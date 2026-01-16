GLP-1RA precision medicine in people with type 2 diabetes: current insights and future prospects

Several studies have investigated the role of genetic variation in the heterogeneity of response to GLP-1RA treatment. However, many of those studies are underpowered, lack replication, and primarily examine variants in CTRB1/2 (61) and GLP1R (62, 63). Here, we focus on three more robust studies with larger sample sizes and/or replication.

Dawed et al. used both clinical trial and observational data, employing a candidate gene approach (GLP1R), a common variant genome-wide association study (GWAS), and a rare variant burden test (64). The clinical trial data included 1,771 individuals treated with albiglutide from the Harmony trials and 1,562 individuals treated with dulaglutide from the AWARD phase III trials, while the observational data comprised 1,238 individuals treated with exenatide and liraglutide. Two candidate variants in the GLP1R gene were assessed, with the Gly168Ser variant showing a small but significant effect on glycemic response (0.08 mmol/mol worse response per serine). For the GWAS, no genome-wide significant variants were identified. However, the rare variant burden test identified variants in ARRB1 to be associated with a greater glycemic response to GLP-1RAs, with carriers of one or more rare alleles having a 2.2 mmol/mol greater HbA 1c reduction compared with individuals with the reference allele. The signal was primarily driven by the p.Thr370Met variant, which is rare in White Europeans (0.05%) but present in 6% of Hispanics and 11% of American Indians, suggesting a greater genetic contribution of ARRB1 to GLP-1RA treatment heterogeneity in these populations. Notably, ARRB1 variants were not associated with weight reduction, indicating a pancreas-specific role for these variants. ARRB1 encodes arrestin-β1, which is involved in recycling G protein–coupled receptors to the cell surface. One putative mechanism for the variants in ARRB1 that increase the efficacy of GLP-1RAs in lowering HbA 1c could be increased expression of the GLP-1R at the β cell membrane.

A second paper, currently in preprint, reports that diabetes-associated variants in the gene encoding peptidyl-glycine α-amidating monooxygenase (PAM) are linked to GLP-1 resistance in vivo and a reduced glucose-lowering effect with GLP-1RAs (65). In a meta-analysis of three observational studies (n = 1,119), noncarriers of loss-of-function alleles in PAM experienced a 13.6 mmol/mol reduction in HbA 1c with liraglutide and exenatide treatment. This effect was reduced by 6.0 mmol/mol in p.S539W carriers (P = 0.025) and by 2.7 mmol/mol (P = 0.05) in p.D563G carriers. There was no significant effect of PAM variants on response to albiglutide (Harmony phase III trials), suggesting that the impact of PAM variants may vary depending on the specific GLP-1RA used.

Finally, a recent large biobank-based study examined the role of BMI and T2D polygenic risk scores, as well as variants in the GLP1R or PCSK1 gene in GLP-1RA–associated weight loss (66). Although not the focus of this Review, the study’s robust methodology warrants discussion. Researchers used nine population biobanks to identify 6,750 individuals, both with and without diabetes, who had initiated a GLP-1RA therapy, with a weight measurement in the 12 months before and 6–12 months after initiation. Consistent with other studies, higher baseline BMI and female sex were associated with greater absolute weight loss from GLP-1RA treatment. However, neither polygenic risk scores for T2D or BMI, nor variants in the GLP1R or PCSK1 gene were associated with GLP-1RA–induced weight loss (66). Therefore, unlike the glycemic response to GLP-1RAs, no genetic variants have yet been robustly linked to weight loss outcomes.

When evaluating the overall contribution of genetics and its clinical implications, the study by Dawed et al. (64) sets its findings into context. That study found that 4% of the population with low-frequency variants in ARRB1 responded 30% better (an absolute benefit of 3.2 mmol/mol) to GLP-1RAs compared with the 9% of the people with the reference ARRB1 allele but two GLP1R variants. Since the average yearly glycemic deterioration is 1 mmol/mol (67), the authors suggest that these 4% of individuals could experience an additional 3 years before treatment failure, potentially supporting earlier use of GLP-1RAs in this subgroup. Implementing such an approach would require genotyping at the time of prescribing and a clinical trial to evaluate genotype-guided treatment before widespread adoption in clinical care. However, given current HbA 1c reductions achieved by modern GLP-1RAs and dual agonists, there is presently insufficient evidence to support precision medicine using genetics for GLP-1RA therapy.