Review Series 10.1172/JCI90602

Microglia in steady state

Katrin Kierdorf1 and Marco Prinz2

1Department of Life Sciences and MRC Centre for Molecular Bacteriology and Infection, Imperial College London, London, United Kingdom.

2Institute of Neuropathology, Faculty of Medicine, University of Freiburg and BIOSS Centre for Biological Signalling Studies, University of Freiburg, Freiburg, Germany.

Address correspondence to: Katrin Kierdorf, MRC Centre for Molecular Bacteriology and Infection, Department of Life Sciences, Flowers Building, South Kensington Campus, Imperial College London, London SW7 2AZ, United Kingdom. Email: k.kierdorf@imperial.ac.uk. Or to: Marco Prinz, Institute of Neuropathology, University of Freiburg, Breisacher Str. 64, D-79106 Freiburg, Germany. Phone: 49.761.270.51050; Email: marco.prinz@uniklinik-freiburg.de.

First published July 17, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 9 (September 1, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(9):3201–3209. doi:10.1172/JCI90602.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published July 17, 2017 Accepted: date unavailable

Microglial cells are the resident tissue macrophages of the CNS and are widely recognized for their immune surveillance of the healthy CNS. In addition to this well-accepted function, recent findings point to major roles for microglia in instructing and regulating the proper function of the neuronal networks in the adult CNS, but these cells are also involved in creating neuronal networks by orchestrating construction of the whole network during development. In this Review, we highlight recent findings about the steady-state functions of microglial cells, the factors that are important for physiological microglial function, and how microglia help to maintain tissue homeostasis in the CNS.

Advertisement