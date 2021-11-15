Cannabinoid receptor 1 signaling in hepatocytes and stellate cells does not contribute to NAFLD

Metabolic consequences of Cnr1 deletion in hepatocytes. Conditional Cnr1-knockout mice (Cnr1fl/fl) were generated using CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing to insert one loxP site upstream and another loxP site downstream of exon 2 of the Cnr1 allele (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI152242DS1). Cnr1fl/fl mice were bred with mice expressing Cre recombinase under the control of the mouse zona pellucida 3 promoter (ZP3-Cre) (31) to generate a germline deletion in Cnr1 (Cnr1Δ/Δ) mice. Cnr1 mRNA was undetectable in multiple tissues of Cnr1Δ/Δ mice, which confirmed that the loxP sites were functional and that Cre recombinase successfully knocked out CB-1 expression (32). We further assessed the brain, which is enriched in CB-1 expression (33). Cnr1fl/fl mice were crossed with SF1-Cre mice (34) to delete Cnr1 from SF1-expressing neurons (Cnr1SF1-KO). RNA in situ hybridization showed a significant reduction in Cnr1 mRNA levels in the ventromedial hypothalamus (VMH) of Cnr1SF1-KO mice compared with those in Cnr1fl/fl mice (32).

The Cnr1fl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 1B) were next bred with transgenic mice expressing Cre recombinase under the control of the hepatocyte-specific albumin promotor (Alb-Cre) to produce the hepatocyte-specific Cnr1-knockout mice (Hep-Cnr1–/–). Real-time qPCR was used to quantify the expression of Cnr1 mRNA in tissues of Cnr1fl/fl and Hep-Cnr1–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 1C). Cnr1 expression in whole-liver RNA extracts was very low compared with the expression in the hypothalamus, white adipose tissue, brown adipose tissue, and muscle.

Inasmuch as previous studies have suggested that caloric excess upregulates CB-1 expression and induces SREBP-1c in hepatocytes (27), we first investigated whether hepatic Cnr1 mRNA levels changed in livers of mice fed an HSD or HFD. HSD feeding for 17 weeks resulted in obesity, hepatocyte damage, and liver steatosis as evidenced by a marked increase in body weight, plasma alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and aspartate aminotransferase (AST) levels, liver histology, and liver TG and cholesterol levels in wild-type mice (Figure 1, A–C and F, and Figure 2, A and B). No significant differences in response to the HSD were observed between control and Hep-Cnr1–/– mice (Figure 1). Cnr1 mRNA levels were not induced by the HSD in control livers (Figure 1D); however, the expected induction of SREBP-1 protein as well as a significant increase in the level of mRNAs encoding genes involved in lipogenesis was observed (Figure 2, C–E). Concurrently, 17-week HSD feeding resulted in elevated mRNA levels of genes associated with fibrosis such as collagen type 1 α1 (Col1a1) and α-smooth muscle actin (αSMA), but there was no evidence of fibrosis as determined by picrosirius red (PSR) staining of liver sections and collagen quantification (Figure 1, E and F). Taken together, these data suggest that CB-1 expression is extremely low in liver and that Cnr1 deletion in hepatocytes did not prevent the hepatocellular metabolic dysfunction induced by the HSD.

Figure 1 Cnr1 deletion in hepatocytes does not affect body weight, liver function, or diet-induced obesity in 22-week-old mice fed chow or an HSD. Growth curves of chow-fed (A) and HSD-fed (B) Cnr1fl/fl and Hep-Cnr1–/– mice (n = 6–8/group). Body weights were monitored weekly starting at 5 weeks of age. (C) Plasma ALT and AST levels. (D) Whole-liver RNA was extracted for measurement of relative mRNA levels of Cnr1, Col1a1, Lrat, and Acta2 (αSMA) quantified by qPCR. ApoB was used as an invariant control. Values are expressed relative to chow-fed Cnr1fl/fl mice, which was arbitrarily set to 1. Corresponding mean C t values are denoted above. (E) Mean area of collagen was obtained by calculating the PSR-stained red area in the image under a split green channel, as described in the Methods. Results shown as mean ± SEM, assessed by ANOVA. (F) H&E, trichrome, and PSR staining of liver sections. Scale bar: 100 μm . All experiments (A–F) were repeated with a separate cohort of mice and with similar results.

