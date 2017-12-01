GLIS3 is indispensable for TSH/TSHR-dependent thyroid hormone biosynthesis and follicular cell proliferation

Development of hypothyroidism in Glis3-deficient mice. To gain insights into the function of GLIS3 in the regulation of TH homeostasis and the development of hypothyroidism, the serum levels of T3, T4, and TSH in WT and Glis3-deficient (Glis3KO) mice were measured. The serum levels of both T3 and T4 were significantly lower in male and female Glis3KO mice compared with those of WT mice; in contrast, serum levels of TSH were greatly elevated in Glis3KO mice (Figure 1A). Moreover, levels of both free and thyroglobulin-bound T3 and T4 were dramatically decreased in the thyroid glands of Glis3KO mice compared with those of WT mice (Figure 1B), suggesting a major role for GLIS3 in the regulation of TH biosynthesis. TH plays a critical role in growth (20, 38, 39); therefore, the reduction in TH levels might, at least in part, be responsible for the observed growth retardation in 3-week-old Glis3KO mice (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI94417DS1).

Figure 1 TH levels are reduced and TSH levels elevated in Glis3KO mice. (A) Comparison of serum T3, T4, and TSH levels between 1-month-old male and female WT (MWT and FWT, respectively) and Glis3KO (MKO and FKO, respectively) mice (n = 7–16). (B) The content of free T3, free T4, and thyroglobulin-bound T3 and T4 (Tg T3 and Tg T4, respectively) were analyzed in thyroid tissues from 1-month-old male and female WT and Glis3KO mice (n = 4). The content of hormones was normalized to tissue weight. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. (C) Glis3 is highly expressed in the thyroid. Levels of Glis3 mRNA in the liver, thyroid gland, pancreatic islets, and P7 testis were analyzed by QRT-PCR. Levels of expression were examined in tissues from at least 2 different mice. (D) Sections of thyroids from 1-week-old Glis3-EGFP mice were examined by immunohistochemistry with anti-GFP and anti-PECAM1 antibodies as described in Methods. Scale bar: 50 μm. (E) Thyroid tissues from 1-, 2-, and 4-week-old Glis3-EGFP mice were examined with antibodies against GFP and PAX8. Scale bar: 50 μm. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.001, Student’s t test..

To investigate whether the regulation of TH biosynthesis by GLIS3 is intrinsic to the control of thyroid gland function, we examined the expression of GLIS3 in the thyroid gland. The level of Glis3 expression in the thyroid gland was almost equivalent to that in pancreatic islets and neonatal testis (Figure 1C), tissues in which Glis3 is highly expressed (31, 33). Moreover, analysis of the (sub)cellular localization of GLIS3 protein in the thyroid of Glis3-EGFP mice showed that GLIS3-EGFP is not expressed in PECAM1+ endothelial cells (Figure 1D), but is expressed only in the nucleus of cells staining positively for the thyroid follicular cell marker PAX8 (Figure 1E). These data suggest a direct relationship between the decrease in TH production in thyroid glands of Glis3KO mice and loss of GLIS3 in thyroid follicular cells.

GLIS3 is a key regulator of thyroid follicular cell proliferation. To investigate whether loss of GLIS3 function affected thyroid gland development and morphology, histological sections of thyroid gland from WT and Glis3KO mice were analyzed. Our data showed that, although the general architecture of the thyroid glands was very similar, the average size of the follicles was significantly smaller in 1-week-old Glis3KO mice compared with those in WT mice (Figure 2A). Changes in thyroid architecture and follicle size became more apparent at 4 weeks (Figure 2, A and D). The thyroid glands from Glis3KO mice were smaller and the number of follicular cells/follicle was significantly lower compared with WT mice (Figure 2, A, C–F). No difference in apoptotic (Supplemental Figure 2) or autophagic (not shown) cell death was observed between WT and Glis3KO thyroid glands. Consistent with histological analysis, serum TH levels were not significantly different from those of WT and Glis3KO mice at 1 week old (Supplemental Figure 3). These observations suggest that GLIS3 does not play a major role during prenatal thyroid gland development, but instead controls the size of the follicles postnatally by regulating the proliferation of thyroid follicular cells.

