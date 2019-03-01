Immune synapses between mast cells and γδ T cells limit viral infection

MCs recruit multiple subsets of T cells to viral infection sites. To investigate the role of MCs in potentiating T cell responses during cutaneous viral infection, we injected 1 × 105 pfu DENV2 s.c. into the footpad (FP) skin of MC-sufficient C57Bl/6 mice and congenic MC-deficient KitW-sh/W-sh (Sash) mice, which have an inversion in the c-Kit promoter that impedes development of the MC lineage (22). We infected mice by peripheral injection to replicate the natural route of infection for DENV in humans. The skin of the FPs was removed and processed to single-cell suspensions and stained for flow cytometry using a panel of antibodies designed to identify various subsets of T cells at the site of infection (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI122530DS1). Previously, we showed that DENV induces strong MC degranulation in vivo, with approximately 30% of MCs losing granularity in the skin following infection and recruitment of NK and NKT cells into the skin (5), but the responses of additional T cell subsets were not evaluated. Here, when FPs were infected with DENV, we observed that multiple subsets of T cells were enriched in the skin in a MC-dependent manner (Figure 1, A–E). The subsets of T cells dominating the early cutaneous response were innate T cells, including NKT cells (Figure 1B) and γδ T cells (Figure 1C). CD8+ T cells also showed MC-dependent enrichment, but at the later time point of day 3 after infection (Figure 1D), while CD4+ T cells were not enriched significantly in the skin of MC-sufficient mice over MC-deficient Sash mice until day 5 after infection (Figure 1E). Reconstitution of Sash mice (referred to hereafter as Sash-R mice) with bone marrow–derived MCs (BMMCs) resulted in restored recruitment of total T cells, and the numbers of NKT, γδ, CD4+, and CD8+ T cell subsets in the skin were also restored to the levels seen in DENV-infected WT mice (Supplemental Figure 2, A–E), confirming the MC dependency of various subsets of T cells during DENV infection. Furthermore, when we measured the activation status of the recruited T cells, we found that day 3 was a critical time point for T cell activation in the FP following DENV infection. In Sash mice lacking MCs, we observed substantially reduced activation of CD8+, NKT, and γδ T cells at the site of infection compared with WT and Sash-R mice (Figure 1, F–H). In contrast, we found that activation of CD4+ T cells was not influenced by MCs (Figure 1I). Importantly, these defects in T cell recruitment were observed in the skin of Sash mice compared with that of WT and Sash-R mice, even though viral titers were higher in Sash mice than in WT or Sash-R mice, suggesting that this deficit was not due to the lower viral burden in Sash mice (Figure 1J and Supplemental Figure 2F). Together, these data demonstrate that T cell recruitment and activation at the site of cutaneous DENV infection were MC dependent and occurred in response to stimuli from MCs.

Figure 1 MC-dependent recruitment and activation of T cells in the skin during DENV infection. MC-deficient (Sash) and MC-sufficient (WT) mice were injected with saline or infected with 1 × 105 pfu DENV by s.c. injection into the FP to determine whether T cells were recruited in a MC-dependent fashion during infection. FP skin was collected on days 1, 3, and 5 after infection and dissociated with collagenase to make single-cell suspensions, which were stained for various subsets of T cells prior to flow cytometric analysis (Supplemental Figure 1). Numbers of (A) total T cells (CD3+), (B) NKT cells (CD3+NK1.1+), (C) γδ T cells (CD3+γδ TCR+), (D) CD8+ T cells (CD3+CD8+), and (E) CD4+ T cells (CD3+CD4+) were compared between WT and Sash mice. Sash mice reconstituted with BMMCs (Sash-R) were similarly infected, and FP skin cells were stained on day 3 after infection. Reconstitution of MCs in Sash mice restored the deficiency in T cell numbers (Supplemental Figure 2, A–E). In multiple T cell subsets, (F) NKT cells, (G) γδ T cells, and (H) CD8+ T cells, (I) but not CD4+ T cells, there were greater numbers of activated (CD69+) T cells in the FPs of WT mice compared with those of Sash mice on day 3 after infection, and the deficiency in activation was repaired in Sash-R mice. (J) A larger number of genomic copies of DENV were detected in the FPs of Sash mice compared with those of WT and Sash-R mice, as determined by RT-PCR. The means are depicted by box and whisker plots with Tukey’s test error bars. An alternate presentation of the data from J showing individual mouse values is provided in Supplemental Figure 2F. For all panels, unless otherwise noted, data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.001, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test. n = 4–6 mice. Reduced recruitment and activation of several subsets of T cells occurred in the skin of MC-deficient mice during DENV infection, which was repaired upon reconstitution of MC-deficient mice with MCs.

