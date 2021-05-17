Roles for the gut microbiota in regulating neuronal feeding circuits

Review Series 10.1172/JCI143772

Address correspondence to: Kristie B. Yu or Elaine Y. Hsiao, Department of Integrative Biology & Physiology, 610 Charles E. Young Drive East, University of California, Los Angeles, California 90095, USA. Email: kristie.yu15@gmail.com (KBY). Email: ehsiao@g.ucla.edu (EYH).

Address correspondence to: Kristie B. Yu or Elaine Y. Hsiao, Department of Integrative Biology & Physiology, 610 Charles E. Young Drive East, University of California, Los Angeles, California 90095, USA. Email: kristie.yu15@gmail.com (KBY). Email: ehsiao@g.ucla.edu (EYH).

The gut microbiota has the capacity to affect host appetite via intestinal satiety pathways, as well as complex feeding behaviors. In this Review, we highlight recent evidence that the gut microbiota can modulate food preference across model organisms. We discuss effects of the gut microbiota on the vagus nerve and brain regions including the hypothalamus, mesolimbic system, and prefrontal cortex, which play key roles in regulating feeding behavior. Crosstalk between commensal bacteria and the central and peripheral nervous systems is associated with alterations in signaling of neurotransmitters and neuropeptides such as dopamine, brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1). We further consider areas for future research on mechanisms by which gut microbes may influence feeding behavior involving these neural pathways. Understanding roles for the gut microbiota in feeding regulation will be important for informing therapeutic strategies to treat metabolic and eating disorders.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.