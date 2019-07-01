Review Series 10.1172/JCI124614

Reparative T lymphocytes in organ injury

Franco R. D’Alessio,1 Johanna T. Kurzhagen,2 and Hamid Rabb2

1Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine and

2Division of Nephrology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Franco R. D’Alessio, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Johns Hopkins Hospital, 5501 Hopkins Bayview Circle, Asthma and Allergy Center, Baltimore, Maryland 21205, USA. Phone: 410.550.4887; Email: fdaless2@jhmi.edu.

Authorship note: FRD and JTK contributed equally to this work.

Find articles by D’Alessio, F. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine and

2Division of Nephrology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Franco R. D’Alessio, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Johns Hopkins Hospital, 5501 Hopkins Bayview Circle, Asthma and Allergy Center, Baltimore, Maryland 21205, USA. Phone: 410.550.4887; Email: fdaless2@jhmi.edu.

Authorship note: FRD and JTK contributed equally to this work.

Find articles by Kurzhagen, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine and

2Division of Nephrology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Franco R. D’Alessio, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Johns Hopkins Hospital, 5501 Hopkins Bayview Circle, Asthma and Allergy Center, Baltimore, Maryland 21205, USA. Phone: 410.550.4887; Email: fdaless2@jhmi.edu.

Authorship note: FRD and JTK contributed equally to this work.

Find articles by Rabb, H. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published July 1, 2019 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 7 on July 1, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(7):2608–2618. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124614.
© 2019 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published July 1, 2019 - Version history

Acute organ injuries such as acute cerebrovascular accidents, myocardial infarction, acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, and others are among the leading causes of death worldwide. Dysregulated or insufficient organ repair mechanisms limit restoration of homeostasis and contribute to chronic organ failure. Studies reveal that both humans and mice harness potent non-stem cells that are capable of directly or indirectly promoting tissue repair. Specific populations of T lymphocytes have emerged as important reparative cells with context-specific actions. These T cells can resolve inflammation and secrete reparative cytokines and growth factors as well as interact with other immune and stromal cells to promote the complex and active process of tissue repair. This Review focuses on the major populations of T lymphocytes known to mediate tissue repair, their reparative mechanisms, and the diseases in which they have been implicated. Elucidating and harnessing the mechanisms that promote the reparative functions of these T cells could greatly improve organ dysfunction after acute injury.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
2609 Page 2608 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement