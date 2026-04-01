Lysosomal homeostasis at the crossroads of neurodegeneration

Lysosomal dysfunction represents a common axis of vulnerability across major neurodegenerative disorders (Table 1), where it both precedes and amplifies the accumulation of toxic proteins (17, 23, 51). While extensive evidence supports a role for lysosomal dysfunction in neurodegeneration, the specific contribution of membrane repair and lysosomal quality control pathways to disease initiation versus progression remains an active area of investigation. Most studies to date have documented broad defects in lysosomal degradation, trafficking, or acidification, whereas direct evidence indicating that failure of specific membrane repair pathways such as ESCRT-, PITT-, or lysophagy-mediated mechanisms is causal of disease is still emerging.

When lysosomal damage becomes chronic or exceeds the capacity for repair and lysophagy, it can activate regulated cell death pathways that directly contribute to neuronal loss (10). Extensive lysosomal membrane permeabilization allows the cytosolic release of cathepsins, redox-active iron, and other hydrolases that trigger mitochondrial dysfunction, caspase activation, lipid peroxidation, and inflammatory signaling. Depending on cellular context, these events can engage apoptosis, necroptosis, pyroptosis, or ferroptosis, positioning lysosomes as central hubs that link metabolic stress to cell fate decisions (20–22). In neurons, which rely heavily on lysosomal integrity for long-term proteostasis, persistent lysosomal leakage lowers the threshold for maladaptive cell death, thereby providing a mechanistic bridge between organelle dysfunction and progressive neurodegeneration.

The inability to maintain lysosomal integrity, acidification, or repair capacity directly correlates with neuronal loss in Alzheimer disease (AD) (43), PD (94), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis/frontotemporal dementia (ALS/FTD) (20), and Huntington disease (HD) (95). These findings suggest that impaired lysosomal repair, replacement, and regeneration pathways may act as important modulators of neuronal resilience rather than sole drivers of neurodegenerative pathology.

AD. In AD, lysosomal impairment arises early, often preceding the extracellular accumulation of amyloid-β (Aβ) peptides and the intracellular aggregation of tau, a microtubule-associated protein that forms neurofibrillary tangles. Aβ peptides are generated by sequential cleavage of amyloid precursor protein (APP), a transmembrane protein involved in neuronal growth and synaptic repair, by β- and γ-secretases (96, 97). Mutations in presenilin 1 (PSEN1) and 2 (PSEN2), core components of the γ-secretase complex, alter APP processing and disrupt assembly of the lysosomal vacuolar ATPase (V-ATPase), impairing endolysosomal acidification, hydrolase maturation, and proteolytic efficiency (98–105).

Aβ and tau pathology also compromise the blood-brain barrier (BBB), increasing its permeability to apolipoprotein B–bound (ApoB-bound) cholesterol, which is typically restricted to the peripheral circulation (106, 107). The influx of peripheral cholesterol into the brain perturbs neuronal endolysosomal structure and function, producing enlarged, deacidified lysosomes with reduced degradative capacity (108, 109).

Furthermore, apolipoprotein E (ApoE), particularly the ε4 isoform, modulates lipid trafficking and lysosomal proteolysis in glial cells, further contributing to impaired clearance and neuroinflammation (110–112).

Another hallmark of AD is the accumulation of cathepsin-positive but incompletely digested autophagic vacuoles within dystrophic neurites, indicating inefficient fusion and maturation of autophagosomes into degradative lysosomes (113, 114).

Tau fibrils internalized by neurons and astrocytes accumulate within lysosomes, causing swelling, deacidification, and recruitment of ESCRT machinery; this nanoscale membrane injury promotes cytosolic tau nucleation at the lysosomal surface, suggesting that lysosomal damage may actively initiate tau aggregation (115).

Persistent mTORC1 activity and impaired TFEB/transcription factor binding to IGHM enhancer 3 (TFE3) signaling in AD further suppress lysosomal biogenesis and clearance (116, 117), while defective axonal trafficking causes lysosome accumulation in dystrophic neurites, amplifying local proteostatic collapse (11).

In addition, APP C-terminal fragments have been reported to directly perturb endolysosomal/lysosomal physiology, suggesting that APP-derived species can drive lysosomal stress upstream of overt plaque pathology (118).

Finally, elevated ceramide species in human AD cortices indicate persistent activation of lipid-based repair pathways, underscoring lysosomal injury as an initiating lesion rather than a downstream consequence (119).

At the mechanistic level, these changes are consistent with reduced ESCRT-mediated membrane repair capacity, impaired TFEB-dependent lysosomal renewal, and chronic lipid-driven membrane stress that may overwhelm may overwhelm membrane repair pathways involving the conversion of sphingomyelin to ceramide (sphingomyelin–ceramide).

