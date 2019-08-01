Innate immune cell–epithelial crosstalk during wound repair

Review Series 10.1172/JCI124618
Department of Pathology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA.
Address correspondence to: Charles A. Parkos, Department of Pathology, University of Michigan Medical School, 4063 BSRB, 109 Zina Pitcher Place, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109-2200, USA. Phone: 734.763.6384; Email: cparkos@umich.edu. Or to: Asma Nusrat, Department of Pathology, University of Michigan Medical School, 4057 BSRB, 109 Zina Pitcher Place, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109-2200, USA. Phone: 734.764.5712; Email: anusrat@umich.edu.
Authorship note: JCB and MQ contributed equally to this work.
Find articles by Brazil, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Department of Pathology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA.
Address correspondence to: Charles A. Parkos, Department of Pathology, University of Michigan Medical School, 4063 BSRB, 109 Zina Pitcher Place, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109-2200, USA. Phone: 734.763.6384; Email: cparkos@umich.edu. Or to: Asma Nusrat, Department of Pathology, University of Michigan Medical School, 4057 BSRB, 109 Zina Pitcher Place, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109-2200, USA. Phone: 734.764.5712; Email: anusrat@umich.edu.
Authorship note: JCB and MQ contributed equally to this work.
Find articles by Quiros, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |
Department of Pathology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA.
Address correspondence to: Charles A. Parkos, Department of Pathology, University of Michigan Medical School, 4063 BSRB, 109 Zina Pitcher Place, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109-2200, USA. Phone: 734.763.6384; Email: cparkos@umich.edu. Or to: Asma Nusrat, Department of Pathology, University of Michigan Medical School, 4057 BSRB, 109 Zina Pitcher Place, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109-2200, USA. Phone: 734.764.5712; Email: anusrat@umich.edu.
Authorship note: JCB and MQ contributed equally to this work.
Find articles by Nusrat, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Department of Pathology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA.
Address correspondence to: Charles A. Parkos, Department of Pathology, University of Michigan Medical School, 4063 BSRB, 109 Zina Pitcher Place, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109-2200, USA. Phone: 734.763.6384; Email: cparkos@umich.edu. Or to: Asma Nusrat, Department of Pathology, University of Michigan Medical School, 4057 BSRB, 109 Zina Pitcher Place, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109-2200, USA. Phone: 734.764.5712; Email: anusrat@umich.edu.
Authorship note: JCB and MQ contributed equally to this work.
Find articles by Parkos, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
First published July 22, 2019 - More info
Skin and intestinal epithelial barriers play a pivotal role in protecting underlying tissues from harsh external environments. The protective role of these epithelia is, in part, dependent on a remarkable capacity to restore barrier function and tissue homeostasis after injury. In response to damage, epithelial wounds repair by a series of events that integrate epithelial responses with those of resident and infiltrating immune cells including neutrophils and monocytes/macrophages. Compromise of this complex interplay predisposes to development of chronic nonhealing wounds, contributing to morbidity and mortality of many diseases. Improved understanding of crosstalk between epithelial and immune cells during wound repair is necessary for development of better pro-resolving strategies to treat debilitating complications of disorders ranging from inflammatory bowel disease to diabetes. In this Review we focus on epithelial and innate immune cell interactions that mediate wound healing and restoration of tissue homeostasis in the skin and intestine.
A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.
Click here to sign into your account.
Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.
If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).
Please try these troubleshooting tips.