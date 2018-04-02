FoxO transcription factors are required for hepatic HDL cholesterol clearance

Deletion of hepatic FoxOs increases cholesterol accumulation in large HDL particles. We first measured plasma cholesterol in chow-fed mice and found 50% higher plasma cholesterol levels in L-FoxO1,3,4 mice compared with levels in littermate controls (Figure 1A). In order to determine the distribution of cholesterol with respect to lipoprotein fractions, we separated the plasma by fast protein liquid chromatography (FPLC) and found that chow-fed L-FoxO1,3,4 mice had increased HDL-C and accumulation of cholesterol in the fractions that eluted similarly to large HDL (Figure 1B). We performed Western blot analysis of these fractions and found that apoA-I, the major apolipoprotein of HDL, was shifted to the left, indicating larger HDL particles. We also found a leftward shift of apoE (Figure 1C), which is consistent with the well-established characteristics of large, spherical HDL particles (29, 30). In contrast, apoB-containing particles eluted much earlier, peaking at fractions 46–48 (data not shown) and disappearing by fraction 52, indicating that there was little to no difference in LDL-C between genotypes. There were no differences in total plasma apoA-I levels (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI94230DS1), suggesting that the leftward shift of apolipoprotein A-I (apoA-I), apolipoprotein E (apoE), and HDL-C indicates the presence of larger HDL particles in L-FoxO1,3,4 mice.

Figure 1 Plasma cholesterol profiles of chow-fed and WTD-fed L-FoxO1,3,4 mice. (A) Total plasma cholesterol in chow-fed L-FoxO1,3,4 mice and littermate controls after a 5-hour fast (n = 5). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. (B) Cholesterol levels in plasma fractionated by FPLC in the same mice as in A. (C) Western blot of plasma apoA-I and apoE from pooled pairs of fractionated plasma obtained from FPLC in B. (D) Total plasma cholesterol levels in WTD-fed L-FoxO1,3,4 mice and littermate controls after a 5-hour fast (n = 5). (E) Cholesterol levels in plasma fractionated by FPLC in the same mice as in D. (F) Western blot of plasma apoA-I and apoE from pooled pairs of fractionated plasma obtained from FPLC in E. Independent FPLC cholesterol profiles for both chow-fed and WTD-fed mice yielded qualitatively identical results. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by Student’s t test.

Next, we challenged the mice with a WTD consisting of 21% milkfat and 0.2% cholesterol. The WTD is known to increase plasma cholesterol levels and to induce atherogenesis in susceptible strains (31). After 3 weeks of WTD feeding, L-FoxO1,3,4 mice showed 65% higher plasma cholesterol levels compared with levels in WTD-fed controls (Figure 1D). The cholesterol profile in the knockout mice was exacerbated on this diet, showing an accumulation of cholesterol in fractions that eluted similarly to large HDL (Figure 1E). Consistent with this, there was a leftward shift in apoA-I (Figure 1F). We also detected an abundant accumulation of apoE in these shifted fractions, similar to what is seen in other experimental mouse models with elevated HDL levels (14, 32). Mice on the WTD showed no differences in total plasma apoA-I levels (Supplemental Figure 1B). These data support the hypothesis that hepatic FoxOs play a role in HDL-C metabolism.

FoxOs are required for the expression of SR-BI and hepatic lipase. To identify contributors to the accumulation of plasma HDL-C in L-FoxO1,3,4 mice, we queried microarrays from livers of L-FoxO1,3,4 mice (9) for genes involved in HDL synthesis and clearance (Supplemental Table 1). We found no differences in genes regulating HDL synthesis or biliary excretion, including Abca1, Apoa1, Apoa2, Lcat, Apoe, Abcg5, and Abcg8. We also found no significant differences in Apoc3, Srebp2, Hmgcr, or Pltp. However, L-FoxO1,3,4 mice showed reduced expression of 2 genes involved in HDL-C clearance: scavenger receptor class B member 1 (Scarb1),which encodes SR-BI, and lipase C, hepatic type (Lipc), which encodes HL. Using quantitative PCR (qPCR), we verified that L-FoxO1,3,4 mice showed significant reductions in Scarb1 and Lipc during both chow and WTD feeding (Figure 2, A and B). We also verified that there were no differences in Abca1, Apoa1, Apoa2, Apoc3, Apoe, Lcat, Srebp2, Hmgcr, Abcg5, or Abcg8. qPCR showed an increase in Pltp expression, however increased Pltp alone is insufficient to increase HDL-C (33). These data suggest that the increase in plasma HDL-C in L-FoxO1,3,4 mice is due to defective clearance.

