. Understanding roles for the gut microbiota in feeding regulation will be important for informing therapeutic strategies to treat metabolic and eating disorders.

