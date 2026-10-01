Antibody-drug conjugates in breast cancer: redefining targeted therapy

The exact mechanisms and optimal design characteristics of ADCs remain actively debated (2). On one hand, preclinical and clinical evidence suggests that target-dependent delivery of ADC is at least partially required for efficacy. On the other hand, on-target, on-tumor delivery is not the sole driver of ADC activity. Pharmacodynamic analyses suggest ADCs do not increase the MTD of conventional chemotherapy, while pharmacokinetic analyses suggest on-tumor ADC distribution is typically less than 1% of the administered dose (62). Beyond bystander effects, uptake of ADCs by either receptor-dependent (FcγRs, FcRn, and C-type lectin receptors) or receptor-independent (nonspecific endocytosis) mechanisms also contributes to off-target toxicity in normal cells (32, 37). Meanwhile, ADCs also actively modulate the immune landscape through engagement of FcγRs to drive antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis and payload-induced ICD and myeloid cell activation through TLR4 and STING pathways (57). The sections below discuss ADC features driving response and resistance, mechanisms of acquired resistance, and rational therapeutic combination strategies to overcome them (Figures 2 and 3).

Figure 2 Target- and payload-mediated determinants of ADC response and resistance in breast cancer. ADC activity is governed by coordinated target-directed and payload-related mechanisms that influence response, de novo resistance, and acquired resistance. (A) Target-directed mechanisms include antigen surface abundance, intratumoral heterogeneity with spatially variable antigen expression, binding site mutations that alter epitopes and reduce antibody binding, target downregulation resulting in loss of antigen expression, and altered target trafficking that reduces surface localization and limits ADC accessibility. (B) Payload-related mechanisms include altered lysosomal function leading to defective ADC processing and payload release, tumor cell–intrinsic features such as growth capacity and apoptosis escape (e.g., via signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 [STAT3] and polo-like kinase 1 [PLK1]), mutations in payload targets (e.g., TOP1) that impair drug engagement, and active payload clearance mediated by efflux transporters. These processes collectively determine intracellular payload delivery and cytotoxic effects, informing biomarker development, treatment sequencing, and rational combination strategies.

Figure 3 Tumor microenvironmental regulation of ADC activity and resistance. The tumor microenvironment (TME) critically influences ADC distribution, payload activity, and therapeutic outcome. Physical barriers, including stromal architecture and extracellular matrix composition, restrict antibody penetration, while tight junction–mediated immune exclusion (e.g., TROP2 and claudin-7 expression) may further impede lymphocyte infiltration. Disordered tumor vasculature impairs ADC perfusion and distribution compared with normal vasculature. Extracellular payload release, driven by linker instability or extracellular cleavage, can enhance bystander killing of neighboring antigen-negative tumor cells, particularly for membrane-permeable payloads. The immune context contributes through Fc-dependent effector functions, including antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) mediated by NK cells and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP) mediated by macrophages. In addition, ADC-induced immunogenic cell death promotes dendritic cell activation and CD8+ T cell–mediated antitumor immunity. These interconnected TME features collectively shape ADC sensitivity and resistance and provide a rationale for combination strategies targeting stromal and immune components.

Determinants of ADC response and de novo resistance. Target expression variably predicts response to HER2-directed ADCs (53) (Figure 2). For T-DM1, higher HER2 abundance correlates with significantly prolonged PFS and improved ORR (52). In the DAISY trial, T-DXd response duration correlated with HER2 expression (63), and resistance emerged through HER2 loss and ERBB2 binding site mutations that impair ADC internalization and increase IC 50 (64). Analogous findings have been reported for SG: TROP2 expression correlates to some degree with benefit in mTNBC (65), while an acquired TROP2 mutation that disrupts antibody binding has been associated with resistance (66). For Dato-DXd, clinical predictive utility remains to be established, though preclinical models suggest that higher TROP2 expression correlates with response and restores sensitivity in resistant tumors (67).

An additional challenge is that target antigen expression is not static but evolves during therapy. Exposure to HER2-directed therapies, endocrine therapy, and chemotherapy may alter antigen density through selective pressure, transcriptional reprogramming, and clonal evolution, potentially shifting tumors between HER2-zero, HER2-low, and HER2-positive states (64, 68, 69). Such temporal variability complicates patient selection for ADC treatment when therapeutic decisions rely on archival tissue samples, as antigen assessment needs to be viewed as a dynamic rather than fixed tumor characteristic.

