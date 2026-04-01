Genetic analysis of neurodegenerative diseases

With this understanding of the available sequencing technologies, we now turn to variant interpretation (Figure 2 and Table 1 and Table 2). A simple approach is to report only confirmed pathogenic variants to the physician and patient. However, this may overlook a sea of complexity within which lies the potential to identify pathogenic variants and to improve diagnostic yields. Several strategies for interpreting variants exist, but none are perfect on their own. The field, therefore, emphasizes combining multiple data sources to assess pathogenicity.

Figure 2 Integrative variant filtering and functional validation strategies. After variant detection, successive filtering steps are applied to prioritize candidate variants. Functional validation integrates multiomics and experimental approaches to assess the biological impact of prioritized variants. (A) Transcriptomic validation by RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) can reveal molecular consequences of candidate variants at the transcript level. Abnormal expression of the affected gene may indicate altered transcriptional regulation or mRNA stability. Monoallelic expression suggests allelic imbalance, often due to nonsense-mediated decay or promoter methylation. Aberrant splicing may include exon skipping (canonical exons omitted), intron retention (intronic sequences retained due to splice site disruption), pseudoexon inclusion (cryptic intronic sequences aberrantly incorporated), or shortened or extended exons, resulting from alternative splice donor or acceptor usage. (B) Epigenomic methods assess DNA and chromatin modifications that influence gene expression. Bisulfite sequencing provides base-resolution maps of cytosine methylation. Assay for transposase-accessible chromatin sequencing (ATAC-seq) identifies regions of open chromatin, marking regulatory regions, such as promoters and enhancers. Chromatin immunoprecipitation sequencing (ChIP-seq) maps histone modifications or transcription factor binding. (C) Proteomic validation: Proteomic analyses evaluate the downstream impact of variants on protein abundance and function. Mass spectrometry can be used in qualitative modes to identify protein isoforms or posttranslational modifications and in quantitative modes to measure differential protein levels across samples. Complementary affinity-based platforms, such as Olink or SomaScan, provide targeted, high-throughput quantification using specific molecular binders. (D) In vivo and cellular validation: Functional assessment of variant pathogenicity often employs patient-derived samples, such as fibroblasts or induced pluripotent stem cells, which can be differentiated into disease-relevant cell types (e.g., neurons). CRISPR-based genome editing enables introduction or correction of variants to test causality, and rescue experiments — where reexpression of the wild-type allele restores normal function — provide strong evidence of pathogenicity.

Table 1 Workflow for variant detection and annotation in neurodegenerative disease genetic analyses

Table 2 Clinical interpretation, classification, and reporting of genetic variants in neurodegenerative disease

Population frequency filtering. The first step in variant prioritization typically involves filtering out common polymorphisms by consulting large multiancestry population reference databases, like the Genome Aggregation Database (gnomAD; https://gnomad.broadinstitute.org/) (25) and Trans-Omics for Precision Medicine (TOPMed; https://topmed.nhlbi.nih.gov/) (26). For dominantly inherited disorders, variants with a minor allele frequency greater than 0.1% are usually excluded, while more lenient thresholds may be applied for recessive diseases (27). However, careful interpretation is crucial, as variants rare in one ancestry may be common in another. Reference datasets may also include carriers of risk alleles for late-onset neurodegenerative diseases (17). Furthermore, despite recent effort to improve the diversity of samples, non-European ancestries remain underrepresented in population datasets (16).

Predicting pathogenicity. Loss-of-function alleles, such as stop codons, frameshift indels, or canonical splice site variants, in genes already linked to neurodegenerative disease are generally considered pathogenic. However, healthy individuals can also carry loss-of-function alleles (28), which are typically benign. The pathogenicity of missense variants is more difficult to interpret. Early prediction tools relied on evolutionary conservation (29, 30) and protein structure data (31). Over time, many algorithms were developed (32), resulting in a crowded field without a clear consensus on the most reliable methods. Modern ensemble models improve performance by combining multiple algorithms (33–36) (Table 1). Recently, machine learning models, such as AlphaMissense (37) and ESM1b (38), trained on protein sequence, have shown promising results, though their widespread clinical utility remains untested (39). Benchmarking efforts, such as Critical Assessment of Genome Interpretation (40), highlight the strengths and limitations of these models, which are influenced by biases in training data and inaccuracies in reference annotations. Importantly, prediction scores alone do not confirm disease causality and should always be considered alongside other evidence.

