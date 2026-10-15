Next-generation CDK inhibitors in HR+/HER2 breast cancer

Rationale for selective CDK2 inhibition. Despite the success of CDK4/6is plus ET in HR+/HER2– breast cancer, resistance to these agents is almost universal (19–21). Many resistance mechanisms converge on elevated CDK2 activity, including cyclin E1 overexpression, CCNE1 or CCNE2 amplification, noncanonical cyclin D1–CDK2 activation, and upstream activation of PI3K–AKT–mTOR, FGFR, or MAPK signaling, all of which can restore Rb phosphorylation and cell-cycle progression despite CDK4/6 inhibition (20, 21, 51–53). In addition to CDK4/6i-resistant HR+/HER2– breast cancer, CCNE1 amplification occurs in subsets of other tumor types, including triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) (54), high-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC) (55), and upper GI malignancies (56), contributing to the rationale for developing CDK2is.

Biomarkers of response to CDK2 inhibition. Although patients with CDK4/6i-resistant HR+/HER2– breast cancers or other tumors with cyclin E1 overexpression or CCNE1 or CCNE2 amplification comprise rational populations for selective CDK2i trials, it is important to note that CDK2 inhibition can induce two mechanistically distinct cell-cycle arrests at either G 1 or G 2 , depending on the tumor genetic makeup (22, 57). This distinction is important for patient selection. In RB1-intact tumors with high cyclin E that retain p16INK4A expression, as is the case in subsets of TNBC or gynecologic cancers, CDK2 is the dominant driver of Rb phosphorylation. A high cyclin E level renders cancer cells dependent on CDK2, while a high p16INK4A level blocks CDK4/6, further augmenting dependence on the cyclin E–CDK2 complex. In this context, CDK2 inhibition induces G 1 arrest and antiproliferative effects (57–60). Indeed, emerging data indicate that high levels of cyclin E and p16INK4A expression are promising biomarkers of response. In models of HGSOC and endometrial cancer, CCNE1-amplified tumors with intact Rb and high p16INK4A expression exhibited potent sensitivity to CDK2i inhibition, including BLU-222 monotherapy (59, 60). Another CDK2i, INX-315, also inhibited tumor growth with greater potency in tumors expressing both cyclin E1 and p16INK4A (57).

In contrast, RB1-intact tumors carrying CDKN2A deletion, mutation, or promoter methylation are CDK4- or CDK4/6-driven, as occurs in most HR+/HER2− breast cancers. Here, CDK2 inhibition alone does not disrupt G 1 /S progression (61). Instead, cells are arrested at G 2 resulting from inhibition of cyclin A–CDK2–mediated phosphorylation of substrates such as B-MYB and FOXM1 (58, 62, 63), events required for G 2 /M progression. However, cell-cycle arrest is partial and easily overcome without concomitant CDK1 inhibition (64), suggesting that, in this setting, selective CDK2i monotherapy will have modest activity. Rb-deficient tumors may similarly undergo G 2 arrest upon CDK2 inhibition (57) and may also be prone to apoptosis resulting from persistently high E2F1 activity (65), suggesting RB1 alteration as a possible biomarker.

In CDK4/6i-resistant HR+/HER2− breast cancer, convergent resistance mechanisms position CDK2 as a central downstream node sustaining proliferation after CDK4/6i failure, making it an attractive target to address multiple resistance drivers (20). Prior CDK4/6i exposure may shift tumors toward greater reliance on CDK2, potentially increasing sensitivity to CDK2 inhibition, so that monotherapy may benefit a subset of patients with acquired CDK4/6i resistance. However, such tumors may still be p16INK4A-deficient. Indeed, preclinical studies indicate that continued CDK4/6 inhibition with the cotargeting of CDK2 suppressed the growth of endocrine- and CDK4/6i–resistant ER+ breast cancer models, reestablishing cell-cycle arrest, and delayed tumor progression in resistant xenograft settings (66, 67). A novel, weighted mRNA expression signature involving CCND1, CCNE1, RB1, and CDKN2A (p16INK4A) has been shown to predict response to combined inhibition of CDK2 and CDK4/6 in HR+/HER2– (CDK4/6i naive and resistant) and TNBC models (68). Collectively, these biological considerations and preclinical findings provide a clear rationale for developing CDK2is (Table 2) as well as insight into emerging monotherapy clinical data.

Tegtociclib. Tegtociclib, also known as PF-07104091 (Pfizer Inc.), is a first-in-class CDK2i. After showing preclinical activity in xenograft models, including PDX HR+ breast cancer models with acquired resistance to CDK4/6is and ET (69), tegtociclib has been investigated in a phase I/IIa study in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including a heavily pretreated cohort with HR+/HER2− mBC who had progressed on prior ET and CDK4/6is (NCT04553133). Preliminary results indicate that tegtociclib has been tolerated at escalating dose levels, with gastrointestinal toxicities and fatigue as the most common adverse events. Pharmacokinetics (PK) analyses revealed dose-proportional exposure associated with early ctDNA decrease, with the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) defined at 300 mg twice daily (70). Among 16 response-evaluable heavily pretreated patients with mBC, all of whom had received a prior CDK4/6i, confirmed PRs were observed in 3 patients (18.8%, with duration of response >6 months in 2 patients and 1 ongoing at the time of reporting), and stable disease (SD) was observed in 6 patients (37.5%), with a disease control rate of 61.5% (95% CI, 40.6%–79.8%).

