Expression levels of β 1 and β 2 integrins in the hematopoietic system of JAK2+/VF mice. To investigate the effects of physiological JAK2-V617F expression on β 1 and β 2 integrin abundance, we used a JAK2-V617F–knockin mouse CMN model (36). Floxed heterozygous JAK2-V617F (JAK2+/floxP-VF-floxP) mice were crossed with transgenic VavCre mice (JAK2+/VF), resulting in JAK2-V617F protein expression in hematopoiesis. The resulting phenotype is characterized by an elevated hematocrit and WBC count, splenomegaly, and prominent splenic extramedullary hematopoiesis (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI90312DS1), closely corresponding to data published earlier (36) and resembling human PV.

Expression levels of the 2 most prominent leukocyte integrins, β 1 and β 2 , were analyzed in the myeloid and lymphoid compartments of the bone marrow of JAK2+/+ (Cre+) and JAK2+/VF (Cre+) mice. β 1 (CD29) integrin expression was unchanged in granulocytes of JAK2+/VF compared with JAK2+/+ mice, corroborating previously published results in human granulocytes isolated from JAK2-V617F–positive patients (15). Interestingly, in monocytes, T cells, and B cells, expression of β 1 integrins was upregulated, with the effect most prominent in monocytes (Figure 1A), indicating a differential regulatory mechanism of β 1 integrin expression in these cell types. In parallel, the expression levels of β 2 integrins (CD18) were found to be increased in granulocytes, monocytes, and T cells but not in B cells (Figure 1B). In a transplantation model wherein retrovirally transduced bone marrow cells expressing either JAK2-WT or JAK2-V617F were injected into lethally irradiated BALB/c mice, CD29 expression was unchanged in granulocytes, while CD18 expression was upregulated in the JAK2-V617F background (our unpublished observations), confirming the results obtained in the VavCre-JAK2-V617F knockin mouse model.

Figure 1 β 1 and β 2 integrin expression in the myeloid and lymphoid compartments of the bone marrow of JAK2+/+ and JAK2+/VF mice. (A) β 1 integrin (CD29) expression and (B) β 2 integrin (CD18) expression in the myeloid (granulocytes and monocytes) and lymphoid (T and B cells) compartments of 10- to 12-week-old JAK2+/+ (n = 10) and JAK2+/VF (n = 11) mice. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001 (unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test).

β 1 and β 2 integrin activity is enhanced in primary murine JAK2+/VF granulocytes and is dependent on Rap1-GTPase activity. Recently, we showed that human granulocytes from JAK2-V617F–positive patients have increased adhesion on a surface coated with the β 1 integrin ligand VCAM1 (15). Using primary granulocytes isolated from the bone marrow of JAK2+/+ or JAK2+/VF mice, we performed static adhesion assays on VCAM1 or ICAM1 (ligand for β 2 integrins). Increased adhesion of JAK2+/VF granulocytes was detected on VCAM1 as well as on ICAM1 (Figure 2, A and B). Soluble ligand binding assays for VCAM1 (sVCAM1) and ICAM1 (sICAM1) revealed increased binding to JAK2+/VF granulocytes as compared with JAK2+/+ cells (Figure 2, C and D). In addition, employing overexpression of JAK2-WT or JAK2-V617F in a Ba/F3 cell reconstitution model confirmed increased static adhesion on VCAM1 and ICAM1 of JAK2-V617F cells (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Again, soluble ligand binding revealed increased binding of VCAM1 (Supplemental Figure 2C).

Figure 2 β 1 and β 2 integrins are activated on murine granulocytes. (A and B) Static adhesion of murine granulocytes isolated from 10- to 12-week-old JAK2+/+ (n = 5) and JAK2+/VF (n = 5) mice on Fc-free VCAM1 (A) and ICAM1 (B). (C) Soluble VCAM1 (sVCAM1) binding assay of JAK2+/+ (n = 7) and JAK2+/VF (n = 7) murine granulocytes. (D) Soluble ICAM1 (sICAM1) binding assay of JAK2+/+ (n = 7) and JAK2+/VF (n = 8) murine granulocytes. (E) 9EG7 binding of JAK2+/+ (n = 4) and JAK2+/VF (n = 4) murine granulocytes. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01 (unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test).

To analyze the conformation status of β 1 integrins on granulocytes in JAK2+/VF and JAK2+/+ mice, we tested 9EG7 antibody binding (Figure 2E). We found that JAK2+/VF granulocytes showed increased binding of 9EG7 antibody, indicating that β 1 integrins have shifted from the bent, low-affinity status to an open, high-affinity conformation.