MCs induce the retention and activation of T cells in DLNs. The arrival of activated DCs and sequestration of T cells from the circulation that occur during LN hypertrophy provide an optimal environment for the initiation of adaptive immune responses by increasing the likelihood of T cell encounters with their DC-presented cognate antigens (23). Since DENV has been shown to induce a strong degranulation response in MCs and since particulate TNF released by MCs is a potent inducer of LN hypertrophy, we investigated which subsets of T cells were retained in the popliteal LN, which is the DLN for the FP skin (Figure 2). Although we observed retention of multiple subsets of T cells in the DLNs of DENV-infected Sash mice, the magnitude of the total T cell response was significantly lower in comparison with that seen in WT mice, indicating that a significant portion of this response is due to the involvement of MCs in immunosurveillance for DENV (Figure 2A). T cell subsets with innate functions, including NKT cells and γδ T cells, were recruited to DLNs in enhanced numbers in WT mice compared with Sash mice (Figure 2, B and C) and showed significantly increased levels of activation (Figure 2, D and E) at multiple postinfection time points. We also observed a MC-dependent increase in the total numbers and activation of CD8+ T cells 24 hours and 48 hours after infection in WT mice compared with Sash mice (Figure 2, F and G), which is consistent with LN hypertrophy and initiation of adaptive responses against DENV. Moreover, the total numbers of CD8+ T cells were significantly higher in WT mice compared with those in Sash mice at various postinfection time points (Figure 2F). Similarly, CD4+ T cell numbers were higher throughout the time course in WT mice compared with Sash mice, but the numbers of activated CD4+ T cells were only significantly increased in WT mice 24 hours after infection (Figure 2, H and I). Interestingly, peak γδ T cell activation occurred 3 days after infection (Figure 2E), similar to what was seen in the FP skin (Figure 1G). Experiments using Sash-R mice further confirmed that MCs were sufficient to restore the phenotype of enhanced T cell recruitment and activation that was diminished as a result of MC deficiency (Supplemental Figure 3). With regard to the innate T cells that we assessed, γδ T cells were more abundant in the DLNs during DENV infection, and activation peaked earlier than what we observed in NKT cells, indicating that γδ T cells are probably the first innate T cells to respond to DENV infection.

Figure 2 Reduced retention of multiple subsets of T cells in the DLNs and reduced T cell activation in MC-deficient mice. Mice were injected with saline or infected with 1 × 105 pfu DENV via the FP, and popliteal LNs were collected on days 1, 3, and 5 after infection. The LNs were dissociated to make single-cell suspensions, and cells were stained with antibodies against CD45, CD3, CD4, CD8, NK1.1, γδ TCR, and CD69. Numbers of (A) total T cells (CD3+), (B) NKT cells (CD3+NK1.1+), (C) γδ T cells (CD3+γδTCR+), (D) activated NKT cells (CD3+NK1.1+CD69+), (E) activated γδ T cells (CD3+γδTCR+CD69+), (F) CD8+ T cells (CD3+CD8+), (G) activated CD8+ T cells (CD3+CD8+CD69+), (H) CD4+ T cells (CD3+CD4+), and (I) activated CD4+ T cells (CD3+CD4+CD69+) were compared between WT and Sash mice. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test. n = 4–6 mice per group. MC-deficient mice had defects in recruitment and activation of multiple T cell subsets to DLNs.