Figure 2 Defects in HDL metabolism genes due to ablation of hepatic FoxOs. (A and B) Relative hepatic gene expression by qPCR in (A) chow-fed L-FoxO1,3,4 mice and littermate controls (n = 4–5) and (B) WTD-fed L-FoxO1,3,4 mice and littermate controls (n = 6–7). (C) Representative Western blot of hepatic SR-BI expression in both chow-fed and WTD-fed L-FoxO1,3,4 mice and littermate controls. SR-BI/actin denotes relative SR-BI expression levels by densitometric scanning (n = 4/group total). (D) Relative plasma HL activity in WTD-fed L-FoxO1,3,4 mice and littermate controls (n = 5–7). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001; §§P < 0.01 between chow-fed L-FoxO1,3,4 mice and littermate controls; ††P < 0.01 between WTD-fed L-FoxO1,3,4 mice and littermate controls by Student’s t test. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM.

We next confirmed that these decreases in Scarb1 and Lipc mRNA resulted in decreases at the protein level. By Western blotting, we found that in both chow-fed and WTD-fed mice, SR-BI protein levels decreased significantly (>85%) in liver lysates isolated from L-FoxO1,3,4 mice compared with levels in control mice (Figure 2C). Consistent with what was observed from the gene expression data, we found no changes in liver ABCA1 protein levels between L-FoxO1,3,4 and control mice fed either chow or a WTD (Supplemental Figure 2). To investigate HL, we measured its activity in nonheparinized plasma (34, 35). Compared with controls, L-FoxO1,3,4 mice had a 50% decrease in HL activity (Figure 2D). Taken together, these data demonstrate that hepatic FoxOs are required for normal expression of both SR-BI and HL.

HDL metabolism in L-FoxO1,3,4 and control mice. To address HDL metabolism in more detail, we investigated the turnover of 125I-tyramine cellobiose–WT–HDL and [3H]cholesteryl hexadecyl ether–WT–HDL (125I-TC–/[3H]CEt-WT-HDL) in control and L-FoxO1,3,4 mice on a chow diet (Figures 3 and 4) or a WTD (Supplemental Figures 3 and 4). We injected this murine HDL preparation i.v. into mice and then harvested blood samples periodically during a 24-hour period (15). In these studies, [3H]CEt traces the clearance of HDL-associated CE, and 125I-TC traces the clearance of HDL holoparticles (36). The difference between both tracers ([3H]CEt – 125I-TC) represents selective CE removal from HDL particles.

Figure 3 Plasma decay kinetics of 125I-TC–/[3H]CEt-WT-HDL in chow-fed L-FoxO1,3,4 mice. (A and B) 125I-TC–/[3H]CEt-WT-HDL was injected i.v. into chow-fed L-FoxO1,3,4 mice and littermate controls. Thereafter, over a 24-hour period, blood samples were harvested periodically, and plasma was analyzed for 125I-TC (crosses) and [3H]CEt (circles). The y axis represents the fraction of the tracer in plasma (percentage). Shown is a trace from a representative mouse from each genotype, with (A) control and (B) L-FoxO1,3,4 mice. The experiment was performed in 7 control and 5 L-FoxO1,3,4 mice.