These data suggest that tegtociclib as monotherapy has meaningful activity in a subset of patients with HR+/HER2− breast cancer with acquired CDK4/6i resistance, and the results were confirmed in a recently reported cohort of 10 additional patients, in which there was 1 PR and 4 instances of SD (71). Notably, clinical benefit, manifested by duration of treatment between 93 and 266 days, was observed irrespective of Rb expression and occurred only in patients whose tumors were TP53 wild-type. Surprisingly, studies in patient-derived models demonstrated that tegtociclib reduced the DNA replication rate without reduction of Rb phosphorylation (70). Instead, tegtociclib inhibited mitotic entry, with growth inhibition dependent on P53 expression, and tegtociclib induced DNA damage as well. These findings support a shift in CDK dependency from CDK4/6 toward CDK2 as cells transition from a CDK4/6i-sensitive to a CDK4/6i-resistant state, with effects of CDK2 inhibition and CDK4/6 inhibition targeting distinct cell-cycle phases.

BLU-222. BLU-222 (Blueprint Medicines) is an oral, potent, and highly selective CDK2i. Preclinical studies demonstrated robust antitumor activity of BLU-222 in HR+/HER2− breast cancer models. Cyclin E1–driven ribociclib-resistant models that retained p16INK4A expression regressed with BLU-222 monotherapy (72). Clinical evaluation of BLU-222 was clinically evaluated in the phase I/II VELA trial (NCT05252416), which enrolled heavily pretreated patients (median 5 prior lines) with breast, ovarian, endometrial, and prostate cancer. At data cutoff, the MTD had not been reached. Common toxicities included gastrointestinal events, fatigue, anemia, photophobia, and hypokalemia, with preliminary activity observed before the program was discontinued for strategic reasons (73).

INCB123667. INCB123667 (Incyte) is a potent, selective CDK2i investigated in a phase I, open-label, dose-escalation and dose-expansion study (NCT05238922). The study enrolled patients with advanced/metastatic solid tumors and measurable disease, with CCNE1 amplification preferred during dose escalation and required in expansion cohorts (74). Among 224 treated patients, the safety profile was dominated by hematologic and gastrointestinal toxicities; the 50 mg BID schedule showed the most favorable gastrointestinal tolerability and was selected for further development. Notably, in the ovarian cancer expansion cohort (CCNE1-selected), an ORR of 33.3% and a median PFS of 5.3 months were observed (74).

INX-315. INX-315 (Incyclix Bio) is a potent and highly selective CDK2i. Preclinically, INX-315 showed marked activity in CCNE1-amplified tumors and in CDK4/6i-resistant breast cancer models with upregulated CCNE1, supporting CDK2 monotherapy in selected tumors (58). INX-315 is now being clinically investigated in a phase I/II trial in both CCNE1-amplified cancers and CDK4/6i-resistant breast cancer (NCT05735080). As of June 2024, 27 patients were enrolled across 5 dose cohorts and included in the safety analysis, with a heavily pretreated population (median 5 prior lines) comprising ER+/HER2− breast cancer (n = 8), ovarian cancer (n = 10), and other solid tumors (n = 9) (75). Among efficacy-evaluable patients, 2 confirmed PRs were observed (1 ER+/HER2− breast cancer, 1 CCNE1-amplified ovarian cancer), and 14 patients (63.6%) achieved SD. Plasma concentrations achieved effective trough levels at the lowest dose, supporting once-daily dosing (75).

BG-68501. BG-68501 (BeOne Medicines) is a highly potent, selective CDK2i that induces novel interactions within the CDK2 ATP-binding pocket, resulting in tight binding with a slow off-rate. It has >100-fold selectivity for CDK2 and has shown preclinical activity in CCNE1-amplified cancers, Rb-deficient small cell lung cancer, and CDK4/6i-resistant breast cancer models (76). BG-68501 is currently in a first-in-human phase Ia/Ib clinical trial (NCT06257264) in patients with advanced solid tumors, including HR+/HER2− breast cancer (all with prior CDK4/6i therapy). At a data cutoff, TEAEs occurred in 95.1% of patients (grade ≥3, 26.8%) (77). Gastrointestinal toxicity predominated, although no DLTs were observed; notably, myelosuppression was not a prominent feature. Among 24 efficacy-evaluable patients, 1 heavily pretreated HR+/HER2− breast cancer patient achieved a confirmed PR, and 10 achieved SD (77). Dose escalation for both monotherapy and the fulvestrant combination is ongoing.Several other CDK2is have entered phase I clinical trials: AVZO-021, AZD8421, ECI830, and NKT3447 (Table 2). In summary, as monotherapies, these agents have been tolerable, albeit with gastrointestinal toxicities, and may benefit a subset of biomarker-selected patients with HR+/HER2– breast cancer with acquired resistance to CDK4/6 inhibition.