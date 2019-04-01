Newly identified T cell subsets in mechanistic studies of food immunotherapy

Review Series 10.1172/JCI124605

Address correspondence to: Kari C. Nadeau, Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy and Asthma Research at Stanford University, 269 Campus Drive, CCSR 3215, MC 5366, Stanford, California 94305-5101, USA. Phone: 650.498.6073; Email: knadeau@stanford.edu .

1 Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy and Asthma Research and

Address correspondence to: Kari C. Nadeau, Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy and Asthma Research at Stanford University, 269 Campus Drive, CCSR 3215, MC 5366, Stanford, California 94305-5101, USA. Phone: 650.498.6073; Email: knadeau@stanford.edu .

1 Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy and Asthma Research and

Allergen-specific immunotherapy has shown promise for the treatment of food allergy and is currently being evaluated in clinical trials. Although immunotherapy can induce desensitization, the mechanisms underlying this process are not completely understood. Recent advances in high-throughput technologies along with concomitant advances in data analytics have enabled monitoring of cells at the single-cell level and increased the research focus on upstream cellular factors involved in the efficacy of immunotherapy, particularly the role of T cells. As our appreciation of different T cell subsets and their plasticity increases, the initial simplistic view that restoring Th1/Th2 balance by decreasing Th2 or increasing Th1 responses can ameliorate food allergy is being enhanced by a more complex model involving other T cell subsets, particularly Tregs. In this Review, we focus on the current understanding of T cell functions in food allergy, tolerance, and immunotherapy.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.