Signaling architecture of the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor

Protein-protein interactions are central to the regulation of cell signaling, enabling receptors and their effectors to form dynamic, context-dependent macromolecular signaling complexes. In many cases, signaling specificity arises not solely from receptor activation, but from the spatial and temporal organization of these multimeric interactions within the cell. Signaling from GLP-1R is regulated by well-studied interactions with RAMPs (13, 15, 51), β-arrestins (1, 16), and the endosomal sorting machinery (52), which modulate receptor trafficking and signal duration, shaping downstream responses. As interest grows in the spatiotemporal dimension of GPCR signaling, the field of spatial interactomics, including the use of novel time-resolved approaches (53), is beginning to reveal new principles by which the local organization of protein complexes defines signaling outcomes for GPCRs, including GLP-1R.

In this space, four independent proteomic approaches to resolve GLP-1R signaling regulators and downstream targets have converged on a core set of active GLP-1R interactors, despite notable methodological differences (Table 1). Austin et al. (54) and Zhang et al. (55) both employed coimmunoprecipitation of agonist-stimulated FLAG-tagged human GLP-1R coupled with mass spectrometry, performed in the pancreatic β cell lines INS-1 832/3 and MIN6, respectively, yielding highly overlapping datasets that emphasize reproducible interactors within detergent-stable complexes. By contrast, Dang et al. (56) used a GLP-1–APEX2–based proximity labeling strategy in INS-1E β cells and the GLP-1R–expressing human neuronal cell line SK-N-SH, specifically capturing plasma membrane–proximal interacting proteins in the native receptor environment. Several interactors detected by this approach overlapped with those from the previous two coimmunoprecipitation assays, providing orthogonal validation. Finally, Huang et al. (57) applied a split ubiquitin yeast two-hybrid screen, enriching for integral membrane partners less accessible to biochemical or proximity labeling methods.

Table 1 Active GLP-1R protein interactors identified across several receptor-specific β cell interactome datasets

Among the most striking findings is the repeated identification of ATP1B1, the β1 subunit of the Na+/K+-ATPase, as an active GLP-1R interactor in three of the four interactome datasets. The Na+/K+-ATPase is a ubiquitously expressed P-type ATPase responsible for the active transport of three Na+ ions out and two K+ ions into the cell, using the energy from ATP hydrolysis (58). Structurally, the pump works as a heterotrimeric complex composed of a catalytic α subunit, a regulatory β subunit, and, in many tissues, a small FXYD accessory protein (59). The β1 isoform of the β subunit acts as a chaperone, stabilizing and correctly folding the α subunit, while also influencing pump kinetics and trafficking (60). Briant et al. (61) demonstrated that fatty acid oxidation (FAO) in pancreatic α cells provides ATP to sustain Na+/K+-ATPase activity, essential for maintaining membrane action potential amplitude during low-glucose states. When FAO is inhibited, the pump activity is compromised, leading to membrane depolarization and reduced glucagon secretion. Inhibition of the Na+/K+-ATPase phenocopied this effect, confirming the central role of this pump in supporting α cell excitability and secretory function under fasting conditions. Interactome data indicate that agonist-stimulated GLP-1R forms a protein-protein interaction with ATP1B1 in β cells, suggesting a relevant role for the receptor in regulating Na+/K+-ATPase activity in these cells. Thus, ATP1B1 may represent an important downstream signaling target for GLP-1R, which could regulate its role as a molecular bridge, linking cellular metabolism, ionic homeostasis, and hormone secretion. The regulation of Na+/K+-ATPase activity via ATP1B1 binding may represent a mechanism by which incretin therapies stabilize excitability and secretory function in pancreatic islets, and potentially also in neurons, contributing to their efficacy in T2D and metabolic disease.

