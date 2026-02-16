GLP-1 and the cardiovascular system

Clinical studies with focus on atherosclerotic CV disease. GLP-1RAs have transformed type 2 diabetes (T2D) treatment, offering not only robust glycemic control but also CV protection (48). Atherosclerotic CV disease (ASCVD) — including MI, stroke, and CV death — remains the leading cause of morbidity and mortality in patients with T2D (49). Multiple CV outcomes trials (CVOTs) have provided strong evidence that GLP-1RAs reduce ASCVD events (50–57), although the mechanisms remain multifaceted and are still under investigation.

Eleven large CVOTs have investigated the impact of GLP-1RAs on major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) — defined as a composite of CV death, nonfatal MI, and nonfatal stroke — or on maximum walking distance in peripheral artery disease (57, 58). These trials include ELIXA, LEADER, SUSTAIN-6, EXSCEL, HARMONY, REWIND, PIONEER-6, AMPLITUDE-O, SELECT, SOUL, and STRIDE (50–54, 56, 57, 59, 60). Most of these trials used subcutaneous injections, although PIONEER-6 and SOUL evaluated an oral formulation of semaglutide (55, 60) (Table 1).

Table 1 Cardiovascular outcome trials with GLP-1RAs

A meta-analysis of these major CVOTs demonstrated a 14% relative risk reduction in 3-point MACE (HR, 0.86; 95% CI, 0.80–0.93; P < 0.001), corresponding to a number needed to treat of 65 over several years to prevent one event, with moderate statistical heterogeneity (61). Upon exclusion of the ELIXA trial — which utilized the short-acting GLP-1RA lixisenatide and was associated with neutral CV outcomes — the relative risk reduction improved to 15% (HR, 0.85; 95% CI, 0.80–0.90; P < 0.001), and heterogeneity across the trials was substantially diminished (61). These findings underscore a robust and consistent CV benefit across longer-acting GLP-1RAs.

The recently completed SOUL trial further elucidated the CV benefits of oral semaglutide, addressing the limitations observed in the earlier PIONEER-6 trial, where a reduction in MACE did not reach statistical significance (55). In contrast, SOUL was sufficiently powered to rigorously evaluate superiority, demonstrating a significant 14% relative risk reduction in MACE (HR, 0.86; 95% CI, 0.77–0.96; P = 0.006). The number of events was 668 in the placebo group compared with 579 in the oral semaglutide group, supporting a consistent CV benefit (60). Importantly, these findings remained robust even after analyzing and adjusting for concomitant use of SGLT2 inhibitors, underscoring the independent contribution of oral semaglutide to CV risk reduction (62).

The SELECT trial evaluated whether once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide could reduce MACE in individuals with overweight or obesity and established ASCVD but without T2D. In this large-scale trial of over 17,500 participants, the mean duration of exposure to semaglutide or placebo was 34.2 ± 13.7 months and the mean follow-up was 39.8 ± 9.4 months. The primary endpoint occurred in 569 of 8803 participants (6.5%) in the semaglutide group compared with 701 of 8801 participants (8.0%) in the placebo group, corresponding to an HR of 0.80 (95% CI, 0.72–0.90; P < 0.001) (59). These results provide compelling evidence that semaglutide reduces ASCVD risk also in patients with obesity and established ASCVD but not T2D, laying groundwork for novel therapeutic strategies for the treatment of obesity in people with high risk for CV events.

