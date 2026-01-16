GLP-1 physiology and pharmacology along the gut-brain axis

Anorectic effects. The effects of endogenous GLP-1 on food intake and bodyweight pale in comparison with the impact of GLP-1 pharmacology. The clinically used GLP-1RAs are structurally modified GLP-1 analogs with dramatically increased half-lives relative to the native peptide (119). This has enabled the remarkable clinical efficacy of these medications, particularly for weight loss. The most recently approved GLP-1RA, semaglutide, which has a half-life of approximately 7 days enabling weekly dosing, has revolutionized the medical management of obesity. There is a rich pipeline of GLP-1–based therapies with potentially greater efficacy in development (120, 121).

GLP-1RAs induce weight loss through action in the CNS. GLP-1R knockout in CNS neurons eliminated dulaglutide- and liraglutide-induced weight loss in obese mice (37, 52). GLP-1R in glutamatergic but not GABAergic neurons was required for this effect (122). Ablating NTS GLP-1 neurons had no effect on liraglutide- or semaglutide-induced feeding suppression, consistent with the fact that these neurons do not themselves express GLP-1R (55–57). By contrast, GLP-1R–expressing neurons in the DVC appear to be a critical site of action for GLP-1RA–induced anorexia and weight loss. Chronic activation of GLP-1R–expressing DVC neurons prevented weight gain in high-fat diet–fed mice, and genetically ablating GLP-1R–expressing neurons in the DVC, but not the ARC or nodose ganglia, prevented semaglutide-induced weight loss in diet-induced obese mice (123). Neither NTS nor AP GLP-1R knockout attenuated acute GLP-1RA–induced feeding suppression in mice, suggesting that GLP-1RA action on either of these populations is sufficient for the acute anorectic effects of these agents (123). However, selective NTS GLP-1R knockout attenuated chronic liraglutide-induced weight loss, while AP lesioning did not (84, 124). These findings suggest that within the DVC, GLP-1Rs in the NTS are key mediators of GLP-1RA efficacy.

Most but not all studies suggest that the ARC is not a critical site of action for GLP-1RA–induced weight loss. Caspase-mediated ablation of ARC GLP-1R–expressing neurons did not block semaglutide-induced weight loss (123), and CRISPR-mediated GLP-1R knockout in the ARC did not affect acute liraglutide-induced anorexia (125). By contrast, chronic Ex-9 delivery to the ARC markedly attenuated liraglutide-induced weight loss (84) and chemogenetic stimulation of all GLP-1R–expressing neurons in the ARC reduced food intake in mice (59). Within the ARC, GLP-1R is expressed in a subset of POMC neurons that are directly activated by GLP-1RAs (76, 77). GLP-1R is also expressed in a recently characterized population of GABAergic TRH-expressing neurons that project locally to inhibit AgRP neurons (78). This finding agrees with multiple studies showing that GLP-1RAs indirectly inhibit AgRP neurons both in slice preparations and in vivo (76, 84, 93). Chemogenetic stimulation of GLP-1R–expressing POMC neurons reduced food intake in mice (126), while GLP-1R knockout in POMC neurons did not attenuate the acute anorectic effect of Ex-4, although it is possible that developmental compensation may account for the lack of effect in this model (45). Optogenetic stimulation of GLP-1R–expressing TRH-positive neurons in the ARC also suppressed feeding via AgRP neuron inhibition, and AgRP neuron stimulation partially overcame Ex-4 or TRH-neuron stimulation–induced anorexia (78, 93). Taken together, these results show that while it is unlikely that direct action in the ARC is the major mechanism for GLP-1RA–induced weight loss, the contributions of genetically distinct subsets of GLP-1R–expressing neurons in this region have not been fully explored. It is also possible that ARC neurons that do not express GLP-1R but do regulate feeding behavior, including AgRP neurons, may play a role in GLP-1RA–induced weight loss through indirect downstream circuit effects.

Other hypothalamic nuclei involved in feeding regulation and energy homeostasis are also impacted by GLP-1RA administration. Liraglutide was shown to potentiate food-induced activation of GLP-1R–expressing neurons in the DMH. These neurons directly inhibit AgRP neurons in the ARC to suppress feeding (127). This study also showed that virus-mediated knockdown of GLP-1R in the DMH modestly attenuated 24-hour liraglutide–induced feeding suppression, but it is not clear whether this circuit is necessary for the chronic weight-reducing effects of GLP-1RAs. Within the DMH, GLP-1R in neurons that coexpress the leptin receptor are sufficient to mediate liraglutide-induced feeding suppression but not weight loss (128); however, whether GLP-1R–positive, leptin receptor–negative neurons in the DMH are critical for the chronic effects of GLP-1RA treatment has not been examined.

