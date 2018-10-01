Neutralize the neutrophils! Neutrophil β1/β2 integrin activation contributes to JAK2-V617F–driven thrombosis

Commentary 10.1172/JCI123388

Division of Hematology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA.Thrombosis is a major problem for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs). Leukocytes have long been speculated to contribute to thrombotic development in MPNs, but the exact role of these cells has not been fully elucidated. In this issue of the JCI, Edelmann and colleagues demonstrate that granulocytes from mice expressing an MPN-associated JAK2 mutation (JAK2-V617F) exhibit enhanced adhesion to VCAM1- and ICAM1-coated surfaces. The increased adhesion was shown to be mediated by β1 (VLA-4) and β2 integrins, which are activated via inside-out signaling induced by JAK2-V617F. In a murine thrombosis model, administration of neutralizing antibodies targeting VLA-4 and β2 integrin reduced thrombosis, suggesting the intriguing possibility that targeting these pathways could have clinical relevance for MPN.

Address correspondence to: Stephen T. Oh, Division of Hematology, Washington University School of Medicine, 660 S. Euclid Ave, Campus Box 8125, St. Louis, Missouri 63110, USA. Phone: 314.362.8846; Email: stoh@wustl.edu.