Figure 2 GLIS3 deficiency inhibits thyroid follicular cell proliferation and prevents goiter development in mice fed a LID. (A) Thyroid glands from 1-, 2-, and 4-week-old WT and Glis3KO mice and (B) WT-LID and KO-LID mice were examined by H&E staining. Scale bars: 30 μm. (C) Representative thyroid glands with trachea from 4-week-old WT and Glis3KO mice and WT-LID and KO-LID mice. (D–F) Ratios of the surface area of thyroid follicles over total surface area of the thyroid (D), the average size of the follicles (E), and the average number of follicular cells per follicle (F) were analyzed in thyroid glands from 1-, 2-, and 4-week-old WT and Glis3KO mice. n ≥ 2 for each group. (G and H) WT and Glis3KO mice were fed a LID for 6 days before serum TSH levels (G) and the relative weight of the thyroids (H) were determined. (I) Thyroid follicular cells from KO-LID mice did not become hypertrophic. Comparison of the average thyroid follicular cell size between WT and Glis3KO mice. n ≥ 2 for each group. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.001; ***P < 0.0001, Student’s t test.

Low-iodine diet (LID) is known to greatly increase the serum levels of TSH, which through its activation of TSHR, leads to increased proliferation of thyroid follicular cells and enlargement of the thyroid gland (4, 7). Consistent with previous studies, we found that WT mice fed a LID (WT-LID) had elevated levels of circulating TSH (compare Figure 1A and Figure 2G) and developed goiter. The relative thyroid weight increased 2-fold, and the thyroid follicular cells became hypertrophic (Figure 2, C, H, and I), which is typically associated with goiter (40). TSH levels, which were already greatly elevated in Glis3KO mice fed a normal diet (ND) (Figure 1A), became even higher in Glis3KO mice fed a LID (KO-LID), reaching levels comparable to those in WT-LID mice (Figure 2G). However, in contrast to WT-LID mice, KO-LID mice did not develop an enlarged thyroid; the relative weight of the KO-LID thyroid gland was not significantly increased, and follicular cells did not become hypertrophic (Figure 2, B, C, H, and I). These results suggest that GLIS3 is a critical regulator of the proliferation of thyroid follicular cells downstream of TSH/TSHR. This conclusion was supported by 5-ethynyl-2′-deoxyuridine (EdU) incorporation analyses showing that the percentage of EdU+PAX8+ thyroid follicular cells was greatly reduced in the thyroid glands from KO-LID mice (Figure 3, A and B).

Figure 3 Proliferation of thyroid follicular cells was greatly reduced in KO-LID mice. (A) EdU incorporation was analyzed in the thyroid of 3-week-old WT and Glis3KO mice and WT-LID and KO-LID mice as described in Methods. Arrows indicate PAX8+EdU+ cells, and arrowheads indicate PAX8–EdU+ cells. Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) Percentages of PAX8+ cells staining EdU+ were calculated and plotted. n ≥ 3 for each group. (C) Heatmaps generated from gene expression profiles obtained by microarray analyses of thyroid glands from WT and Glis3KO mice fed either ND or LID as indicated. The same genes associated with cell cycle, TH biosynthesis, ECM, and cytokine/chemokine pathways as shown in Supplemental Table 3 are clustered as indicated. (D) QRT-PCR analysis of the expression of several cell proliferation regulatory genes in WT and Glis3KO mice fed with ND or LID. n ≥ 4. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.001; ***P < 0.0001, Student’s t test.