The CV benefits of GLP-1RAs cannot be fully attributed to glycemic control alone (63). As noted above, several lines of evidence suggest that these agents exert pleiotropic effects on vascular biology, inflammation, lipid metabolism, and more (48, 64, 65). An important observation from CVOTs in patients with T2D is that event curves for MACE diverge after 12–18 months of treatment, indicating that sustained exposure is required to realize benefits in ASCVD (48). The reductions in MI, stroke, and CV death suggest a targeted impact on atherosclerotic processes, rather than acute hemodynamic effects. However, GLP-1RAs also modestly reduce systolic blood pressure (SBP) by 2–4 mmHg (66). Although blood pressure lowering is an established mechanism for reducing MACE, the magnitude seen with GLP-1RAs is likely insufficient to explain the full extent of CV benefit (66). For example, SBP reductions were only 1.2 mmHg in the LEADER study and 1.7 mmHg in the REWIND study (54, 67), yet, the GLP-1RA–mediated reduction in ASCVD reduction was comparable to that observed in the other CVOTs (48). Similarly, GLP-1RAs induce small reductions in total cholesterol, LDL-C, and triglycerides, but these are also unlikely to fully account for ASCVD benefits (68). GLP-1RAs reduce HbA1c by 0.8%–1.5% points in people living with T2D and 0.3% points in people with obesity without T2D, depending on baseline levels (48, 49, 59, 69–71). However, previous large-scale trials comparing intensive versus standard glycemic control, such as ACCORD and ADVANCE, demonstrated that while intensive glucose lowering modestly reduced the incidence of nonfatal MI, it did not significantly reduce CV mortality among patients with T2D (70, 72, 73). Of note, those trials did not use GLP-1RAs to improve glycemic control. It remains uncertain whether the lack of improvements in CV death associated with intensive glycemic control in individuals with T2D also extends to those with prediabetes or to interventions involving newer pharmacological agents such as GLP-1RAs and SGLT2 inhibitors (74–77). Several lines of evidence suggest that bringing prediabetic (intermediate hyperglycemia) glucose values back to normoglycemia may have beneficial effects (74, 78, 79), a notion that clearly needs to be formally proven.

Weight loss achieved with GLP-1RAs ranges from 2% to 5% in most CVOTs, including CVOTs with injectable semaglutide (52, 60) using 1.0 mg/week as the target dose. However, in clinical practice higher doses up to 2.0 mg are used in patients with T2D, and up to 2.4 mg/week in patients with obesity without T2D. Notably, in the SELECT trial, individuals with obesity with established ASCVD without T2D were treated with semaglutide 2.4 mg/week and demonstrated a weight loss of over 9% (59). In this trial, the relative MACE risk reduction was 20% (HR, 0.80; 95% CI, 0.72–0.90; P < 0.001). In contrast, the mean relative risk reduction in studies involving individuals with T2D, where weight loss was between 2% and 5%, was 15%, as seen in the aforementioned trials (48, 57, 59, 71). Additionally, the GLP-1R/glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide receptor (GIPR) dual agonist tirzepatide can induce weight loss of 10%–20%, and the results of the ongoing SURPASS-CVOT trial may provide more clarity on whether weight loss itself is an independent driver of CV protection (74). Moreover, it is increasingly recognized that weight loss itself primarily serves as a surrogate marker for favorable changes in body fat distribution, particularly reductions in ectopic fat depots such as visceral adipose tissue and intrahepatic lipid content, both of which are strongly associated with ASCVD risk (80, 81). In support of this, 2.4 mg/week of semaglutide in the SELECT trial led to a substantial reduction in waist circumference by nearly 8 cm, reflecting decreased visceral adiposity (59). Similarly, high-dose liraglutide, when combined with caloric restriction and increased physical activity, has been shown to reduce both visceral fat and liver fat content, as measured by MRI and proton magnetic resonance spectroscopy (1H-MRS), respectively, compared with placebo with lifestyle intervention alone in individuals with overweight or obesity at high ASCVD risk. Importantly, these effects were consistent across diverse subgroups stratified by age, sex, race/ethnicity, BMI, and baseline glycemic status, including prediabetes (82). However, it will be challenging in the future to disentangle the independent effects of high-dose semaglutide and tirzepatide per se from the effects attributable solely to weight loss and reduction in ectopic body fat mass.

