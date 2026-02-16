The promise of GLP-1 receptor agonists for neurodegenerative diseases

As described above, GLP-1RAs engage multiple convergent pathways implicated across NDDs, from proteostasis and mitochondrial quality control to neuroinflammation, synapse function, and gut-brain-immune interactions. The next step is to consider how these pleiotropic actions translate within specific disease contexts (Table 1).

Table 1 Evidence for GLP-1RAs across neurodegenerative and neurological disorders

AD. GLP-1RAs consistently demonstrate neuroprotective effects in AD models. Exenatide, lixisenatide, liraglutide, dulaglutide, and semaglutide have been shown to improve learning and memory while reducing Aβ/tau pathology, neuroinflammation, and synaptic/metabolic deficits in rodent models of sporadic toxin-induced neuronal injury (Aβ, streptozotocin, okadaic acid) (54, 111–120), and in multiple transgenic strains (5×FAD, 3×Tg, APP/PS1, Tg2576, APP/PS1/Tau) (121, 121–133). Human AD brain organoids treated with semaglutide similarly showed reduced Aβ, phosphorylated tau, and GFAP expression (134). These effects are attributed to restoration of neuronal insulin signaling, inhibition of GSK3β, reducing NF-κB/NLRP3-induced inflammation, and normalization of mitochondrial function and mitophagy. Notably, some studies report a lack of response (135).

Emerging human data suggest that GLP-1R modulation is relevant to AD risk and pathology. GLP1R polymorphisms (rs10305420, rs6923761) associate with increased AD risk and lower levels of CSF Aβ42/40, and higher levels of p-tau (136). A meta-analysis of 23 clinical studies showed GLP-1RA use was associated with reduced dementia incidence (137), and large retrospective cohorts report lower AD risk in obese patients treated with GLP-1RAs (138). In addition, indirect evidence from a peripheral proteomic study of 2,000 obese individuals prescribed semaglutide showed that semaglutide downregulated tenascin-C (TNC) and upregulated progranulin (GRN), both of which may reduce AD-related pathology (139).

A number of small clinical trials directly evaluating GLP-1RAs in AD have been completed. Early small trials of liraglutide (n = 38) and exenatide (n = 18) reported no significant cognitive or biomarker effects, although exploratory analyses indicated preserved cerebral glucose metabolism (74) and reduced NDEV Aβ42 (62). More recently, a phase IIb study in AD (n = 206) reported 12 months of treatment with liraglutide slowed cognitive decline (ADAS-EXEC) by approximately 18% and attenuated cortical atrophy by approximately 50% (140).

In summary, preclinical evidence supports a strong class effect of GLP-1RAs in AD, but clinical outcomes remain equivocal. Despite encouraging signals (stabilized glucose metabolism, reduced atrophy, favorable proteomic shifts), definitive evidence of disease modification is lacking. Larger, biomarker-driven studies will be needed and, in this regard, two large clinical trials evaluating semaglutide in early-stage symptomatic AD reported to be negative (141).

PD. Preclinical studies consistently show neuroprotective effects of GLP-1RAs in PD models. In toxin-induced rodent models of PD (MPTP, 6-OHDA, rotenone, LPS), exendin-4 (142–145), liraglutide (146, 147), lixisenatide (146), and semaglutide (57, 148) reduced dopaminergic neuron loss, preserved striatal terminals, and improved motor performance, in association with stabilization of mitochondria, reduced oxidative stress, and reduced inflammation. In more disease-relevant α-synuclein models (A53T transgenic and preformed fibril mice), PEGylated exendin-4 (NLY01, a modified form of exenatide) improved survival, motor behavior, and pathology (149). In the MitoPark mouse, one of the few preclinical models of progressive PD, a clinically translatable dose of exendin-4 reduced the rate of dopaminergic neuronal loss and accompanying motor dysfunction (150), and mitigated mitochondrial dysfunction and loss (151). In human iPSC-derived dopaminergic neurons from PD patients with SNCA mutations, exendin-4 restored insulin signaling, improved mitochondrial function, and reduced α-synuclein aggregation via PI3K/Akt/mTOR activation (26).

Epidemiological data are consistent in demonstrating that users of GLP-1RAs have reduced risk of developing PD, ranging from 25%–50% risk reduction compared with users of other oral T2DM medications (138, 152, 153). However, clinical trial results have been mixed. Two early exenatide studies suggested motor and cognitive benefits that persisted beyond drug washout (154–156), accompanied by CSF detection of the drug and enhanced brain insulin signaling (157). In contrast, subsequent larger studies utilizing NLY01 (158) failed to show benefit. Most recently, the Exenatide-PD3 phase III trial failed to show any advantage in motor or nonsymptoms over placebo (61), and questions remain about whether a subgroup of patients with PD may be more likely to respond to this therapy. More encouragingly, a phase II randomized controlled trial (RCT) of lixisenatide (n = 156) reported slower motor decline over 12 months (159), while liraglutide improved nonmotor symptoms but not motor endpoints (160).