Regulation of cell proliferation genes by GLIS3. To obtain further insights into the mechanisms by which GLIS3 deficiency leads to reduced follicular cell proliferation and TH biosynthesis, we compared the gene expression profiles of thyroid glands from 4-week-old WT and Glis3KO mice fed either a ND or a LID by microarray and RNA-Seq analysis. Gene ontology (GO) and pathway analysis (http://www.genome.jp/kegg/) showed that genes downregulated in thyroid glands from Glis3KO mice fed a ND were enriched for cell cycle and extracellular matrix–related (ECM-related) genes (Figure 3C and Supplemental Table 1, A–C), while upregulated genes were enriched for genes involved in steroid hormone biosynthesis and other metabolic pathways (Supplemental Table 1D). RNA-Seq gene expression data on thyroid glands from WT-LID and KO-LID mice analyzed with several pathway enrichment analysis programs revealed that pathways related to cell cycle, ECM receptor, cell adhesion, chemokine/cytokine pathways, and TH synthesis were among the top biological processes regulated by GLIS3 (Figure 3C and Supplemental Table 2, A–D). Ccna2, Ccnb1 and -2, Ccnd1, Cdkn3, Mki67, E2f1, Cdca3, Birc5 (encoding survivin), Cdc25c, Plk1, Pbk, Shcbp1, and Bub1 were among the cell cycle control genes most downregulated in Glis3KO mice (Supplemental Table 3). Quantitative real-time PCR (QRT-PCR) analysis confirmed the reduced expression of many of these genes in thyroid glands from Glis3KO mice fed either a ND or a LID (Figure 3D).

In addition to cell cycle–regulatory genes, a number of ECM-related genes, including several collagen genes, e.g., Col1a1 and Col3a1, were expressed at significantly lower levels in thyroid glands of Glis3KO mice compared with those of WT mice (Figure 3C and Supplemental Table 3). The expression of many of the cell cycle–regulatory and collagen genes was several-fold higher in thyroid glands from WT-LID mice compared with those receiving ND, whereas their expression remained largely unchanged in KO-LID mice compared with Glis3KO. Thus, differences in the expression of cell cycle–regulatory and collagen genes between WT and Glis3KO thyroids were greatly amplified under LID conditions (Figure 3C, Supplemental Table 3, and Supplemental Figure 4). Similarly, a number of genes related to inflammatory and immune responses, including the chemo/cytokine genes Ccl7 and Ccl2, were also highly induced in thyroid glands from WT-LID mice compared with those from WT mice fed a ND, whereas these genes remained expressed poorly in KO-LID mice (Supplemental Table 3). These data suggest that, in addition to enhanced proliferation, thyroid glands from WT-LID mice display an increased fibrotic and inflammatory response and that these responses are suppressed in Glis3KO mice.

The repression of cell cycle–regulatory gene expression in the thyroid glands of Glis3KO mice is consistent with the observed decrease in EdU incorporation (Figure 3, A and B) and was further supported by the significant decrease in the number of cells staining positively for phosphorylated histone H3 (p-H3), a G 2 /M phase cell cycle marker (Supplemental Figure 5). These data support the hypothesis that GLIS3 is essential for the proliferation of thyroid follicular cells and their response to TSH.

Activation of the mTORC1-signaling pathway is impaired in thyroid glands of Glis3KO mice. Previous studies have linked the LID-induced proliferation of thyroid follicular cells as well as thyroid follicular carcinoma cells to activation of the mTORC1 pathway (4, 41). To investigate whether activation of the mTORC1 pathway was affected in the thyroid glands of Glis3KO mice, we examined the phosphorylation of ribosomal protein S6, an mTORC1/RPS6K substrate. Consistent with previous reports, p-RPS6 levels were very low in thyroid glands from WT mice and dramatically increased when mice were fed a LID (Figure 4, A and B). In contrast, p-RPS6 did not increase and remained low in thyroid glands from KO-LID mice (Figure 4, A and B). These differences in p-RPS6 expression were supported by immunofluorescence staining (Figure 4C). These data suggest that GLIS3 is required for the activation of the mTORC1/RPS6K-signaling pathway. Interestingly, neither LID nor Glis3 deficiency changed the level of active, phosphorylated AKT1 (p-AKT1S473)(Figure 4A), which can act upstream of mTORC1, indicating that the inhibition of RPS6 activation is independent of AKT1, consistent with a previous report (4). In addition, no difference in the activation of AMPK, which has been reported as inhibiting mTORC1 activation (42), or PKA was observed between WT and Glis3KO thyroid glands (Supplemental Figure 6).

