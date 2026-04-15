Immune signaling and function in neurodegeneration

The innate immune response has evolved mechanisms to detect both externally derived stimuli, known as pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs), and endogenous molecules released from stressed or dying cells, referred to as damage-associated molecular patterns (DAMPs) (Figure 1A). These signals are recognized through pattern recognition receptors (PRRs) (9–11). As the primary resident immune cells of the CNS, microglia express high levels of PRRs; however, evidence also supports PRR expression on other CNS cell types, including astrocytes, oligodendrocytes, endothelial cells, and neurons (12–16).

Figure 1 Innate immune activation and microglial transition during neurodegeneration. (A) During neurodegeneration, distressed neurons release DAMPs such as mtDNA, ROS, HMGB1, aberrant proteins, and pTau–bound RNA. These signals activate resident microglia and astrocytes, which then recruit peripheral immune cells. As shown in more detail in B, activated microglia upregulate PRRs, including TLRs, RAGE, and cGAS, enabling detection of neuron-derived DAMPs. Engagement of PRRs induces proinflammatory gene expression programs and activates inflammasome pathways that promote release of chemokines and cytokines into the CNS parenchyma. As microglia transition from homeostatic to reactive states in a TREM2-dependent manner, damage-associated microglia increase MHC-II expression to support antigen presentation and coordination of adaptive immune responses that attempt to limit neurodegeneration.

TLRs. The most well-studied family of PRRs are the TLRs, first identified and characterized for their ability to sense a variety of microbial components (Figure 1B) (17–19). TLRs are transmembrane proteins that contain a leucine-rich repeat (LRR) extracellular domain and a cytosolic Toll IL-1 receptor (TIR) domain responsible for downstream signaling (18). When TLRs bind PAMPs, the intracellular domain recruits the adaptor proteins myeloid differentiation factor 88 (MyD88) or Tir domain–containing adaptor inducing interferon β (TRIF). This process results in the nuclear translocation of transcription factors such as NF-κB, which initiates proinflammatory gene expression programs (18, 20). Later studies showed that TLR activation can also occur in response to DAMPs during sterile inflammation in the CNS (21).

As a primary hallmark of neurodegenerative diseases, aberrant proteins such as amyloid β (Aβ), phosphorylated tau (pTau), α synuclein (α-syn), and TAR DNA binding protein 43 (TDP-43) have been identified as major DAMPs that activate PRRs in the CNS (22, 23), and these proteins are sometimes complexed with nucleic acids like RNA (Figure 1B) (24–29). Plasma membrane–bound TLR2 and TLR4 are upregulated in the brains of patients with AD and in transgenic AD mouse models (30). Binding of Aβ to TLR2 and TLR4 increases expression of immunomodulatory cytokines, including IL-1β, IL-6, IL-10, IL-17, and TNFα, in microglia and astrocytes (31–34). Genetic ablation or pharmacologic blockade of TLR2 and TLR4 exacerbate cognitive decline and increase Aβ burden in the brains of 5xFAD and APP/PS1 mice by reducing microglial activation (32, 34–36). However, an appropriate balance must be maintained, since persistent activation of the proinflammatory response downstream of TLR4 can be detrimental and amplify neurotoxicity (37, 38). In addition, recognition of Aβ by TLR4 expressed on neurons induces apoptosis and contributes to neurodegeneration (16). Similar mechanisms have been observed in other neurodegenerative disease models. Extracellular pathogenic α-syn, superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1), and tau released by damaged neurons activate TLR2 and TLR4 and promote microglial reactivity in vitro and in vivo in models of PD, ALS, and tauopathy (39–45).

NLRs. LRR-containing NLRs form a family of cytosolic PRRs composed of a pyrin domain that receives activation signals, an adaptor protein, and a caspase that is recruited after activation (46). The most relevant member in neurodegeneration is the NLRP3 inflammasome (Figure 1B), which includes the adaptor protein apoptosis-associated speck-like protein containing a caspase recruitment domain (ASC) and caspase-1 (42, 47). Canonical NLRP3 inflammasome activation is a multistep process. It begins with priming through TLR signaling, which increases transcription of NLRP3, pro-IL-1β, pro-IL-18, and the pore-forming protein Gasdermin D (GSDMD) (48, 49). A second signal, usually internalized PAMPs or DAMPs, activates the inflammasome and promotes maturation of caspase-1. Activated caspase-1 then cleaves pro-IL-1β, pro-IL-18, and GSDMD into their active forms for release (50).

