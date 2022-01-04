Does CB-1 in hepatic stellate cells contribute to liver fibrosis?

Advertisement
Letter to the EditorHepatology Open Access | 10.1172/JCI155413
Université de Paris, INSERM, U1149, Centre de Recherche sur l’Inflammation (CRI), Laboratoire d’Excellence Inflamex VF-75018, Paris, France.
Address correspondence to: Sophie Lotersztajn, Centre de Recherche sur l’Inflammation, Faculte De Medecine, Xavier Bichat, 16 Rue Henri Huchard, 75018 Paris, France. Phone: 331.57.27.74.29; Email: sophie.lotersztajn@inserm.fr.
The endocannabinoid system regulates appetite and energy expenditure and inhibitors of cannabinoid receptor 1 (CB-1) induce weight loss with improvement in components of the metabolic syndrome. While CB-1 blockage in brain is responsible for weight loss, many of the metabolic benefits associated with CB-1 blockade have been attributed to inhibition of CB-1 signaling in the periphery. As a result, there has been interest in developing a peripherally restricted CB-1 inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) that would lack the unwanted centrally mediated side effects. Here, we produced mice that lacked CB-1 in hepatocytes or stellate cells to determine if CB-1 signaling contributes to the development of NAFLD or liver fibrosis. Deletion of CB-1 in hepatocytes did not alter the development of NAFLD in mice fed a high-sucrose diet (HSD) or a high-fat diet (HFD). Similarly, deletion of CB-1 specifically in stellate cells also did not prevent the development of NAFLD in mice fed the HFD, nor did it protect mice from carbon tetrachloride–induced fibrosis. Combined, these studies do not support a direct role for hepatocyte or stellate cell CB-1 signaling in the development of NAFLD or liver fibrosis.
Simeng Wang, Qingzhang Zhu, Guosheng Liang, Tania Franks, Magalie Boucher, Kendra K. Bence, Mingjian Lu, Carlos M. Castorena, Shangang Zhao, Joel K. Elmquist, Philipp E. Scherer, Jay D. Horton
The development of drugs targeting the peripheral cannabinoid receptor 1 (CB-1) has been identified as a major therapeutic opening for the management of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and liver fibrosis (1). Studies from our laboratory and that of George Kunos identified the endocannabinoid system and CB-1 in hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) and hepatocytes as major drivers of fibrogenesis and steatogenesis, findings that were confirmed by several teams (1, 2). The article by Wang et al. (3) challenges this current view, but we have concerns regarding their data and conclusions.
Wang et al. claim that CB-1 was not induced in hepatocytes or HSCs in their NAFLD and fibrosis models. However, their study was limited to the analysis of CB-1 mRNA variations, and their results contradict a large number of studies involving rodent and human liver samples as well as isolated hepatocytes and HSCs that combined mRNA and protein analysis and functional studies (1, 2). Moreover, we have several methodological concerns: (a) single-cell RNA-Seq was performed in HSCs from high-fat diet–fed mice, a model in which HSCs are hardly activated; (b) the lack of detection of CB-1 in HSCs in human liver samples is questionable, since their histological images did not show fibrosis or markers of HSC activation.
Finally, the authors used mice deficient for CB-1 in HSCs to evaluate the role of these cells in fibrogenesis and found no differences in the amount of fibrosis between KO and wild-type mice. On the basis of these findings, they questioned the antifibrogenic potential of peripherally restricted CB-1 antagonists. However, they did not perform functional studies to validate the impact of CB-1 deletion in HSCs on CB-1 signaling and/or fibrogenic properties. Moreover, Picrosirius red staining quantification of fibrosis was performed on a limited number (n = 3) of animals per group. Finally, we believe that their conclusion is simplistic, since liver fibrosis results from coordinated interactions of HSCs with macrophages, endothelial cells, and hepatocytes, all of which express CB-1. In fact, the antifibrogenic efficacy of peripherally restricted CB-1 antagonists has been well demonstrated in rodents (4).
Conflict of interest: The authors have declared that no conflict of interest exists.
Reference information: J Clin Invest. 2021;132(1):e155413. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI155413.
