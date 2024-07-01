Mechanosensitive membrane domains regulate calcium entry in arterial endothelial cells to protect against inflammation

Front-rear polarization of arterial ECs. ECs lining the descending aorta are highly elongated, and we noted that high laminar flow resulted in a greater than 2-fold increase in EC aspect ratio in the descending aorta compared with the lower arch (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI175057DS1). To determine whether this elongated morphology was associated with altered caveolae organization, we stained ECs lining the mouse descending aorta for 2 components of caveolae, the plasma membrane–associated proteins caveolin-1 and cavin-1. We oriented the aorta based on the direction of blood flow, and quantified protein distribution by extracting fluorescence intensity in 3 cell segments of equal length, termed “upstream,” “mid-body,” and “downstream” in relation to the direction of flow (Supplemental Figure 1C). We found that the downstream end of descending aortic ECs displayed the highest levels of caveolin-1 and cavin-1 (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1D).

Figure 1 Membrane polarization and caveolin-1–enriched microdomains in aortic ECs exposed to laminar flow. (A) Confocal imaging of caveolin-1 in the endothelium of mouse descending aorta. Individual cells were segmented into 3 equal-length regions (upstream, mid-body, and downstream), and staining intensity was determined in each segment for 216 cells from n = 4 aortae. Graph displays mean ± SD with data analyzed by 1-way ANOVA and post hoc Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. Scale bar: 20 μm. (B–H) Confluent monolayers of HAECs were exposed to laminar shear stress (20 dynes/cm2) for 48 hours, then imaged. (B) HAECs were stained for caveolin-1, ZO-1, and DAPI, then segmented into 3 equal-length regions, and caveolin-1 staining intensity was quantified for each subcellular region for 79 cells from n = 4 biological replicates. Graph displays mean ± SD with data analyzed by 1-way ANOVA and post hoc Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. Scale bar: 20 μm. (C) Representative generalized polarization (GP) color-coded image to determine membrane fluidity. Higher GP was observed at the downstream end (yellow arrow) compared with the upstream end (blue arrow). Scale bar: 20 μm. (D) Staining of live cells with BODIPY FL C 5 -Ganglioside G M1 showed polarized accumulation of signal at the downstream end (arrows). Scale bar: 20 μm. (E) Fixed cells showed higher density of F-actin staining at downstream ends (arrows). Scale bar: 20 μm. (F) Imaging of F-actin, caveolin-1, ZO-1, and nuclei highlights presence of caveolin-1 and F-actin at the downstream end, and formation of F-actin web-like features (arrows). Scale bars: 10 μm. (G) 3D surface rendering of the downstream end of a cell showed high density of caveolin-1 where F-actin accumulates. Scale bars: 1 μm. (H) Representative image of caveolin-1, ZO-1, and nuclear staining used for caveolin-1 cluster analysis. Cluster index was determined in subcellular segments and plotted as means ± SD for n = 4 biological replicates. Data were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA and post hoc Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. Scale bar: 10 μm. ****P < 0.0001.

To specifically investigate the connection between flow and protein distribution, we cultured human aortic EC (HAEC) monolayers on Y-shaped chambers and exposed them to unidirectional laminar flow for 48 hours. After 48 hours, monolayers of aligned cells displayed reduced migratory and proliferative behavior. HAECs in the high-flow region (~20 dynes/cm2) collectively aligned with the flow direction and were morphologically elongated, with a 3-fold increased cell aspect ratio compared with HAECs in the low-flow region (~5 dynes/cm2) (Supplemental Figure 1B). Importantly, the range of 5–20 dynes/cm2 represents the typical range of shear stress for large conduit arteries in humans (29). In line with in vivo observations, caveolin-1 and cavin-1 showed high concentration at the downstream end of HAECs exposed to high flow (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1E).