Figure 4 Plasma FCRs and tissue tracer uptake rates for 125I-TC–/[3H]CEt-WT-HDL in chow-fed L-FoxO1,3,4 mice. 125I-TC–/[3H]CEt-WT-HDL was injected i.v. into chow-fed L-FoxO1,3,4 mice and littermate controls. (A) During the subsequent 24-hour period, blood was harvested periodically to determine the plasma decay of both tracers. 125I-TC (125I) and [3H]CEt ([3H]) were analyzed, and plasma FCRs for 125I-TC and [3H]CEt were calculated. The difference in plasma FCRs between [3H]CEt and 125I-TC was calculated. Twenty-four hours after tracer injection, the animals were euthanized, and tissues were analyzed for both tracers. (B) Liver, (C) adrenal gland, and (D) kidney organ FCRs for 125I-TC (125I) and [3H]CEt ([3H]). The difference in organ FCRs between [3H]CEt and 125I-TC ([3H]CEt – 125I-TC) was calculated. All calculations were done as described in Methods. n = 7 control mice; n = 5 L-FoxO1,3,4 mice. An independent experiment yielded qualitatively identical results. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P ≤ 0.0001, by Student’s t test. No significant differences between genotypes were detected in adrenal glands. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM.

In control mice on chow, the plasma decay of HDL-associated [3H]CEt was faster than for 125I-TC (Figure 3A), indicating selective CE removal from the HDL plasma pool by tissues. In L-FoxO1,3,4 mice on chow, the plasma decay of 125I-TC was similar to that of control mice (Figure 3B). However, removal of HDL-associated [3H]CEt from plasma was slower in L-FoxO1,3,4 mice than in controls. Similarly, selective CE removal from the HDL plasma pool was also slower in WTD-fed L-FoxO1,3,4 mice compared with littermate controls (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Thus, selective CE removal from HDL was markedly reduced in both chow-fed and WTD-fed L-FoxO1,3,4 mice. These results suggest that selective CE removal from the HDL plasma pool is substantially reduced in mice lacking hepatic FoxOs.

From the decay curves shown in Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B, we calculated the plasma fractional catabolic rate (FCR) for both HDL-associated tracers in mice on chow (Figure 4A) or a WTD (Supplemental Figure 4A) (37). In control mice, the plasma FCR for HDL-associated [3H]CEt was substantially higher than for 125I-TC as a result of selective CE removal from plasma by tissues. In chow-fed L-FoxO1,3,4 mice, we detected no significant difference in the plasma FCR for 125I-TC compared with that in control mice, although in WTD-fed L-FoxO1,3,4 mice, there was a slight decrease in 125I-TC decay compared with littermate controls. However, on both diets, compared with control mice, we observed a significant reduction in the plasma FCR for [3H]CEt (P = 0.0046 and P = 0.031 for chow and WTD, respectively), yielding a significantly reduced rate of selective CE removal from plasma in L-FoxO1,3,4 mice (P = 0.0001 and P = 0.046 for chow and WTD, respectively). This shows that there is reduced selective CE clearance from the plasma HDL pool by tissues in L-FoxO1,3,4 mice.

Next, we investigated HDL metabolism by defined organs. Twenty-four hours after 125I-TC–/[3H]CEt-WT-HDL injection, we analyzed the tracer content of tissues and calculated HDL uptake in terms of the organ FCR (15). In control mice on either diet, the hepatic organ FCR showed a selective HDL-CE uptake by the liver (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 4B) that was in line with earlier studies in WT mice (26, 38). In L-FoxO1,3,4 mice on either diet, the hepatic uptake rate for 125I-TC was similar to that of control mice. However, the hepatic organ FCR for [3H]CEt (P = 0.0035 and P = 0.011 for chow and WTD, respectively) and the selective CE uptake from HDL (P = 0.0009 and 0.009 for chow and WTD, respectively) were decreased significantly compared with control mice on either diet. This indicates that hepatic selective uptake of HDL-CE is defective in L-FoxO1,3,4 mice.