Validation of MC-dependent T cell recruitment with Mcpt5-Cre/iDTR mice. To further validate our results of MC-dependent T cell recruitment and activation during DENV infection and to rule out any effect that the c-Kit mutation might have on the function of other hematopoietic cells, we used a second mouse model, the Mcpt5-Cre/iDTR MC ablation model, which is used to assess MC function (24). For this experiment, mice with Cre driven by the MC-specific promoter of Mcpt5 were crossed with mice bearing an inducible diphtheria toxin receptor (iDTR) to produce mice (Mcpt5-Cre/iDTR) that express the DTR only on MCs (24). These mice were injected with diphtheria toxin (DT) at regular intervals using a protocol developed by others (24) to strongly reduce the numbers of peripheral MCs before infecting them with DENV2 (Figure 3A). We validated MC depletion as being greater than 95% (Supplemental Figure 4). Consistent with our data from Sash mice (Figures 1 and 2), in this alternate model of MC deficiency, we observed impaired total T cell retention in the DLNs of MC-depleted Mcpt5-Cre/iDTR mice compared with DT-injected Mcpt5-Cre congenic controls (Figure 3B). This reduction in T cell retention was consistent for multiple subsets of T cells including NKT cells, γδ T cells, and CD8+ and CD4+ T cells (Figure 3, C–F). Thus, these results using a c-Kit–independent, MC-selective ablation model validated our finding that MCs recruit multiple subsets of T cells, including γδ T cells, to the DLNs.

Figure 3 Defects in T cell recruitment to DENV-infected LNs in the MCPT5-Cre iDTR model of MC deficiency. (A) Schematic showing the timeline for DT and DENV injections. Mcpt5-Cre and Mcpt5-Cre/iDTR mice were injected with saline to serve as controls or with DT every week for 4 weeks for systemic MC depletion before infection. Mice were injected with saline or infected with 1 × 105 pfu DENV s.c. into the FP, and the popliteal LNs were collected 24 hours after infection. Single-cell suspensions of LN cells were stained to identify T cell subsets using the gating strategy in Supplemental Figure 1. T cell responses to DENV infection were compared among MC-sufficient Mcpt5-Cre/iDTR (saline-injected), MC-sufficient MCPT5-Cre (DT-injected), and MC-deficient Mcpt5-Cre/iDTR (DT-injected) mice. Number of (B) total T cells (CD3+), (C) NKT cells (CD3+NK1.1+), (D) γδ T cells (CD3+γδTCR+), (E) CD4+ T cells (CD3+CD4+), and (F) CD8+ T cells (CD3+CD8+) all showed MC-dependent recruitment to LNs during DENV infection in this c-Kit–independent model of MC deficiency. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test. n = 4–6 animals per group. The efficiency of MC depletion after injection with DT is shown in Supplemental Figure 4.