Inflammasome activation in connection with AD was first described in 2008 by Halle et al. (51). Aβ fibrils induced IL-1β production by primary microglia in vitro, and NLRP3, caspase-1, and IL-1β were required to recruit microglia to areas of exogenous Aβ deposition (51). Subsequent studies showed that Aβ oligomers and fibrils, but not monomers, interact directly with NLRP3 to activate the inflammasome in a cell-free system and induce IL-1β release in culture (52). Stimulation of primary microglia ex vivo with Aβ oligomers and protofibrils did not impair cell viability, indicating that inflammasome activation in microglia does not result in pyroptosis, which is a common outcome of inflammasome activation (53). In humans with AD, cleaved caspase-1 is increased in tissue from the frontal cortex and hippocampus compared with control tissue (54). These findings were reproduced in APP/PS1 mice, and in that model, NLRP3 deficiency rescued memory impairment and reduced Aβ burden by increasing microglial Aβ clearance (54).

NLRP3 is also highly activated in microglia located in the substantia nigra of postmortem PD patient brains (55). Patients with PD exhibit elevated circulating IL-1β and caspase-1 in the blood and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) (55, 56). Similar findings were observed in the preformed fibril and 6-OHDA mouse models of PD, in which fibrillar α-syn activated NLRP3, and oral administration of the NLRP3 inhibitor MCC950 reduced motor deficits, neuronal loss, and α-syn accumulation (55). Tau has also been shown to induce NLRP3 inflammasome activation in microglia (57–59). However, the role of inflammasome activity in tauopathy remains unclear, since conflicting results have been reported depending on the mouse model used. For example, loss of NLRP3 or ASC in the PS19 and Thy Tau22 models improved behavioral outcomes and reduced tau aggregation (57, 58, 60), whereas genetic deletion of Nlrp3 did not alter disease progression or outcome in the P301S model (61).

RAGE. The receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE) is a multiligand cell surface receptor (Figure 1B). As a transmembrane protein, it contains an extracellular region that binds ligand, a membrane-anchoring region, and a cytosolic region responsible for intracellular signaling (62). RAGE exists in 2 forms; the membrane-bound form contains the full protein structure, while a soluble form contains only the extracellular domain and can neutralize circulating ligands to reduce cellular activation (63). Unlike the other PRR families described above, RAGE primarily recognizes DAMPs. These ligands include AGE, high mobility group box 1 (HMGB1), heat shock proteins (HSPs), S100 proteins, DNA, and in the setting of neurodegenerative disease, aberrant proteins (63). RAGE not only recognizes a wide range of ligands but also initiates diverse intracellular signaling pathways (64).

Studies in AD (65–67), ALS (68, 69), and PD (70–73) have consistently reported elevated RAGE expression on neurons, microglia, and astrocytes, suggesting a broad role for this receptor in neurodegenerative pathology. Functional studies reinforce this idea. Overexpression of RAGE in AD mouse models increased NF-κB translocation and accelerated cognitive impairment (74, 75), whereas RAGE deficiency mitigated amyloid pathology and reduced memory deficits (76). RAGE also contributes to Aβ dynamics at the BBB, as circulating Aβ can bind endothelial RAGE and be transported into the parenchyma, promoting both Aβ accumulation and production of proinflammatory cytokines (77). Consistent with this mechanism, inhibition of RAGE reduced Aβ levels in the Tg2576 model of AD, and an orally administered vaccine containing a RAGE and Aβ complex improved outcomes in APP/PS1 mice by inducing antibodies against both targets (78). Beyond Aβ, RAGE is activated by α-syn and induces production of TNF-α, IL-6, and IL-1β by microglia in culture (79), and RAGE deficiency is similarly beneficial in the SOD1 model of ALS, reducing gliosis and inflammatory marker expression (80). Collectively, these findings demonstrate that RAGE-mediated detection of aberrant proteins amplifies neuroinflammation across multiple neurodegenerative diseases, and a more complete understanding of the pathways downstream of RAGE may help identify therapeutic targets (81).

High mobility group box 1 (HMGB1) is a ubiquitously expressed protein that interacts with DNA to facilitate chromatin binding (82, 83). HMGB1 is detected by TLR2, TLR4, TLR9, and RAGE (84), and it is released by damaged neurons in culture where it promotes microglial activation (Figure 1B) (85, 86). In rats injected intrahippocampally with Aβ, HMGB1 accumulated around dying neurons associated with Aβ plaques. Coinjection of Aβ with exogenous HMGB1 enhanced neuronal loss and impaired microglial Aβ clearance (87). In a rat model of PD induced by 6-OHDA administration, treatment with a mAb targeting HMGB1 ameliorated motor deficits and reduced expression of IL-1β and IL-6 (88). Similarly, anti-HMGB1 mAb treatment delayed loss of grip strength in the SOD1 mouse model of ALS, although this benefit was observed only when treatment began before symptom onset (89).

