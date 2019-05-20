The role of macrophages in the resolution of inflammation

Review Series 10.1172/JCI124615

Address correspondence to: G.R. Scott Budinger, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, 240 East Huron Street, Room M324, Chicago, Illinois 60611, USA. Phone: 312.503.2548; Email: s-buding@northwestern.edu .

1 Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA.

Address correspondence to: G.R. Scott Budinger, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, 240 East Huron Street, Room M324, Chicago, Illinois 60611, USA. Phone: 312.503.2548; Email: s-buding@northwestern.edu .

1 Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA.

Address correspondence to: G.R. Scott Budinger, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, 240 East Huron Street, Room M324, Chicago, Illinois 60611, USA. Phone: 312.503.2548; Email: s-buding@northwestern.edu .

1 Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA.

Address correspondence to: G.R. Scott Budinger, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, 240 East Huron Street, Room M324, Chicago, Illinois 60611, USA. Phone: 312.503.2548; Email: s-buding@northwestern.edu .

1 Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA.

Macrophages are tissue-resident or infiltrated immune cells critical for innate immunity, normal tissue development, homeostasis, and repair of damaged tissue. Macrophage function is a sum of their ontogeny, the local environment in which they reside, and the type of injuries or pathogen to which they are exposed. In this Review, we discuss the role of macrophages in the restoration of tissue function after injury, highlighting important questions about how they respond to and modify the local microenvironment to restore homeostasis.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.