Compared with the liver, the HDL tracer uptake rates were quantitatively low in all nonhepatic tissues. In adrenal glands, which also express SR-BI (16), chow-fed L-FoxO1,3,4 mice showed a trend toward reduced selective CE uptake (Figure 4C). However, we did not observe this trend in WTD-fed L-FoxO1,3,4 mice (Supplemental Figure 4C). We did not expect SR-BI expression to be lower in L-FoxO1,3,4 adrenal glands, because this is a hepatocyte-specific FoxO-knockout mouse model. Indeed, we observed no change in Scarb1 or Foxo1 gene expression levels in L-FoxO1,3,4 adrenal glands (Supplemental Figure 5). However, because HL is a secreted protein that is known to function in SR-BI–mediated uptake of HDL-C, we speculate that the low HL activity of L-FoxO1,3,4 mice could potentially contribute to the trend of lower selective CE uptake in other SR-BI–expressing tissues (such as adrenal gland) in chow diet conditions. In the kidneys, which do not express SR-BI, organ FCRs for either HDL-associated tracer did not differ between control and L-FoxO1,3,4 mice on either chow or a WTD (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 4D). However, consistent with previous studies, kidney organ FCRs for HDL-associated 125I-TC were higher than for HDL-associated [3H]CEt, which reflects a preferential renal catabolism of HDL apolipoproteins (26). In spleen, stomach, intestine, and carcass, the organ FCRs for HDL-associated [3H]CEt were decreased in chow-fed L-FoxO1,3,4 mice compared with controls (Table 1). Of these tissues, only the spleen showed selective uptake.

Table 1 HDL metabolism of L-FoxO1,3,4 mice

HDL metabolism in primary murine hepatocytes. Next, we evaluated HDL-CE uptake into isolated primary hepatocytes from control and L-FoxO1,3,4 mice in a dose-response experiment. Following a 4-hour seeding period, we incubated hepatocytes in medium containing 125I-TC–/[3H]CEt-WT-HDL at 10, 20, 40, or 100 μg HDL protein/ml for 2 hours. In control hepatocytes, [3H]CEt uptake was substantially higher than for 125I-TC at all doses, indicating selective CE uptake from HDL (Figure 5A). This observation is in line with previous results (26, 39). In L-FoxO1,3,4 hepatocytes, 125I-TC uptake was similar to that of controls (Figure 5B). However, [3H]CEt uptake was significantly decreased compared with that of control cells at all doses, yielding a decrease of approximately 50% in selective CE uptake from HDL. We also measured HDL-CE uptake over a 2-hour time course at 20 μg HDL protein/ml (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). At all time points, selective HDL-CE uptake was significantly reduced by approximately 40% in L-FoxO1,3,4 hepatocytes compared with HDL-CE uptake in controls. Western blot analysis confirmed that SR-BI protein levels were substantially decreased in L-FoxO1,3,4 hepatocytes compared with levels in controls (Figure 5C). We also observed significantly lower expression levels of Scarb1 and Lipc mRNA in L-FoxO1,3,4 hepatocytes (Figure 5D). However, we noted that the mRNA of both genes declined over time after hepatocyte isolation, especially in WT hepatocytes, as was previously observed (40). Taken together, these experiments demonstrate that selective CE uptake from HDL is decreased in FoxO-deficient hepatocytes in a cell-autonomous manner.