DNA sensors. Cytosolic DNA sensors (CDSs) represent a class of receptors that detect pathogens or cellular damage. The recently identified cyclic GMP–AMP synthase (cGAS) detects cytosolic double-stranded DNA (dsDNA) and induces a type I interferon (IFN-I) response (Figure 1B) (90). Upon binding dsDNA, cGAS undergoes a conformational change and synthesizes cyclic GMP–AMP (cGAMP) from ATP and GTP (91). cGAMP then binds stimulator of IFN genes (STING), triggering phosphorylation and nuclear translocation of IFN regulatory factor 3 (IRF3) and induction of IFN-I expression (92, 93).

Unlike TLR2 and TLR4, TLR9 resides within late endosomes and detects intracellular DNA containing unmethylated cytosine–guanine (CpG) motifs (94). TLR9 activity is commonly assessed using type B CpG oligodeoxynucleotides (ODNs) (95–97). Activation of TLR9 was neuroprotective in the APP, TgSwDI, and 3xTg AD mouse models by enhancing immune responses and decreasing Aβ burden, although it also promoted tau phosphorylation (94–97). These findings highlight that DNA sensing within the endolysosomal system can modulate AD-related pathology and have prompted investigation into how cytosolic DNA sensing pathways contribute more broadly to neurodegeneration.

Among these mechanisms, the cGAS–STING pathway has emerged as a central modulator of neuroinflammation across multiple neurological disorders as reviewed extensively elsewhere (98–100). In the 5xFAD model, microglia interacting with amyloid plaques containing nucleic acids activated an IFN-1 signature that exacerbated Aβ pathology (101). Similar upregulation of IFN-stimulated genes (ISGs), consistent with activation of cytosolic DNA sensing, occurred in spinal cord astrocytes in the SOD1 model of ALS (102), demonstrating that these pathways are engaged across neurodegenerative contexts. This interpretation is further supported by detection of cGAS in human AD brain tissue, 5xFAD mice, P301S tauopathy mice, and AppNL-G-F/hTau double-knock-in mice (103–105). In these animal models, genetic ablation of cGAS or pharmacologic inhibition of STING reduced Aβ deposition, limited immune activation, and improved cognitive outcomes. Immunostaining revealed colocalization of STING with IRF3 in CD68-expressing cells, implicating microglial cGAS–STING signaling as a major contributor to disease-associated inflammation (103). Similar mechanisms extend to other proteinopathies: α-syn preformed fibrils induced DNA damage and activation of cGAS–STING in mixed glial cultures and in striatal microglia in a corresponding PD model, and loss of STING attenuated the IFN response and conferred neuroprotection (106).

Mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) plays a pivotal role in activating cGAS–STING signaling during neurodegeneration. Under oxidative stress, mitochondria release ATP, ROS, and mtDNA into the cytosol (107), where the latter can engage cGAS (Figure 1B) (108). In P301S tauopathy mice, pathogenic tau triggered cytosolic release of mtDNA from microglia, initiating cGAS–STING signaling and upregulation of IFN-I and ISGs, whereas cGAS deficiency restored cognition and prevented neuronal loss (104). TDP-43 behaved similarly by entering mitochondria of iPSC-derived motor neurons and promoting mtDNA release, leading to cGAS–STING activation. Deleting or inhibiting STING in TDP-43–overexpressing mice prevented IFN-I induction and cortical degeneration (109). Beyond these models, heightened cGAS–STING signaling was also detected in mice carrying the 2 strongest genetic risk factors for AD, the APOE ε4 allele and the TREM2 R47H variant, and treatment with a cGAS inhibitor ameliorated tau-related pathology in that model (110). In parallel, recent work demonstrates that Aβ-induced oxidative stress drives cytosolic release of oxidized mtDNA fragments that adopt a Z conformation, which are sensed by Z-DNA–binding protein 1 (ZBP1) to activate RIPK1 and promote proinflammatory gene transcription in an AD mouse model (111). Collectively, these studies establish that activation of DNA-sensing pathways, whether endosomal or cytosolic, substantially contributes to neuroinflammation and neurodegenerative progression, providing a strong mechanistic rationale for therapeutic strategies targeting these innate immune axes.