MC-dependent γδ T cell recruitment, proliferation, and activation during infection. Since γδ T cells were the first T cells to respond at the site of infection (Figure 1C) and in DLNs (Figure 2C), we next aimed to determine whether the increase in the numbers of γδ T cells at virus-infected sites was due to proliferation in response to infection or to recruitment directly from the circulation. To distinguish between these 2 cell populations and assess the contributions of MCs to each, we labeled local FP-resident cells by injecting CFSE into the FPs of WT and Sash mice prior to infection with DENV. At the concentration of CFSE used, within 4 hours, we observed that CFSE had labeled approximately 50% of the FP-resident DCs, while less than 1% of the LN cells were labeled (Supplemental Figure 5), indicating that the presence of CFSE+ cells in LNs following DENV challenge can be interpreted as showing that they are FP derived. Our results also suggested that local FP-resident γδ T cells underwent proliferation in situ, as evidenced by the increase in total numbers of CFSE+ γδ T cells in the FPs during infection (Figure 4A). In addition to the significant increase in the total number of γδ T cells (Figure 4A), we observed a population of newly recruited or possibly unlabeled proliferating γδ T cells in the FPs in response to infection that were CFSE– 24 hours after infection (Figure 4A). In MC-deficient Sash mice, both CFSE+ (FP-resident) and CFSE– cell populations were significantly reduced during infection compared with WT mice (Figure 4A). There was no baseline difference in the levels of resident or unlabeled γδ T cells between WT and Sash mice in the uninfected control groups (Figure 4A). We also observed that the numbers of CFSE– γδ T cells were increased in DLNs following infection of WT mice with DENV (Figure 4B). Similar statistically significant trends in MC-dependent γδ T cell recruitment in response to DENV in FPs and DLNs persisted 72 hours after infection (Supplemental Figure 6). Of note, the FP-derived γδ T cells in the DLNs showed evidence of having proliferated, as determined by dilution of the CFSE stain (Figure 4, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 7).

Figure 4 MC-dependent recruitment, proliferation, and activation of γδ T cells at sites of DENV infection. WT and Sash mice were injected with CFSE 4 hours before s.c. FP injection of 1 × 105 pfu DENV or saline. (A) FPs and (B) DLNs were collected 24 hours after infection, and CFSE+ and CFSE– γδ T cells were enumerated by flow cytometry. Sash mice showed significantly reduced numbers of both CFSE+ and CFSE– γδ T cells in FPs compared with WT mice. Representative histograms showing CFSE detection in CD4+, CD8+, and γδ T cell subsets in the DLNs of (C) uninfected and (D) infected WT mice. γδ T cells but not CD4+ or CD8+ T cells migrated to the DLNs from the site of infection. Multiple peaks in the histogram indicate proliferation of γδ T cells. Recruitment of T cells in the (E) FPs and (F) DLNs upon infection in WT but not Sash mice was confirmed by injecting CFSE-labeled splenocytes 24 hours prior to infection and analyzing the CFSE+ T cell numbers in FPs and DLNs 24 hours after infection. (G–I) Single-cell suspensions of LN cells, collected 24 hours and 48 hours after infection, were treated with monensin for 6 hours and then stained for the surface markers CD3, CD4, CD8, and γδ TCR and intracellularly for IFN-γ. Total numbers of IFN-γ–producing cells in WT, Sash, and Sash-R mice were subtyped on the basis of (G) γδ, (H) CD8+, and (I) CD4+ T cells. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test. n = 3–6 mice per group.

The increased numbers of CFSE– γδ T cells were suggestive of recruitment to the LNs; however, given the possibility that the increase in unlabeled γδ T cells could also occur if there were to be substantial proliferation of the unlabeled local cells, we also used an alternative method to confirm that recruitment had occurred. For this, labeled splenocytes were injected into mice prior to DENV infection, and we measured the numbers of CFSE+ T cells and that had trafficked from the circulation into the FP skin (Figure 4E) and DLNs (Figure 4F) by 24 hours after infection. This confirmed that recruitment occurs, in addition to local proliferation, in a MC-dependent fashion. Similarly, we also observed MC-dependent recruitment of the γδ T cell subset in response to DENV in FPs and DLNs (Supplemental Figure 8). These results confirmed that the population of γδ T cells that is augmented by MCs during DENV infection consists of both newly recruited and locally proliferating γδ T cells and that there is significant, MC-dependent recruitment and proliferation of these T cells.