Figure 5 Uptake of 125I-TC–/[3H]CEt-WT-HDL by hepatocytes isolated from chow-fed L-FoxO1,3,4 mice. (A and B) Hepatocytes from chow-fed L-FoxO1,3,4 mice and littermate controls were incubated (37°C, 2 hours) in medium containing 125I-TC–/[3H]CEt-WT-HDL (10, 20, 40, or 100 μg HDL protein/ml). Finally, cells were harvested, and apparent HDL particle uptake was analyzed as outlined in Methods. Values represent the mean of (A) n = 3 (control) and (B) n = 3 (L-FoxO1,3,4) independent determinations. An independent similar experiment yielded qualitatively identical results. Where no error bars are visible, the SEM was smaller than the symbol. (C) Western blots of SR-BI in primary hepatocytes from L-FoxO1,3,4 mice and littermate controls. Representative bands are shown. Two independent experiments yielded qualitatively identical results. (D) Relative Scarb1 and Lipc expression by qPCR in hepatocytes from chow-fed L-FoxO1,3,4 mice and littermate controls at different stages of the cell isolation procedure (see Methods). (A and B) §§§P < 0.001 and §§§§P < 0.0001, comparing [3H]CEt between L-FoxO1,3,4 and control hepatocytes; ***P < 0.001 and ****P < 0.0001, comparing [3H]CEt – 125I-TC between L-FoxO1,3,4 and control hepatocytes; and †P < 0.05 and ††P < 0.01, comparing 125I-TC between L-FoxO1,3,4 and control hepatocytes (Student’s t test). (D) ¶¶P < 0.01, ¶¶¶P < 0.001, and ¶¶¶¶P < 0.0001, comparing gene expression between L-FoxO1,3,4 and control hepatocytes at each stage; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, ###P < 0.001, and ####P < 0.0001, comparing gene expression between control hepatocytes at baseline (before filtering) and control hepatocytes at each stage; and ‡‡P < 0.01 and ‡‡‡‡P < 0.0001, comparing gene expression between L-FoxO1,3,4 hepatocytes at baseline (before filtering) and L-FoxO1,3,4 hepatocytes at each stage (2-way ANOVA, followed by Tukey’s post hoc test). All data are presented as the mean ± SEM.

Rescuing SR-BI reverses the accumulation of HDL-C in L-FoxO1,3,4 mice. To determine whether SR-BI induction in the livers of FoxO-deficient mice can reverse the HDL-C phenotype, we transduced WTD-fed L-FoxO1,3,4 mice and littermate controls with an adenovirus expressing SR-BI (Ad.SR-BI). We titrated the virus to a low dose to achieve only mild increases in SR-BI, because several-fold overexpression in WT mice is known to potently reduce HDL-C, irrespective of the HDL subclass (13). Three days after virus injection, we measured SR-BI expression levels. As a result of the low titer we used, we detected no increases in total SR-BI levels in control mice transduced with Ad.SR-BI compared with those transduced with a control virus (Ad.GFP) (Figure 6A). However, L-FoxO1,3,4 mice injected with Ad.SR-BI showed a 5-fold increase in liver SR-BI compared with those injected with Ad.GFP. We noted that even after this 5-fold increase, the levels of SR-BI were still about half as much as those in littermate control mice. Transducing L-FoxO1,3,4 mice with SR-BI caused a substantial normalization of the HDL-C accumulation (Figure 6B). Western blots confirmed that the leftward shifts of apoA-I and apoE were also normalized (Figure 6C, compare lanes 10 and 11 with lanes 4 and 5). Corresponding to the finding that the WT control mice transduced with this low-titer Ad.SR-BI showed no overexpression of SR-BI, we detected no decrease in HDL-C in these mice. Neither Lipc mRNA expression nor plasma HL activity was affected by Ad.SR-BI transduction (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Collectively, these findings demonstrate that rescuing SR-BI expression in hepatic FoxO–deficient mice is sufficient to reverse the accumulation of cholesterol in large HDL particles.

Figure 6 Ad.SR-BI in WTD-fed L-FoxO1,3,4 mice. (A) Western blot of hepatic SR-BI expression in WTD-fed L-FoxO1,3,4 mice and littermate controls transduced with Ad.SR-BI or Ad.GFP control virus. SR-BI/actin denotes relative SR-BI expression levels by densitometric scanning (n = 2–4). (B) Cholesterol levels in plasma fractionated by FPLC in the same mice as in A. (C) Western blots of plasma apoA-I and apoE in fractionated plasma obtained from FPLC in B. Lanes a, b, and c correspond to pooled fractions 30–33, 34–39, and 40–45, respectively.