Having demonstrated that β 1 and β 2 integrin activity is increased in JAK2+/VF granulocytes, we evaluated inside-out signaling of integrins. Rap1-GTPase was recently identified to be constitutively activated in JAK2-V617F–positive human granulocytes and directly involved in activation of β 1 integrins (15). Analysis of JAK2+/+ and JAK2+/VF granulocytes confirmed increased activation of Rap1 in JAK2-V617F–mutated mice (Figure 3A). In contrast, in granulocytes of calreticulin-mutated (CALR-mutated) patients, Rap1 was activated to a minor degree only as compared with cells from JAK2-V617F–positive patients (Supplemental Figure 3A). This also applies to ERK phosphorylation in the presence of CALR mutation (Supplemental Figure 3B). To define the biological significance of this observation requires further investigation in a larger number of patients. However, it is tempting to speculate that differential ERK signaling and differential RAP1 activation may result in reduced β 1 /β 2 integrin activation in CALR-mutated granulocytes. Interestingly, in view of the proposed role of β 1 /β 2 integrin activation in thrombosis described below, the thrombotic risk in CALR-mutated ET patients was reported to be markedly reduced in comparison to those with JAK2-V617F–positive ET (37).

Figure 3 Rap1 is activated by JAK2-V617F. (A) Rap1 is activated in JAK2+/VF murine granulocytes. Western blot derived from pooled granulocytes from two 10- to 12-week-old JAK2+/+ and two JAK2+/VF mice. (B) Immunofluorescence analysis of Rap1 localization in 32D JAK2-WT (WT) and JAK2-V617F (V617F) cells. As positive control, WT cells were stimulated with SDF1α (500 ng/ml, 5 minutes), resulting in increased localization of Rap1 toward cytoplasm and cortical actin (middle row). Scale bars: 3 μm. The white line was used to quantify the Rap1 fluorescence intensity (Supplemental Figure 4). (C) Distribution of Rap1 in plasma membrane of WT and V617F cells. Immunoblots are representative of 3 independent experiments. (D) Static adhesion of murine granulocytes isolated from 10- to 12-week-old JAK2+/+ (n = 5) and JAK2+/VF (n = 5) mice on VCAM1 preincubated with GGTI-2147 (10 μM, 30 minutes), wortmannin (10 nM, 1 hour), or BAPTA/AM (10 μM, 1 hour). Data shown as mean ± SEM. ***P ≤ 0.01 (1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post test).

A large body of evidence from T cell studies suggests that activation of Rap1-GTP in control of β 1 integrin function is associated with translocation of the protein to the plasma membrane (38). To investigate whether JAK2-V617F kinase causes membrane relocalization of Rap1, we employed the 32D myeloid progenitor cell model ectopically expressing the erythropoietin receptor (Epo-R) and either JAK-WT or JAK2-V617F mutant (15, 39). Previously, we demonstrated that 32D JAK2-V617F cells display a strong increase in static adhesion to immobilized VCAM1 (the ligand for β 1 integrin VLA-4) but not to immobilized BSA (15). The presence of the mutated JAK2 compared with the JAK2-WT molecule in 32D cells resulted in increased localization of Rap1 in cytoplasm and translocation toward cortical actin (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 4). Plasma membrane isolation (Figure 3C) confirmed that constitutive activation of Rap1 in JAK2-V617F–mutated cells was indeed associated with translocation to the plasma membrane. Incubation with the geranylgeranyltransferase inhibitor GGTI-2147, which blocks posttranslational modifications of Rap1 required for activation and translocation to the plasma membrane (40), revealed a strong decrease in static adhesion on VCAM1 of JAK2+/VF granulocytes, while JAK2+/+ granulocytes were largely unaffected (Figure 3D). This suggests that posttranslational processing of Rap1 is required for JAK2-V617F–induced integrin activation.