PD. Lysosomal failure is both genetically and mechanistically central to the pathogenesis of PD (94, 120). Mutations in GBA1, which encodes the lysosomal enzyme β-glucocerebrosidase (GCase) responsible for hydrolyzing glucosylceramide into glucose and ceramide, reduce enzymatic activity and lead to the accumulation of glucosylceramide and related glycolipids (121–123). These lipid deposits destabilize lysosomal membranes and impair protease function. The resulting lipid imbalance promotes the aggregation of α-synuclein (encoded by SNCA), a presynaptic protein that normally regulates synaptic vesicle trafficking but, when misfolded, accumulates in lysosomes and further disrupts autophagic flux (124–126). Excess α-synuclein interferes with SNARE-mediated autophagosome-lysosome fusion, exacerbating autophagic inefficiency (124), while lysosomal exocytosis of α-synuclein aggregates contributes to extracellular propagation of pathology (127).

Further genetic evidence includes the finding that pathogenic mutations in LRRK2, which encodes a large multidomain kinase that phosphorylates Rab GTPases involved in vesicle trafficking, alter endolysosomal transport and lysosomal repair dynamics (61–63). Loss of ATP13A2 (PARK9), a lysosomal P-type ATPase that regulates polyamine and metal ion homeostasis, increases oxidative stress and impairs autophagic clearance (128–130). Finally, defective lysosomal acidification caused by mutations in transmembrane protein 175 (TMEM175), a lysosomal potassium/proton channel that maintains luminal pH, and vacuolar protein sorting-associated protein 35 (VPS35), a core component of the retromer complex that mediates cargo recycling, further compromises hydrolase activity and enzyme trafficking (131–137).

Together, these events create a feed-forward cycle of defective degradation and neuroinflammation driving neuronal vulnerability. These defects are consistent with impaired lipid-dependent membrane repair, including sphingomyelin–ceramide turnover and ATG9A-associated lipid exchange pathways, as well as altered lysophagy efficiency and Rab-regulated repair dynamics.

ALS and FTD. In ALS and FTD, diverse genetic mutations converge on lysosomal and autophagic dysfunction as a central pathogenic mechanism (17, 138). Progranulin (encoded by GRN), a secreted glycoprotein that is processed into granulin peptides within lysosomes, regulates lysosomal acidification, hydrolase trafficking, and membrane stability. Loss-of-function mutations in GRN lead to progranulin deficiency, which reduces lysosomal acidity and cathepsin activity, promoting the accumulation of ubiquitinated protein aggregates in the cytoplasm of neurons and glial cells (139–141). Hexanucleotide repeat expansions in chromosome 9 open reading frame 72 (C9orf72), the most common genetic cause of both ALS and FTD, cause two major pathogenic outcomes. First, decreased levels of the C9orf72 protein, which normally forms a complex with SMCR8 and WD repeat domain 41 (WDR41) to control endosomal trafficking and autophagy initiation, impair s lysosomal biogenesis and vesicle maturation (142). Second, repeat-associated non-AUG (RAN) translation of the expanded GGGGCC repeats generates toxic dipeptide repeat proteins (DPRs), including poly(GA), poly(GR), and poly(PR) that accumulate in the cytoplasm and nucleus. These DPRs disrupt lysosomal membranes, inhibit proteasome function, and interfere with nucleocytoplasmic transport by binding nuclear pore components (143–146).

Additional ALS/FTD-linked mutations further highlight the centrality of the autophagy-lysosome pathway. Mutations in VCP, an AAA+ ATPase that extracts ubiquitinated substrates from membranes and facilitates autophagosome maturation, impair degradation of damaged organelles (147). Changes in charged multivesicular body protein 2B (CHMP2B), a component of ESCR7-III, interfere with endosomal sorting and lysosomal membrane repair (148–150). Loss-of-function variants in TANK-binding kinase 1 (TBK1), a serine/threonine kinase that phosphorylates autophagy receptors OPTN and SQSTM1, weaken selective autophagy and the clearance of damaged mitochondria and lysosomes (151–153). Persistent lysosomal stress in ALS/FTD models induces chronic activation of the transcription factors TFEB and TFE3, which drive lysosomal and autophagy gene expression as a compensatory response to degradation failure, although whether prolonged activation becomes maladaptive remains under investigation (154). Furthermore, increased galectin-3 levels in patients with FTD highlight its prominent role in neuroinflammatory signaling that may influence disease pathogenesis (155).

