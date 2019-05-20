Review Series 10.1172/JCI124615

The role of macrophages in the resolution of inflammation

Satoshi Watanabe,1,2 Michael Alexander,1 Alexander V. Misharin,1 and G.R. Scott Budinger1

1Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA.

2Department of Respiratory Medicine, Kanazawa University Graduate School of Medical Sciences, Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan.

Address correspondence to: G.R. Scott Budinger, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, 240 East Huron Street, Room M324, Chicago, Illinois 60611, USA. Phone: 312.503.2548; Email: s-buding@northwestern.edu.

First published May 20, 2019 - More info

J Clin Invest. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124615.
© 2019 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published May 20, 2019 - Version history

Macrophages are tissue-resident or infiltrated immune cells critical for innate immunity, normal tissue development, homeostasis, and repair of damaged tissue. Macrophage function is a sum of their ontogeny, the local environment in which they reside, and the type of injuries or pathogen to which they are exposed. In this Review, we discuss the role of macrophages in the restoration of tissue function after injury, highlighting important questions about how they respond to and modify the local microenvironment to restore homeostasis.