We examined the broader cell surface asymmetries of flow-aligned HAECs by atomic force microscopy (Supplemental Figure 2A). This revealed that the cell’s downstream end was considerably stiffer (average Young’s modulus of 7.0 kPa) compared with the upstream end (average Young’s modulus of 5.3 kPa) (Supplemental Figure 2B). Furthermore, Laurdan dye imaging revealed asymmetry of the membrane fluidity across the ECs, where the downstream end typically exhibited a higher generalized polarization indicating higher membrane rigidity compared with the upstream end (Figure 1C). Membrane fluidity is a result of the distribution and composition of lipids within the bilayer. Accordingly, the fluorescent probe BODIPY FL C 5 -Ganglioside G M1 was strongly enriched at the downstream end of flow-aligned HAECs (Figure 1D), suggesting the presence of liquid-ordered or lipid raft domains in regions with enriched caveolin-1.

F-actin also displayed more densely webbed clusters at the downstream end of flow-aligned HAECs (Figure 1E). Importantly, these downstream F-actin clusters correlated with high-density caveolin-1 staining (Figure 1F). This was further highlighted for caveolin-1 and F-actin by 3D surface rendering (Figure 1G). Caveolin-2 was also observed to accumulate at the downstream end with caveolin-1 and F-actin clusters (Supplemental Figure 2, C–E). Markedly, the caveolin-1 cluster size was larger for HAECs exposed to high flow compared with low flow (Supplemental Figure 2F), and the cluster size increased about 6-fold within these polarized downstream areas in the presence of high flow (Figure 1H). In summary, exposure to sustained high laminar flow resulted in the formation of domains at the downstream end of HAECs, characterized by higher membrane rigidity, and the accumulation of raft-type lipids, F-actin aggregation, and caveolae-associated proteins caveolin-1, caveolin-2, and cavin-1.

Activation of eNOS and Ca2+ entry occur at the downstream end. Given the known functional connections between caveolae and eNOS (30–32), we hypothesized that polarization of caveolin-1–rich membrane domains led to localized eNOS activation. Indeed, eNOS phosphorylated on serine 1177 (p-eNOS), an active form of eNOS, was found predominantly concentrated at the downstream end of flow-aligned HAECs, with its staining mostly overlapping with that of the polarized caveolin-1 clusters (Figure 2A). Thus, caveolin-1 polarization correlates with localized activation of eNOS at the downstream end of ECs exposed to sustained flow.

Figure 2 eNOS phosphorylation and Ca2+ oscillations occur at the downstream end in the presence of high laminar flow. (A–C) Confluent monolayers of HAECs were exposed to laminar shear stress (20 dynes/cm2) for 48 hours. (A) Representative image of flow-aligned HAECs stained for caveolin-1 and eNOS phosphorylated on serine 1177 (p-eNOS). Individual channel images, displayed in rainbow lookup table, highlight the accumulation of signal for both caveolin-1 and p-eNOS at the downstream end (arrowheads). Scale bars: 20 μm. (B) Imaging of Ca2+ activity in live HAECs expressing GCaMP. Fluorescence intensity over time is plotted for 15 minutes for 1 full-length cell using 3 defined regions of interest. Note that Ca2+ oscillations are observed exclusively at the downstream end; blue arrow indicates one Ca2+ peak. Corresponding time sequence is displayed for indicated time points. (C) All cells within an imaging field of view were outlined and assigned ID numbers. GCaMP signal was extracted over 30 minutes for n = 6 independent experiments and analyzed for Ca2+ activity. Approximately 50% of cells had Ca2+ activity (index of dispersion [IoD] greater than 2). From 730 cells (n = 3 independent experiments), active cells were further segmented into 3 equal-length segments for the upstream, mid-body, and downstream regions. Of the active cells, over 70% had Ca2+ activity restricted to the downstream end.