Figure 4 TSH/TSHR-mediated activation of the mTORC1 signaling pathway is impaired in the thyroid gland of KO-LID mice. (A) Protein lysates obtained from thyroid glands of WT and Glis3KO mice fed either ND or LID were examined by Western blot analysis using RPS6, p-RPS6, and p-AKTS473 antibodies. (B) The relative levels of expression were analyzed and the ratio of p-RPS6/RPS6 plotted. n = 4 for each group. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.0001, Student’s t test. (C) Representative images of sections of WT and Glis3KO thyroid tissue immunostained with antibodies against p-RPS6 (green), WGA (red), and DAPI. Scale bar: 50 μm.

GLIS3 is required for TH biosynthesis. It is well known that TSH induces the expression of many genes involved in TH biosynthesis, particularly the expression of Pds and Nis and, to a lesser extent, that of Tpo and Duoxa2 (6, 7, 9, 10, 43). Since TSH levels are greatly elevated in Glis3KO mice, one might surmise that these genes are expressed at significantly higher levels in Glis3KO compared with WT mice. However, despite the high TSH levels in Glis3KO mice, the expression of Pds was reduced rather than increased (Supplemental Table 3, and Figure 5A), while the expression of Tpo was slightly elevated, that of the monocarboxylate transporter 8 (Mct8 also referred to as Slc16a2) moderately lower, and that of Nis, Tg, Duoxa2, Duoxa1, and Tshr not significantly altered. In WT-LID mice, the expression levels of Pds, Nis, and Tpo were substantially induced in response to greatly elevated serum TSH levels (Supplemental Table 3, and Figure 5A), consistent with previous reports (6–9), while Duoxa2 and Dio1 expression increased moderately (Figure 5A). In contrast, in Glis3KO mice with already elevated TSH levels, LID did not enhance the expression of Pds, Nis, Duoxa2, and Dio1 (Figure 5A). The expression levels of Pax8, Ttf1 (also referred to as Nkx2.1), and Ttf2 (FoxE1), which play an important role in thyroid gland development, were either slightly higher or not significantly changed in thyroid glands from Glis3KO mice (Figure 5, A and B and Supplemental Table 3) and little difference was observed in PAX8 and TTF1 protein expression (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 7). These findings support the conclusion that GLIS3 is essential for TH biosynthesis, consistent with our KEGG pathway analysis (Supplemental Table 1), and is not an absolute requirement for embryonic thyroid development. In contrast to the reduced expression of these genes, the expression of sulfotransferase 1E1 (Sult1E1), which catalyzes TH sulfonation (44), was increased 2-fold in Glis3KO and 7-fold in KO-LID thyroid glands compared with those of WT and WT-LID mice, respectively (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 Loss of GLIS3 function decreases the expression of several genes required for TH biosynthesis. (A) Relative gene expression in thyroids from WT and Glis3KO mice fed either ND or LID was analyzed by QRT-PCR analysis. n ≥ 4 for each group. (B) Protein lysates obtained from thyroids of WT and Glis3KO mice fed either ND or LID were examined by Western blot analysis with antibodies against NIS and PAX8. GAPDH was used as a loading control. (C) Representative images of sections of WT and Glis3KO thyroids immunoassayed with antibodies against NIS (green), WGA (red), and DAPI. Scale bar: 50 μm. (D) The relative intensity of NIS immunostaining was analyzed with ImageJ (NIH) and plotted. n ≥ 2 for each group. (E) PCCl3-pIND20-Glis3 cells stably expressing Glis3 under the control of a Dox-inducible promoter were treated with or without Dox in the presence or absence of TSH and insulin (Ins). The expression of Glis3 and Nis was examined by QRT-PCR. (F) PCCl3 cells stably expressing Glis3 shRNA under the control of a Dox-inducible promoter to knock down Glis3 expression were treated with or without Dox in the presence or absence of TSH and insulin. The expression of Glis3 and Nis was examined by QRT-PCR. Data in E and F are derived from triplicate samples and representative of 2 independent experiments. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.001; ***P < 0.0001, Student’s t test. rGlis3 and rNis refer to rat genes.