Another notable finding is the association between active GLP-1R and vesicle-associated membrane protein–associated proteins A and B (VAPA/B) that was found in the two independent interactome studies that analyzed β cell–wide GLP-1R interactions (54, 55). VAPA/B are integral endoplasmic reticulum (ER) proteins known for their capacity to establish contacts with multiple membranes by interacting with different tethers (62), and are therefore fundamental constituents of ER membrane contact sites (MCSs) (63). ER MCSs are points of close apposition between the ER and various other organelles that regulate the inter-organelle bidirectional transport of lipids and ions (64). GLP-1R is known to be rapidly internalized and continue to signal from early endosomes (65), consistent with the common interaction observed with the early endosomal marker Rab5A (54, 55). Recent work has further demonstrated that following its internalization, active endosomal GLP-1R engages with VAPA/B to form ER-endosome contacts (54), which also contain the VAPA/B- and PKA RIα/β–binding (66) AKAP sphingosine kinase 1 interactor, AKAP domain–containing (SPHKAP) (42, 43), an AKAP11 paralog involved in the formation of PKA RIα/β biomolecular condensates at ER MCSs (42, 43). Given the association of active GLP-1R with PKA RIα/β rather than RII isoforms (54), it is tempting to hypothesize that GLP-1R might engage VAPA/B and SPHKAP to trigger the assembly of PKA RIα/β condensates at ER MCSs (Figure 1). Highly relevant here is the recently found role of AKAP11 itself in the degradation of VAPA/B- and SPHKAP-associated PKA RIα/β condensates through selective autophagy, via its interaction with the autophagy protein LC3 in neurons (43, 44). Such activity has been shown to be key for the control of synaptic transmission and dopaminergic signaling, with its disruption associated with the development of BD and schizophrenia (67), suggesting that a similar mechanism might be in place in GLP-1R–expressing tissues in the brain and pancreas. Moreover, AKAP11 control of VAPA/B- and SPHKAP-associated PKA RIα/β condensates in the brain has been shown to involve its binding and regulation of GSK3β, a serine/threonine kinase target of the mood-stabilizing drug lithium used to treat BD, and DYRK1A, a tyrosine kinase genetically linked to autism spectrum disorders and implicated in neurodevelopment, neurogenesis, and neurite outgrowth (43, 67). This is highly relevant, as both kinases have been shown to be strongly inhibited by GLP-1R activity in β cells (68), and inhibitors of both are currently under investigation as therapies to improve β cell survival and proliferation (69–71). This suggests that the metabolic improvements associated with these drugs might, at least in part, involve the potentiation of GLP-1R signaling at ER-localized signalosomes.

Figure 1 Proposed mechanism of GLP-1R–mediated assembly and disassembly of SPHKAP–PKA RIα/β biomolecular condensates. Active GLP-1Rs are trafficked to endosomes where they engage VAPs to form ER-endosome MCSs, generating local pools of cAMP. VAPs engage SPHKAP to form PKA RIα/β biomolecular condensates upon local PKA activation by GLP-1R–generated cAMP. SPHKAP subsequently recruits AKAP11, triggering LC3-dependent autophagosomal degradation of PKA RIα/β biomolecular condensates. AC, adenylate cyclase; PKA-C, catalytic subunit of PKA; PKA RIα/β, PKA regulatory subunit Iα/β; SPHKAP, sphingosine kinase 1 interactor, AKAP domain–containing; ER, endoplasmic reticulum; AKAP11, A-kinase anchoring protein 11; LC3, microtubule-associated protein 1A/1B-light chain 3; LLPS, liquid-liquid phase separation.

Engagement of endosomal GLP-1R with VAPB has recently been shown to trigger localized receptor signaling at ER-mitochondria MCSs (ERMCSs), with effects on mitochondrial remodeling and function (54). This signaling also requires a functional SPHKAP-VAPB interaction, and therefore is inferred to involve the establishment of a PKA RIα/β condensate specifically at ERMCSs. Additionally, both β cell–wide interactomes (54, 55) identified the ERMCS-localized voltage-dependent anion channel VDAC1/2 (72) as a common interactor of active GLP-1R. VDAC is known to play important roles in the control of ER-to-mitochondria Ca2+ transfer (73) and ATP flux (74) both in β cells and in neurons, with T2D defects associated with VDAC1 mistargeting, which causes loss of ATP flux, mitochondrial Ca2+ dysregulation, and impaired insulin secretion (75). Furthermore, VDAC is part of the mitochondrial permeability transition pore (mPTP). Under normal physiological conditions, the mPTP regulates mitochondrial bioenergetics, but following prolonged opening under increased ROS and ER stress, mPTP dysfunction is linked to β cell death and loss of glucose control in T2D (76). These findings identify the ER-mitochondria junction as a key subcellular location for the control of β cell metabolic coupling, prone to dysregulation under glucolipotoxic conditions. Thus, GLP-1R signaling at ERMCSs (Figure 2A) might restore ER and/or mitochondrial function through the control of Ca2+ and ATP fluxes, protecting β cells, and potentially also neurons, from energy failure during oxidative and ER stress.

Figure 2 Schematic of the molecular core composition of two predicted GLP-1R signalosomes. (A) Endosomal GLP-1R engages with VAPB and SPHKAP at ERMCSs to assemble a local signalosome to regulate ER and mitochondrial Ca²+ and ATP fluxes via its interaction with VDAC1/2. (B) Endosomal GLP-1R engages with VAPA/B and SPHKAP at ER–plasma membrane contact sites to assemble a local signalosome to regulate localized Ca²+ increases coupled to insulin exocytosis via its interaction with SUR1 at K-ATP–LTCC–insulin hotspots.

