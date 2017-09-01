Review Series 10.1172/JCI90607

Microglia and C9orf72 in neuroinflammation and ALS and frontotemporal dementia

Deepti Lall1 and Robert H. Baloh1,2

1Board of Governors Regenerative Medicine Institute and

2Department of Neurology, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, USA.

Address correspondence to: Robert H. Baloh, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, 8700 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90048, USA. Phone: 310.423.1525; Email: robert.baloh@csmc.edu.

Find articles by Lall, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Board of Governors Regenerative Medicine Institute and

2Department of Neurology, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, USA.

Address correspondence to: Robert H. Baloh, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, 8700 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90048, USA. Phone: 310.423.1525; Email: robert.baloh@csmc.edu.

Find articles by Baloh, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published July 24, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 9 (September 1, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(9):3250–3258. doi:10.1172/JCI90607.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published July 24, 2017 Accepted: date unavailable

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a degenerative disorder that is characterized by loss of motor neurons and shows clinical, pathological, and genetic overlap with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Activated microglia are a universal feature of ALS/FTD pathology; however, their role in disease pathogenesis remains incompletely understood. The recent discovery that ORF 72 on chromosome 9 (C9orf72), the gene most commonly mutated in ALS/FTD, has an important role in myeloid cells opened the possibility that altered microglial function plays an active role in disease. This Review highlights the contribution of microglia to ALS/FTD pathogenesis, discusses the connection between autoimmunity and ALS/FTD, and explores the possibility that C9orf72 and other ALS/FTD genes may have a “dual effect” on both neuronal and myeloid cell function that could explain a shared propensity for altered systemic immunity and neurodegeneration.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
3251 Page 3250 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement