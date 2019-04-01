Review Series 10.1172/JCI124607

The use of biologics for immune modulation in allergic disease

Willem van de Veen1,2 and Mübeccel Akdis1

1Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research (SIAF), University of Zurich, Davos, Switzerland.

2Christine Kühne – Center for Allergy Research and Education (CK-CARE), Davos, Switzerland.

Address correspondence to: Mübeccel Akdis, Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research (SIAF), University of Zurich, Oberestrasse 22, CH-7270 Davos Platz, Switzerland. Phone: 41.0.814100848; Email: akdism@siaf.uzh.ch.

Find articles by van de Veen, W. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research (SIAF), University of Zurich, Davos, Switzerland.

2Christine Kühne – Center for Allergy Research and Education (CK-CARE), Davos, Switzerland.

Address correspondence to: Mübeccel Akdis, Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research (SIAF), University of Zurich, Oberestrasse 22, CH-7270 Davos Platz, Switzerland. Phone: 41.0.814100848; Email: akdism@siaf.uzh.ch.

Find articles by Akdis, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar | Orcid 24x24

First published March 18, 2019 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 4 on April 1, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(4):1452–1462. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124607.
© 2019 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published March 18, 2019 - Version history

The rising prevalence of allergies represents an increasing socioeconomic burden. A detailed understanding of the immunological mechanisms that underlie the development of allergic disease, as well as the processes that drive immune tolerance to allergens, will be instrumental in designing therapeutic strategies to treat and prevent allergic disease. Improved characterization of individual patients through the use of specific biomarkers and improved definitions of disease endotypes are paving the way for the use of targeted therapeutic approaches for personalized treatment. Allergen-specific immunotherapy and biologic therapies that target key molecules driving the Th2 response are already used in the clinic, and a wave of novel drug candidates are under development. In-depth analysis of the cells and tissues of patients treated with such targeted interventions provides a wealth of information on the mechanisms that drive allergies and tolerance to allergens. Here, we aim to deliver an overview of the current state of specific inhibitors used in the treatment of allergy, with a particular focus on asthma and atopic dermatitis, and provide insights into the roles of these molecules in immunological mechanisms of allergic disease.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
1453 Page 1452 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement