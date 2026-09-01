Mitophagy in neuronal health and disease: from mechanisms to neurodegeneration

PD is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder, affecting more than 10 million people worldwide. The disease is characterized by loss of dopaminergic neurons in the substantia nigra, triggering motor symptoms such as tremors, rigidity, and bradykinesia. PD is also characterized by nonmotor symptoms, including cognitive impairment, sleep disturbances, and autonomic dysfunction (117).

Mutations in PINK1 lead to early-onset PD (EOPD) (Figure 2A) (118–122); patients with such mutations typically respond well to levodopa, a drug that boosts dopamine production (118). In vitro, mutations in PINK1 impair mitophagy by inhibiting Parkin recruitment and activation at damaged mitochondria (123, 124). Structural studies have helped clarify the mechanistic effects of some of these mutations. A crystallographic study on insect PINK1 mapped approximately 20 disease-causing point mutations that detrimentally affect protein stability or function, altering ATP-binding, substrate-binding, or kinase activity (125). Studies on human PINK1 demonstrated that the N-terminus of the protein is embedded in the barrel of TOMM40 (translocase of the outer mitochondrial membrane 40), while residues 110 through the C-terminus, including the kinase domain, remain cytoplasmic. This cytoplasmic portion of PINK1 homodimerizes and trans-autophosphorylates to open the Ub-binding domain (19, 126). These changes occur in concert with modulation of disulfide bonds that exist both within and between two PINK1 polypeptides to stabilize the proteins internally, as a dimer, and on OMM proteins to which they are anchored (126). These structural insights are beginning to provide insight into why mutations in PINK1 have distinct clinical presentations; for instance, 10 pathogenic PINK1 mutations identified across a cohort of patients with PD in Europe and North Africa showed variable age of onset and clinical manifestations (127).

Figure 2 Mutational maps of PINK1 and Parkin. Mutations in PINK1 (A) and Parkin (B) that are classified in ClinVar (208) as pathogenic, likely pathogenic, or possibly pathogenic are shown. Mutation type refers to the impact on the translated protein; only mutations that change the structure of the protein are included. Bars indicate the number of each kind of mutation at a given amino acid residue; lines indicate running density of each kind of mutation (colored) or total mutation (black) based on a 20-residue window. Domains are colored on the circled structures, as they are on the domain map of each protein, and the heatmap of pathogenic mutations on the protein’s structure represents the normalized overall running density of mutations. PINK1 is illustrated as a dimer, as it is found when stabilized on the mitochondrial outer membrane, with only one PINK1 subunit colorized. PINK1 PDB: 9EIH (126); MTS, mitochondrial targeting sequence; OMS, outer membrane localization signal; TM, transmembrane domain; C-term tail, C-terminal tail. Parkin PDB: 4K95 (134); UBL, ubiquitin-like domain; RING0-2, really interesting new gene domains 0-2; IBR, in-between-ring domain; R, repressor element of Parkin.

More than 120 mutations causal for autosomal recessive EOPD have been identified in Parkin. Most Parkin mutations result in disease that is levodopa responsive, again pointing to specific dopaminergic neuron loss (128). However, dementia is not common in patients with Parkin mutations, though it is unclear whether this is due to the early-onset nature of Parkin-mediated PD or a true pathological difference between patients with EOPD versus those with sporadic PD (128). EOPD-causing Parkin mutations are generally clustered within functional domains of the protein (Figure 2B) but can differentially affect enzyme activity, clinical presentation, or pathology. For example, K161N and K211N mutations both map to the RING0 domain of Parkin, but ParkinK211N is unable to localize to damaged mitochondria while ParkinK161N is recruited, albeit at a lower efficiency than WT Parkin (129). Clinically, most affected patients exhibit the Parkinsonian triad of bradykinesia, rigidity, and resting tremors (130), though age and nature of onset can vary depending on the mutation and possibly on environmental factors (130). Of note, many cases of EOPD caused by a Parkin mutation do not display Lewy body pathology, otherwise considered one of the defining features of sporadic PD (131).