By contrast, while GLP-1R antagonism in the PVH increased bodyweight in chow-fed animals, neither antagonism nor GLP-1R knockdown in this region impacted the acute or chronic effects of liraglutide on feeding and bodyweight (84, 125). Moreover, chemogenetic inhibition of PVH GLP-1R neurons enhanced food intake, but did not attenuate acute liraglutide-induced anorexia (114). Together, these data suggest that the substrates for endogenous GLP-1 feeding regulation and the pharmacologic effects of GLP-1RA are distinct.

The brainstem and hypothalamus have dominated studies aimed at dissecting GLP-1RA weight loss mechanisms, and less is known about the role of GLP-1R in other areas of the brain. A recent study showed that viral CRISPR-mediated knockdown of GLP-1R in the LS slightly attenuated acute liraglutide-induced feeding suppression and blunted liraglutide-induced weight loss in obese mice (125). Taken together, a growing body of literature suggests that GLP-1RA–induced feeding suppression and weight loss are mediated by multiple GLP-1R–expressing CNS populations and their downstream targets.

Several studies have explored the role of GLP-1R–expressing VANs in GLP-1RA–induced weight loss and appetite suppression and results are mixed. Early studies showed that hindbrain GLP-1R blockade did not attenuate the appetite-suppressing effects of peripheral GLP-1 administration, and that vagotomy partially blocked the acute anorectic effect of peripheral GLP-1RA administration (88, 129, 130). However, reduced food intake in vehicle-treated vagotomized animals confounds interpretation of some of these findings. Chemogenetic activation of GLP-1–releasing EECs or GLP-1R–expressing vagal sensory neurons reduced food intake in overnight fasted and ad libitum–fed mice (50, 55, 131). In agreement, a recent study showed that intra-ileal infusion of GLP-1, or chemo- or optogenetic stimulation of ileal L cells, induced gastric distension via activation of GLP-1R on local intestinofugal enteric neurons and sympathetic ganglion activation, which in turn led to anorexia via a spinal afferent neuron to hypothalamus circuit (53). However, neither ablating GLP-1R–expressing nodose ganglion neurons nor selective GLP-1R knockout from VANs in adult animals reduced liraglutide- or semaglutide-induced weight loss, although GLP-1R knockout in this population modestly impaired dulaglutide-induced weight loss (37, 52, 123). Overall, GLP-1Rs on VANs appear to be dispensable for the majority of GLP-1RAs’ antiobesity effects. Whether the recently described spinal afferent circuit contributes to their efficacy has not yet been evaluated (53).

Aversive effects. GLP-1RAs cause GI side effects, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, and abdominal pain in most patients. While these side effects are generally mild and improve over time, they lead to medication discontinuation in roughly 5% of patients (120, 132). In other patients, GI side effects prevent titration to maximum dosing and thus may limit efficacy. GLP-1RA–induced aversion is mediated by GLP-1R in the CNS, as liraglutide-induced conditioned taste avoidance is eliminated in CNS GLP-1R–knockout mice (37). Within the brainstem, GLP-1R knockout from the AP but not NTS prevented GLP-1RA–induced taste avoidance, which likely forms via projections to the parabrachial nucleus. Consistent with this observation, AP GLP-1R neurons were activated by multiple aversive stimuli, and diphtheria toxin–mediated ablation of these neurons prevented the development of conditioned taste aversion in response to their administration (123, 133). Activation of NTS GLP-1R neurons induced nonaversive satiety, likely via projections to the PVH, and this circuit was preferentially activated by nutrients rather than non-nutritive aversive stimuli (123). Previously, others showed that AP lesion reduced baseline bodyweight but did not impact liraglutide-induced weight loss in rats (84, 124), raising the hopeful possibility that aversive anorexia is not necessary for GLP-1RA efficacy. However, recent work indicated that nonaversive satiety is not sufficient for liraglutide-induced weight loss in mice. Specifically, restoration of GLP-1R to NTS neurons in a null background did not rescue chronic GLP-1RA–induced weight loss, whereas restoration of GLP-1R in the AP reinstated both drug-induced aversion and weight loss (134). Thus, the acute and chronic effects of GLP-1RA may depend on different neural substrates, and it remains unclear whether selectively targeting NTS versus AP GLP-1R neurons would be a viable approach to improve GLP-1RA tolerability while preserving efficacy.

GLP-1R–expressing vagal afferent neurons likely do not contribute to GLP-1RA–induced aversion, as GLP-1R knockout from this population did not attenuate the acute aversive effect of liraglutide (37), and optogenetic stimulation of GLP-1R–expressing VAN terminals in the NTS did not cause place avoidance in a real-time, closed-loop assay (50). However, optogenetic stimulation of GLP-1R vagal terminals in the NTS did induce a conditioned flavor avoidance, so this population may be able to encode avoidance under certain conditions (55).

Proposed mechanisms underlying GLP-1RA–induced weight loss and aversion are summarized in Figure 2.