Functional γδ T cell responses rely on induction of IFN-γ in the context of both viral infection and tumor immunosurveillance (18). Thus, to further assess the contributions of MCs to γδ T cell activation in vivo, we quantified the numbers of IFN-γ–producing γδ T cells (Figure 4G) in comparison with the numbers of IFN-γ–producing CD8+ (Figure 4H) and CD4+ (Figure 4I) T cells during DENV infection of WT, Sash, and Sash-R mice. Interestingly, we found that IFN-γ production by γδ T cells at both 24 hours and 48 hours was highly dependent on MCs (Figure 4G). Although CD8+ T cells were not major contributors of IFN-γ, we also detected reduced numbers of CD8+IFN-γ+ T cells 48 hours after infection in Sash mice compared with WT and Sash-R mice (Figure 4H); however, MCs did not significantly influence the number of CD4+IFN-γ+ T cells (Figure 4I). These results demonstrate that IFN-γ production by γδ T cells is MC dependent and indicate that γδ T cells are a major cellular source of IFN-γ during DENV infection.

Contact is necessary for MC-dependent γδ T cell activation and proliferation. Having identified MC-dependent γδ T cell activation and proliferation in virus-infected skin, we next questioned whether the influence of MCs on γδ T cells was direct and capable of activating γδ T cells in the absence of other bystander cells in the tissue microenvironment. To begin to address this question, we performed a Transwell assay, in which T cells purified from the LNs of naive mice were applied to the upper compartment of the semiporous chamber, and BMMCs were added to the bottom chamber, with and without DENV2 as a stimulus (Figure 5A). Although MCs are highly resistant to infection by DENV (5), we included additional controls using bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMMΦ) to determine whether virus-infected cells could also induce responses similar to those of DENV-activated MCs (Figure 5A). Consistent with our in vivo experiments, we observed enhanced migration of total T cells to the bottom chamber when BMMCs were exposed to DENV, indicating that virus-induced MC activation is directly involved in the recruitment of T cells (Figure 5B). In contrast, we observed no enhanced recruitment of T cells by DENV-infected BMMΦ (Figure 5B). Furthermore, the γδ T cell population was preferentially enriched among the T cell subsets that migrated to the lower chamber toward DENV-activated BMMCs (Figure 5C). We found that the ratio of activated γδ T cells in the lower chamber (contact with MCs) relative to the upper chamber (no contact with MCs) was significantly higher when BMMCs were stimulated with DENV, but this was not the case in any of the other control groups (Figure 5D). These data suggest that activation of γδ T cells is both virus dependent and MC dependent, since it occurred only when γδ T cells came in contact with DENV-exposed MCs. However, in contrast, we observed no migration or activation of γδ T cells in response to infected BMMΦ (Figure 5D), highlighting a unique capacity of MCs to recruit and activate γδ T cells.

Figure 5 MC-dependent recruitment and contact-dependent activation and proliferation of γδ T cells. (A) Schematic showing the initial cell locations and conditions for the Transwell assay for B–D. BMMCs or BMMΦ were infected with DENV in the lower chamber, and T cells (n = 3 mice) were added to the top chamber to analyze migration and activation of T cell subsets across the Transwell. (B) Significantly higher numbers of T cells migrated to the bottom chamber containing DENV2-stimulated MCs but not DENV2-infected BMMΦ. (C) Among the T cells that migrated to the lower chamber, the γδ T cell subset was enriched in a MC-dependent manner. (D) The ratio of activated γδ T cells (CD3+γδTCR+CD69+) in the lower versus upper chambers showed a significant increase in response to DENV2-stimulated MCs. (E) DENV2-stimulated expression of γδ T cell chemoattractants in MCs. (F) Intracellular staining for chemokines showed increased CXCL10 and CCL2 production by DENV-treated MCs 24 hours after challenge with DENV, as measured by flow cytometry. (G–I) Isolated T cells were cultured with BMMCs in the presence or absence of DENV to assess MC-dependent and DENV-dependent activation and proliferation. Cells were stained for CD3, CD4, CD8, CD69, and the γδ TCR and analyzed by flow cytometry after 96 hours of coculture. The percentages of total and activated (G) γδ, (H) CD4+, and (I) CD8+ T cells were compared. (J) T cells were labeled with CFSE prior to coculturing with BMMCs, and the percentage of proliferating γδ T cells was measured by flow cytometry. Representative flow cytometric plots are shown in Supplemental Figures 11 and 12. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post test (B–E), Student’s unpaired, 2-tailed t test (F), and 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post test (G–J).