Figure 2 Cnr1 deletion in hepatocytes does not affect liver steatosis in mice fed chow or HSD. The mice used are those described in Figure 1. (A and B) Liver TG and cholesterol levels in chow-fed Cnr1fl/fl and Hep-Cnr1–/– mice (n = 6–8/group) as well as HSD-fed Cnr1fl/fl and Hep-Cnr1–/– mice (n = 6–8/group) were measured before euthanasia at 22 weeks of age. (C and D) Membrane and nuclear fractions of SREBP-1 and SREBP-2 expression in pooled liver protein of chow-fed Cnr1fl/fl and Hep-Cnr1–/– mice (n = 6–8/group) as well as HSD-fed Cnr1fl/fl and Hep-Cnr1–/– mice (n = 6–8/group) euthanized at 22 weeks of age. Calnexin and Creb served as controls for membrane and nuclear proteins, respectively. (E) Total RNA was extracted from each mouse liver, and the relative mRNA expression levels of Srebp-1c, Srebp-2, Chrebp, Acly, Acc1, Fasn, Scd1, and Elovl6 were quantified by real-time PCR. ApoB was used as an invariant control. The values were expressed relative to that of chow-fed Cnr1fl/fl mice, which was arbitrarily set to 1. Corresponding mean C t values are denoted above. Results shown as mean ± SEM, assessed by ANOVA. mSREBP-1, membrane-bound SREBP-1; nSREBP-1, nuclear form of SREBP-1; mSREBP-2, membrane-bound SREBP-2; nSREBP-2, nuclear form of SREBP-2; Acly, ATP-citrate lyase; Chrebp, carbohydrate response element–binding protein; Elovl6, elongation of long chain fatty acids family member 6; Fasn, fatty acid synthase; Scd1, stearoyl CoA desaturase 1.

We next determined whether CB-1 in hepatocytes has a role in regulating glucose metabolism and insulin sensitivity. Hep-Cnr1–/– and control mice were fed chow or the HSD for 16 weeks. In both cohorts of mice, the HSD led to similarly elevated fasting blood glucose levels and there was no difference in glucose tolerance (Figure 3, A and B) or insulin sensitivity (Figure 3, C and D). To test whether hepatocyte Cnr1 deletion altered insulin resistance, Hep-Cnr1–/– and control mice were euthanized after a 17-week challenge with the HSD. Hepatocyte Cnr1 deletion did not alter plasma glucose and insulin levels (Figure 3, E and F). These studies demonstrated that hepatocyte-specific deletion of Cnr1 did not prevent glucose intolerance and insulin resistance induced by the HSD.

Figure 3 Hepatocyte-specific Cnr1 deletion does not affect glucose tolerance or insulin sensitivity in mice fed chow or HSD. Mice used are those described in Figure 1. Glucose and insulin tolerance tests were carried out 2 and 3 weeks prior to euthanasia, respectively. (A and B) Blood glucose levels were measured at indicated times after glucose injection. (C and D) Blood glucose levels were measured at indicated times after insulin injection. (E and F) Blood glucose and insulin levels after euthanasia at 22 weeks of age. Results shown as mean ± SEM, assessed by ANOVA. The experiments were repeated in a separate cohort of mice with similar results.

To determine whether hepatocyte-specific deletion of Cnr1 could alter the pathologic features of HFD-induced hepatic steatosis, Hep-Cnr1–/–and control mice were fed chow or an HFD for 12 weeks before euthanasia. Cnr1 deletion did not alter body weights (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B), plasma ALT and AST levels (Supplemental Figure 2C), glucose tolerance (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B), insulin sensitivity (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D), liver TG and cholesterol concentrations (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F), or liver histology (Supplemental Figure 2F). There were also no discernable differences in Cnr1 mRNA levels in response to the HFD between control and Hep-Cnr1–/– mice, but similar induction of mRNAs encoding genes involved in fibrogenesis and lipogenesis was observed (Supplemental Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 3G). PSR staining of liver sections and collagen quantification did not reveal evidence of significant fibrosis induced by HFD (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F). These studies demonstrated that deletion of Cnr1 does not change hepatic steatosis or the metabolic disorders induced by an HFD.