Moreover, there is ongoing debate regarding the potential negative effects of skeletal muscle mass loss during weight loss, especially in patients with multimorbidity and frailty (83, 84). So far, the available evidence suggests that the muscle mass lost during weight loss with incretin RAs is comparable to other interventions inducing weight loss, such as diet and bariatric surgery, and that it is an adaptive process, comparable to the reduction in LV mass upon arterial blood pressure lowering (84). Overall, despite potential lean mass loss, all CVOTs using long-acting GLP-1RAs resulted in favorable CV outcomes, also independent of age (59).

Beyond metabolic improvements, GLP-1RAs have been shown to exert direct antiatherogenic effects in preclinical studies as discussed above. In humans, the incretins GLP-1 and GIP as well as the GLP-1RA and GLP-1R/GIPR dual agonists have demonstrated antiinflammatory effects (65, 85). For example, liraglutide has been shown to reduce TNF-α and IL-1 production in peripheral mononuclear cells (86). Several GLP-1RAs reduce circulating C-reactive protein (CRP) levels, supporting the hypothesis that reduced inflammation plays a key role in the ASCVD benefit profile of this drug class (52, 59).

In summary, GLP-1RAs reduce ASCVD risk in individuals with T2D, and semaglutide reduces ASCVD in people with obesity, with consistent reductions in MACE observed across multiple CVOTs. These benefits appear to be driven by a combination of modest improvements in CV risk factors (e.g., weight loss, glycemia, blood pressure, lipids, and body weight) and direct vascular and antiinflammatory effects that stabilize plaques and reduce atherogenesis. Therefore, GLP-1RAs have defined a new paradigm in the treatment of metabolic and CV disease — not only improving glycemic parameters but also serving as vascular protective agents.

Ongoing trials, including SURPASS-CVOT, will further delineate the role of GLP-1RAs and combined GLP-1RAs/GIPRAs in ASCVD secondary prevention, including in populations without diabetes. These findings may ultimately expand the indications for GLP-1RA therapy and solidify their role in precision CV risk reduction, for example in different subphenotypes of prediabetes and T2D.

Clinical studies with focus on heart failure. A recent meta-analysis of CVOTs of long-acting GLP-1RAs in individuals with T2D showed — in addition to a 14% reduction in MACE (HR, 0.86; 95% CI, 0.81–0.90) and a 12% reduction in all-cause mortality (HR, 0.88; 95% CI, 0.82–0.93) — that treatment with GLP-1RA reduced hospitalization for heart failure (HHF) by 14% (HR, 0.86; 95% CI, 0.79–0.93) (58). The number of individuals with heart failure at baseline varied in the trials, but data from some of these studies suggest that the benefit on heart failure events might be independent of the baseline presence of heart failure. Given the high risk of individuals with T2D and chronic kidney disease (CKD) to develop heart failure as well as the impaired prognosis of patients with all three comorbidities, data from the FLOW trial are of particular interest (87). A prespecified analysis of the FLOW trial evaluated the composite time to the first occurrence of heart failure events (including new onset or worsening heart failure that resulted in an unscheduled hospital admission or urgent visit) or CV death. Among the 3,532 participants in the FLOW trial, 19.2% (678 individuals) had heart failure at baseline, with 47.9% classified as having HFpEF, 18.1% as having heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), and 33.9% with unknown status. In this analysis, semaglutide was found to reduce the risk of composite heart failure events by 27% (HR, 0.73; 95% CI, 0.62–0.87; P = 0.0005). This reduction was consistent and significant for both heart failure events and CV death when compared with placebo; heart failure events alone showed an HR of 0.73 (95% CI, 0.58–0.92; P = 0.0068), while CV death alone had an HR of 0.71 (95% CI, 0.56–0.89; P = 0.0036). The observed effects were consistent across subgroups and regardless of participants’ history of heart failure. It is noteworthy that overall serious adverse events were higher in participants with a history of heart failure compared with those without such a history. Thus, once-weekly administration of semaglutide at a dose of 1.0 mg reduced the risk of heart failure events and CV death in a high-risk population comprising individuals with T2D and CKD, irrespective of their prior history of heart failure (88).

