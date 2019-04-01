Review Series 10.1172/JCI124606

Epithelial cell–derived cytokines: more than just signaling the alarm

Florence Roan,1,2 Kazushige Obata-Ninomiya,1 and Steven F. Ziegler1,3

1Immunology Program, Benaroya Research Institute at Virginia Mason, Seattle, Washington, USA.

2Division of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and

3Department of Immunology, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA.

Address correspondence to: Steven F. Ziegler, Benaroya Research Institute at Virginia Mason, 1201 Ninth Avenue, Seattle, Washington 98101, USA. Phone: 206.287.5657; Email: sziegler@benaroyaresearch.org.

Find articles by Roan, F. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Immunology Program, Benaroya Research Institute at Virginia Mason, Seattle, Washington, USA.

2Division of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and

3Department of Immunology, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA.

Address correspondence to: Steven F. Ziegler, Benaroya Research Institute at Virginia Mason, 1201 Ninth Avenue, Seattle, Washington 98101, USA. Phone: 206.287.5657; Email: sziegler@benaroyaresearch.org.

Find articles by Obata-Ninomiya, K. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar | Orcid 24x24

1Immunology Program, Benaroya Research Institute at Virginia Mason, Seattle, Washington, USA.

2Division of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and

3Department of Immunology, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA.

Address correspondence to: Steven F. Ziegler, Benaroya Research Institute at Virginia Mason, 1201 Ninth Avenue, Seattle, Washington 98101, USA. Phone: 206.287.5657; Email: sziegler@benaroyaresearch.org.

Find articles by Ziegler, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published April 1, 2019 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 4 on April 1, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(4):1441–1451. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124606.
© 2019 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published April 1, 2019 - Version history

The epithelial cell–derived cytokines thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), IL-33, and IL-25 are central regulators of type 2 immunity, which drives a broad array of allergic responses. Often characterized as “alarmins” that are released by the barrier epithelium in response to external insults, these epithelial cell–derived cytokines were initially thought to act only early in allergic inflammation. Indeed, TSLP can condition dendritic cells to initiate type 2 responses, and IL-33 may influence susceptibility to asthma through its role in establishing the immune environment in the perinatal lungs. However, TSLP, IL-33, and IL-25 all regulate a broad spectrum of innate immune cell populations and are particularly potent in eliciting and activating type 2 innate lymphoid cells (ILC2s) that may act throughout allergic inflammation. Recent data suggest that a TSLP/ILC axis may mediate steroid resistance in asthma. Recent identification of memory Th2 cell subsets that are characterized by high receptor expression for TSLP, IL-33, and IL-25 further supports a role for these cytokines in allergic exacerbations. There is therefore growing interest in developing biologics that target TSLP, IL-33, and IL-25. This Review provides an overview of TSLP, IL-33, and IL-25 and the development of blocking antibodies that target these epithelial cell–derived cytokines.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
1442 Page 1441 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement