Reparative T lymphocytes in organ injury

Review Series 10.1172/JCI124614

Authorship note: FRD and JTK contributed equally to this work.

Address correspondence to: Franco R. D’Alessio, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Johns Hopkins Hospital, 5501 Hopkins Bayview Circle, Asthma and Allergy Center, Baltimore, Maryland 21205, USA. Phone: 410.550.4887; Email: fdaless2@jhmi.edu .

1 Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine and

Authorship note: FRD and JTK contributed equally to this work.

Address correspondence to: Franco R. D’Alessio, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Johns Hopkins Hospital, 5501 Hopkins Bayview Circle, Asthma and Allergy Center, Baltimore, Maryland 21205, USA. Phone: 410.550.4887; Email: fdaless2@jhmi.edu .

1 Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine and

Authorship note: FRD and JTK contributed equally to this work.

Address correspondence to: Franco R. D’Alessio, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Johns Hopkins Hospital, 5501 Hopkins Bayview Circle, Asthma and Allergy Center, Baltimore, Maryland 21205, USA. Phone: 410.550.4887; Email: fdaless2@jhmi.edu .

1 Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine and

Acute organ injuries such as acute cerebrovascular accidents, myocardial infarction, acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, and others are among the leading causes of death worldwide. Dysregulated or insufficient organ repair mechanisms limit restoration of homeostasis and contribute to chronic organ failure. Studies reveal that both humans and mice harness potent non-stem cells that are capable of directly or indirectly promoting tissue repair. Specific populations of T lymphocytes have emerged as important reparative cells with context-specific actions. These T cells can resolve inflammation and secrete reparative cytokines and growth factors as well as interact with other immune and stromal cells to promote the complex and active process of tissue repair. This Review focuses on the major populations of T lymphocytes known to mediate tissue repair, their reparative mechanisms, and the diseases in which they have been implicated. Elucidating and harnessing the mechanisms that promote the reparative functions of these T cells could greatly improve organ dysfunction after acute injury.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.