Selective estrogen receptor degraders and their effect on the breast cancer immune microenvironment

Giredestrant. Several more SERDs are nearing FDA approval. Among these, giredestrant is a nonsteroidal oral SERD currently in phase III clinical trials (lidERA trial, NCT04961996). Preclinical in vitro studies showed that giredestrant has a potent antiproliferative IC 50 and improved binding affinity to ERα compared with fulvestrant (70). In murine uterine wet weight studies, giredestrant was confirmed as an ERα degrader in the endometrium (70, 71). Furthermore, giredestrant reduced ERα levels in mouse mammary tissue in transgenic murine models with inducible WT or mutant ESR1, whereas fulvestrant exhibited varying results (71). Additionally, in an in vitro functional luciferase assay that quantified the interaction between ERα and steroid receptor coactivator-3 (SRC-3), giredestrant showed superior potency toward WT ERα, while retaining activity in the presence of the ESR1 mutant compared with other clinically relevant molecules (56).

Important clinical trials are also underway to test whether giredestrant, and therefore other next-generation SERDs, could be used at earlier disease stages. These trials are anticipated to be completed in 2026 (72). In the early-stage trials, giredestrant is being compared with the physician’s choice ET for 5 years in the adjuvant setting (72). The phase II clinical trial coopERA compared giredestrant versus AI (anastrozole) in ET-naive, postmenopausal women for 2 weeks followed by 16 weeks of the same therapy with addition of a CDK4/6i (73). The Ki67 (proliferative) index of the tumor was reduced in the giredestrant versus the anastrozole group, and both groups had an increased benefit with the addition of CDK4/6i, with comparable adverse events (73). In the phase II aceIERA clinical trial, giredestrant was compared with SOC (fulvestrant or AI) in patients with advanced ER+ BC who had progressed after 1–2 lines of therapy, including patients treated with fulvestrant (74). There was no significant increase in PFS from this clinical trial in patients receiving giredestrant versus SOC (74). Furthermore, there was no statistical benefit in patients with detectable ESR1 mutations; however, it should be noted that this cohort was smaller than that of patients with WT ESR1 (90 patients versus 142, respectively) (74). In the phase III persevERA study in patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2– BC, giredestrant with CDK4/6i was compared with AI with CDK4/6i as a first-line therapy, but primary statistical endpoints were not met (75). However, in the lidERA study, giredestrant in the adjuvant setting significantly improved patient outcomes compared with SOC (tamoxifen or AI), although the data are still immature (76). This shows that giredestrant has promise as the first SERD that could be used consistently in the first-line setting.

Camizestrant. Camizestrant is also under clinical investigation for advanced ER+/HER2– BC with detectable ESR1 mutations (77). In mechanistic studies, camizestrant can block ER transcriptional pathways in fulvestrant-insensitive immunocompromised PDX murine tumor models, showing retained ER antagonism (78). Structurally, camizestrant disrupts helix 12 stabilization like other SERDs; however, it retains activity in ESR1-mutant PDX murine models (78, 79). In the phase II SERENA-2 study, three doses of camizestrant were compared with fulvestrant in postmenopausal patients with metastatic or recurrent ER+/HER2– BC who have progressed on no more than one ET in the advanced setting (80). A significant increase in median PFS was observed with the two lower doses of monotherapy (75 mg and 150 mg camizestrant) compared with fulvestrant (7.2 months, 7.7 months, and 3.7 months, respectively) in patients with WT and ESR1 mutant BC, with superior efficacy over fulvestrant in patients with ESR1 mutations (median PFS, 6.3, 9.2, and 2.2 months, respectively) (80). In the phase III (SERENA-6) clinical trial, treatment with camizestrant is initiated upon detectable ESR1 mutation (measured from circulating tumor DNA [ctDNA]) after receiving at least 6 months of AI and CDK4/6i, and the CDK4/6i is maintained during treatment (77). So far, median PFS has been significantly higher in the camizestrant arm than the SOC AI treatment arm (16.0 versus 9.2 months) (77).

In the CAMBRIA-1 and CAMBRIA-2 phase III clinical trials, camizestrant is compared with AI or tamoxifen therapy in patients with ER+/HER2– early BC, as a first-line ET (81). CAMBRIA-1 compares 5 years of camizestrant versus standard ET for patients who have already received 2–5 years of standard adjuvant ET and have a high risk of recurrence, and prior CDK4/6i use is allowed (82). CAMBRIA-2 compares camizestrant as a first-line adjuvant ET versus standard ET for 7 years with CDK4/6i treatment for the first 2 years in both treatment arms (81). Preliminary findings for these studies will be completed in 2027.