Acute depletion of hepatic FoxOs is sufficient to induce the HDL phenotype. We predicted that Scarb1 and Lipc are transcriptional targets of FoxOs, because (a) the mRNA expression of these genes was low in every condition tested; (b) motif analysis using HOMER (Hypergeometric Optimization of Motif EnRichment) software (41) identified dozens of FoxO consensus sequences in and near Scarb1 and Lipc (Supplemental Figure 8, A–C); and (c) publically available microarrays are consistent with this, showing that transgenic overexpression of constitutively active FoxOs causes elevated liver expression of Scarb1 mRNA (11). Moreover, mice lacking the proteins insulin receptor substrates 1 and 2 (Irs1 and Irs2), which are expected to have constitutively active FoxOs, have elevated liver expression of Scarb1 and reduced serum HDL-C levels. Importantly, concomitant knockout of FoxO1 with Irs1 and Irs2 partially normalizes this phenotype (5).

To further validate the notion that decreases in Scarb1 and Lipc are directly due to FoxO depletion, and not compensatory defects due to long-term genetic loss of FoxOs, we transduced chow-fed, adult Foxo1fl/fl, Foxo3fl/fl, and Foxo4fl/Y control mice with an adeno-associated virus expressing Cre under a hepatocyte-specific promoter (AAV8.Tbg.Cre). Two weeks after the injection, we found that chow-fed, triple-floxed mice transduced with AAV8.Tbg.Cre virus started to accumulate cholesterol in large HDL fractions (Supplemental Figure 9). Four weeks after virus injection, we euthanized the mice, at which point the HDL-C accumulation phenotype was exacerbated compared with what was observed at the 2-week time point (Figure 7A). We verified that AAV8.Tbg.Cre caused FoxO depletion, as well as low levels of G6pcand high levels of Gck, two known targets of FoxO transcriptional activation and repression, respectively (9) (Figure 7B). Moreover, it caused decreases in Scarb1 and Lipc mRNA levels as well as SR-BI protein levels (Figure 7C). The levels of Scarb1 and Lipc mRNA were significantly correlated with the level of FoxO1 knockdown (Figure 7D).

Figure 7 Acute knockdown via Cre adeno-associated virus in chow-fed hepatic FoxO–floxed mice. (A–D) Chow-fed, adult Foxo1fl/fl, Foxo3fl/fl, and Foxo4fl/Y control mice transduced with adeno-associated virus (serotype 8) expressing Cre recombinase driven by the hepatocyte-specific Tbg promoter (AAV8.Tbg.Cre) or control virus (AAV.GFP) (n = 5). For comparison, we also included a group of traditional L-FoxO1,3,4–knockout mice that were not transduced with virus, but rather had FoxO deficiency since birth (n = 4). Four weeks after virus transduction, mice were fasted for five hours, and then plasma and livers were collected. (A) Cholesterol levels in plasma fractionated by FPLC 4 weeks after virus transduction. (B) Relative hepatic gene expression by qPCR. (C) Representative Western blot of hepatic SR-BI expression. SR-BI/actin denotes relative SR-BI expression levels by densitometric scanning. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 versus AAV.GFP mice. No significant difference was detected between AAV8.Tbg.Cre mice and L-FoxO1,3,4 mice. (D) Correlation between Scarb1 or Lipc mRNA and FoxO1 mRNA. The P values in B and C were calculated by 1-way ANOVA, followed by a post hoc t test using the pooled SD, without Bonferroni’s correction. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM.

Finally, we also measured protein expression levels of PDZK1 in L-FoxO1,3,4 liver lysates and primary hepatocytes. PDZK1 is a scaffold protein that is essential for SR-BI stability and localization in hepatocytes and has been reported to posttranscriptionally regulate SR-BI levels (42, 43). We found that in L-FoxO1,3,4 liver lysates and primary hepatocytes, there were no changes in PDZK1 expression levels between L-FoxO1,3,4 and the matched controls (Supplemental Figure 10). Thus, we have no evidence for posttranslational regulation of SR-BI by FoxOs. Taken together, these data support a model in which FoxOs acutely regulate Scarb1 and Lipc at the transcriptional level, thus affecting HDL-C levels and HDL-mediated reverse cholesterol transport.