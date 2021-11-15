Controversies surrounding peripheral cannabinoid receptor 1 in fatty liver disease

Commentary 10.1172/JCI154147

Cannabinoid receptor 1 (CB-1) antagonists are potential candidates for treating obesity and metabolic complications. Despite clear metabolic benefits, unwanted side effects in the brain pose issues for patients. With the hope of overcoming this obstacle, CB-1 in peripheral tissues has become a potential drug target. Previous studies had suggested that liver CB-1 would be an excellent target to prevent development of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NAFLD). However, in this issue of the JCI, Wang et al. showed that CB-1 was barely detectable in the liver and deletion of CB-1 in hepatocytes provided no metabolic benefits against NAFLD. These contradictory results raise substantial concerns about the potential benefits of peripheral CB-1 blockers against NAFLD.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.