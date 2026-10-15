PI3K signaling in breast cancer: therapeutic advances versus adaptive resistance

As the field continues to evolve, the future clinical role of PI3K inhibitors will be determined not only by improvements in their molecular target selectivity, but also by development of drugs against other key components in this signaling pathway and rational combinations that abrogate adaptive mechanisms of resistance.

As the therapeutic landscape in HR+ breast cancer becomes more complex, treatment selection and sequencing strategy of PI3K inhibitors will be increasingly challenging. PI3K inhibitor efficacy is limited in tumors with PTEN loss-of-function and activating AKT1 mutations, suggesting that patients whose tumors harbor these alterations require alternative therapeutic strategies. One such strategy is use of pan-AKT inhibitors such as capivasertib, which has demonstrated clinical benefit in tumors harboring activating AKT1 mutations and PTEN loss, supporting its use as a biologically rational option for these molecular subsets as well as tumors relying on wild-type PIK3CA, potentially ahead of PIK3CA mutant–selective inhibitors with a more limited coverage of the PI3K/AKT pathway.

Indeed, AKT small-molecule antagonists have also been developed to target tumors that depend on aberrant PI3K signaling. The ATP-competitive pan-AKT inhibitor capivasertib has received FDA approval, in combination with fulvestrant, for patients with ER+/HER2– breast cancer harboring mutations in PIK3CA, AKT, or PTEN based on results of the CAPItello-291 trial (58, 103). This study showed a longer median PFS in patients treated with fulvestrant plus capivasertib versus fulvestrant plus placebo (7.2 months versus 3.6 months; HR, 0.60) (58). Although capivasertib has similar side effects as alpelisib, e.g., rash and diarrhea, it is associated with a lower incidence of hyperglycemia, which may be attributable to its intermittent dosing schedule (4 days on/3 days off). Further, by blocking a key signaling hub downstream of all PI3K isozymes, AKT inhibitors may suppress a broader range of PI3K-driven signaling than PI3Ka inhibitors. Currently, capivasertib is increasingly used in the second-line setting. The future role of capivasertib in the treatment landscape of tumors with somatic alterations in the PI3K pathway may in part depend on the results of the ongoing ReDiscover-2 trial comparing fulvestrant plus capivasertib versus fulvestrant plus zovegalisib (NCT06982521).

Recently, the therapeutic landscape has further expanded with the development of the PAM pathway inhibitors, agents capable of targeting multiple alterations in the pathway — including nodes that mediate resistance to more selective PI3K inhibitors. The small-molecule PAM inhibitor gedatolisib was shown to be more effective than “single-node” PAM inhibitors, such as alpelisib, capivasertib, and the mTORC1 inhibitor everolimus, in tumor cells with either mutated or wild-type PAM signaling (104). Gedatolisib was associated with manageable side effects, possibly because of the reported lower IC 50 of the compound in cancer cells compared with nontumor cells and pulsatile pathway inhibition as a result of weekly i.v. administration, potentially decoupling efficacy from metabolic toxicity through this dosing strategy rather than molecular selectivity (104). Gedatolisib was tested in combination with endocrine therapy with or without palbociclib in a phase I/Ib trial in patients with or without PI3KCA mutations, where it was associated with a reduced rate of hyperglycemia compared with other single-node PAM inhibitors (105). The phase III trial VIKTORIA-1 evaluated the efficacy of the triplet gedatolisib/palbociclib/fulvestrant and the doublet gedatolisib/fulvestrant versus fulvestrant alone, in patients with wild-type PIK3CA (study 1) or versus fulvestrant/alpelisib in patients with PIK3CA-mutant cancers (study 2). Enrolled patients had HR+/HER2– advanced breast cancer, which had progressed during or after aromatase inhibitors plus CDK4/6 inhibitors (105). While the results for the PIK3CA-mutant cohort are forthcoming, the results from study 1 were reported (106), and the median PFS for the triple combination was 9.3 months versus 2.0 months in the fulvestrant monotherapy group, while fulvestrant plus gedatolisib median PFS was 7.4 months. The reduced risk of death in patients treated with the triplet combination versus single agent fulvestrant is so far the largest difference reported in this patient population (106).

If the results in the PIK3CA-mutant cohort in the VIKTORIA study are positive, multiple implications arise for future drug development. First, PAM inhibitors seem to work in absence of PIK3CA mutations. This finding is consistent with the BOLERO-2 trial results, where everolimus plus exemestane was active independently of presence of any mutation in the PI3K pathway (107). On the other hand, gedatolisib was shown to be less effective against PTEN-null cancers in preclinical studies (108), but these cases were not excluded from the VIKTORIA trials. In any case, the identification of other compounds that show clinical activity irrespective of PI3K/AKT pathway mutation status would imply the need for better therapeutically predictive biomarkers of pathway dependence and thus sensitivity to pathway-targeted inhibitors (109, 110). Indeed, integration of genomic, transcriptomic, epigenomic, and proteomic data generated through large-scale initiatives, such as The Cancer Genome Atlas and Clinical Proteomic Tumor Analysis Consortium, has shown that mutational status alone does not always correspond to aberrant PI3K pathway activation, highlighting the complementary value of phosphoproteomic and transcriptomic profiling for identifying tumors with functional PI3K dependence (109–113).

