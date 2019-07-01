Review Series 10.1172/JCI124617

The balance of power: innate lymphoid cells in tissue inflammation and repair

Jim G. Castellanos and Randy S. Longman

Jill Roberts Institute for Research in IBD, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Medicine, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, New York, USA.

Address correspondence to: Randy S. Longman, Belfer Research Building, Room 714, 413 East 69th Street, New York, New York, USA. Phone: 212.746.5077; Email: ral2006@med.cornell.edu.

Published in Volume 129, Issue 7 on July 1, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(7):2640–2650. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124617.
Over the last ten years, immunologists have recognized the central importance of an emerging group of innate lymphoid cells (ILCs) in health and disease. Characterization of these cells has provided a molecular definition of ILCs and their tissue-specific functions. Although the lineage-defining transcription factors, cytokine production, and nomenclature parallel those of T helper cells, ILCs do not require adaptive immune programming. Both environmental and host-derived signals shape the function of these evolutionarily ancient cells, which provide pathogen protection and promote tissue restoration. As such, ILCs function as a double-edged sword, balancing the inflammatory and reparative responses that arise during injury and disease. This Review highlights our recent understanding of tissue-resident ILCs and the signals that regulate their contribution to inflammation and tissue repair in health and disease.