Structural studies on Parkin provide insight into how pathogenic mutations differentially affect protein function. Parkin is a member of the RING-between-RING (RBR) family of E3 Ub ligases (132, 133) and contains an additional fourth zinc-binding domain (RING0) that is unique to Parkin and located N-terminal to the canonical RBR core (134–137). There is also an N-terminal Ub-like domain (UBL) (Figure 2B). Early x-ray crystallography studies (134, 135) identified key residues for Parkin function; the RING0 domain blocks the catalytic site in the RING2 domain, the RING1 domain interacts with E2-conjugating enzymes, and the catalytic cysteine responsible for carrying out Parkin’s function as an E3 ligase (Cys431) is in the C-terminal RING2 domain (134). Parkin also harbors an α-helix, termed repressor element of parkin (REP), which is located N-terminal to the RING2 domain (Figure 2B). At baseline, REP acts as a repressor element, rendering Parkin inactive by blocking the site in the RING1 domain at which E2-conjugating enzymes such as UBCH7 interact with Parkin (132, 134). Iterative mutagenesis has shown that Parkin is recruited to Ub before being activated (138). PINK1-dependent phosphorylation of Parkin causes the UBL domain and a short segment of the UBL-RING0 linker (the activator region) to interact with RING0 in a way that displaces RING2, making the catalytic cysteine on RING2 accessible and allowing this domain to carry out ubiquitination of substrates (139).

In an effort to better characterize the in vivo roles of PINK1/Parkin, several groups have generated Pink1- or Parkin-knockout mice or pigs. Surprisingly, these models exhibit normal mitophagy with minimal loss of dopaminergic neurons (63, 64, 68, 140). One possible reason for this could be compensatory mechanisms for clearance of damaged mitochondria via bulk autophagy or alternative pathways such as BNIP3/NIX–mediated mitophagy (11); alternatively, these observations may reflect species-specific effects (141). Indeed, in nonhuman primate models, knockout of either PINK1 or Parkin induces substantia nigra neurodegeneration with symptoms more analogous to those observed in human patients (67, 68). In rhesus monkeys, cortical neurodegeneration was observed by 1.5 years of age following CRISPR-mediated PINK1 knockout (67). Parkin knockout in the brain of adolescent and older primates led to selective neurodegeneration in the substantia nigra and phospho–α-synuclein pathology (68). Notably, Parkin–/– primates aged 6–8 years show detectable but less extensive dopaminergic neurodegeneration, whereas the same knockout in primates 22–25 years old results in more extensive neuronal loss (68). These findings suggest an increased reliance on mitophagy with aging. Of note, overexpression of WT PINK1 in primates 22–25 years old increased activated Parkin levels and reduced protein aggregation (68). Together, these studies provide compelling evidence that PINK1/Parkin–dependent mitophagy serves as a protective mechanism against aging-induced mitochondrial damage in primates.

While the roles of PINK1 and Parkin in mitophagy have been studied most extensively, several other PD-associated proteins have also been implicated in mitochondrial quality control. Hyperactive mutations in the kinase LRRK2 that represent one of the most common causes of familial PD have been reported to disrupt mitophagy flux in vivo in mouse models (59) and in vitro in induced pluripotent stem cell–derived (iPSC-derived) human dopaminergic neurons (142). These deficits in mitophagy have been partly attributed to impaired degradation of the OMM adaptor protein, MIRO, induced by pathogenic LRRK2 (143). α-Synuclein, whose aggregation into Lewy bodies and neurites represents the classic neuropathological hallmark of PD, block mitochondrial transport and function (144). Aggregated α-synuclein can promote cardiolipin externalization to the OMM (145), which under normal conditions triggers mitophagy via LC3 recruitment; however, α-synuclein may also compete with LC3 for cardiolipin binding, potentially impairing mitochondrial clearance (146). Heterozygous mutations n the gene encoding β-glucocerebrosidase impact lysosomal function and have been associated with increased mitochondrial stress and reduced mitophagy both in vitro and in postmortem brain samples from patients with PD (147). These studies highlight the broader role of mitophagy in mitochondrial quality control in the context of PD.