Since the uptake of iodide through NIS is a critical first step in TH biosynthesis and because its regulation is well studied (9), we focused on the effect of GLIS3 on Nis expression in more detail. Western blot analysis and immunohistochemistry showed that NIS expression correlated with NIS protein levels. NIS protein levels were dramatically increased in the thyroid glands of WT-LID, but were not induced in Glis3KO or in KO-LID mice despite their high blood levels of TSH (Figure 5, A–D), suggesting a requirement for GLIS3 in NIS induction. To test this idea, we asked whether ectopic expression of GLIS3 would be sufficient to induce NIS expression in rat thyroid PCCl3 cells containing GLIS3 under the control of a doxycycline-inducible (Dox-inducible) promoter. Addition of Dox to these PCCl3 cells greatly induced GLIS3, which was accompanied by a 10-fold increase in Nis mRNA expression (Figure 5E). Dox-induced GLIS3 in combination with TSH and insulin treatment, which have been reported to increase NIS expression (9), had a synergistic effect on NIS induction. In contrast, knockdown of Glis3 by Dox-inducible Glis3 shRNA in PCCl3 cells reduced the expression of Glis3 as well as that of Nis by about 50% (Figure 5F). Together, these data support the hypothesis that GLIS3 plays a critical role in the regulation of Nis expression and is required for its optimal induction by TSH.

GLIS3 directly regulates the transcription of genes critical for TH biosynthesis. To obtain further insights into the mechanism underlying the GLIS3-mediated regulation of the proliferation- and TH biosynthesis-related genes, we performed ChIP-Seq analysis of endogenous GLIS3 in thyroid glands from GLIS3-EGFP mice fed a LID for 2 weeks (31, 33). The genome-wide analysis of direct transcriptional targets (cistrome) of GLIS3 revealed enrichment for GLIS3 binding within and immediately upstream of 3,340 genes (Supplemental Table 4A). About 10% of GLIS3 binding was within regions 5 kb upstream of transcription start sites (TSSs) (Figure 6A). De novo motif analysis of GLIS3-binding sites (GLIS3-BS) identified a consensus sequence motif (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 8) similar to the G-rich consensus GLIS3-BS identified previously by an in vitro binding assay (45). GO and pathway analysis showed that genes related to transcriptional regulation, transport, cell proliferation, and TH generation, which included Nis, Pds, Duoxa2, Tpo, Mct8, and Duox2, were among the top categories enriched for GLIS3 binding (Supplemental Table 4, B–E).