Overall, strong preclinical data and early biomarker signals provide an encouraging rationale for GLP-1RAs in PD. In addition to neurotrophic and protective actions in dopaminergic neuron–rich brain regions and attenuation of locomotor dysfunction, amelioration of L-DOPA–induced dyskinesia has been reported across PD rodent models (161, 162). However, clinical outcomes have been inconsistent. Key priorities for future trials include selecting molecules with proven CNS penetration together with enriching for biologically plausible subgroups and incorporating biomarkers to distinguish disease-modifying effects from those confounded by weight loss, tolerability, or unblinding.

DLB. DLB shares extensive clinical and pathological overlap with PD, with both disorders characterized by α-synuclein aggregation and dopaminergic dysfunction, leading some to suggest they represent points along a single Lewy body disease spectrum (163). Importantly, BIR markers have been observed in patients with DLB, further linking disordered insulin signaling with this synucleinopathy (36). Epidemiological data in diabetic populations indicate that people taking GLP-1RAs were about 40% less likely to develop DLB, as compared with those not taking them (138). Although there are no direct models of DLB, evidence can be extrapolated from PD models and clinical studies, which (as above) demonstrate GLP-1RAs exert broad neuroprotective actions: attenuating pathological protein aggregation, improving impaired insulin signaling, and reducing neuroinflammation. These effects directly target key DLB pathologies such as widespread microglial activation observed early in the disease and may mitigate α-synuclein–mediated neurodegeneration. Although GLP-1RAs have not yet been tested directly in DLB, mixed but encouraging findings from PD trials include potential cognitive benefits (154, 155). Due to encouraging signals from PD-related studies, and in the absence of direct DLB trial data, an international Delphi consensus has prioritized GLP-1RAs as candidates for repurposing in DLBs, underscoring the need for translational studies to confirm their therapeutic efficacy (164).

MSA. As a synucleinopathy with metabolic dysfunction and rapid progression, MSA represents a logical but underexplored target for GLP-1RAs. Pathological processes such as oligodendroglial insulin signaling defects, glial inflammation, mitochondrial stress, and impaired proteostasis overlap with pathways modulated by GLP-1R stimulation.

Preclinical evidence is limited. In a PLP-SYN mouse model, high-dose exendin-4 reduced markers of BIR, lowered striatal α-synuclein burden, and preserved dopaminergic neurons, but failed to halt progressive motor decline (37).

Clinical data are also sparse. A proof-of-concept, open-label trial of weekly exenatide (2 mg, 48 weeks, 50 patients) showed an advantage in the unified multiple system atrophy rating scale (UMSARS, parts I and II combined score) at 48 weeks compared with best medically treated participants, but no difference in more objective secondary measures or biomarkers (neurofilament light chain [NfL], CSF α-synuclein oligomers) (165).

In summary, although biological plausibility is strong, evidence in MSA is restricted to one animal model and one small clinical study. Key priorities include replication in additional preclinical systems (including patient-derived oligodendrocytes), identification of molecules with reliable CNS penetration, and incorporation of biomarkers sensitive to synuclein burden and glial dysfunction. Given MSA’s rapid progression, careful patient selection and well-powered trial design will be essential to detect potential disease-modifying effects.

ALS. ALS is a relentlessly progressive disorder characterized by upper and lower motor neuron loss, excitotoxicity, and glial activation. Given that GLP-1RAs enhance insulin signaling, reduce neuroinflammation, and support mitochondrial function, they represent a plausible therapeutic strategy for ALS.

Preclinical evidence is mixed. In toxin-based models, upregulation of GLP-1/IGF-1 signaling by 4-hydroxyisoleucine improved motor behavior, preserved myelin, and reduced apoptosis (166). In SOD (G93A) ALS mice, a clinically translatable dose of exendin-4 as well as an intracerebroventricular injection of GLP-1–secreting mesenchymal stromal cells improved motor function and preserved spinal motor neurons, accompanied by reduced glial activation (167). Conversely, liraglutide failed to alter survival or pathology in SOD1G93A and TDP-43Q331K mice, underscoring uncertainty over molecule choice, dosing, and CNS penetration (168).

Human data remain limited and contradictory. In 44 patients with ALS, endogenous GLP-1 (and insulin and amylin) levels correlated with slower disease progression and inversely with the proinflammatory chemokine MCP-1, suggesting a potential protective link (169). Retrospective studies are inconsistent. One small cohort reported shorter survival in ALS patients with T2DM prescribed GLP-1RAs (170), while a large real-world dataset suggested reduced ALS risk among GLP-1RA users (138). To date, no RCTs have been conducted.

In summary, preclinical and biomarker evidence suggest GLP-1RAs may be useful in ALS, but conflicting animal and observational data highlight major uncertainties. Important next steps include exploratory early-phase trials to establish CNS penetrance, target engagement (CSF GLP-1/IGF-1), and downstream biomarkers such as MCP-1 and NfL, before larger efficacy studies can be justified.

HD. HD is an autosomal dominant disorder caused by CAG repeat expansion in the huntingtin gene (HTT), leading to progressive motor and cognitive decline with no disease-modifying treatment. Mutant huntingtin (mHTT) induces metabolic and cellular stress through impaired insulin signaling, defective autophagy, mitochondrial dysfunction, oxidative stress, and synaptic loss (171), processes that overlap with pathways modulated by GLP-1RAs.