Phosphorylation of eNOS on serine 1177 is frequently Ca2+ dependent (33, 34). To examine changes in intracellular free Ca2+, we transfected HAECs with plasmids encoding the Ca2+ reporter GCaMP and exposed them to high laminar flow (Figure 2B and Supplemental Video 1). Segmentation analysis of individual cells revealed that oscillatory Ca2+ influx events were restricted to the downstream end (black) and whole cell (green), which we identified as enriched for caveolin-1 and p-eNOS (Figure 2B and Supplemental Videos 2 and 3). To quantify the prevalence of Ca2+ activity across the monolayer, full-length cells were segmented, and “active” cells were identified as having an index of dispersion greater than 2. Approximately 50% of the cells showed Ca2+ transients over a 30-minute imaging period (Figure 2C), indicating that oscillatory Ca2+ influx events were a sustained response of ECs under high laminar flow. Segmentation analysis of these active cells revealed that transients were restricted to the downstream end in over 70% of the active cells (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 3A).

Polarized signaling activity requires high laminar flow. We next compared Ca2+ activity for HAECs in low-flow versus high-flow regions on Y-slides and observed that elevated shear stress correlated with increased Ca2+ oscillations. In the low-flow region, cells were less elongated and exhibited fewer Ca2+ oscillations, which were not preferentially localized (Figure 3A and Supplemental Videos 4 and 5). With increasing shear stress, cell morphology changed from cobblestone to elongated, and we observed concomitant enhanced Ca2+ activity with increasingly preferential localization to the downstream end of the elongated cells (Figure 3B, Supplemental Figure 3B, and Supplemental Video 6). In fact, there was a positive correlation between cell aspect ratio and Ca2+ oscillations at the downstream end (Supplemental Figure 3C), suggesting that flow-induced elongation is required for the localized Ca2+ signaling.

Figure 3 Ca2+ activity at the downstream end is enhanced with increased shear stress. (A) To model variation in flow, GCaMP HAECs were seeded on Y-shaped slides and exposed to unidirectional laminar flow for 48 hours before imaging. Ca2+ activity was imaged in low-flow (~5 dynes/cm2) and high-flow regions (~20 dynes/cm2). Cell segmentation and extraction of the fluorescence intensity over time showed enhanced activity at the downstream end of cells in the high-flow region. IoD plots show data from 177 low-flow and 98 high-flow cells across n = 3 biological replicates. Scale bars: 20 μm. (B) Region of flow convergence on the Y-shaped slide experiences increasing shear stress levels. Cells exposed to high flow were morphologically aligned and exhibited more Ca2+ spikes (in yellow) compared with cells in the low-flow area (marked by red outline). Scale bar: 200 μm. (C) Representative GCaMP intensity trace showing 90 minutes of Ca2+ activity at the downstream end of flow-aligned HAECs in the presence of flow (30 minutes; 20 dynes/cm2), static (30 minutes; 0 dynes/cm2), and re-flow (30 minutes; 20 dynes/cm2) conditions.

To capture the process of EC alignment with flow and Ca2+ activity, we imaged GCaMP-HAECs over the 48 hours, recording for 10 minutes every hour. We observed that Ca2+ activity at the downstream end of the cell was sustained only at the conclusion of flow alignment when cells had established an increased aspect ratio (Supplemental Figure 3D and Supplemental Video 7). Tracking an individual cell over the 48 hours, we noted that the prevalence and location of Ca2+ activity were sporadic as the cell changed shape, with localized activity when the cell aspect ratio was greater than 4 (Supplemental Figure 3E and Supplemental Video 8), further indicating that EC alignment with flow sustains the localized Ca2+ oscillations at the downstream end. To test whether non-arterial ECs exhibit this signaling behavior in response to flow alignment, we imaged GCaMP-transfected human umbilical vein ECs (HUVECs) under arterial flow (20 dynes/cm2) and observed sustained Ca2+ oscillations at the downstream end of elongated cells (Supplemental Figure 4A and Supplemental Video 9). The flow-aligned HUVEC monolayer also displayed a polarized accumulation of caveolin-1 at the downstream end (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C), suggesting a response similar to that seen in arterial ECs. To test the requirement of shear stress for the Ca2+ signaling, we imaged GCaMP-HAECs over the time course of flow, static, and re-flow conditions, which revealed that the oscillatory Ca2+ activity was observed only in the presence of laminar flow (Figure 3C, Supplemental Figure 4D, and Supplemental Video 10).

