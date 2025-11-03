Antiinflammatory actions of glucagon-like peptide-1–based therapies beyond metabolic benefits

Weight loss, blood pressure reduction, reduction in atherogenic lipid profiles, and antiinflammatory effects all contribute to the cardiovascular protection conferred by GLP-1 medicines. These mechanisms work synergistically to reduce atherosclerosis, a proinflammatory process that drives the progression of cardiovascular diseases, such as coronary heart disease, peripheral vascular disease, and stroke. Although Glp1r expression is mostly localized to endothelial cells in the mouse aorta (29), other vascular cell types may express Glp1r under atherogenic conditions, making it difficult to pinpoint which cell type mediates the antiinflammatory effects of GLP-1 medicines. Treatment with 1 mg/kg liraglutide for 14 weeks reduced atherosclerotic plaque size in the aorta of Apoe–/– mice (21). Control mice with weight loss matching that of mice receiving 1 mg/kg liraglutide were not protected from atherosclerosis, suggesting that liraglutide has weight loss–independent anti-atherogenic effects. Treatment with semaglutide at a low dose of 4 μg/kg for 12 to 17 weeks reduces plaque size and downregulates a myeloid proinflammatory gene program in Apoe–/– and Ldlr–/– mice. Similarly, 10 μg/kg semaglutide treatment for 18 weeks reduced aortic plaque burden in mice with atherosclerosis induced by Pcsk9 overexpression (29). This protective effect persisted in Glp1rTie2–/– mice, suggesting that the expression of immune cell or endothelial cell GLP-1Rs is not essential for this action. In a mouse model of angiotensin II–induced hypertension and cardiac hypertrophy, 30 μg/kg liraglutide treatment twice daily for 7 days reduced Ly6B.2 staining in the aorta and decreased the frequency of Ly6C+Ly6G– monocytes and Ly6C+Ly6G+ neutrophils (38). These immunomodulatory effects were abolished in mice lacking GLP-1R in the Cdh5 domain, which targets the endothelial lineage, but remained intact in myeloid-targeting Glp1rLyz2–/– mice. Notably, Cdh5-Cre can also be active in immune cells (56), suggesting that this model is not sufficient to rule out the involvement of non-myeloid immune cells.

In addition to the inhibitory effects on atherosclerosis, direct and indirect antiinflammatory actions of GLP-1 medicines on the heart may also contribute to their cardioprotective actions (Figure 3 and Figure 4. In a mouse model of acute myocardial infarction induced by coronary artery ligation, treatment with liraglutide for 7 days reduced atrial Il6 expression and circulating IL-6 levels 3 hours after the procedure (57). Liraglutide reduced the severity of acute myocardial infarction in control but not in Glp1rTie2–/– mice. In the transverse aortic constriction model, which causes pressure overload, ventricular compensation, and heart failure, studies have reported improvements with GLP-1 medicines in ventricular hypertrophy associated with reduced inflammation in rodents (58, 59), although none of these studies addresses the potential site(s) of GLP-1 action. As is postulated for atherosclerosis, GLP-1R–expressing endothelial cells and/or immune cells may contribute in part to the antiinflammatory actions in both acute and semi-chronic cardiac injury.

Cardiovascular outcome trials show that treatment with long-acting GLP-1 medicines such as liraglutide, dulaglutide, and semaglutide reduces cardiovascular events in people living with T2D and with semaglutide also in people living with obesity (60–62). These benefits appear quickly after initiation of treatment with semaglutide in people with overweight or obesity and a history of atherosclerotic heart disease, suggesting that GLP-1 medicines may reduce cardiovascular events in part through weight loss–independent mechanisms (62). Treatment with liraglutide or semaglutide lowers CRP levels, which correlates with the observed reduction in cardiovascular events in these trials. The efficacy of GLP-1 medications is consistent with actions of other antiinflammatory agents, such as IL-1 antagonists and colchicine, in reducing cardiovascular events (63, 64).

Both semaglutide and tirzepatide reduce the severity of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (65, 66). The contribution of the antiinflammatory effects of GLP-1 medicines to this outcome is not clear. Reconciling the mechanisms of actions of GLP-1 medicines in mouse and human hearts is challenging because of the distinct patterns of GLP-1R expression. Both mouse and human endocardial endothelial cells express Glp1r/GLP1R (57). However, while Glp1r is not expressed appreciably in mouse cardiomyocytes, some human ventricular and atrial cardiomyocytes do express GLP1R (40, 57). This is further supported by the near-complete absence of cardiac Glp1r mRNA in Glp1rTie2–/– mice (57), suggesting that mouse cardiac Glp1r expression is primarily contributed by endothelial cells and/or immune cells. Thus, while endocardial endothelial cells represent a plausible target for the antiinflammatory actions of GLP-1 medicines locally in both species, these medicines may also exert cardioprotective effects directly on human cardiomyocytes.