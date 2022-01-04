Advertisement

Letter to the EditorMetabolism Open Access | 10.1172/JCI155330

Do endocannabinoids acting via hepatic CB-1 contribute to NAFLD and hepatic insulin resistance?

George Kunos,1 Tony Jourdan,2 and Joseph Tam3

1Laboratory of Physiologic Studies, National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA.

2Team Pathophysiology of Dyslipidemia, INSERM UMR1231 “Lipids, Nutrition, Cancer” and Université de Bourgogne Franche-Comté, Dijon, France.

3Obesity and Metabolism Laboratory, Institute for Drug Research, School of Pharmacy, Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel.

Address correspondence to: George Kunos, LPS, National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, 5625 Fishers Lane, MSC-9413, Bethesda, MD 20892-9413, USA, Phone: 1-301-443-2069; Email: george.kunos@nih.gov.

Find articles by Kunos, G. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Laboratory of Physiologic Studies, National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA.

2Team Pathophysiology of Dyslipidemia, INSERM UMR1231 “Lipids, Nutrition, Cancer” and Université de Bourgogne Franche-Comté, Dijon, France.

3Obesity and Metabolism Laboratory, Institute for Drug Research, School of Pharmacy, Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel.

Address correspondence to: George Kunos, LPS, National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, 5625 Fishers Lane, MSC-9413, Bethesda, MD 20892-9413, USA, Phone: 1-301-443-2069; Email: george.kunos@nih.gov.

Find articles by Jourdan, T. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Laboratory of Physiologic Studies, National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA.

2Team Pathophysiology of Dyslipidemia, INSERM UMR1231 “Lipids, Nutrition, Cancer” and Université de Bourgogne Franche-Comté, Dijon, France.

3Obesity and Metabolism Laboratory, Institute for Drug Research, School of Pharmacy, Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel.

Address correspondence to: George Kunos, LPS, National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, 5625 Fishers Lane, MSC-9413, Bethesda, MD 20892-9413, USA, Phone: 1-301-443-2069; Email: george.kunos@nih.gov.

Find articles by Tam, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

Published January 4, 2022 - More info

Published in Volume 132, Issue 1 on January 4, 2022
J Clin Invest. 2022;132(1):e155330. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI155330.
© 2022 Kunos et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
Published January 4, 2022 - Version history
View PDF

Related article:

Cannabinoid receptor 1 signaling in hepatocytes and stellate cells does not contribute to NAFLD
Simeng Wang, … , Philipp E. Scherer, Jay D. Horton
Simeng Wang, … , Philipp E. Scherer, Jay D. Horton
Research Article Hepatology Metabolism

Cannabinoid receptor 1 signaling in hepatocytes and stellate cells does not contribute to NAFLD

Abstract

The endocannabinoid system regulates appetite and energy expenditure and inhibitors of cannabinoid receptor 1 (CB-1) induce weight loss with improvement in components of the metabolic syndrome. While CB-1 blockage in brain is responsible for weight loss, many of the metabolic benefits associated with CB-1 blockade have been attributed to inhibition of CB-1 signaling in the periphery. As a result, there has been interest in developing a peripherally restricted CB-1 inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) that would lack the unwanted centrally mediated side effects. Here, we produced mice that lacked CB-1 in hepatocytes or stellate cells to determine if CB-1 signaling contributes to the development of NAFLD or liver fibrosis. Deletion of CB-1 in hepatocytes did not alter the development of NAFLD in mice fed a high-sucrose diet (HSD) or a high-fat diet (HFD). Similarly, deletion of CB-1 specifically in stellate cells also did not prevent the development of NAFLD in mice fed the HFD, nor did it protect mice from carbon tetrachloride–induced fibrosis. Combined, these studies do not support a direct role for hepatocyte or stellate cell CB-1 signaling in the development of NAFLD or liver fibrosis.

Authors

Simeng Wang, Qingzhang Zhu, Guosheng Liang, Tania Franks, Magalie Boucher, Kendra K. Bence, Mingjian Lu, Carlos M. Castorena, Shangang Zhao, Joel K. Elmquist, Philipp E. Scherer, Jay D. Horton

×
To the Editor:

The article by Wang et al. (1) challenges the concept, proposed and developed by us, that endocannabinoids acting via hepatic cannabinoid receptor 1 (CB-1) contribute to nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and related hepatic insulin resistance. Our rebuttal is based on several points.