Structural variants. Structural variants are genomic rearrangements larger than 50 base pairs, including deletions, duplications, insertions, inversions, translocations, and complex rearrangements. Structural variants play a crucial role in neurodevelopmental disorders (41, 42) and contribute to neurodegeneration (43). For instance, SNCA and APP copy number gains cause autosomal dominant Parkinson’s disease (44) and Alzheimer’s disease (45), respectively, via dosage effects, and the MAPT inversion characterizes major haplotypes associated with tauopathy (46). Genome-wide studies have identified pathogenic structural variants in known Alzheimer’s genes (SORL1, ABCA7, APP) (47), as well as variants in Lewy body dementia, ALS, and FTD (48). Including structural variant detection in WGS pipelines can greatly improve diagnostic yield and expand understanding of pathogenic mechanisms.

Detecting structural variants in short-read WGS data combines different signals using multialgorithm pipelines to enhance detection (49). As this approach is often considered cumbersome and imprecise, LRS is gaining acceptance for clinical use. Information on whether structural variants overlap coding regions or other known protein-altering DNA segments can help assess their pathogenicity. Conversely, interpreting structural variants that do not directly impact coding regions remains challenging. Nonetheless, population catalogs (50–53) integrating genomic and functional data are emerging to support this effort.

Repeat expansions. Short tandem repeat expansions (STRs) are a key cause of neurodegeneration (54). Classic examples include the [CAG]n expansion in HTT in Huntington’s disease (55) and the [GGGGCC]n hexanucleotide repeat expansion in C9orf72, which is the leading genetic cause of ALS and FTD (56). Traditional repeat expansion detection relied on targeted assays, such as repeat-primed PCR or Southern blotting, which are labor-intensive, locus specific, and unsuitable for broad diagnostic screening. WGS, combined with specialized computational tools such as ExpansionHunter (57, 58), can now estimate a repeat size even when expansions exceed the read length, transforming STR detection. These methods achieve remarkably high sensitivity and specificity (>97% and >99%, respectively) (59) across various loci and can be applied directly to existing short-read WGS datasets, enabling simultaneous assessment of multiple loci. Although PCR confirmation remains necessary for novel loci, the high precision of WGS-based repeat expansion detection, supported by large population-scale STR reference databases (60), reduces the need for additional laboratory-based validation.

Perhaps most notably, population-scale WGS has revealed the widespread presence and variability of STRs. Recent studies indicate that pathogenic-range expansions are more common than thought (61, 62), affecting about 1 in 283 people (59). Many carriers show no symptoms, which has clinical implications, supporting broader testing and suspicion in individuals with compatible phenotypes and requiring careful counseling of asymptomatic individuals (61).

Noncoding variants. A major hurdle in genome sequencing is assessing the pathogenicity of rare variants in noncoding regions. Initially, diagnostic efforts targeted only canonical splice sites. However, recent evidence indicates that pathogenic variants also occur in deep intronic regions, cryptic splice sites, and exonic splicing enhancers, often with effects as severe as protein-coding mutations (63). Advanced deep learning algorithms predict the disruptive effects of variants on splicing (64, 65), identifying mutations that may create cryptic or pseudoexons and that previously went undetected. In addition to splicing, WGS enables the detection of variants in regulatory elements, such as promoters, untranslated regions, enhancers, and noncoding RNA genes. Nevertheless, determining the pathogenicity of rare variants in these regions remains especially challenging in neurodegeneration because of the brain’s extensive alternative splicing, where even minor regulatory disturbances can have substantial effects. Emerging methods, such as intronic constraint metrics and the integration of chromatin accessibility and tissue-specific expression data, provide probabilistic insights into the impacts of noncoding variants but are primarily used in research contexts (66). Functional studies in disease-relevant cells — such as expression analysis, reporter assays, or CRISPR experiments — are essential for confirming noncoding variant effects.

mtDNA. WGS can offer reliable mitochondrial genome coverage, but its precise evaluation requires tailored pipelines that align circular DNA, account for nuclear homologs, and identify heteroplasmy. Pathogenic mtDNA variants have been observed in patients with neurological disorders (67), but they can also attenuate neurodegeneration (68). Since mtDNA variation increases with age and might indicate cell-specific dysregulation (69), analyzing neurons derived from accessible patient tissues can provide more relevant insights for disease interpretation.