Beyond ERMCSs, a further common β cell interactor identified for active GLP-1R is sulfonylurea receptor 1 (SUR1, encoded by ABCC8), the regulatory subunit of the K-ATP channel. SUR1 is a key metabolic sensor known to couple β cell metabolism to insulin secretion, and ABCC8 mutations are associated with insulin secretion disruptions in T2D (77). Several reports support the existence of K-ATP–channel and L-type calcium channel–containing (LTCC-containing) Ca2+ microdomains, or hotspots, in the plasma membrane of neuroendocrine cells, with channels preassembled with docked insulin granules, resulting in rapid exocytosis synchronized with membrane depolarization, a process disturbed in T2D (78). GLP-1R, through cAMP generation, modulates the activity of both K-ATP and LTCC, with cAMP acting on the K-ATP channel to increase its sensitivity to ATP via PKA and Epac2 (79). Both SUR1 and the pore subunit of K-ATP, Kir6.2, harbor PKA phosphorylation sites, with GLP-1R–dependent PKA activation leading to SUR1 phosphorylation, lowering its affinity for ADP (80). Similarly, cAMP-dependent activation of Epac2 increases K-ATP sensitivity to ATP via Epac2 dissociation from SUR1 (81). Once dissociated, Epac2 binds Rim2, a small GTPase bound to the LTCC Cav1.2, as well as Piccolo, in a Ca2+-dependent manner, inducing insulin granule exocytosis through binding of the Epac2-Rim2-Piccolo complex to Rab3 at the insulin granule membrane (82). GLP-1R–induced PKA activity also phosphorylates snapin, enabling its interaction with SNAP-25 to further tether insulin secretory granules to the plasma membrane (83). These data indicate that GLP-1R signaling regulates the function of K-ATP and LTCC channels and local insulin granule mobilization and exocytosis. Together with the above-mentioned interactome results, it is possible that a local GLP-1R cAMP signalosome is assembled at K-ATP–LTCC–insulin hotspots (Figure 2B) to regulate channel function, enabling the spatiotemporally coordinated potentiation of insulin exocytosis by incretins.

Interestingly, AKAP localization to K-ATP–LTCC hotspots has been shown to be essential for the tonic drive exerted by PKA on these channels (84, 85), suggesting that localized PKA phosphorylation events might augment calcium flux (86), and opening the door for the GLP-1R–associated AKAP SPHKAP to play a role in the regulation of GLP-1R signalosome function at these channel hotspots. SPHKAP was previously shown to be involved in neuronal Ca2+ signaling by localizing PKA RIα/β biomolecular condensates at ER–plasma membrane contact sites via its interaction with VAPA/B, where it influences intracellular Ca2+ release from ER stores in the vicinity of Cav1.2 (42). Depletion of ER Ca2+ by thapsigargin, an inhibitor of the sarco/endoplasmic reticulum Ca2+ ATPase (SERCA) pump, another active GLP-1R interactor (54), renders β cells unresponsive to GLP-1 (87). In contrast, GLP-1R activity triggers Ca2+-induced Ca2+ release (CICR) (88), a process where extracellular Ca2+ influx triggers the release of more Ca2+ from intracellular stores, amplifying local signals. We can therefore further hypothesize that GLP-1R signalosomes at K-ATP–LTCC–insulin hotspots might engage the ER to trigger local Ca2+ release at ER–plasma membrane contact sites via the assembly of VAPA/B–SPHKAP–PKA RIα/β condensates. Furthermore, the K-ATP channel is important in neurotransmitter release and dopaminergic signaling, with SUR1 dysregulation contributing to dopaminergic neuron degeneration in Parkinson’s disease (89). Therefore, if the GLP-1R–SUR1 interaction is present in neurons, it might contribute to the protective effects of incretin therapies in neurodegeneration (90). Together with its interaction with the Na+/K+-ATPase, GLP-1R’s interaction with SUR1 positions the receptor as a master regulator of localized ion fluxes, potentially fine-tuning electrochemical gradients that underlie excitatory responses and secretory competence (91).

Taken together, the identification of these common GLP-1R interactors suggests the existence of GLP-1R–cAMP–PKA signalosomes at different subcellular locations, potentially engaging specific ER MCSs, reinforcing the view that GLP-1R activity extends beyond the cell surface and is shaped by anchored signaling enzymes within specialized nanodomains.

From a clinical perspective, the embedding of GLP-1R signaling within different ion channel and transporter microenvironments provides a mechanistic basis for the receptor’s ability to potentiate insulin and neurotransmitter release, as well as a link between receptor activity and the control of mitochondrial metabolism and cell survival. These represent key cellular processes required for optimal β cell/islet function and glucose homeostasis, known to be altered in T2D (76, 92), as well as in underlying central nervous system effects on food intake, reward, cognition, and emotional regulation, known to be impacted by GLP-1R activity (93–95).

Understanding the mechanisms behind GLP-1R signal compartmentalization is not only fundamental to increase our knowledge of incretin biology but may also inform the design of next-generation GLP-1R–based therapies or lead to the identification of novel GLP-1R effectors that could be exploited as drug targets with optimized benefits but limited adverse effects.