JAK2-V617F–induced Rap1 activation is mediated by PI3K and CalDAG-GEFI. Downstream of JAK2 kinase, PI3K and MAPK are activated, resulting in increased proliferation of JAK2-V671F–mutated cells (41). JAK+/VF granulocytes preincubated with the PI3K inhibitor wortmannin showed reduced adhesion on VCAM1 compared with JAK2+/+ granulocytes (Figure 3D). This result was confirmed in 32D JAK2-V617F cells incubated with wortmannin (Figure 4A) and LY294002 (Figure 4B). Of note, in 32D JAK2-WT cells, adhesion on VCAM1 upon wortmannin treatment was only slightly reduced, and it was unchanged upon LY294002 treatment (Figure 4, A and B). LY294002-treated 32D JAK-V617F cells revealed reduced levels of active Rap1-GTP (Figure 4C), confirming an involvement of PI3K in the activation pathway of Rap1. However, it appears that Akt is not involved, since direct blockade of Akt by Akt inhibitor VIII did not alter adhesion or Rap1 activation (Figure 4D). For efficient conversion of Rap1-GDP to Rap-GTP, guanine exchange factors such as Epac, C3G, or CalDAG-GEFI are required (42–44). The incubation of JAK2+/VF granulocytes with the Ca2+ and Mg2+ chelator BAPTA/AM resulted in reduced adhesion to VCAM1 in comparison to JAK2+/+ granulocytes (Figure 3D). The results were confirmed in 32D JAK2-V617F and JAK2-WT cells (Figure 4E), suggesting a Ca2+-dependent activation pathway.

Figure 4 PI3K and CalDAG-GEFI are involved in Rap1 activation. Static adhesion on immobilized VCAM1 in the presence of (A) wortmannin (10 nM, 30 minutes) or (B) LY294002 (25 μM; 3 hours) in 32D JAK2-V617F and JAK2-WT cells. Minus symbol (–) indicates DMSO control. Representative Western blots (of 3 independent experiments) of phospho-Akt and Akt demonstrate the efficient blockade of signaling. (C) Inhibition of Rap1 activation by LY294002 treatment (25 μM; 3 hours) in 32D JAK2-V617F cells. Lower panel shows quantitative analysis of Rap1 activation given as fold compared with controls and corrected for loading variations using total Rap1; minus symbol (–) indicates DMSO control. (D) Rap1 pull-down and static adhesion on immobilized VCAM1 in the absence and presence of Akt inhibitor VIII treatment (0.5 μM; 4 hours) in 32D JAK2-V617F and JAK2-WT cells; minus symbol (–) indicates DMSO control. Representative Western blots (of 3 independent experiments) of phospho-Akt and Akt demonstrate the efficient blockade of signaling. (E) Static adhesion of 32D JAK2-V617F and JAK2-WT cells on immobilized VCAM1 in the absence and presence of BAPTA/AM (10 μM; 1 hour). (F) Static adhesion on immobilized VCAM1 of 32D JAK2-V617F cells transfected with scrambled (scr) or CalDAG-GEFI shRNA. (G) Rap1 pull-down after knockdown of CalDAG-GEFI results in reduced Rap1 activity. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001 (1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post test and unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test). Three independent experiments were performed each.

Since CalDAG-GEFI is a Ca2+-dependent enzyme, knockdown of CalDAG-GEFI using shRNA was performed in 32D JAK2-V617F cells. Adhesion to VCAM1 was reduced, albeit to a minor degree (Figure 4, F and G). Together, these results suggest that PI3K and CalDAG-GEFI signaling contribute to Rap1 activation and to increased adhesiveness of JAK2-V617F–positive cells.

