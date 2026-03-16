Women’s midlife: the front line of Alzheimer prevention

MHT. Growing evidence linking menopause to AD risk in women has renewed interest in the potential preventive role of MHT. This has been a subject of debate for decades, mainly due to the absence of definitive “Level 1” RCT evidence demonstrating risk-reduction effects.

To date, the only RCT to directly assess dementia outcomes is the WHIMS trial (84, 85). WHIMS enrolled postmenopausal women aged 65–79 (mean age 71 years), free from dementia at baseline. Participants were randomized to either estrogen-only therapy (ET: 0.625 mg/day of oral CEEs for women with hysterectomy) or estrogen-progestogen therapy (EPT: 0.625 mg/day CEEs + 2.5 mg/day of oral medroxyprogesterone acetate [MPA] for women with an intact uterus) versus placebo (84, 85). With fewer AD cases than expected, the trial shifted its primary outcome to all-cause dementia. Results showed a 2-fold increase in dementia incidence in the EPT group (HR 2.05, 95% CI 1.21–3.48) (84), and a nonsignificant 49% risk increase in the ET group (HR 1.49, 95% CI 0.83–2.66) (85). The incidence of MCI did not differ significantly between treatment and placebo groups (EPT HR 1.07, 95% CI 0.74–1.55; ET HR 1.34, 95% CI 0.95–1.89) (84, 85). A major critique of WHIMS is its focus on older women without menopausal symptoms, likely missing the therapeutic window for estrogen efficacy (157). The findings are also not generalizable to current prescribing practices, which emphasize symptom relief closer to menopause and often use different formulations, including tE2 and micronized progesterone. Typical use of MHT would rarely involve starting therapy at ages above 65. Additionally, as only 47% (ET) and 50% (EPT) of dementia cases in WHIMS were classified as AD, with the rest being vascular or mixed dementia (84, 85), results are also not directly generalizable to AD.

Given the approximately 20-year gap between menopause and AD symptom onset, RCTs testing whether midlife MHT reduces late-life AD incidence are unlikely to be feasible. In their absence, real-world data and observational studies of early postmenopausal women provide insights. Recent meta-analyses report that MHT, mainly ET, initiated near menopause is associated with an 11%–30% reduced risk of AD and all-cause dementia (87, 88, 149). In contrast, consistent with WHIMS findings, initiation of therapy more than 10 years after menopause is linked to neutral or increased risk, depending on formulation (87, 88, 149). Together, RCTs and observational data indicate increased risk with MHT started in old age, and a possible benefit when initiated early. However, observational findings require cautious interpretation due to inherent biases. Confounding by “healthy user bias” is a central concern; women prescribed MHT tend to be healthier, more highly educated, and socioeconomically advantaged than non-users (158). Thus, MHT may serve as a proxy for better health care access or healthier lifestyle, rather than being causally beneficial. Although most studies adjust for education and socioeconomic status, residual confounding is possible. “Confounding by indication” is another concern, as MHT users may experience more severe menopausal symptoms, such as VMS, which themselves have been independently linked to increased dementia risk (37).

Additional insights come from RCTs assessing cognitive performance, particularly verbal memory, which is among the earliest neuropsychological indicators of AD (137). Meta-analysis of 34 RCTs found that MHT, primarily ET for women with hysterectomy, improved global cognition compared with placebo (86). When initiated near menopause, ET improved verbal memory, while late-life initiation had no effects (86). For EPT, midlife use was neutral, while late-life use was associated with improved verbal memory but reduced global cognition (86). Cognitive changes, however, are not specific to AD, and most neuropsychological tests are designed to detect impairment in older adults, not the subtler changes that may occur in midlife. This increases the risk of ceiling effects and may hinder detection of improvement (86). Notably, in the KEEPS-Cog trial, while no cognitive benefits or harm were observed, early postmenopausal women randomized to tE2 exhibited lower brain Aβ plaque load compared with placebo (89).

Finally, concerns have been raised that, even if protective, MHT’s benefit may not justify widespread use given high number-needed-to-treat (NNT) estimates. These are based on an 18-year follow-up of the WHI, which reported reduced AD-related mortality in CEE users and neutral effects in CEE/MPA users (159), yielding NNTs of approximately 2,000 for CEEs and approximately 2,500 for CEE+MPA to prevent one AD-related death. However, these figures pertain to mortality, not AD risk reduction. To date, no NNT estimates exist for MHT in reducing AD risk, whether for CEE/MPA or other regimens.

It is increasingly clear that continued reliance on data derived from WHI-era formulations and populations is limiting. As the field advances, there is a need to refocus scientific and clinical efforts on generating an evidence base that reflects current prescribing practices, considers individual risk profiles, and leverages biological markers to directly assess the impact of MHT on AD risk. Mixed results from RCTs and observational studies of AD incidence point not to the failure of the concept, but to a failure of precision, highlighting the need for clinical and biomarker-driven stratification to determine which women might benefit, when, and how. In this light, MHT needs to be reevaluated not as a one-size-fits-all preventive tool, but rather as a targeted intervention whose safety and efficacy depend on timing, individual risk profile, and underlying biology.

The “timing hypothesis” posits that MHT may offer neuroprotective effects if initiated early, generally within 10 years of menopause or before age 60, but may be neutral or harmful if started later. Reflecting these considerations, while current guidelines do not recommend MHT for the prevention of cognitive decline or dementia in the general population, they do support initiating estrogen therapy near the time of menopause to help preserve cognitive function in women with early menopause, especially due to oophorectomy (160). The value of MHT for other women remains debated. A key limitation to testing the window-of-opportunity hypothesis is the absence of validated biomarkers to directly assess MHT’s effects on brain estrogen activity. Estrogen concentrations in plasma and brain are not strongly correlated (161), and to date, no study has quantified how MHT alters brain estrogen levels or their downstream effects on AD pathology. Recent advances in PET imaging with selective ER ligands represent a promising step forward (162), enabling measurements of brain ER expression in vivo and real-time monitoring of estrogenic treatments in future clinical trials.

Other hormonal therapies. Oral contraceptives (OCPs) suppress ovulation and lower circulating levels of FSH and LH. Beyond their contraceptive role, OCPs can be used to alleviate menopausal symptoms, although evidence of long-term neurological effects remains limited. Some MRI studies have reported greater GMV in OCP users compared with never-users (163), although findings have been inconsistent (10).

Gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonists, used clinically for endometriosis and some premenopausal hormone-sensitive breast cancer, suppress FSH secretion. In animal studies, they were shown to reduce Aβ pathology and improve cognitive performance (53). A clinical trial of leuprolide acetate (Lupron) in 109 women with mild to moderate AD reported cognitive benefits among those already receiving an acetylcholinesterase inhibitor (AChEI), suggesting a synergistic effect (164). These preliminary findings reinforce the need for further investigation into hormonal interventions as potential modifiers of AD risk.