Family-based studies. Family data are crucial for validating candidate variants. In early-onset disorders, parent–offspring trios quickly identify de novo variants, reduce the number of candidate variants, and help in phasing compound heterozygotes. However, trio studies are rarely feasible in late-onset neurodegeneration because the parents are unavailable. Although de novo mutations in genes like PRKN, APP, SOD1, and FUS have been documented (70–72), their overall significance remains uncertain (73, 74). Segregation analysis is valuable in multigenerational pedigrees but must consider age-related penetrance, variable expressivity, and phenocopies, which can obscure or falsely suggest cosegregation. LRS can enhance segregation studies by determining haplotype phase and parental origin. Finally, family studies can help in analyzing cases with multiple rare variants, as well as in assessing modifier effects and oligogenic risk.

Functional validation. Assessing the pathogenicity of new or uncertain significance variants requires some level of functional validation. Functional assays directly measure how variants affect gene expression, protein activity, or cellular pathways. Traditionally, these tests were conducted individually for each variant. However, the advent of multiplexed assays of variant effect (MAVEs) has enabled high-throughput testing of thousands of variants simultaneously. This is done by introducing large libraries of variants into model systems and analyzing the outcomes through sequencing-based readouts (75). Deep mutational scanning assesses how coding variants affect protein activity or stability, while massively parallel reporter assays examine the regulatory roles of noncoding variants. Together, these methods can create detailed sequence-function maps.

The clinical usefulness of MAVE data is progressing. Frameworks now incorporate MAVE data into ACMG classification (76, 77), and resources like MaveDB (https://www.mavedb.org) support gene-specific interpretation (78). Since MAVE evidence is independent of frequency, it is especially valuable for underrepresented populations, where VUS rates remain high (79). However, results depend heavily on assay design (75) and must be tailored to accurately reflect human neuronal biology and neurodegenerative mechanisms, as shown by MAVE-inspired models adapted for variants in LRRK2 (80) and APP (81). Definitive validation typically involves additional experiments using model organisms or patient-derived cells, such as employing CRISPR to introduce patient variants or creating isogenic controls to evaluate disease-related impacts on neuronal function and survival (82).

RNA-seq. RNA-seq analyzes gene expression, transcript integrity, and splicing to enhance variant classification and uncover disease mechanisms that DNA tests might miss (83). It increases diagnostic success in Mendelian disorders by 7% to over 30% by detecting abnormal RNA patterns, such as unusual expression, monoallelic expression, and splicing defects (84–89). Automated computational tools aid in identifying these phenomena (90–93). This is especially important in the brain, where alternative splicing plays a key role in defining neuronal identity (94) and is markedly altered in neurodegenerative diseases (95), as illustrated by the widespread cryptic exon inclusions in ALS caused by TDP-43 dysfunction (96).

Multiomics. Proteomics allows observation of genetic variants’ downstream effects by measuring protein levels and detecting unusual expression patterns. Consequently, proteomic data refine the interpretation of variants linked to genomic or transcriptomic findings (97). Coanalyzing RNA expression, protein levels, and other omics, such as DNA methylation, has resulted in small but meaningful improvements in diagnosis (97, 98). For example, proteomics can highlight pathogenic variants in mitochondrial disorders when DNA findings are inconclusive (97). Similarly, integrated transcriptomic and proteomic analyses in patient-derived cells resolve unsolved cases by uncovering splicing defects and protein dysregulation (98). Tissue context is crucial. Brain tissue is rarely accessible, but skin fibroblasts or blood cells can be alternatives. Neuronal cells can be derived from these via standard induced pluripotent stem cell protocols, which, though costly and time-consuming, enable studying neuronal transcripts and proteins. Notably, differentiation of induced pluripotent stem cells typically yields developmentally immature neurons. Direct transdifferentiation approaches (99), which convert somatic cells into neurons without a pluripotent intermediate, may better preserve age- and disease-associated cellular and epigenetic features.