We next asked whether cell body elongation is sufficient for these the flow-induced phenotypes. To test this, we elongated HAECs in the absence of flow, by culturing them on line-patterned slides to achieve cell aspect ratio similar to those seen with flow (Figure 4A). Indeed, caveolin-1 showed asymmetric distribution at one end of static, elongated cells (Figure 4B). However, in contrast with flow-aligned HAECs, static elongated ECs accumulated caveolin-1 on either end of the cell, resulting in a random pattern. Importantly, polarized p-eNOS was not observed in static elongated ECs (Figure 4C). Accordingly, they did not display Ca2+ oscillations as measured by live cell imaging of GCaMP-HAECs (Figure 4D and Supplemental Video 11). Unlike HAECs exposed to high flow, HAECs exposed to low flow or static elongated HAECs did not show asymmetric activation of p-eNOS (Figure 4E). Thus, while cell elongation was sufficient to trigger caveolin-1 clustering at either end of ECs, the sustained presence of high laminar flow was required for coordinated polarization of caveolin-1 within the population and the formation of functional signaling domains.

Figure 4 High laminar flow is required for localized signaling activity. (A) HAECs were either seeded on non-patterned chambers and flow-aligned (20 dynes/cm2) or seeded on line-patterned chambers and cultured statically. After 48 hours, cells were analyzed and aspect ratio calculated for n = 4 biological replicates. Shown are means ± SD; NS, not significant by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. Scale bars: 20 μm. (B and C) HAECs were elongated statically on the line-patterned chamber and stained for caveolin-1, p-eNOS, and DAPI. Representative images of the staining are shown in B, with segmentation analysis from 26 cells shown in C. Graphs show intensity displayed as means ± SD and analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. Scale bars: 20 μm. (D) Ca2+ activity was recorded for GCaMP-expressing HAECs that were cultured statically on line-patterned chambers. Representative live cell recording of intensity trace for 1 cell over 10 minutes showed a lack of localized activity. Scale bar: 20 μm. (E) HAECs were cultured statically on the line-patterned chamber or Y-shaped slide for 48 hours. Representative images of p-eNOS staining using equivalent imaging conditions to compare the signal intensity across conditions. The p-eNOS signal is displayed using false-color rainbow lookup table to highlight the clustered regions of staining in cells under high flow. Scale bars: 20 μm.

Localized Ca2+ entry occurs via TRPV4/caveolin-1 association at the downstream end. We postulated that Ca2+ entry from the extracellular space via plasma membrane channels was required for Ca2+ activity. Consistent with this, the addition of the Ca2+ chelator EGTA blunted these Ca2+ oscillations (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 5A). Furthermore, Ca2+ oscillations at the downstream end continued in the presence of cyclopiazonic acid (CPA) (Supplemental Figure 5B), a sarco/endoplasmic reticulum Ca2+-ATPase inhibitor, suggesting that the observed activity was independent of Ca2+ release from intracellular stores. Since the ion channel TRPV4 is implicated in endothelial Ca2+ “sparklet” activity in mouse arteries (14), we tested the role of TRPV4 channels by adding the TRPV4-specific antagonist GSK205 during imaging of GCaMP-HAECs under flow and found that it suppressed Ca2+ activity (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 5C). Considering the role of PIEZO channels as sensors of blood flow (35, 36), we also tested the role of PIEZO1 by adding the stretch-activated cation channel blocker GsMTx-4 (37), which did not affect Ca2+ oscillations at the downstream end (Supplemental Figure 5D). The cumulative data indicate that TRPV4 is required for oscillatory Ca2+ entry at polarized caveolin-1–rich domains, where active eNOS was observed in flow-exposed elongated ECs.