To identify stimuli that might promote recruitment of γδ T cells by MCs, we measured the expression of known γδ T cell chemoattractants by reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR). Our results show that CXCL10 was highly induced in MCs upon stimulation with DENV (Figure 5E). We also detected an increase in expression of other chemoattractants that are known to promote T cell migration, including CCL2, CCL20, CCL25, and CCL27 (Figure 5E). We also selected 2 of these chemokines, CCL2 and CXCL10, to confirm that increased cytokine production occurs at the protein level. Using intracellular staining of BMMCs, we observed a significant induction of both CCL2 and CXCL10 expression in DENV-exposed BMMCs (Figure 5F). To further characterize the effects of virus-activated MCs on the stimulation and proliferation of γδ T cells, we performed a coculture experiment, whereby T cells isolated from LNs were incubated with BMMCs in the presence or absence of DENV for 96 hours. Here, MCs promoted the relative expansion of γδ T cells (Figure 5G) and CD4+ T cells (Figure 5H), with no significant influence on the CD8+ T cell population (Figure 5I). Although we have noted some degree of γδ T cell activation in the presence of MCs alone, DENV-specific MC-induced γδ T cell activation was significantly higher (Figure 5G) and began as early as 48 hours after infection (Supplemental Figure 9). This basal increase in MC activation was likely due to soluble factors produced by MCs that were able to act on γδ T cells because of their close proximity in the coculture system. In support of this, we observed that the leukotriene receptor antagonist, but not the TNF-blocking antibody, was able to reduce the basal levels of MC activation in coculture, although the antagonist did not eliminate MC activation completely (Supplemental Figure 10), indicating that multiple factors may be involved. These results show that specific activation of both αβ and γδ T cells can occur by MCs, but, interestingly, γδ T cells showed the highest expansion and percentage activation compared with CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (Figure 5, G–I). Survival of MCs was not influenced over the course of the experiment (data not shown). To validate the MC- and DENV-dependent expansion of γδ T cells, purified cells from naive mice were labeled with CFSE prior to coculture with BMMCs, and the percentage of γδ T cells undergoing proliferation was measured by flow cytometry (Figure 5J). A significant increase in proliferation was apparent when MCs were cocultured with γδ T cells compared with controls, and this proliferation was further increased in the presence of DENV (Figure 5J and Supplemental Figure 11). CFSE dilution occurred in live cells and appeared stepwise on histograms, confirming that the dilution effect was due to proliferation (Supplemental Figure 12). Thus, activation and proliferation of γδ T cells are both MC and DENV dependent.

