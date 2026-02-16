The science of safety: adverse effects of GLP-1 receptor agonists as glucose-lowering and obesity medications

A recent systematic review of 39 randomized controlled trials of GLP-1RAs showed a class effect of increased risks of nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and constipation compared with placebo (15) in individuals without diabetes. For the newer-generation therapies there was increased risk of nausea compared with placebo: semaglutide relative risk (RR) 2.95 (95% CI 2.61–3.32), tirzepatide RR 2.90 (95% CI 2–4.19), and orforglipron RR 4.77 (95% CI 2.02–11.31). In another systematic review that included individuals with T2D from 38 phase III or IV placebo-controlled randomized controlled trials with GLP-1RA–based therapy (16), nausea was reported in 19.3% of participants with active treatment versus 6.5% with placebo, and vomiting was reported in 7.6% of participants versus 2% with placebo. The odds ratios (vs. placebo treatment) for nausea and vomiting were similar for various compounds/preparations of GLP-1RA–based medications, while intended effect sizes (glycemic control and body weight reduction) varied widely (Table 2). More elaborate dose escalation regimens were associated with greater efficacy,

Table 2 Adverse GI effects of GLP-1RAs related to therapeutic effect sizes in people with T2D

GI adverse events not infrequently lead to discontinuation of drug treatment, both in randomized clinical trials (16, 17) and in real-world practice (18, 19). In a systematic review of randomized clinical trials, 6.5% of those using a GLP-1RA discontinued it due to adverse events versus 3.6% of those on placebo (16), but these rates appear to be higher in observational studies where factors associated with discontinuation were an age of 65 years or older and GI adverse events with treatment (21). In the longer-term trials that reported individual adverse event categories associated with discontinuation of drug treatment, nausea was shown to be the leading cause of discontinuation, followed by vomiting and diarrhea, with much lower risks associated with constipation, abdominal discomfort, or pain (Table 3). It is possible that optimizing dose escalation schedules will improve tolerability, and this should be further explored in future studies (20). In a recent phase II trial with subcutaneous semaglutide, when doses were escalated relatively rapidly to 16 mg weekly, participants experienced additional weight loss, but at the expense of more adverse effects (21). However, it should be appreciated that a substantial proportion (>50%) of the participants did not report any GI adverse events, indicating that those individuals may be able to tolerate even higher doses. More individualized approaches to dose escalation may be needed to maximize the therapeutic potential for those who tolerate GLP-1RAs well, and to minimize the frequency and severity of adverse events in those who are more susceptible.

Table 3 GI symptoms and GLP-1RA discontinuation

Does GIPR agonism improve GLP-1RA tolerance? Tirzepatide, a coagonist of GIPR and GLP-1R, is characterized by greater efficacy in both glucose lowering and weight loss than can be achieved with current selective GLP-1RAs (16), while having a comparable adverse event profile. In animal experiments involving shrews (which are able to vomit), GLP-1RAs elicit frequent episodes of vomiting, while GIPRAs do not. Moreover, the GIPRA GIP-085 almost totally prevented vomiting induced by a long-acting GLP-1RA GLP-140 (22). In an exploratory clinical trial, a long-acting GIPRA tended to reduce GI adverse events in response to rapidly escalated liraglutide in healthy individuals (23). In the SURPASS-2 trial, tirzepatide at doses of 5, 10, and 15 mg/week were compared with 1 mg/week semaglutide, and the 5 mg/week tirzepatide dose was found to be only slightly more effective than semaglutide in reducing both HbA 1c (–2.01% vs. –1.86%) and body weight (–7.6 vs. –5.7 kg). Under these conditions, overall GI adverse events were, however, only slightly less prevalent with tirzepatide (40.0% vs. 43.0%), with minor differences in favor of tirzepatide for nausea (17.4% vs. 19.2%) and vomiting (5.7% vs. 8.1%), and, less so, diarrhea (13.2% vs. 13.7%) (24). In the systematic review of clinical trials mentioned above, tirzepatide conferred the greatest risk of vomiting, RR 13.23 (95% CI 4.85–36.09), whereas the risks for semaglutide (RR 4.21 [95% CI 3.58–4.95]) and orforglipron (RR 4.43 [95% CI 1.45–13.56]) were similar (15). Moreover, in a recent large cardiovascular outcomes trial (SURPASS-CVOT), numerically higher proportions of participants taking tirzepatide (15 mg weekly) reported nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea compared with those taking the selective GLP-1RA dulaglutide (1.5 mg weekly) (25). Although comparisons between tirzepatide and higher doses of dulaglutide (e.g., 4.5 mg) have yet to be done, these data argue against the concept that GIP coagonism can reduce the risk of GI adverse events. With the advent of dual and triple agonists stimulating additional receptors of gastro-entero-pancreatic peptide hormones with therapeutic potential, there is the possibility of altered adverse event profiles. Table 4 summarizes potential effects of combined stimulation of receptors for GIP, glucagon, amylin, and peptide YY on adverse events.

Table 4 Mechanisms underlying GI side effects

Assessment of GI symptoms. In the vast majority of trials, symptoms are evaluated by participant “self-report” that, while simple, has major limitations (26). Firstly, in the absence of a standardized questionnaire providing precise definitions of terms describing individual adverse effects, symptoms are likely to be perceived differently by participants. For example, uncomfortable fullness has the potential to be reported as nausea by one participant, but not another. Therefore, precise definitions, in terms understandable to laypeople, are required. Secondly, with self-reporting of symptoms there may be the expectation of adverse GI side effects (i.e., the nocebo effect). Thirdly, GI symptoms are common in healthy adults, with a greater frequency in individuals with diabetes even if they are not using a GLP-1RA, and these symptoms characteristically fluctuate (27). Therefore, changes in GI symptoms should also be quantified, rather than simply assessing their presence or absence. The ideal subject-reported outcome instrument would employ precise definitions for each symptom and their degree of severity, provide reliable inter-interviewer reproducibility, and be sensitive to the detection of changes in symptoms following initiation of the drug and any subsequent dose changes. In the assessment of treatment outcomes in functional GI disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome (28), the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicine Agency (EMA) have mandated the use of validated questionnaires. We believe that it would be beneficial for a validated instrument to be developed for the evaluation of GI adverse effects in GLP-1RA trials. Table 3 and Supplemental Table 1 represent preliminary examples of the proposed content for such instruments. In the interim, it should be appreciated that several instruments have been used widely in the evaluation of symptoms associated with GI disorders, including the Bowel Disease Questionnaire (BDQ) (29), a comprehensive questionnaire with 71 precisely defined questions. Derived from the BDQ is the Diabetes Bowel Symptom Questionnaire, which also contains items specific for diabetes and its complications (30). Both of these questionnaires, are, however, time-consuming for the participant to complete. Abbreviated instruments include the patient assessment of upper GI symptom severity index (PAGI-SYM) (31), the diabetic gastroparesis symptom severity diary (32), the gastroparesis cardinal symptom index (GCSI) (31), and the Nepean Dyspepsia Index (33). We believe that future trials should adopt such instruments and not rely on participant self-reporting of GI symptoms.