Figure 5 Localized Ca2+ entry requires TRPV4 channel activity and occurs in areas of TRPV4/caveolin-1 association. (A and B) Confluent monolayers of GCaMP-transfected HAECs were exposed to laminar shear stress (20 dynes/cm2) for 48 hours before live cell imaging. (A) Representative GCaMP intensity trace showing Ca2+ activity at the downstream end after the addition of EGTA (1.6 μM) to chelate calcium ions in culture medium. (B) Representative GCaMP intensity trace showing Ca2+ activity at the downstream end after the addition of the TRPV4 antagonist GSK205 (20 μM). (C and D) HAECs were seeded on Y-shaped slides and exposed to unidirectional laminar flow for 48 hours. Immunofluorescence was compared for cells in low-flow (~5 dynes/cm2) and high-flow regions (~20 dynes/cm2). (C) TRPV4 protein staining showed no difference for low-flow versus high-flow regions. Representative images from n = 3 biological replicates; statistics calculated by 2-tailed, unpaired t test show no significance (NS) of difference between regions. Quantifying the subcellular distribution of expression indicated that TRPV4 was not polarized under flow. Shown are means ± SD from 44 low-flow and 57 high-flow cells across 4 biological replicates. Scale bars: 20 μm. (D) Representative images of proximity ligation assay (PLA) to detect TRPV4 and caveolin-1 association (magenta puncta) in low-flow and high-flow regions for n = 4 replicates. Shown are puncta per cell with means ± SD and statistics calculated using unpaired, 2-tailed t test. ***P < 0.001. Additional segmentation analysis showed that TRPV4/caveolin-1 PLA puncta preferentially occurred in the downstream end only for cells exposed to high flow. Thirty-eight cells were analyzed for the low-flow region and 93 cells for the high-flow region from n = 4 biological replicates. Data were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA and post hoc Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001. Scale bars: 10 μm.

Next, we investigated how TRPV4-dependent Ca2+ entry was polarized in response to flow conditioning of HAECs. Notably, TRPV4 mRNA and protein levels were indistinguishable in HAECs irrespective of the presence of laminar flow, whereas known flow-responsive genes KLF2 and KLF4 and eNOS protein showed an upregulation in response to flow (Supplemental Figure 5, E and F). Importantly, unlike caveolin-1, caveolin-2, or cavin-1, TRPV4 was uniformly distributed across the plasma membrane and did not display any apparent polarization (Figure 5C).

TRPV4 interacting with caveolin-1 leads to its activation in lung endothelium (38). To determine whether this association also occurred in flow-conditioned HAECs, we used a proximity ligation assay (PLA). We observed specific in situ PLA spots when combining antibodies against caveolin-1 and TRPV4 or cavin-1, but not histone H3, and not with individual antibodies alone (Supplemental Figure 5G). TRPV4/caveolin-1 PLA spots were strongly enhanced in HAECs exposed to high flow and also clearly accumulated at the downstream end of the elongated cells. Cells in the low-flow region did not show a difference in the distribution of PLA spots (Figure 5D). Combined, these data indicated that TRPV4 associated with caveolin-1 clusters in the presence of high flow at the downstream end of cells where oscillatory TRPV4-mediated Ca2+ activity occurs.