Together, these events create a feed-forward cycle of defective degradation and neuroinflammation driving neuronal vulnerability. Several ALS/FTD-linked mutations, particularly those affecting ESCRT components and autophagy regulators, suggest a convergence on impaired membrane repair, inefficient lysophagy, and dysregulated TFEB/TFE3-mediated transcriptional adaptation.

HD. HD, caused by a CAG trinucleotide repeat expansion in the huntingtin gene (HTT), is characterized by progressive motor, cognitive, and psychiatric decline (156, 157). The mutant huntingtin protein (mHTT) contains an expanded polyglutamine (polyQ) tract that confers toxic gain-of-function properties and disrupts multiple facets of the lysosome-autophagosome network (95, 158). Under physiological conditions, wild-type HTT scaffolds autophagy and vesicular transport by interacting with HTT-associated protein 1 (HAP1), RAB7, and dynein, thereby mediating retrograde trafficking of autophagosomes and lysosomes along microtubules (159, 160). The mutant form impairs these interactions, leading to defective autophagosome recognition and inefficient transport of lysosomes to distal neuronal compartments, where degradation demand is highest (161, 162). mHTT also perturbs mTORC1 signaling at the lysosomal membrane, locking mTORC1 in an inactive configuration that suppresses TFEB activation and lysosomal gene transcription (163, 164).

Perturbations in lipid composition further compromise lysosomal membrane integrity and repair. In HD, phospholipid and sphingolipid composition is altered (including defective de novo sphingolipid synthesis) and cholesterol homeostasis is dysregulated, with accompanying changes in membrane fluidity; such lipid shifts are expected to stiffen membranes (e.g., via cholesterol/ceramide enrichment) and impede curvature-dependent lysosomal fusion/repair (165–169).

Moreover, mHTT interferes with the activity of RAB5 and RAB7, small GTPases that regulate endosome-lysosome maturation and fusion, resulting in stalled autophagic flux (159, 170).

Recent HD studies further link lysosomal dysfunction to altered galectin-3 signaling and dysregulation of TFEB/TFE3-controlled lysosomal programs, supporting lysosome-centered stress responses as disease modifiers (95, 171, 172).

These changes are consistent with compromised lysosomal renewal and defective recovery from membrane stress, potentially involving reduced TFEB activation, impaired lysophagy, and lipid composition changes that weaken sphingolipid-dependent repair capacity.

Lysosomal storage disorders. Lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs) comprise a group of more than 70 inherited disorders caused by mutations affecting lysosomal enzymes, transporters, or structural components, resulting in the accumulation of undegraded substrates and progressive cellular toxicity (173, 174). Among these, the neuronal ceroid lipofuscinoses (NCLs), caused by mutations in CLN genes such as CLN1 (also known as PPT1), CLN2 (also known as TPP1), CLN3, and CLN6 represent prototypical examples in which impaired lysosomal proteolysis and membrane trafficking lead to progressive neurodegeneration (175–179). Deficiency of GCase (GBA1) in Gaucher disease leads to accumulation of glucosylceramide and glucosylsphingosine, perturbing lysosomal membrane composition and trafficking (180–184).

In Niemann-Pick disease types A and B, loss of acid sphingomyelinase due to SMPD1 mutations causes sphingomyelin storage, whereas Niemann-Pick type C (NPC), resulting from NPC1 or NPC2 defects, impairs cholesterol and glycosphingolipid export, leading to unesterified cholesterol accumulation and defective endolysosomal motility (185, 186). Other LSDs, such as Tay-Sachs (HEXA mutation) and Fabry disease (GLA mutation), illustrate how deficits in ganglioside and glycosphingolipid degradation converge on lysosomal dysfunction and neurotoxicity (187).

Across these conditions, substrate overload distorts endolysosomal trafficking and acid hydrolase maturation, destabilizes LAMP2A, and thereby suppresses chaperone-mediated autophagy (188, 189). This disrupts lysosomal Ca²+ signaling through TRPML1, as seen in mucolipidosis type IV (190–192). Transcriptional responses driven by TFEB and TFE3 initially upregulate lysosomal biogenesis, but sustained activation may in certain contexts contribute to metabolic exhaustion and persistent inflammation, and its long-term impact remains under active investigation (193). Furthermore, recent evidence shows that STING acts as a lysosomal proton channel that directly activates TFEB under lysosomal stress, linking innate immune sensing to the transcriptional recovery of lysosomal function in storage disorders (194).

Thus, LSDs illustrate how impaired lipid homeostasis, defective repair, and failed autophagic adaptation produce a lysosomal fragility that mechanistically parallels the dysfunction seen in more common neurodegenerative diseases.