Vepdegestrant. Vepdegestrant is a proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTAC) rather than a traditional SERD and was recently FDA approved after its phase III trial, the VERITAC-2 study, in patients with advanced ER+/HER2– BC harboring ESR1 mutations that have received prior CDK4/6i and ET (83). Like SERDs, the greatest benefit of the PROTAC was seen in the PFS of the patient population harboring ESR1 mutations (median PFS of 5.0 months versus 2.1 months with fulvestrant, n = 270), while no significant change was observed between the general population on vepdegestrant versus fulvestrant (3.8 months versus 3.6 months median PFS, respectively) (83).

PROTACs are heterobifunctional molecules that work by conjugating the protein of interest, in this case ERα, with a ubiquitin-ligase (E3) ligand, which directs ERα for degradation by the ubiquitin-proteasome system (84). Preclinical studies showed that vepdegestrant achieved a maximal degradation of ERα of greater than 90% in most WT ESR1 ER+ cell lines (85). Further characterization showed a dose-dependent, antiproliferative effect with vepdegestrant in vitro in WT and mutant ESR1 cell models, with more potent antiproliferative effects in the hormone-dependent WT models (85). In ESR1-mutant PDX murine models, treatment with vepdegestrant induced tumor regression, whereas fulvestrant only slowed tumor growth relative to vehicle (85). Furthermore, synergy was observed with the treatment of vepdegestrant in orthotopic xenograft murine models with the addition of CDK4/6i, alpelisib (PI3-kinase inhibitor), or evorlimus (mTOR inhibitor) (85). One consideration with vepdegestrant is liver metabolism, which may affect combination therapies due to drug-drug interactions (86). These preclinical and clinical trial results for the compound show that vepdegestrant is efficacious in advanced ESR1-mutant BC (similar to SERDs) (87).

Palazestrant. Palazestrant (OP-1250) is a SERD currently in phase III clinical trials in combination with a CDK4/6i as a first-line therapy for advanced ER+ BC (88). In the phase III study, which began recruitment in late 2025, palazestrant and CDK4/6i will be compared with an AI with a CDK4/6i (88). In the phase I/II study, the median PFS was 4.8 months overall and 5.6 months for patients with ESR1 mutants with the 120 mg/d dose of palazestrant (89). Palazestrant is a complete estrogen receptor antagonist (CERAN), with brain penetrance and superior kinetics to fulvestrant in cell-line and PDX mammary and intracranial models (90). Furthermore, in vivo PDX studies show a greater benefit of palazestrant in combination with CDK4/6i (90). Palazestrant is characterized as a CERAN because of its ability to completely antagonize the AF-1 and AF-2 domains of ERα (34).

Differential gene regulation and degradation patterns by SERDs. Although all SERDs antagonize ERα, transcriptional responses arising from induced conformational changes to ERα are also critical for SERD efficacy. As such, in vitro studies show that, when fulvestrant binds to ERα, it induces conformational changes that blunt E2-driven transcription without requiring proteasomal degradation (37). Mechanistically, fulvestrant decreases the nuclear mobility of ERα, increasing ERα replacement (91). Unlike fulvestrant, which is a pure ERα degrader, elacestrant has partial agonistic effects on tumor growth in mammary PDX murine studies at low concentrations (54, 92). At higher concentrations in vitro, elacestrant downregulates the ESR1 target genes TFF1, PGR, and FHL1, but at low concentrations in MCF7 mammary xenografts, it induces genes associated with tamoxifen resistance, such as AGR2 and KRT13 (54). In contrast, imlunestrant shows increased ERα degradation at low levels compared with elacestrant, and superior progesterone receptor (PR) inhibition compared with elacestrant in vitro (69). Interestingly, transcriptomic studies with Y537S ESR1 PDX murine tumors show that imlunestrant more significantly downregulates estrogen response late genes, Myc targets, and cell cycle pathways and uniquely upregulates NF-κB and IFN-γ responses compared with fulvestrant (67). These data show that SERDs can engage distinct therapeutic mechanisms of action to achieve therapeutic efficacy in the ESR1 mutant setting.

Genome-wide analyses further distinguish distinct SERD transcriptional effects. MCF7 cells treated with giredestrant show differential expression of over 2,400 genes, reduced accessibility of transcription start sites of E2 genes and H3K27ac, and increased expression of tumor suppressors, furthering the concept that ERα immobilization may be as important as degradation in antitumor control (93). Similarly, camizestrant specifically downregulates ER-early and -late gene signatures more robustly than fulvestrant, leading to utility in fulvestrant-resistant PDX murine models (78). The superior antagonism of ERα is the major contributor to camizestrant’s efficacy in the ESR1-mutant and fulvestrant-resistant settings (78).Thus, in addition to ERα antagonism, specific transcriptome changes are associated with the efficacy of SERDs. Together, these studies suggest that through engaging different therapeutic mechanisms of action, precision oncology approaches could improve efficacy by matching the patient with the SERD best suited to act in their unique molecular landscape. However, more work is needed to understand the SERD-specific ERα complexes that drive therapeutic response.