Blockade of β 1 and β 2 integrin activity suppresses pathologic thrombus formation in a thrombosis model using JAK2+/VF mice. Thrombotic events are the major cause for morbidity and mortality in JAK2-V617F–positive PV and ET. Neutrophils, monocytes, and platelets cooperate to initiate and propagate venous thrombosis in mice in vivo (30). Interestingly, neutrophils constitute the major leukocyte subset and play a dominant role during the early phase of venous thrombosis (30). Blood flow restriction triggers the rapid attachment and accumulation of neutrophils and monocytes to the endothelium, which is crucial for development of thrombosis (30). The process of neutrophil attachment to the endothelium and platelet-neutrophil interaction is predominantly mediated by selectin and integrin activation (16, 45, 46). Endothelial cells express the β 1 and β 2 integrin ligands ICAM1 and VCAM1, which are particularly abundant under inflamed conditions (16, 47, 48). To investigate whether inflammatory cytokines, which are commonly elevated in JAK2-V617F–induced disease, may modulate ICAM1 and VCAM1 expression, we tested HUVECs in response to TNF-α and IL-6 stimulation using flow cytometry. Strong upregulation of both ICAM1 and VCAM1 was detected in TNF-α–stimulated cells (Figure 5A), whereas IL-6 appeared to selectively induce ICAM1 expression (our unpublished observations). Of note, expression of E- and P-selectins was not affected by TNF-α and IL-6 (our unpublished observation). Thus, we hypothesized that in JAK2-V617F–induced disease increased ICAM1 and VCAM1 expression on endothelial cells in combination with abnormal β 1 and β 2 activity may precipitate abnormal adhesion of granulocytes to endothelial cells, contributing to pathologic thrombus formation. To study the role of β 1 and β 2 integrins in this process, we employed a widely used thrombosis model of the IVC (49). We induced thrombosis in JAK2+/+ and JAK2+/VF mice by partial ligation of the IVC and 4 hours thereafter analyzed thrombus size and dry weight of the thrombi (Figure 5B). A significant increase in thrombus size and dry weight was observed in JAK2+/VF as compared with JAK2+/+ mice, confirming previous reports on accelerated thrombosis in JAK2-V617F mice (50). Next, we determined the relative contribution of β 1 and β 2 integrin activity to JAK2-V617F–induced thrombus formation. JAK2+/VF mice were i.v. injected either with a combination of blocking antibodies against VLA-4 and β 2 integrins or with the corresponding isotype controls (Figure 5C). JAK2+/VF mice treated with VLA-4/β 2 integrin blocking antibodies showed dramatically reduced thrombus dry weight and size as compared with isotype control–injected JAK2+/VF mice. Thus, upon VLA-4/β 2 integrin blockade, JAK2+/VF mice displayed thrombus weight and size similar to those observed in JAK2+/+ mice without VLA-4/β 2 integrin blockade. Together, these results uncover a crucial role of β 1 /β 2 integrin overactivation in pathologic thrombus formation in JAK2-V617F–driven disease.

Figure 5 β 1 and β 2 integrin activity plays a major role in thrombosis formation. (A) HUVECs were stimulated with different concentrations (1, 5, and 10 ng/ml) of TNF-α for 24 hours. Flow cytometric analysis was performed for CD54 (ICAM1) and CD106 (VCAM1) expression (n = 6). (B) Partial ligation of IVC in 10- to 12-week-old JAK2+/+ (n = 7) and JAK2+/VF (n = 6) mice results in increased thrombus size and dry weight in JAK2-V617F–positive mice. Representative images of isolated thrombi (scale bars: 1 mm). (C) JAK2+/VF mice were treated with VLA-4/β 2 integrin blocking antibodies (n = 5) or isotype control (n = 4) before partial ligation of IVC. Representative images of isolated thrombi (scale bars: 1 mm). Data are shown as mean ± SEM. **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001 (1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post test and unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test).

Spleen microenvironment and interaction with integrin ligands VCAM1 and ICAM1. In JAK2+/VF mice, development of CMN-like disease goes along with formation of splenomegaly and with effacement of the normal architecture of the spleen (34, 51). In order to analyze the changes in structure and cellular composition of JAK2+/+ and JAK2+/VF spleens, we employed multi-epitope ligand cartography (MELC). This includes an analysis of VCAM1 and ICAM1, which are known to be expressed in the spleen (50, 51). Using this sequential automated multiparameter microscopy approach (52), we were able to characterize splenic architecture as well as cellular distributions and interactions by spatially resolved marker phenotypes (Figure 6, A–F; and our unpublished observations). A massive effacement of the typical JAK2+/+ structure divided into red pulp, white pulp, and marginal zone was detected in JAK2+/VF spleens. However, for comparability of MELC results between JAK2+/+ and JAK2+/VF, we specifically searched for fields of view that presented residual white pulp structures (Figure 6A). Analysis for VCAM1 and ICAM1 revealed strong expression in JAK2+/+ as well as in JAK2+/VF spleens (Figure 6B), although expression levels of both VCAM1 and ICAM1 were decreased in the red pulp of JAK2+/VF mice but increased in the white pulp and marginal zone (Figure 6C). In line with the disturbed splenic architecture and with the trend toward higher ICAM1 and VCAM1 expression in the white pulp, we found that the strict segregation of neutrophils almost exclusively located in the red pulp in JAK2+/+ mice was lost in the JAK2+/VF animals, with the neutrophil density decreased in the red pulp and strongly increased in the white pulp (Figure 6, D and E; and Supplemental Figure 5A). In order to determine changes in the interaction of myeloid cells with VCAM1 and ICAM1, we employed a small object segregation approach by which the marker expression in proximity of VCAM1 and ICAM1 could be quantified (Supplemental Figure 5B). We found that the signal of CD11b in objects with direct contact to both VCAM1 and ICAM1 was significantly increased in the white pulp of JAK2+/VF mice (Figure 6F), indicating preferential binding of neutrophils to VCAM1 and ICAM1. Taken together, these data suggest that in addition to increased integrin activation in granulocytes, changes in splenic structure and disturbed expression of VCAM1 and ICAM1 might contribute to the altered distribution of these cells in the spleen.

