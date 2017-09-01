Review Series 10.1172/JCI90604

Transcriptional control of microglia phenotypes in health and disease

Inge R. Holtman,1,2 Dylan Skola,1 and Christopher K. Glass1,3

1Department of Cellular and Molecular Medicine, UCSD, San Diego, California, USA.

2Department of Medical Physiology, University of Groningen, University Medical Center Groningen, Groningen, Netherlands.

3Department of Medicine, UCSD, San Diego, California, USA.

Address correspondence to: Christopher K. Glass, University of California, San Diego, Department of Cellular and Molecular Medicine, School of Medicine, GPL Room 210, 9500 Gilman Drive, Mail Code 0651, La Jolla, California 92093, USA. Phone: 858.534.6011; E-mail: ckg@ucsd.edu.

First published July 31, 2017

Published in Volume 127, Issue 9 (September 1, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(9):3220–3229. doi:10.1172/JCI90604.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published July 31, 2017 Accepted: date unavailable

Microglia are the main resident macrophage population of the CNS and perform numerous functions required for CNS development, homeostasis, immunity, and repair. Many lines of evidence also indicate that dysregulation of microglia contributes to the pathogenesis of neurodegenerative and behavioral diseases. These observations provide a compelling argument to more clearly define the mechanisms that control microglia identity and function in health and disease. In this Review, we present a conceptual framework for how different classes of transcription factors interact to select and activate regulatory elements that control microglia development and their responses to internal and external signals. We then describe functions of specific transcription factors in normal and pathological contexts and conclude with a consideration of open questions to be addressed in the future.

