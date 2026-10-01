Breast cancer immunogenicity as a spectrum: evolving concepts and therapeutic implications

The prognostic role of TILs in HR+/HER2– BCs has been somewhat controversial. While some studies have reported a lack of a correlation between TILs and disease-free survival outcomes in HR+ disease (19, 78), the association between higher TILs and more aggressive biology (luminal B, higher grade, and nodal involvement) needs to be considered.

Several early clinical trials evaluating ICB in pretreated HR+/HER2– metastatic breast cancer failed to show clinically meaningful response rates, even in PD-L1–positive selected populations (Tables 3 and 4). Nonetheless, some signals for activity were observed, with an ORR of 19% in the ICON study in a cohort who received the anti-CTLA4 antibody ipilimumab in combination with the anti–PD-1 antibody nivolumab sequentially after chemotherapy (79). More recently, efforts have also focused on identifying subgroups more likely to benefit from ICB. The phase II Nimbus study evaluated a combination of ipilimumab and nivolumab in patients with high TMB (TMB > 9 mutations per megabase) in HER2– metastatic breast cancer (both TNBC and HR+ BC), with an ORR of 20% (80).

Table 3 Key clinical trials evaluating immune checkpoint blockers in metastatic HR+/HER2– BC

Table 4 Key clinical trials evaluating immune checkpoint blockers in early-stage HR+/HER2– BC

Metastatic disease is associated with a more suppressive immune TME, as well as larger tumor burden. Multiomic analysis of matched primary and metastatic samples in the AURORA studies of relapse in metastatic breast cancer have highlighted the vast heterogeneity of metastatic TMEs, which are heavily context dependent on subtype and site (81, 82). For instance, lymph node or skin metastases were shown to have higher immune scores relative to other metastatic sites, such as the liver (81). Lymph node–only metastases have also been correlated with more durable responses to anti–PD-1 blockade (83), indicating the cellular composition of the metastatic site (particularly the immune cell composition) determines the level of efficacy of ICB. While this constrains our ability to identify broad biomarkers of immunogenicity in metastatic patients, there is also an opportunity to improve our understanding of metastatic TMEs in breast cancer and how best to harness immunity in late-stage disease.

Higher response rates to immunotherapy are seen in early-stage HR+ disease, similar to what has been observed in TNBC, particularly when it is administered in the neoadjuvant setting. The GIADA trial was one of the first trials that tested ICB as a neoadjuvant therapy in early-stage HR+/HER2– disease (84). The trial showed moderate efficacy in a cohort of 43 luminal B–like early-stage breast cancers, with basal-like phenotypes showing the highest response rates to neoadjuvant nivolumab (84). Subsequently, two large, randomized, phase III studies have evaluated the efficacy of anti–PD-1 antibodies combined with neoadjuvant chemotherapy for HR+/HER2– BC: CHECKMATE-7FL (28), evaluating nivolumab, and KEYNOTE-756 (29), evaluating pembrolizumab. Both studies recruited high-grade or lymph node–positive patients with high Ki67, and included patients with low ER expression, to capture this biologically aggressive phenotype. Both studies showed a statistically significant improvement in pCR rate compared with chemotherapy. Most astonishingly, subgroup analysis from CHECKMATE-7FL showed that the addition of nivolumab nearly doubled the pCR rate (24.5% vs. 13.8%) in a BC subtype historically viewed as immune “cold” (28). This is further supported by the PD-L1 subgroup analysis from the KEYNOTE-756 trial showing similarly impressive response rates in this group (29). These two independent studies indicate preexisting immunity that is highly sensitive to the addition of ICB to chemotherapy. The findings are notable because pCR rates in HR+ BC have historically remained low with chemotherapy, ADCs, and endocrine therapies. They point to an underappreciated role for T cell biology in shaping prognosis and treatment response and suggest a therapeutic opportunity in a subgroup with historically poor outcomes.

Moreover, the broad variation in TIL within this cohort suggests an opportunity to further sensitize patients to ICB through synergistic combinations. Several studies have explored combinations of ICB with other targeted therapies that appear to (through various mechanisms) contribute to immune priming, including PARP inhibitors, CDK4/6 inhibitors, and ADCs. PARP inhibitors are thought to promote a proimmune microenvironment by activating the cGAS-STING pathway (85), and research has reported synergy with ICB (86). For instance, in the metastatic setting, the MEDIOLA study on HER2– disease showed promising efficacy in combining the PARP inhibitor olaparib with the anti–PD-L1 antibody durvalumab (87). In the early-stage setting, this combination was tested in one arm of the adaptive platform I-SPY2.2 study (88), and further evaluation of this strategy is ongoing in the OLIO trial (ACTRN12623000657628).

Immunomodulatory effects of CDK4/6 inhibitors have also been reported. Although mechanisms remain unclear, upregulation of antigen presentation machinery, downregulation of regulatory T cells, influx of CD8+ T cells, and induction of immunological memory have all been observed following treatment with CDK4/6 inhibitors (89–91). Preclinical studies and some limited clinical data have also shown synergy between CDK4/6 inhibitors and ICB (92). However, implementation of this approach has been limited by toxicity and questions of how best to harness the immunomodulatory effects of CDK4/6 inhibitors in the clinical setting.

ADCs are a novel drug class showing efficacy in HR+ BC as monotherapy with various targets (93, 94). ADCs with topoisomerase 1 inhibitor (Topo1i) cytotoxic payloads (including T-DXd and Dato-Dxd) have been shown to induce immunogenic cell death (95, 96), and remarkable clinical activity for the combination of Topo1i ADCs and ICB has been observed (97). The I-SPY2.2 trial evaluated this approach in the neoadjuvant setting for patients with early-stage breast cancer, including a cohort of HR+/HER2– BC, and showed promising efficacy, particularly in patients with higher immune scores (98).

Overall, it is likely that ICB responses have been modest in past HR+/HER2– trials because of design limitations in patient selection. Treatment-related toxicities and the risk of overtreatment of patients who would not benefit from ICB are also key challenges, which must be noted. Multiple biomarkers of immunogenicity, such as TILs and HRD, have been used to highlight immune-active patient populations. However, the integration of these biomarkers into the clinic for the management of HR+/HER2– disease has been relatively slow, and will be imperative in improving patient selection (35), as discussed above for TNBC. It is becoming evident that not all HR+/HER2– tumors have equivalent TMEs, and there is a clear opportunity for ICB in the clinical management of selected subgroups of HR+/HER2– disease, specifically high-risk patients with poorer outcomes under the current clinical management guidelines.