Beyond antigen expression, ADC efficacy hinges on intracellular payload trafficking, processing, and cellular vulnerability. De novo resistance can emerge from defective lysosomal processing, even when target expression is preserved. For instance, preclinical models show T-DM1–resistant HER2-positive cells have normal internalization but elevated lysosomal pH, which impairs proteolytic payload release (70). Additionally, loss of the SLC46A3 transporter prevents DM1 transfer to cytoplasm (71, 72), while upregulated caveolin-1 reroutes ADCs away from productive lysosomal pathways via caveolae-mediated endocytosis (73, 74). Moreover, the disproportionate success of ADCs in breast cancer compared with several other solid tumor types is not strictly related to differential target expression but more likely to the disease’s high intrinsic chemosensitivity (75).

Furthermore, heterogenous tumor-intrinsic mechanisms governing cell cycle progression, DNA repair, and apoptosis fundamentally dictate payload sensitivity within breast cancer (76). For example, aberrant STAT3 activation confers T-DM1 resistance in HER2-positive breast cancer (77). Multiomic profiling identified the mitotic kinase PLK1 as a primary driver of both de novo and acquired resistance to T-DM1, correlating with accelerated cell cycle progression and enhanced DNA repair (78). Inhibiting PLK1 overcomes T-DM1 resistance in preclinical models by triggering mitotic arrest, caspase activation, and DNA damage through CDK1-dependent phosphorylation and inactivation of BCL-2/BCL-xL (78). Finally, drug efflux transporters are known to mediate payload resistance. In a large cohort of T-DXd–treated patients, lower expression of ABCC1, which effluxes DXd, correlated with longer OS independently of HER2 status (79), while increased ABCC1 has been identified as a primary mediator for T-DM1 resistance in preclinical models (80).

Though less clinically validated than tumor-intrinsic determinants, the TME is increasingly recognized as a modulator of ADC response and resistance through pharmacokinetic and immunological mechanisms (Figure 3). The breast cancer TME is generally permissive to macromolecular delivery, lacking the extreme desmoplasia, poor or disordered vascularization, and profound immunosuppression that restrict ADC penetration in stroma-dense tumors such as pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (81, 82). Furthermore, extracellular proteases such as cathepsin L secreted by both tumor and stromal cells in the breast cancer TME can actively drive ADC efficacy, as discussed above (57). In contrast, physical barriers within the TME can impose restrictions on ADC distribution. As ~150 kDa macromolecules, ADCs are hindered by dense extracellular matrices, high interstitial fluid pressure, and the binding site barrier. In xenografts, transient competitive inhibition improved T-DM1 penetration into deeper tumor tissues and enhanced efficacy, as high-affinity antigen binding near perivascular regions creates the “saturation front” problem that limits ADC infiltration (83).

Finally, the TME immune context adds further complexity. While direct clinical evidence in breast cancer remains limited, syngeneic TNBC models reveal that TROP2 actively shapes physical barriers to T cell infiltration, driving immune exclusion via claudin-7–associated tight junction regulation (84). Preclinically, T-DXd induces ICD, promoting DC activation and durable immune memory responses (85). However, biomarker analyses from the DAISY trial found no significant increase in granzyme B–positive CD8+ T lymphocytes in patient biopsies during T-DXd treatment, indicating that ICD-mediated immune activation may be less robust in patients than preclinical models predict (86). These findings highlight an important translational gap between preclinical demonstrations of ADC-induced immunogenicity and clinically measurable immune activation, warranting caution when extrapolating preclinical ICD signals to the clinical efficacy of ADC–ICI combinations.

These various ADC response determinants have not yet been successfully developed as clinical biomarkers, and current target-based patient selection in breast cancer has notable limitations. For T-DXd, HER2 immunohistochemistry (IHC) suffers from interobserver variability, spatiotemporal heterogeneity, and a categorical scoring system originally designed for trastuzumab eligibility rather than for ADCs that shows activity across a broader expression continuum (87). Similarly, TROP2 IHC fails to reliably predict clinical benefit. In the TROPiCS-02 trial, SG improved OS regardless of TROP2 expression, suggesting static target expression–based selection alone is insufficient (26). Emerging approaches to target assessment include quantitative immunofluorescence, spatial antigen mapping, and AI-assisted digital pathology for standardized, observer-independent scoring (88).

