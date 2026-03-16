Splicing the narrative: alternative TARDBP splicing and its relation to neurodegeneration in ALS and FTD

Earlier studies suggested the importance of the TDP43 LCD in maintaining protein localization. For example, TDP43(ΔLCD) is diffusely distributed throughout the cell, in contrast to flTDP43, which is concentrated within the nucleus (100). These findings imply that the LCD contributes to nuclear localization, potentially through flTDP43 homo-oligomerization or protein-protein or protein-RNA interactions. Unexpectedly, however, sTDP43 variants do not display such diffuse localization; rather, they are excluded from the nucleus and primarily concentrated within cytosolic granules measuring 100–250 nm in diameter (41, 42, 74, 75). This is true for endogenous sTDP43 as well as epitope-tagged versions of sTDP43 overexpressed in cultured human cell lines, human iPSC-derived neurons, and primary neurons (41, 63). In postmortem brain samples from controls and individuals with ALS, sTDP43 is detectable by immunofluorescence within the cytosol of neurons as well as glia (41, 42). sTDP43 is particularly concentrated within pathological cytosolic TDP43 inclusions, raising the question of whether sTDP43 is a primary driver of flTDP43 mislocalization, or simply a coincidental passenger unrelated to disease pathogenesis.

The differences in behavior between TDP43(ΔLCD) and sTDP43 variants suggest that the unique sTDP43 C-terminus dictates protein localization as well as solubility. Furthermore, despite the presence of a functional NLS, sTDP43 distribution is predominantly cytosolic, indicating dominant mechanisms driven by the C-terminal tail. This region shows little homology to I/L-rich sequences associated with XPO1-dependent nuclear export (101), implying the presence of alternative mechanisms driving sTDP43 aggregation and cytoplasmic deposition. Consistent with this, addition of the sTDP43 “KVVL” C-terminus (Figure 1) to TDP43(ΔLCD) induces the formation of fibrils in vitro (99), correlates with detergent insolubility by immunoblotting, and is sufficient for cytosolic accumulation of an otherwise diffuse EGFP reporter protein (41). Mutating residues within the 18-aa tail eliminates these effects, confirming the importance of this region for sTDP43 aggregation as well as its nuclear exclusion.

RNA binding — one of the most important factors in mediating flTDP43 nuclear retention (102, 103) — also affects sTDP43 localization, but in an opposite manner; mutations that block RNA binding by sTDP43 result in nuclear localization of the typically cytosolic sTDP43 (63). These observations suggest that recognition of cytosolic RNA complexes may help retain sTDP43 within this compartment or shield the NLS from recognition by importins. Alternatively, protein-protein interactions governed by the C-terminal tail of sTDP43 may be pivotal for self-assembly or the formation of large complexes within the cytosol that preclude nuclear import. Future studies will be required to discriminate among these possibilities, and to determine whether distinct C-terminal sTDP43 sequences (i.e., KVVL vs. RPRL vs. EALH; Figure 1) display unique properties.

Biochemical and immunofluorescence studies have repeatedly demonstrated sTDP43’s capacity to physically interact with flTDP43, sequestering flTDP43 within cytosolic inclusions (41, 45, 63). Given the retention of the NTD responsible for dimerization, sTDP43 likely forms a heterodimer with flTDP43, enabling its cytosolic sequestration. This interaction is also associated with nuclear clearance of flTDP43 and a resulting loss of its splicing activity (41, 45, 63). Given the relative abundance of sTDP43 in motor neurons, a cell type that is particularly susceptible to neurodegeneration in ALS, it is possible that sTDP43 helps tip the scale toward flTDP43 mislocalization and dysfunction in these cells. In this way, even a slight increase in sTDP43 levels, together with the age-related reductions in flTDP43 expression, may be sufficient over decades to result in nuclear flTDP43 loss of function and its accumulation into cytosolic deposits characteristic of disease (Figure 2).

The relative scarcity of sTDP43 at the protein level may arise not just from RNA clearance mechanisms, but also from posttranslational protein turnover pathways. Both flTDP43 and sTDP43 are degraded by the ubiquitin-proteasome system (UPS) and autophagy (63, 104–109). However, sTDP43 variants are highly unstable in comparison with flTDP43; while the half-life of flTDP43 ranges from 36–48 hours (104, 105), sTDP43 variants display a half-life of approximately 18 hours (63). Treatment with MG132 (a nonselective cysteine protease inhibitor widely used to suppress proteasomal degradation), or bafilomycin-A1 (a vATPase inhibitor that blocks macroautophagy), effectively stabilizes sTDP43 (63). Moreover, both flTDP43 and sTDP43 are potential substrates for chaperone-mediated autophagy, in which the chaperone HSPA8 delivers proteins directly to lysosomes for degradation (46, 110). For unknown reasons, HSPA8 appears to preferentially recognize sTDP43 over flTDP43, targeting sTDP43 and coaggregating proteins (including flTDP43) for degradation (46).

sTDP43 also displays dramatic species-specific differences in localization and solubility. Endogenous and overexpressed sTDP43 variants are predominantly nuclear in mouse neuroblastoma and microglial cell lines, in contrast with the cytosolic localization of sTDP43 in human cell lines (42, 43). Immunohistochemical staining of endogenous sTDP43 in fixed tissues from mouse brain confirms these differences, and have been repeatedly corroborated using different cell lines, epitope-tagged sTDP43 constructs, and fluorescent sTDP43 variants (41, 45, 63). The reasons for these discrepancies are currently unknown but may be related to the relatively high expression of sTDP43 in rodents, and the distinct nature of TDP43 autoregulation in rodents as compared with humans (45).