In three published studies using genetically altered mice to explore the role of hepatocyte CB-1 in NAFLD, we used a diet rich in saturated fat (TD97070), which increased hepatic anandamide levels (2), a critical factor in the increased signaling of hepatic CB-1 in NAFLD. In contrast, the D12492 diet used by the authors (1) has less saturated fat and much larger amounts of monounsaturated fat acids (MUFAs) and polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), and it did not affect hepatic anandamide in a side-by-side comparison of these two diets (3). Hepatic CB-1 is autoinduced by its endogenous ligand (4), which may be one reason why D12492 did not induce hepatic CB-1 expression (1), although the authors’ use of C57Bl6/N mice instead of the C57Bl6/J mice we used may also be a factor. Furthermore, the paltry weight gain (10 g over chow-fed mice) and minimal diet-induced whole-body insulin resistance (Supplemental Figure 3 in ref. 1) may have been insufficient to induce the hepatic endocannabinoid system, as a robust obesity-related upregulation of the CB1b isoform in human liver was observed only in individuals with a BMI above 30 (5).

Documenting organ-specific insulin resistance requires the use of hyperinsulinemic/euglycemic clamps, which showed that a high-fat diet (HFD) elicits CB-1–mediated hepatic insulin resistance due to increased glycogenolysis (2). CB-1 is functional even in healthy liver, as indicated by CB-1–mediated inhibition of insulin-induced Akt phosphorylation in primary hepatocytes from lean mice (2). Neither approach has been used or discussed by the authors.

Information obtained using hepatocyte-specific Cnr1–/– mice should be verified using a rescue model in which Cnr1 is reexpressed in hepatocytes of global Cnr1–/– mice. Using such a model reinforced our conclusions of a partial contribution of hepatocyte CB-1 to NAFLD and insulin resistance (2); the authors did not utilize such a model. The phenotype of hCnr1–/– mice should have been further confirmed by pharmacological antagonism using a peripheral CB-1 blocker. In numerous studies, including our own, this resulted in near-complete reversal of HFD-induced steatosis and insulin resistance. Pharmacological blockade was not tested by the authors.

Finally, the authors conspicuously do not cite any of the multiple human and animal studies that are consistent with the role of endocannabinoids and hepatocyte CB-1 in NAFLD and hepatic insulin resistance.

Footnotes

Conflict of interest: The authors have declared that no conflict of interest exists.

Reference information: J Clin Invest. 2022;132(1):e155330. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI155330.

See the related article at Cannabinoid receptor 1 signaling in hepatocytes and stellate cells does not contribute to NAFLD.

References
  1. Wang S, et al. Cannabinoid receptor 1 signaling in hepatocytes and stellate cells does not contribute to NAFLD. J Clin Invest. 2021;131(22):152242.
    View this article via: JCI PubMed Google Scholar
  2. Liu J, et al. Hepatic cannabinoid receptor-1 mediates diet-induced insulin resistance via inhibition of insulin signaling and clearance in mice. Gastroenterology. 2012;142(5):1218–1228.
    View this article via: CrossRef PubMed Google Scholar
  3. Liu J, et al. Monounsaturated fatty acids generated via stearoyl CoA desaturase-1 are endogenous inhibitors of fatty acid amide hydrolase. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 2013;110(47):18832–18837.
    View this article via: CrossRef PubMed Google Scholar
  4. Jourdan T, et al. CB1 antagonism exerts specific molecular effects on visceral and subcutaneous fat and reverses liver steatosis in diet-induced obese mice. Diabetes. 2010;59(4):926–934.
    View this article via: CrossRef PubMed Google Scholar
  5. Gonzalez-Mariscal I, et al. Human CB1 receptor isoforms, present in hepatocytes and β-cells, are involved in regulating metabolism. Sci Rep. 2016;6:33302.
    View this article via: CrossRef PubMed Google Scholar
Version history
  • Version 1 (January 4, 2022): Electronic publication
Advertisement
Advertisement