Acquired resistance mechanisms and implications for ADC sequencing. Antigen downregulation is a recurrent mechanism associated with acquired ADC resistance in the clinic. Among patients treated with HER2-directed ADCs, 49% showed HER2 downregulation in paired patient samples following T-DXd progression, with over half of these experiencing complete HER2 loss, which correlates with reduced ADC internalization and increased IC 50 in isogenic models (64). Alternatively, resistance can emerge via acquired HER2 binding site mutations (V597M and P593R) despite preserved surface expression. These mutations reduce trastuzumab binding, impairing ADC internalization through pharmacological rather than transcriptional mechanisms (64). Importantly, resistance driven by either of these mechanisms can be overcome using a TROP2-directed ADC carrying the same DXd payload, providing a strong rationale for antigen-switching sequencing strategies in these cases (64). Target-mediated acquired resistance also affects TROP2-directed ADCs. In a TNBC patient with a prolonged response and subsequent acquired resistance to SG, postprogression analysis identified a novel TROP2 T256R missense mutation in the dominant resistant clone (66). This single point mutation conferred SG resistance by disrupting TROP2’s plasma membrane localization and reducing cell surface binding to the hRS7 antibody (66).

Acquired payload target mutations represent another clinical mechanism driving ADC resistance. In breast cancer patients progressing on TOP1i-based ADCs, circulating tumor DNA analysis in a small series detected distinct TOP1 missense mutations in 12.9% of cases versus 0.7% in ADC-naive patients treated for breast cancer (89). These mutant proteins exhibited reduced enzymatic activity, attenuated covalent DNA binding, and functional resistance to both DXd and SN-38 payloads, and patients harboring TOP1 mutations experienced dramatically shorter responses to subsequent TOP1i-based ADCs (median 52 vs. 455 days) (89). Another acquired resistance pathway involves upregulation of the ABCC1 drug efflux pump via the NFE2L2/KEAP1 axis, whereby KEAP1 negatively regulates the NFE2L2 transcription factor that drives ABCC1 expression. Post–T-DXd tumor specimens showed enriched mutations in NFE2L2 and KEAP1 relative to T-DXd–naive samples, suggesting transcriptional upregulation of DXd efflux is actively selected for under ADC pressure, driving resistance independently of target antigen loss (79).

For patients who typically receive multiple lines of therapy in the metastatic setting, the question of optimal ADC timing relative to chemotherapy has been addressed by comparisons across trials. Results from DESTINY-Breast04 (second-line T-DXd in HER2-low) and DESTINY-Breast06 (first/second-line T-DXd in HER2-low/ultralow) collectively suggest that earlier ADC deployment produces longer PFS, potentially suggesting that preserved target expression and reduced preexisting payload resistance at earlier treatment lines favor ADC efficacy (16, 17). By contrast, defining the optimal sequencing strategy for use of multiple ADCs remains a central, unresolved clinical challenge. While the goal is to rationally switch ADC targets or payloads to preserve efficacy, current evidence is largely retrospective and highly heterogeneous, revealing substantial but variable cross-resistance (90). Despite these limitations, several provisional sequencing principles have emerged, including earlier deployment of effective ADCs and switching payload classes or antigen targets when feasible (Table 2). A multicenter study found that switching to a second ADC (ADC2) with a different payload class yields higher response rates (~22.6% ORR) than same-payload sequences (~5.3% ORR), but PFS for ADC2 remained similar regardless of payload class (91). Similarly, real-world analyses indicate that results with sequential use of currently approved ADCs are generally unsatisfactory, as time to treatment failure and PFS are consistently shorter for ADC2 regardless of sequence order, HR status, or intervening chemotherapy (92–94).