Immune synapse formation between MCs and γδ T cells in vivo. After establishing the potential of DENV-exposed MCs to activate T cells in vitro, we questioned whether this occurs in vivo. DENV-infected skin was isolated 24 hours after s.c. injection with virus or saline as a control. This tissue was cryosectioned and stained for blood vessels, MCs, and γδ T cells. As MCs are tissue resident and γδ T cells patrol the skin constitutively, we expected to see both cell types in control tissues. Indeed, although γδ T cells were not present in all fields of view (Figure 6A), they could be infrequently located but did not show any clear interactions with MCs (Figure 6B). In contrast, in DENV-infected skin, MC and γδ T cell interactions were widely observed. In some cases, we identified clusters of γδ T cells that appeared very close to activated MCs (Figure 6C). In this case, MC activation was clear because of the presence of extracellular granules near the MCs, suggesting recent degranulation (Figure 6C). These γδ T cells could potentially be at a high density as a result of proliferation in situ or because of recruitment from the proximal blood vessel, since we observed that both proliferation and recruitment occurred in a MC-dependent fashion in the FPs during DENV infection (Figure 4, A and E). Interestingly, we observed physical interactions between γδ T cells and MCs, which was supported by the presence of multiple γδ T cell–MC conjugates in the same field of view in a representative image (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 13). After quantification across multiple fields of view from multiple animals, we determined that approximately 36% of granulated MCs appeared to physically contact γδ T cells at the skin infection site (Supplemental Figure 13). Likewise, 24 hours after injection of DENV into the peritoneal cavity, we observed conjugates of MCs and γδ T cells (Figure 6E). After cytospinning and staining the peritoneal lavage cells for CD3, γδ TCR, tubulin, and MC-heparin, the nature of the physical interactions could be more clearly discerned. Contact sites between γδ T cells and MCs showed strong polarization and clustering of the γδ TCR and signaling molecule CD3 toward the MC (Figure 6E and Supplemental Figure 14A), while γδ T cells were not identified as interacting with MCs in cytospins from control animals (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figure 14B). Additional representative images from DENV-infected and control skin and from cytospins of peritoneal cells after i.p. infection or saline injection, including those showing multiple γδ T cell–MC conjugates from cells of DENV-infected animals, are provided in Supplemental Figure 14. These images show the extensive recruitment and physical association of MCs and γδ T cells in vivo during DENV infection and, furthermore, suggest antigen presentation by MCs due to the consistent polarization of the γδ TCR during immune synapse formation.

Figure 6 Immunological synapse formation between MCs and γδ T cells at infection sites. Mice (n = 3) were injected with (A and B) saline or (C–E) 1 × 105 pfu DENV. FP tissue collected 24 hours after infection was sectioned and stained for blood vessels (CD31, blue) and the γδ TCR (green) and then probed for MC-heparin (MC granules, red). Representative control confocal images in which MCs can be viewed near blood vessels (A) without nearby γδ T cells or (B) in which γδ T cells appeared infrequently in the same field as MCs. The area in the gray box is enlarged as an inset in B, and white a arrowhead indicates γδ T cells. (C) In DENV-infected tissues, several γδ T cells clustered around MCs that appeared activated because of MC granules that were extracellular in the tissue (indicated by white arrowheads in the enlarged inset on the right). (D) Many γδ T cells formed close contacts with MCs in DENV-infected tissues. Quantification of MC–γδ T cell contacts and additional representative images are provided in Supplemental Figure 13. (E) MCs and γδ T cells were observed interacting in the peritoneal cavity 24 hours after i.p. infection with DENV (1 × 106 pfu). Peritoneal lavage cells were cytospun onto glass slides prior to staining with antibodies against CD3, γδ TCR, and tubulin and probing against MC-heparin. MCs and γδ T cells appeared to form stable contacts that were visualized after isolation. Strong polarization of CD3 and γδ TCR toward the MC contact site revealed immune synapse formation. (F) No stable contacts between MCs and γδ T cells were observed in cytospins from similarly prepared uninfected peritoneal cells. Additional representative images of MC–γδ T cell conjugates in cytospins from DENV-infected mice and of control cytospins are provided in Supplemental Figure 14. Scale bars: 20 μm; 20 μm (enlarged insets in B–F).

TCR-dependent activation of γδ T cells by MCs. To address the functional consequences of γδ T cells for immune clearance during DENV infection, we examined their ability to kill infected cells. Since DCs are targets of DENV infection in vivo, we used DENV-infected bone marrow–derived DCs (BMDCs) in coculture with total T cells to assess target cell killing. We detected a significant increase in cytotoxicity in DENV2-infected BMDCs that were exposed to total purified T cells, which was lost after depletion of γδ T cells from the total T cell pool (Figure 7A), indicating that γδ T cells do indeed kill DENV-infected DCs. The death of the DENV-infected DCs by γδ T cells was also confirmed using an alternate method, in which we measured DC apoptosis by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 15). In contrast, BMMCs that were exposed to DENV were not killed (Figure 7B), probably because of their resistance to productive DENV infection (5). These results support the notion that γδ T cells are capable of direct killing of infected target cells but that the interactions between MCs and γδ T cells do not involve target killing.