Figure 6 GLIS3 regulates the transcription of a subset of differentially expressed genes directly through its interaction with GLIS3-BS. (A) Pie chart showing the position of GLIS3-binding regions on the genome of the mouse thyroid gland relative to their nearest gene identified by Chipset analysis. The promoter is defined as the region up to 5 kb upstream of the TSS. (B) De novo consensus motif analysis using MEME program identified a G-rich GLIS3-binding motif, which is similar to GLIS3-BS identified previously by an in vitro binding assay. (C) GLIS3-EGFP occupancy on genome loci of several GLIS3-regulated genes associated with TH biosynthesis or cell proliferation. Tshr and Ccnb1 are included as negative controls. Gene tracks were taken from the UCSC Genome Browser (https://genome.ucsc.edu/). For each locus, Chipset analyses of input chromatin (Input) chromatin pulled down with GFP-BP-agarose (GFP-ChIP) from GLIS3-EGFP and WT thyroid glands are shown as indicated. GLIS3-binding peaks were observed only in IP GFP. (D) Schematic view of the key regulatory functions of GLIS3 in thyroid follicular cells. TSH/TSHR activates several kinase pathways that subsequently lead to increased transcription of many genes required for TH biosynthesis. GLIS3 is essential for TH biosynthesis, acting by directly regulating the transcription of several key TH biosynthetic genes, particularly Pds and Nis. Prolonged elevated levels of TSH induce thyroid follicular cell proliferation and goiter development through AKT1-independent activation of the mTORC1 signaling pathway. GLIS3 is required for the activation of the mTORC1 pathway and thyroid follicular cell proliferation. GLIS3 is critical in mediating the downstream actions of TSH/TSHR. GLIS3 activity might be controlled by TSH/TSHR and regulated by one of the TSH/TSHR-activated kinase pathways.

Comparison of the genes identified by ChIP-Seq or RNA-Seq analysis revealed that about 15% of the GLIS3 candidate target genes were differentially expressed between the thyroid glands from WT-LID and KO-LID mice (Supplemental Figure 9 and Supplemental Table 5, A and B). About 14% of the downregulated and 12% of the upregulated genes were directly regulated by GLIS3, consistent with our hypothesis that GLIS3 can function as a transcriptional activator as well as a repressor (28). GO analysis identified transport-related genes that included Nis and Pds as among the top categories of downregulated genes directly regulated by GLIS3 (Supplemental Table 5C), whereas no highly significant correlation was found between a specific pathway and upregulated genes. GLIS3-EGFP occupancy on genome loci of several GLIS3-regulated genes is shown in Figure 6C. In addition to Nis and Pds, GLIS3 was also associated with Tpo, Dio1, Duoxa2, and Mct8, the expression of which was only modestly affected by GLIS3 deficiency (Figure 6C and Supplemental Table 3), suggesting that they are direct transcriptional targets of GLIS3. Further analysis of GLIS3 occupancy at the Nis genome showed that GLIS3 enrichment was observed at regions –1 kb and –2.8 kb upstream of the Nis TSS, which was confirmed by ChIP analysis (Supplemental Figure 10). Interestingly, the –2.8 kb region of the mouse Nis promoter corresponds to the rat Nis upstream enhancer (NUE)(46), which was reported to also bind PAX8 (Supplemental Figure 10, B and C). NUE-dependent reporter assays demonstrated that both GLIS3 and PAX8 were able to activate the NUE promoter and had an additive effect when expressed together (Supplemental Figure 11). Although both GLIS3 and PAX8 bind the NUE promoter, immunoprecipitation assays showed that GLIS3 and PAX8 did not interact and that GLIS3 also did not interact with TTF1 (Supplemental Figure 12). Our data indicate that GLIS3 controls TH biosynthesis by directly regulating the transcription of several key TH biosynthesis genes, particularly Nis and Pds. GLIS3 occupancy was also observed at several cell proliferation–related genes, such as Ccnd2 and Cdca2 (Figure 6C), but not at Ccnb1, Ccnb2, Ccna2, Cdkn3, E2f1, and Bub1, genes that were the most downregulated in Glis3KO mice (Supplemental Table 3). GLIS3 was also found to be associated with a few ECM and inflammatory response genes (Supplemental Table 5C), but not the ones that were the most downregulated in Glis3-KO mice (Supplemental Table 3). These data suggest a largely indirect role for GLIS3 in the transcriptional regulation of ECM- and inflammatory/immune-related genes.