To determine whether hepatocyte-specific deletion of Cnr1 could reverse the pathologic features of diet-induced hepatic steatosis, Cnr1fl/fl mice were fed an HFD for 8 weeks and then injected with an adeno-associated virus expressing Cre recombinase (AAV-Cre) to delete Cnr1 in hepatocytes or a control (AAV-GFP) virus. Mice were maintained on the HFD for an additional 8 weeks before euthanasia. Cnr1 deletion did not alter body weights (Supplemental Figure 4A), plasma ALT and AST levels (Supplemental Figure 4B), glucose tolerance (Supplemental Figure 4C), insulin sensitivity (Supplemental Figure 4D), or liver TG and cholesterol concentrations (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). There were also no significant differences in liver histology (Supplemental Figure 5D). These studies showed that an inducible deletion of Cnr1 does not reverse hepatic steatosis or alter the HFD-induced pathological features.

Single-cell RNA sequencing of hepatocytes and HSCs reveals low Cnr1 expression in livers of mice fed chow or HSD. To determine if a small population of cells in the liver express CB-1 at high levels before and/or after HSD feeding, we performed single-cell RNA-sequencing (scRNA-seq) of livers from wild-type mice fed chow or an HSD for 17 weeks and analyzed Cnr1 expression. Previous studies showed that hepatocytes are sensitive to flow sorting (35); therefore, we optimized a hepatocyte isolation protocol without flow cytometry to harvest the greatest number of viable hepatocytes for sequencing. A total of 32,020 cell transcriptomes were obtained from 2 pairs of mice (21,891 chow and 10,129 HSD). The single-cell transcriptomes of each group were aggregated and analyzed with the Seurat R pipeline (36, 37). Hepatocytes had a higher ratio of mitochondrial genome transcripts than other resident liver cells, likely due to lysis during isolation (35). Nevertheless, our approach resulted in significantly more viable hepatocytes than previously published methods (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). A total of 17,530 cells were plotted in the chow-fed group (Figure 4A) and 8,256 cells in the HSD-fed group (Figure 4B) with a uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) (38).

Figure 4 Single-cell RNA sequencing reveals very low Cnr1 expression in hepatocytes and nonparenchymal liver cells of mice fed chow or HSD. Symbol UMAP plot highlighting 6 subclusters of main liver cell compartments from scRNA-seq data aggregated from chow-fed wild-type mice (A) and wild-type mice maintained on HSD for 17 weeks (B). Violin plots of representative hepatocyte zone–specific gene expression from (C) chow-fed wild-type mice and (D) wild-type mice maintained on HSD for 17 weeks: Cyp2f2 (periportal), Cyp2e1 and Cyp1a2 (midzonal/pericentral). Violin plots of HSC landmark genes (Lrat, Col1a1, and Acta2) and Cnr1 expression across cell subpopulations from (C) chow-fed wild-type mice and (D) wild-type mice maintained on HSD for 17 weeks.

A panel of genes was used to confirm the identity of each cluster based on previously published cell type–specific transcriptomes (35, 39, 40). Hepatocyte clusters revealed an abundant expression of Alb (data not shown), which could be further divided into groups of spatially heterogeneous cells based on zonated gene expression profiles along the portal-central axis of the liver lobule using the signature genes cytochrome P450 family 2 subfamily F member 2 (Cyp2f2) (periportal region), cytochrome P450 family 2 subfamily E member 1 (Cyp2e1), and cytochrome P450 family 1 subfamily A member 2 (Cyp1a2) (midzonal/pericentral region; Figure 4, C and D, and refs. 41, 42). Collagen type 3 α1 (Col3a1) (data not shown) marked the HSC cluster, which can be characterized into 2 general subpopulations of quiescent and activated HSCs. Lecithin retinol acyltransferase (Lrat) was highly expressed in quiescent HSCs, whereas Col1a1 enrichment represented a more activated state of HSCs in both groups (Figure 4, C and D, and ref. 43). HSD feeding led to HSC activation confirmed by an induction of αSMA mRNA expression in HSCs compared with chow-fed mice (Figure 4D). Nonparenchymal liver cells like cholangiocytes, endothelial cells, Kupffer cells, and mixed immune cell types (data not shown) were identified using keratin 19 (Krt19), kinase insert domain receptor (Kdr), adhesion G protein–coupled receptor E1 (Adgre1), and protein tyrosine phosphatase receptor type C (Ptprc), respectively (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). Next, we queried whether CB-1 is differentially distributed or enriched in a particular cell type. Clustering analysis displayed rare Cnr1 expression in hepatocytes and HSCs, as well as other nonparenchymal liver cells of mice fed chow or the HSD (Figure 4, C and D). Taken together, the transcriptomes of hepatocytes and HSCs in mice fed chow or HSD verifies that Cnr1 expression is extremely low in hepatocytes and HSCs, and its expression was not induced in a subpopulation of cells in the liver by the HSD.