Disruption of polarized caveolin-1 abolishes localized Ca2+ activity. Cholesterol affects caveolin-1 clustering and functions of caveolae, and sequestration of cholesterol using methyl-β-cyclodextrin (MβCD) disrupts caveolae function (39). We treated flow-aligned HAECs with MβCD for 30 minutes (Figure 6A). This effectively depleted the accessible pool of cholesterol (Supplemental Figure 6A) and also disrupted flow-induced plasma membrane polarization of caveolin-1 (Figure 6B). Functionally, this treatment reduced the levels of intracellular nitric oxide (NO) (Figure 6C), further supporting that caveolin-1 polarization directly affects endothelial signaling. Indeed, this also resulted in a loss of localized Ca2+ activity under laminar flow (Figure 6, D–F). Furthermore, treatment with the TRPV4-specific agonist GSK1016790A (GSK101; 10 nM) led to Ca2+ activity at the ends of elongated ECs exposed to MβCD (Figure 6, D–F), indicating that TRPV4 channels continued to be activatable in the absence of cholesterol. In line with our observation that TRPV4 channel expression was observed across the entire cell surface (Figure 5C), we found that GSK101 stimulated Ca2+ entry across the entire plasma membrane (Supplemental Figure 6B). However, higher doses (1 μM) were required to induce Ca2+ entry throughout the entire cell body, suggesting that the TRPV4 channel open probability was greater at the ends of flow-elongated ECs.

Figure 6 Cholesterol depletion abolishes polarized signaling. (A) Experimental design for cholesterol depletion of HAECs. MβCD was used to deplete plasma membrane cholesterol. (B) Flow-aligned HAECs were treated with MβCD for 30 minutes, then fixed and stained for caveolin-1 and DAPI. MβCD treatment abolished caveolin-1 polarization as shown by intensity plots of representative cells from the control and MβCD-treated groups. Scale bars: 20 μm. (C) NO production was visualized via DAF-FM–loaded flow-aligned monolayers of control and MβCD-treated HAECs. Shown are mean DAF-FM fluorescence intensities ± SD for n = 3 biological replicates and statistics calculated using 2-tailed, unpaired t test. **P < 0.01. Scale bars: 50 μm. (D) GCaMP imaging of the cholesterol-depleted cells under flow (20 dynes/cm2) for 20 minutes showed lack of Ca2+ activity. Displayed are time-dependent images of a representative cell and the corresponding intensity trace for the downstream end. At t = 20 minutes (blue arrow), the TRPV4 agonist GSK1016709A (GSK101; 10 nM) was added to the flowing culture medium. This led to an immediate Ca2+ burst as seen in the image at 20.1 minutes. (E) Overall, only 13% of the cells depleted for cholesterol were active in the initial 20 minutes of imaging. The number of active cells increased to 75% following the addition of GSK101. (F) IoD heatmaps show Ca2+ activity following cholesterol depletion and subsequent GSK101 addition for n = 244 cells.

Inhibition of TRPV4 activity in the presence of laminar flow results in inflammation. We next investigated whether flow-induced TRPV4 activity promotes an antiinflammatory signaling behavior. For this, we modulated TRPV4 activity in flow-aligned HAECs by treating them with the TRPV4 antagonist GSK205 or vehicle, and performed transcriptional profiling and confocal imaging (Figure 7A). Inhibition of TRPV4 in flow-aligned HAECs resulted in an altered transcriptional profile after 2 hours (Figure 7, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 7A). Specifically, we noted the emergence of an inflammatory phenotype, as evidenced by Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway analysis and gene set enrichment analysis of the RNA sequencing data (Supplemental Figure 7, B and C). Individual gene expression changes by quantitative PCR (qPCR) confirmed an upregulation of inflammatory genes associated with NF-κB activation, including SELE, VCAM1, and ICAM1 (Figure 7D). Ingenuity Upstream Regulator Analysis in IPA (QIAGEN) of the RNA sequencing data revealed the NF-κB gene RELA, which is the NF-κB p65 subunit, to be the top activated upstream regulator in response to GSK205 treatment (Figure 7E).