TREM2 signaling. Microglia are the sentinels and first responders of the CNS parenchyma, and microgliosis, particularly in regions with aberrant protein accumulation, is a well-established hallmark of most neurodegenerative diseases (1, 112–115). A unique feature of microglia is their high expression of the triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) (Figure 1B). Early genetic studies in patients with AD identified the R47H and R62H SNP variants of TREM2 as risk factors at a magnitude similar to that associated with possession of one APOE ε4 allele (116, 117). These discoveries positioned microglia as central players in neurodegenerative disease pathogenesis and accelerated efforts to clarify their functional roles. As research tools have advanced, our understanding of microglial heterogeneity and stimulus-dependent activation states has grown rapidly. A major conceptual advance in this area was the identification of disease-associated microglia (DAMs) in AD using single-cell sequencing approaches (118). During the transition from homeostatic to reactive states, microglia first downregulate markers such as P2RY12, CX3CR1, and TMEM119 (119), and then, in a TREM2-dependent manner, upregulate gene signatures associated with antigen presentation, lipid metabolism, and phagocytosis (120).

Mechanistic studies of TREM2 signaling demonstrate that this receptor activates a complex intracellular cascade that shapes microglial responsiveness during neurodegeneration. Although the R47H and R62H variants have been proposed to impair TREM2 function, animal studies manipulating TREM2 expression have produced mixed results (121, 122). Downstream of TREM2, activation of spleen tyrosine kinase (Syk) and engagement of the PI3K/AKT/GSK3β/mTOR pathway support microglial metabolic programs and phagocytic capacity (123). Reflecting the importance of this signaling axis, microglial Syk knockout in 5xFAD mice impaired Aβ uptake, increased Aβ burden, and worsened memory deficits by disrupting DAM-associated transcriptional and metabolic profiles (123, 124). Conversely, overexpression of human TREM2 in 5xFAD mice enhanced DAM gene expression, improved microglial phagocytic activity, and produced a protective phenotype (125). In line with these findings, TREM2 deficiency in 5xFAD mice increased Aβ burden, suppressed microglial activation, and exacerbated disease progression (126, 127).

Despite this overall pattern, the consequences of TREM2 loss vary across disease stage and neurodegenerative model. In the APP/PS1 model of AD, TREM2 deficiency delayed early amyloid plaque accumulation but ultimately exacerbated pathology at later stages (128, 129). Loss of TREM2 also impaired microglial clustering around plaques, a finding mirrored in postmortem AD brain tissue from individuals carrying R47H and R62H haplodeficient variants (128–130). Beyond AD, TREM2 signaling appears neuroprotective in mice expressing human TDP-43, in which TREM2-deficient microglia failed to phagocytose TDP-43 inclusions and remained in a homeostatic state (131). In tauopathy models, the effects are more complex. In the PS19 mouse line, TREM2 deficiency reduced microgliosis and attenuated microglial activation without altering pTau aggregation (132). However, a study using P301S mice argued that full Trem2 knockout produces an artificially protective phenotype and that Trem2 haplosufficiency, which more accurately reflects human haplodeficiency, is detrimental (133). Collectively, these studies establish TREM2 signaling as a central regulator of microglial activation and function across multiple neurodegenerative diseases and highlight the therapeutic potential of modulating DAM states (134).

MHCII presentation. As myeloid-derived immune cells, microglia also function as antigen-presenting cells capable of processing antigens and presenting them to T cells through MHCII (135). Immunostaining of the CNS in TE4 tauopathy mice carrying human APOE4 showed microglia with elevated MHCII expression concentrated in tau-rich regions. Moreover, DAM-like CD11c+ microglia were frequently positioned adjacent to CD8+ T cells, consistent with potential cellular interactions. Similar patterns were observed in the parenchyma of APP/PS1 mice, where MHCII+ microglia were present near amyloid plaques, although they appeared more sparsely distributed (136). In the P301S model of tauopathy, a substantial population of CD11c+ MHCII+ microglia emerged in the spinal cord of symptomatic mice (137). MHCII expression is likewise increased in microglia in response to α-syn overexpression in vivo. When primary microglia were cultured with α-syn ex vivo, antigen processing was enhanced, and the microglia were able to induce activation and proliferation of CD4+ T cells. MHCII deficiency reduced microgliosis and prevented α-syn–induced neuronal death (138). Collectively, these studies demonstrate extensive coordination between microglia and the adaptive immune response in neurodegenerative disease and emphasize the importance of antigen presentation pathways in disease progression.