Table 2 Proposed biological framework and unresolved questions for sequential ADC therapy in breast cancer

Nonetheless, cross-resistance appears most pronounced when sequential ADCs share payload mechanisms. A database analysis of post–T-DXd patients showed that subsequent SG yielded inferior real-world PFS across subtypes, supporting the rationale to switch to non-TOP1i therapies after T-DXd progression rather than substituting another TOP1i-based ADC (95). Conversely, switching payloads while retaining the same target has proven effective for use of T-DXd after T-DM1 exposure. In the DESTINY-Breast02 trial, T-DXd produced a median PFS of 17.8 versus 6.9 months and an ORR of 70% versus 29% over chemotherapy after prior T-DM1 treatment (96), consistent with the absence of cross-resistance between maytansinoid and TOP1i payloads. Furthermore, despite frequent ADC2 resistance, a clinically meaningful subset still achieves durable responses, including patients who switch antibody targets (97), experience prolonged initial ADC responses, or receive ADC2 in an earlier treatment line (98). Ongoing and impending clinical trials have been designed to systematically test sequencing and biomarkers for currently approved ADCs. Nonetheless, innovation and implementation of new ADC classes with distinct targets and payloads are needed to increase options and improve outcomes associated with sequential ADC use.

Combination strategies to enhance response and overcome resistance. The rationale for combining ADCs with ICIs centers in part on the ability of TOP1i payloads to induce ICD, thereby priming an immune response that can be further augmented via ICI (99). Payloads including DXd and SN-38 trigger ICD hallmarks such as calreticulin surface exposure, high mobility group protein B1 release, and ATP secretion that promote antigen cross-presentation and T cell priming, while ICIs reinvigorate exhausted T cells to amplify the adaptive immune response (100–102). Potential synergy is supported by compelling preclinical data, as the combination of T-DM1 with dual immune checkpoint blockade nearly eradicates tumors in HER2-positive models (103). Clinically, TROP2-directed SG plus the anti–PD-1 antibody pembrolizumab demonstrated superior PFS compared with chemotherapy plus pembrolizumab for first-line treatment of PD-L1–positive advanced TNBC in the randomized phase III ASCENT-04 trial (24). Similarly, in the phase Ib/II BEGONIA trial, first-line Dato-DXd plus durvalumab achieved approximately 80% ORR regardless of PD-L1 expression (104). Clinical data supporting the addition of an ICI to HER2-directed ADCs have to date been less convincing. In the phase Ib DS8201-A-U105 study, T-DXd plus nivolumab achieved a 66% ORR in pretreated HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer (105). This is comparable to historical T-DXd monotherapy data, which showed ORRs of 61% in DESTINY-Breast01 (106), 70% in DESTINY-Breast02 (96), and 80% in DESTINY-Breast03 (13). Similarly, T-DXd plus nivolumab achieved 50% ORR in HER2-low breast cancer, which is again comparable to T-DXd monotherapy in DESTINY-Breast04 (52%) (16). As with other immunotherapy applications in oncology, improved predictive markers and alternative immune activation strategies remain unmet needs.

The hypothesized synergy between TOP1i-based ADCs and PARP inhibitors (PARPis) operates through three convergent mechanisms: (a) PARP1 normally PARylates TOP1 cleavage complex (TOP1cc) to release it from DNA, while PARP inhibition prevents this release, stabilizing TOP1cc and prolonging DNA damage; (b) PARP inhibition blocks tyrosyl-DNA-phosphodiesterase 1, the phosphodiesterase required to excise covalently trapped TOP1 from DNA, further preventing TOP1cc repair; and (c) PARP inhibition impairs repair of replication-associated double-strand breaks that arise when replication forks collide with TOP1i-stabilized TOP1cc (107).

This combination was initially tested in 6 patients (SEASTAR trial), where SG plus the PARPi rucaparib demonstrated antitumor activity regardless of homologous recombination mutation status or PARPi preexposure (108). A subsequent clinical trial evaluated the hypothesis that ADC-mediated delivery of the TOP1i creates a high tumor/normal cell dose gradient that enables a temporal window for sequential rather than concurrent ADC/PARPi dosing. In the phase Ib trial of SG plus PARPi talazoparib in mTNBC, this strategy was shown to mitigate the dose-limiting myelosuppression that has plagued systemic TOP1i/PARPi combinations (109). Further testing of this strategy is likely to involve newer PARP1-selective inhibitors, as currently approved PARPis inhibit both PARP1 and PARP2, while it is PARP2 that disproportionately drives hematological toxicity (110).