Figure 7 Inhibition of TRPV4 activity under flow induces inflammatory gene expression and NF-κB signaling. (A) HAEC monolayers were flow-aligned for 48 hours followed by the addition of DMSO (control) or TRPV4 antagonist GSK205 (20 μM) in the presence of laminar flow (20 dynes/cm2). (B) Principal component analysis (PCA) plot of samples based on RNA sequencing analysis. RNA from n = 3 replicates per condition. (C) Heatmap displays top 76 significantly expressed genes between GSK205- and DMSO-treated HAECs. (D) Bar plot of gene expression shows an increase in inflammatory gene expression for GSK205-treated HAECs. Statistics calculated using 2-tailed, unpaired t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ***P < 0.0001. (E) Bar plot of the top putative upstream regulators in response to GSK205 treatment as identified by Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) of the RNA sequencing data. (F) Control and GSK205-treated monolayers were fixed after 2 hours and stained for ZO-1 and the p65 subunit of NF-κB. Nuclear expression of NF-κB p65 was quantified by mean fluorescence intensity. Shown is mean intensity from n = 117 (DMSO) and n = 115 (GSK205) cells analyzed from n = 5 biological replicates and statistics calculated using 2-tailed, unpaired t test. **P < 0.01. Scale bars: 20 μm.

In line with the changes in gene expression, 2-hour GSK205 treatment was associated with enhanced nuclear localization of the NF-κB p65 subunit (Figure 7F). By contrast, treatment with GsMTx-4 for 2 hours did not result in nuclear NF-κB p65 (Supplemental Figure 8A), further indicating that the inflammatory response was not associated with PIEZO channels. Moreover, inhibition of TRPV4 activity for 4 hours increased surface expression of the proinflammatory adhesion molecules ICAM-1 and E-selectin (Figure 8A). Inhibition of TRPV4 activity also resulted in reduced NO production (Figure 8B) and increased reactive oxygen species (ROS) generation (Figure 8C), whereas GSK101-mediated activation of TRPV4 enhanced NO production (Supplemental Figure 8B). We confirmed that caveolin-1–rich domains remained polarized during TRPV4 inhibition (Supplemental Figure 8C), suggesting that the domains are present but not signaling. Finally, siRNA-mediated reduction of TRPV4 protein in HAECs exposed to laminar flow also reduced eNOS levels (Supplemental Figure 8D) and increased nuclear NF-κB p65 (Supplemental Figure 8E). We infer that TRPV4 activity in ECs exposed to laminar flow prevents proinflammatory responses in vitro.

Figure 8 Inhibition of TRPV4 activity induces an inflammatory phenotype. (A) Control and GSK205-treated HAECs were fixed after 4 hours and stained for DAPI, ICAM-1, and E-selectin. Shown are representative images and mean intensities ± SD from n = 5 biological replicates and statistics calculated using 2-tailed, unpaired t test. ****P < 0.0001. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Quantification of NO production in live cells by DAF-FM imaging after 2 hours of treatment. Shown are representative images and mean intensities ± SD from n = 4 biological replicates and statistics calculated using 2-tailed, unpaired t test. **P = 0.0023. Scale bars: 20 μm. (C) After 2 hours, control and GSK205-treated monolayers were incubated with CellROX probe and imaged to quantify ROS production. Shown are representative images and mean intensities ± SD from n = 6 biological replicates and statistics calculated using 2-tailed, unpaired t test. ****P < 0.0001. Scale bars: 20 μm. (D) Experimental design for in vivo inhibition of TRPV4 activity via i.p. injection of GSK205 (10 mg/kg) or DMSO (volume equivalent) as control. After 4 hours, mice were euthanized and aortae collected for en face imaging. (E) Confocal imaging of abdominal aortae from mice injected with GSK205 or DMSO. Shown are representative images and associated quantification of VCAM-1 and nuclear NF-κB p65 staining intensity. Graphs represent mean intensities ± SD from n = 4 mice and statistics calculated using 2-tailed, unpaired t test. *P < 0.05. Scale bars: 10 μm.

To test the role of TRPV4 activity in vivo, we injected wild-type mice with either GSK205 (10 mg/kg) or vehicle and analyzed the aorta 4 hours later (Figure 8D). En face staining of the aortic endothelium showed increased expression of VCAM-1 and nuclear NF-κB p65 in mice treated with GSK205 (Figure 8E). Taken together, these data indicated that TRPV4 activity sustains a pro-vasodilatory and antiinflammatory phenotype in the presence of laminar flow in vitro and in the aorta in vivo.