Crn1 deletion in HSCs. Previous studies have suggested that CB-1 expression was induced in cirrhotic livers of humans, and that CB-1 antagonists suppress the progression of liver fibrosis in mice (44). To determine if CB-1 expression in HSCs contributed to the development of fibrosis, we generated mice that lacked CB-1 in HSCs by breeding Cnr1fl/fl mice with mice expressing Cre recombinase under the control of a tetracycline-responsive promoter element (TRE-Cre). Offspring with both targeted alleles and the Cre transgene were bred with mice expressing reverse tetracycline-controlled transactivator protein (rtTA) driven by the Lrat (45) promoter. Cnr1fl/fl mice with Cre and rtTA were fed a doxycycline diet for 4 weeks to obtain mice with HSC-specific Cnr1 deletion (Hsc-Cnr1–/–; Supplemental Figure 7A).

Quiescent HSCs are characterized by the storage of retinyl esters in their cytoplasm (46). Liver injury and in vitro culture drive HSCs to undergo a transdifferentiation to an activated myofibroblast-like cell type, with the distinct feature of losing vitamin A storage (43). To determine if CB-1 was induced during stellate cell activation, HSCs were isolated from wild-type mice and cultured. As previously reported (43), HSCs gradually lost their endogenous retinoid fluorescence and morphologically became myofibroblast-like cells during 6 days in culture (Figure 5A). HSCs cultured for 6 days displayed increased expression of genes associated with activation such as αSMA and Col1a1 as well as decreased expression of Lrat, a quiescent HSC–enriched marker (Figure 5B and ref. 45). Cnr1 mRNA levels were present at low levels following HSC isolation and did not change as HSCs became activated (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 Cnr1 expression is low in cultured HSCs and Cnr1 deletion in HSCs does not alter CCl 4 -induced fibrosis. (A) Representative images of freshly isolated HSCs (upper panels) from chow-fed wild-type mice and from isolated HSCs cultured for 6 days (lower panels). Confocal microscopy was performed for detection of retinoid fluorescence (blue). Endogenous retinoid expression was visualized in cytoplasmic lipid droplets of HSCs (left panels). The merged right panels show that the retinoid signal overlaps with lipid droplets in activated HSCs. Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) Total RNA from freshly isolated HSCs and HSCs cultured for 6 days was extracted for qPCR quantification of Col1a1, Lrat, Acta2 (αSMA), and Cnr1. Actb (β-actin) was used as an invariant control. Values were expressed relative to that of freshly isolated HSCs, which was arbitrarily set to 1. Corresponding mean C t values are denoted above. (C) Plasma ALT and AST levels in chow-fed doxycycline-treated Hsc-Cnr1–/– and Cnr1fl/fl mice injected with either CCl 4 or corn oil (5–11/group). (D) Mice described in C were euthanized at 16 weeks of age. Total RNA was extracted from HSCs of each mouse, and the relative mRNA levels of Col1a1, Lrat, Acta2 (αSMA), and Cnr1 were quantified by qPCR. Actb was used as an invariant control. Values were expressed relative to that of chow-fed doxycycline-treated Cnr1fl/fl mice injected with corn oil, which was arbitrarily set to 1. Corresponding mean C t values are denoted above. Results shown as mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by ANOVA. (E) Gross appearance of representative livers of chow-fed, doxycycline-treated Cnr1fl/fl (top) and Hsc-Cnr1–/– (bottom) mice injected with CCl 4 for 10 weeks. (F) H&E and trichrome staining of liver from mice described in E. Scale bar: 200 μm. All experiments (A–F) were repeated with a separate cohort of mice and the results were similar.