Figure 6 MELC of JAK+/+ and JAK2+/VF spleens. (A) Segmentation of JAK2+/+ (n = 5) and JAK2+/VF (n = 5) splenic tissue of into red pulp (RP), white pulp (WP), and marginal zone (MZ) based on the signals of VCAM1 and ICAM1. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Fluorescence signal of VCAM1 (white) and ICAM1 (magenta) for JAK+/+ and JAK2+/VF spleen. (C) MFI of VCAM1 (left panel) and ICAM1 (right panel) for the regions defined in A. (D) The fluorescence signal of VCAM1 and ICAM1 was overlaid with the neutrophil marker protein CD11b. (E) Quantification of all neutrophils is depicted within the respective areas of the spleen based on fluorescence data shown in D. (F) MFI of CD11b signals in defined small objects that directly interact with VCAM1 (left panel) or ICAM1 (right panel). The definition of small objects is described in Supplemental Figure 5. An overlap of any small object of more than 0% and less than 20% with the regions positive for VCAM1 or ICAM1 is defined as directly interacting small object. Data were generated from 5 individual fields of view from 3 independent mice for each genotype. Horizontal bars represent the mean. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 (unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test).

Activated β 1 and β 2 integrins of JAK2-V617F–positive granulocytes stimulate abnormal trafficking to the spleen in vivo. In JAK2-V617F–positive disease in mice and humans, abnormal accumulation of mature myeloid cells characterized by expression of Gr-1 and CD11b and extramedullary granulopoiesis within the splenic cords has been observed (31, 34). Because MELC analysis demonstrated disturbed expression of VCAM1 and ICAM1 and altered distribution of granulocytes, we hypothesized that trafficking of myeloid cells into the spleen might be affected. Therefore, in vivo cell tracking was performed using whole-body single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) (Figure 7A). 111Indium-labeled whole bone marrow (WBM) cells of JAK2+/VF or JAK2+/+ mice (3 × 106 cells for each replicate) were injected into JAK2+/+ recipients, and the distribution in the body was measured after 1 hour and 18 hours. In the early SPECT images obtained 1 hour after injection of JAK2+/VF or JAK2+/+ cells, 111indium was found predominantly in the blood pool (our unpublished observations), whereas after 18 hours the greatest 111indium activity was found in liver and spleen. Interestingly, the amounts of 111indium in spleen were substantially greater in mice injected with JAK2+/VF cells (Figure 7A, left panel). Standardized uptake values for the spleen were 15.1 for mice injected with JAK2+/VF cells and 9.7 for JAK2+/+ cells (Figure 7A, right panel). To investigate which cell types preferentially home to the spleen, we injected WBM cells obtained from JAK2+/+ or JAK2+/VF mice (carrying the congenic marker CD45.2) into CD45.1 recipients, and after 16 hours we analyzed the CD45.2-positive cell population in spleens. Strikingly, a higher proportion of granulocytes and monocytes from JAK2+/VF mice homed to the spleen as compared with cells derived from JAK2+/+ littermate controls (Figure 7B). No differences could be observed in homing to the bone marrow (Supplemental Figure 6A). Integrins LFA-1 and VLA-4 together with chemokine receptor signaling mediate homing of leukocytes to the spleen (53). Therefore, bone marrow cells of JAK2+/VF mice were preincubated with a β 2 integrin blocking antibody or the corresponding isotype control before injection into CD45.1 recipients. This analysis revealed a reduced number of granulocytes and monocytes in the spleen (Figure 7C). In a stroke model, we have previously observed that neutrophil migration to the brain is dependent on VLA-4 (54). To investigate whether the increased homing ability correlates with constitutive activation of Rap1, we preincubated the bone marrow cells with the Rap1 inhibitor GGTI-2147 before injection into recipient mice. Inhibition of Rap1 suppressed abnormal splenic homing of injected JAK2-V617F–positive granulocytes and monocytes in vivo (Figure 7D) without having an apparent effect on cell survival (Supplemental Figure 6B). This finding is in line with studies highlighting that Rap1 activation and membrane relocalization are essential for β 1 integrin activation (38). Together the results suggest that increased β 1 and β 2 integrin activity drives abnormal trafficking and homing of granulocytes and monocytes to the spleen.