Preclinical studies do provide early support for a protective effect of GLP-1RAs. In cell models overexpressing mHTT, liraglutide restored insulin signaling, activated AMPK, upregulated antioxidant responses, and enhanced autophagy, reducing aggregate burden and improving viability (172). In a 3-nitropropionic acid toxin model, liraglutide improved motor performance, reduced oxidative stress, and activated PI3K/Akt/CREB/BDNF signaling (173). In N171-82Q transgenic mice, exenatide improved motor function, prolonged survival, normalized glucose metabolism, and reduced mHTT aggregation in brain and pancreatic tissue (58, 174). However, evidence remains sparse, with only a few transgenic studies and no human clinical data to date. Translation will require replication in additional genetic HD models and incorporation of patient-derived iPSC systems before early clinical trials can be justified.

MS. GLP-1RAs effects are relevant to MS, with potential to modulate inflammation, promote remyelination, and to stabilize the BBB. GLP-1Rs are expressed on oligodendrocytes and Schwann cells (175), lending further support for their potential use in demyelinating disorders (175).

Preclinical studies provide mixed evidence. Exenatide improved remyelination and functional recovery in peripheral nerve injury models (176–180); however, in a cuprizone mouse model, NLY01 failed to limit demyelination or promote remyelination (181). In contrast, in experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE) models, exendin-4, liraglutide, and dulaglutide consistently attenuate inflammation and oxidative stress (81, 87, 182), reduce clinical severity, and improve motor outcomes (83), mediated by AMPK/SIRT1 activation and NLRP3 inhibition.

Human data remain scarce. A retrospective analysis indicated GLP-1RA use was associated with reduced MS incidence (138), and a small study of dulaglutide in 13 patients demonstrated preserved endothelial function over 12 months (183). However, no trials have evaluated GLP-1RAs against standard MS clinical endpoints such as relapse rate, MRI activity, or disability progression.

Overall, GLP-1RAs reliably reduce inflammation in MS models, but effects on remyelination are inconsistent and model-dependent. Future progress will require early-phase trials using traditional MS endpoints and biomarker-driven designs.

Other neurological disorders: traumatic brain injury. Across preclinical traumatic brain injury (TBI) models (concussive, blast, fluid percussion, and controlled cortical impact), GLP-1RAs consistently mitigate neuroinflammation, oxidative stress, and stabilize the BBB, resulting in functional improvements of cognitive and motor recovery (184–186). Some effects of TBI on gene expression are reversed by clinically translatable doses of exendin-4 (187, 188); exendin-4 is also associated with inhibition of MAPK signaling that leads to suppression of proinflammatory cytokines, restoration of mitochondrial function, and improved clearance of CSF toxic metabolites through enhanced glymphatic function (189, 190). Human data are very limited, but a recent study showed that individuals with TBI had elevated GLP-1 levels, which may be compensatory and suggest dysfunctional CNS GLP-1 signaling (191). Moreover, in a recent clinical evaluation of exendin-4 in individuals with idiopathic intracranial hypertension, an immediate (within 2.5 hours) decline in intracranial pressure was reported (192), in line with the expression of GLP-1Rs at the choroid plexus and involvement in CSF generation and regulation of intracranial pressure (193). Despite promising mechanistic and physiological actions, no interventional TBI trials have yet been conducted (194).

Stroke. GLP-1RAs show robust neuroprotection in ischemic stroke models, reducing infarct size and enhancing recovery when given both before and after insult (144, 195). Meta-analyses of cardiometabolic outcome trials of GLP-1RAs demonstrate approximately 15%–20% lower stroke incidence in people with diabetes and obesity (195–197), with recent data extending benefits to nondiabetic populations (198, 199). These effects reflect indirect cardiovascular risk reduction and direct neurovascular actions, including enhanced endothelial function and reduced neuroinflammation (196, 200). However, no trials have tested GLP-1RAs as stroke treatments or secondary prevention agents, so the relative contribution of CNS versus systemic mechanisms remains unclear. Nevertheless, this building evidence has triggered calls to explore GLP-1RAs as novel treatments to reduce stroke risk and improve neurological outcomes in at-risk populations (196, 198).

Psychiatric disorders. GLP-1RAs modulate oxidative stress, inflammation, and monoaminergic and mesolimbic circuits in preclinical models, resulting in functional improvements in depression and anxiety, and also reducing drug reward (51, 201, 202). Epidemiological and genetic data are supportive. Mendelian randomization studies suggest reduced risks of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, PTSD, and eating disorders in individuals treated with GLP-1RAs (203). A recent meta-analysis of randomized trials in obesity and/or diabetes found no increased risk of psychiatric adverse events, with improvements in quality of life, restrained eating, and emotional regulation measures (204). Thus, GLP-1RAs represent promising candidates for psychiatric disorders — particularly addiction, depression, and cognitive impairment — but dedicated clinical trials are now required to determine efficacy and define optimal therapeutic windows.