To investigate a potential role of stellate cell CB-1 signaling in fibrosis, CCl 4 was administered to wild-type and Hsc-Cnr1–/– mice to induce fibrosis. Chronic exposure of Hsc-Cnr1–/– and control mice to high-dose CCl 4 for 10 weeks via peritoneal administration resulted in extensive liver nodules without significant changes in plasma ALT and AST levels (Figure 5, C and E). CCl 4 administration led to increased expression of HSC activation markers such as αSMA and decreased expression of Lrat (Figure 5D). Importantly, there were no significant alterations in Cnr1 mRNA levels in HSCs after prolonged CCl 4 exposure (Figure 5E). Similarly, Cnr1 deletion in HSCs did not affect the development of liver fibrosis induced by CCl 4 , as confirmed by PSR staining of liver sections and collagen quantification (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 7, B and C). These data suggest that Cnr1 deletion in HSCs does not prevent liver fibrosis triggered by in vivo activation of HSCs by CCl 4 .

Next, we analyzed the consequences of HSC-specific Cnr1 deletion in mice fed the HFD to induce NAFLD. Hsc-Cnr1–/– and control mice were maintained on HFD for 12 weeks. Liver TG concentrations, steatosis, and fibrosis in control and Hsc-Cnr1–/– mice were not significantly different (Figure 6, A–C). Glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivities of Hsc-Cnr1–/– mice fed the HFD were also comparable to those of controls (Figure 6, D and E). Finally, the expression of genes associated with HSC activation were identical in HSCs obtained from wild-type and Hsc-Cnr1–/– mice fed the HFD (Figure 6F). These findings suggest that CB-1 signaling in HSCs does not play a major role in the development of fibrosis or in the development of metabolic alterations associated with HFDs.

Figure 6 Cnr1 deletion in HSCs does not improve diet-induced hepatic steatosis. Cnr1fl/fl and Hsc-Cnr1–/– mice were switched to an HFD supplemented with doxycycline for 12 weeks, starting at 6 weeks of age. Glucose and insulin tolerance tests were carried out 10 and 11 weeks after HFD feeding, respectively (6–7/group). (A) Representative H&E, trichrome, and PSR staining of liver sections. Scale bar: 300 μm. (B) Mean area of collagen was obtained by calculating the PSR-stained red area in the image under a split green channel, as described in the Methods. (C) Liver TG contents of Cnr1fl/fl and Hsc-Cnr1–/– (n = 5/group) mice after 12 weeks of HFD. (D and E) Blood glucose levels were measured in mice at indicated times after glucose administration (D) or insulin injection (E). Mice in D and E were euthanized at 18 weeks of age. (F) Total RNA was extracted from each mouse liver, and the relative mRNA levels of Col1A1, Lrat, Acta2 (αSMA), and Cnr1 were quantified by qPCR. Actb (β-actin) was used as an invariant control. Values were expressed relative to HFD-fed, doxycycline-treated Cnr1fl/fl mice, which was arbitrarily set to 1. Corresponding mean C t values are denoted above. Results shown as mean ± SEM, assessed by ANOVA.

CNR1 expression is low in human liver. To determine if CNR1 expression is induced in humans with NASH and/or fibrosis, we assessed CNR1 mRNA expression in livers from healthy controls and NAFLD/NASH patients via in situ hybridization (ISH). All control livers were histologically normal, while NAFLD/NASH human donors had varying NAS scores but all had a diagnosis of grade 2 fibrosis (Supplemental Table 1). In addition to the human-specific CNR1 probe, 2 control probes were included in ISH: a positive control probe for species-specific housekeeping gene PPIB to verify mRNA quality of tissue sections and a negative control probe for DapB to detect nonspecific labeling. In accordance with published findings (47), CNR1 was highly enriched in the neurons of the cerebellum, which served as the positive control tissue for the CNR1 probe (Supplemental Figure 8). All liver samples in the study were PPIB positive and DapB negative, as illustrated in the representative liver sections (Figure 7). CNR1 mRNA was expressed at extremely low levels in normal livers and NAFLD/NASH livers with no apparent differences between groups (Figure 7). Based on criteria for ISH scoring (Supplemental Table 2), CNR1 mRNA was detected at a moderate level in endothelial cells, low levels in cholangiocytes, and barely expressed in mononuclear cells and cells located within sinusoids (Supplemental Table 3). Thus, consistent with our observations in mice, CNR1 mRNA expression was low in healthy human liver samples and remain unchanged with the development of NASH.