GLP-1RA studies in HFrEF. Three small randomized controlled trials have investigated the effects of GLP-1RAs in patients with HFrEF. In the LIVE trial, 241 participants with chronic stable HFrEF, both with and without T2D, were randomly assigned to receive either placebo or liraglutide. After 24 weeks of treatment, there were no observed changes in LV ejection fraction (LVEF), quality of life, or functional class; however, a higher incidence of serious adverse cardiac events (including sustained ventricular tachycardia, atrial fibrillation requiring intervention, and worsening ischemic heart disease) was reported in the liraglutide group compared with placebo (10% vs. 3%, P ≤ 0.05) (89). The FIGHT trial involved 300 patients with HFrEF who had experienced a recent HHF, randomly assigned to receive either liraglutide or placebo. After 180 days, the primary outcome — which included time to death, time to rehospitalization for heart failure, and time-averaged proportional change in NT-proBNP levels from baseline — was not different between groups. Furthermore, there was no significant difference in rehospitalizations for heart failure between the two groups (90).

The third trial involved only 82 patients and evaluated the effects of albiglutide versus placebo over a period of 12 weeks in individuals with HFrEF. This study found no significant differences in LVEF, results from a six-minute walk test, myocardial glucose utilization, or oxygen consumption (91). Overall, interpretation of the clinical outcomes is limited due to the small sample size and short duration of the study. These small trials have raised some concerns about the use of GLP-1RAs, but given the results from the CVOTs discussed above, current guidelines summarize GLP-1RAs as a treatment option in patients with T2D and heart failure with proven safety (49).

GLP-1RA studies in HFpEF. The growing prevalence of HFpEF is well recognized. Among the various HFpEF phenotypes identified, the obesity-related phenotype — characterized by visceral adiposity and insulin resistance — appears to be the most prevalent (92). This phenotype is associated with impaired physical function, reduced quality of life, and remains an area of unmet therapeutic need. Therefore, it has been hypothesized that semaglutide, given its beneficial effects on body weight, inflammation, and cardiometabolic risk factors, may represent a promising therapeutic approach for obese individuals with HFpEF. In the STEP-HFpEF trial, 529 individuals with HFpEF and BMI ≥30 kg/m2 were randomized to 2.4 mg semaglutide weekly versus placebo for 52 weeks. Semaglutide improved heart failure–related symptoms and physical limitation measured by the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire – Clinical Summary Score (KCCQ-CSS), exercise function measured by 6-minute walking distance, and reduced inflammation and body weight (93). These results mark a meaningful step forward in the management of the obesity-related HFpEF phenotype. It should be emphasized, however, that the STEP-HFpEF trial was not designed or powered to assess clinical events, and the impact of semaglutide on “hard” endpoints in heart failure remains to be determined. Still, these findings identified an important therapeutic role for semaglutide in the evolving treatment landscape of heart failure. A similar trial (STEP-HFpEF DM) has been conducted in individuals with T2D and HFpEF, demonstrating similar beneficial results (94).

More recent evidence on the effect of incretin-based therapies in HFpEF comes from the SUMMIT trial assessing the effect of the dual GLP-1RA/GIPRA tirzepatide versus placebo in 731 patients with heart failure, an ejection fraction of at least 50%, and a BMI of at least 30 kg/m2. The primary endpoints included a composite of adjudicated CV death or worsening heart failure events and changes in the KCCQ-CSS; 9.9% of patients in the tirzepatide group experienced adjudicated CV death or worsening heart failure events compared with 15.3% in the placebo group (HR, 0.62; 95% CI, 0.41–0.95; P = 0.026). Additionally, improvements in KCCQ-CSS scores were higher in the tirzepatide group. Adverse events leading to discontinuation were more common in the tirzepatide group (6.3%) than in the placebo group (1.4%) (95). These data suggest a lower risk of serious CV events and improved health status among tirzepatide-treated patients with heart failure and obesity compared with placebo.