Activation of TRPV4 ameliorates the response to an acute inflammatory stimulus. We considered that activation of TRPV4 could enhance cell resilience and an antiinflammatory response in ECs. Caveolin-1–rich domains remained polarized for at least 30 minutes after removal of flow (Supplemental Figure 9A), so we used flow-aligned HAECs in static conditions to study the effect of activating TRPV4 in the presence of tumor necrosis factor-α (TNF-α) (Figure 9A). Treatment with GSK101 (10 nM) for 30 minutes reduced the expression of proinflammatory genes, including NF-κB inhibitor α (NFKBIA), vascular cell adhesion molecule 1 (VCAM1), C-C motif chemokine ligand 2 (CCL2), selectin E (SELE), and TNF (Figure 9, B and C). Nuclear localization of NF-κB p65 was also attenuated upon activation of TRPV4 (Figure 9D). Changes to ICAM-1 protein expression levels were not observed within this short inflammatory TNF-α stimulation (Supplemental Figure 9B). However, we observed TNF-α–stimulated ROS production, which was attenuated by GSK101 costimulation (Supplemental Figure 9C). In contrast, the inflammatory response to TNF-α was not reduced by activation of PIEZO1 channels with the agonist Yoda1 (Supplemental Figure 10, A–C), further supporting the role of TRPV4 channels in mitigating inflammation. Overall, these data indicate that exogenous TRPV4 activation suppresses the inflammatory TNF-α response in HAECs.

Figure 9 Activation of TRPV4 dampens the endothelial response to an inflammatory stimulus in vitro. (A) Experimental design for static TNF-α treatment (10 ng/mL; 30 minutes) in the presence of GSK101 (10 nM) or DMSO. (B) Gene expression was measured by qPCR for TNF-α–treated monolayers in the presence of DMSO or GSK101. Gene expression of PECAM1, ITGB1, TRPV4, CCN1, NFKBIA, VCAM1, CCL2, SELE, and TNF plotted as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 2-tailed, unpaired t test; n = 3 biological replicates. (C) Gene expression as in B with mRNA expression plotted as a heatmap of mean expression. (D) After TNF-α treatment with or without GSK101, HAECs were fixed and stained for VE-cadherin and NF-κB p65. Graph represents mean fluorescence intensity in the nucleus from n = 110 (DMSO), n = 79 (TNF-α + DMSO), and n = 87 (TNF-α + GSK101) cells per group from n = 4 biological replicates per condition and statistics calculated using 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. ***P < 0.001. Scale bars: 10 μm.

To test whether TRPV4 activation could attenuate the endothelial inflammatory response in vivo, we used a mouse model of acute LPS exposure (1.5 mg/kg). We treated mice with or without GSK101 (10 μg/kg) and isolated the blood and aorta after 4 hours (Figure 10A). LPS treatment led to an increased concentration of inflammatory cytokines in the plasma (Supplemental Figure 11, A and B), a strong upregulation of inflammatory gene expression in EC-enriched RNA from the descending aorta (Supplemental Figure 11, C and D), and substantial VCAM-1 expression on aortic endothelium accompanied by nuclear NF-κB p65 (Supplemental Figure 11E). Cotreatment of animals with GSK101 suppressed LPS-induced aortic endothelial inflammatory gene expression, including that of the NF-κB pathway genes Rel, Rela, and Relb (Figure 10, B and C). Notably, Nos3 was also increased in animals cotreated with GSK101 (Figure 10B). En face imaging of the descending aortae of animals cotreated with GSK101 also showed a reduction of endothelial VCAM-1 and nuclear NF-κB p65 expression (Figure 10D). In summary, these data show that TRPV4 activation dampens the endothelial inflammatory response in vitro and in vivo.