The use of biologics for immune modulation in allergic disease

Review Series 10.1172/JCI124607

Address correspondence to: Mübeccel Akdis, Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research (SIAF), University of Zurich, Oberestrasse 22, CH-7270 Davos Platz, Switzerland. Phone: 41.0.814100848; Email: akdism@siaf.uzh.ch .

1 Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research (SIAF), University of Zurich, Davos, Switzerland.

The rising prevalence of allergies represents an increasing socioeconomic burden. A detailed understanding of the immunological mechanisms that underlie the development of allergic disease, as well as the processes that drive immune tolerance to allergens, will be instrumental in designing therapeutic strategies to treat and prevent allergic disease. Improved characterization of individual patients through the use of specific biomarkers and improved definitions of disease endotypes are paving the way for the use of targeted therapeutic approaches for personalized treatment. Allergen-specific immunotherapy and biologic therapies that target key molecules driving the Th2 response are already used in the clinic, and a wave of novel drug candidates are under development. In-depth analysis of the cells and tissues of patients treated with such targeted interventions provides a wealth of information on the mechanisms that drive allergies and tolerance to allergens. Here, we aim to deliver an overview of the current state of specific inhibitors used in the treatment of allergy, with a particular focus on asthma and atopic dermatitis, and provide insights into the roles of these molecules in immunological mechanisms of allergic disease.