Another emerging therapeutic strategy involves disrupting oncogenic protein-protein interactions, which are increasingly recognized as druggable therapeutic targets (114, 115). One such example is the interaction between PI3Kα and RAS family members through the RBD. Compounds designed to disrupt this interaction have been referred to as “PI3K-KRAS breakers.” Mutations such as T208D and K227A in the PI3Kα RBD disrupt the interaction between PI3K and KRAS (116). Based on this observation, a new compound that phenocopies the effect of the PI3Kα T208D-K227A mutant, BBO-10203, has been developed (117). BBO-10203 is specific to PI3Kα and exhibits no affinity toward PI3Kβ, PI3Kδ, and PI3Kγ. BBO-10203 is effective in decreasing AKT phosphorylation in PIK3CA/KRAS-mutant cells, while PTEN-deficient models appear largely unresponsive to the treatment. HER2-amplified tumors showed a greater-than-expected sensitivity to BBO-10203, although the underlying mechanism remains unclear. In HER2-amplified tumors, PI3Kα activation is not strictly dependent on canonical RAS activity (118), suggesting that this sensitivity may be mediated through effects on noncanonical RAS-related proteins, including RRAS, RRAS2, and MRAS (117). Further investigation of this mechanism is warranted; nevertheless, the observed activity in HER2-amplified models suggests a potential therapeutic role for this compound in this subset of patients. Notably, these antitumor effects were achieved without the development of hyperglycemia, highlighting a unique therapeutic property, as insulin signaling mediates glucose uptake through mechanisms that are independent of RAS-driven PI3Kα activation.

Identification of effective pathway inhibitors has important implications for optimizing treatment sequencing. PIK3CA mutations associated with resistance to the orthosteric inhibitor alpelisib do not appear to impair sensitivity to the allosteric inhibitor zovegalisib (93). AKT1-E17K mutations have been found in patients resistant to either allosteric or orthosteric PI3K inhibitors (92, 93), but those patients are sensitive to AKT inhibitors (94). In this context, PAM pathway inhibitors are likely to be of particular interest. More broadly, a deeper understanding of resistance mechanisms may inform the development of rational combination strategies and improve patient selection for clinical trials. A clear example of this approach is the exclusion of patients with PTEN-null tumors from trials evaluating PI3Ka inhibitors. Whether patients harboring tumors with activating RAS mutations should also be excluded is not clear. Achieving these advances will require well-designed ancillary studies to generate the necessary biological and clinical insights, ultimately enabling more durable and profound responses while carefully balancing treatment-related toxicities.

Another promising area for PI3K inhibition is the neoadjuvant setting. As PIK3CA mutations are truncal events present from diagnosis, targeting this pathway early in the disease course is biologically compelling. A previous study adding alpelisib to endocrine therapy did not improve objective response rates, pathological complete response rates, or Ki-67 suppression compared with endocrine therapy alone, suggesting that the impact of PI3K inhibition may differ between early and metastatic disease (119). However, the results of simultaneous blockade of ERa, CDK4/6, and PI3K in the INAVO120 trial suggest that early use of this combination in some patients with high-risk disease is worthy of clinical testing. In this context, the role of inavolisib in combination with letrozole and palbociclib in endocrine therapy–sensitive, PIK3CA-mutant breast cancer is being investigated in the INAVO123 trial (NCT06790693). In the future, replacing inavolisib with a PIK3CA-mutant selective inhibitor may improve the tolerability and efficacy of this combination.

PIK3CA mutations are highly prevalent in lobular breast cancers, often at higher frequency than in ductal carcinoma (120, 121). While no PI3K inhibitor trial has been specifically designed for this subtype, there is increasing interest in targeting the PI3K pathway in studies enriched for this population. In this context, an ongoing trial (NCT06607757) is evaluating the AKT inhibitor capivasertib in combination with fulvestrant versus fulvestrant alone in primary high-risk lobular breast cancer.

Finally, in addition to patient selection defined by molecular criteria, it is important to consider the differences in trial eligibility criteria, especially in terms of HbA1c thresholds and acceptable glycemic control. Earlier trials of alpelisib, such as SOLAR-1 (52), largely excluded patients with diabetes or prediabetes, whereas more recent studies of PI3K pathway inhibitors have adopted more permissive eligibility criteria, allowing patients with well-controlled diabetes. In particular, PIKALO-1 (investigating tersolisib/STX-478) is the most permissive trial to date, with 54% of patients enrolled with baseline prediabetes or diabetes, providing a more clinically representative assessment of hyperglycemia risk (122). Despite this broader eligibility, metabolic toxicity remained limited: among patients with prediabetes or diabetes, rates were 37% for any-grade hyperglycemia and only 1% for grade ≥3 events. No grade 3 hyperglycemia occurred among patients with normal baseline glycemic parameters. Conversely, patients with type 1 diabetes or uncontrolled type 2 diabetes are excluded from the VIKTORIA-1 and ReDiscover2 trials and, in the latter, even patients with type 2 diabetes requiring medication are excluded.

In conclusion, PI3K/AKT pathway inhibition is a key therapeutic strategy in breast cancer, with drug development still evolving across clinical disease contexts and molecular subgroups. Ongoing clinical and translational efforts will be crucial to improve patient selection, overcome resistance mechanisms, and maximize clinical benefits. In particular, enhancing biomarker-driven approaches and integrating novel combinations will be central to unlocking its full therapeutic potential.