Figure 7 MC- and antigen-dependent γδ T cell activation is mediated through EPCR and γδ TCR, promoting viral clearance. Total T cells or T cells depleted of γδ T cells from DENV-infected LNs, 72 hours after infection, were cocultured with (A) BMDCs or (B) BMMCs that were preinfected with DENV (MOI = 1). Cytotoxicity was measured by LDH assay and normalized to the control. BMDCs, but not BMMCs, showed cytotoxicity, which was lost with γδ T cell depletion. (C and D) CFSE-labeled T cells purified from naive mice were cocultured with BMMCs with or without DENV and with or without MEK162. MEK162 inhibited DENV-specific γδ T cell (C) activation and (D) proliferation, as measured by flow cytometry at 96 hours. (E) Lysates from cocultures of DENV-exposed MCs and T cells (TCs) or control MCs were probed for EPCR by Western blotting. γδ TCR was only detected in lysates containing T cells. (F) Pulldown of the γδ TCR showed interaction with EPCR, as detected by Western blotting. Pulldown was confirmed by detection of the γTCR subunit. In contrast, pulldown using an isotype control (IC) antibody did not precipitate γδ TCR or EPCR. Increases in (G) MCs expressing EPCR and (H) expression of EPCR on MCs in LNs was observed 24 hours after infection. Representative flow cytometric plots are provided in Supplemental Figure 16. (I) γδ T cells were activated by DENV-exposed MCs transfected with scrambled control siRNA, which was blocked by knockdown of EPCR in MCs. Blocking EPCR in vivo by injection of blocking antibody limited (J) accumulation and (K) activation of γδ T cells in DLNs following DENV infection. (L and M) WT and γδ T cell–KO (γδ T–KO) mice were infected with DENV2 via FP injection, and DENV genomic copies were quantified in the FPs and DLNs 24 hours and 72 hours after infection. γδ T cell–KO mice had higher viral loads in the (L) FPs and (M) DLNs. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 , and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test. n = 4–6 mice per group. (See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.)

Given the appearance of immune synapse formation between MCs and γδ T cells (Figure 6E), evidence of γδ T cell activation and proliferation (Figure 5, D and F), and the confirmation that this interaction does not involve direct killing of MCs (Figure 7B), we strongly suspected that a process similar to antigen presentation by MCs to γδ T cells was occurring and that it involved activation of γδ TCR. To determine whether MCs activate γδ T cells through the TCR, we used the specific inhibitor of the MEK/ERK pathway, MEK162, which is required for TCR signaling (25, 26). T cells were cultured with and without MCs and DENV, after which the activation (Figure 7C) and proliferation (Figure 7D) of the γδ T cell subset were measured. We found that MCs alone induced the activation and proliferation of γδ T cells, which was further increased by DENV (Figure 7, C and D). Inhibition of TCR signaling blocked the MC- and DENV-dependent activation and proliferation of γδ T cells, but not the MC-dependent and DENV-independent activation (Figure 7, C and D). This indicates that MCs activate γδ T cells and induce their proliferation, which occurs mechanistically through the γδ TCR in the presence of virus.

To identify the mechanism of γδ T cell activation by MCs, we cocultured MCs with T cells and pulled down the γδ TCR using a monoclonal antibody. By Western blotting, we observed TCRγ in whole-cell lysates from T cell and MC cocultures (Figure 7E). EPCR could also be specifically detected in the lysate fractions (Figure 7E). Western blot analysis on the fractions after γδ TCR pulldown confirmed pulldown of the TCRγ subunit and also revealed that EPCR was a protein associated with the γδ TCR (Figure 7F). Use of an isotype control antibody for pulldown confirmed the specificity of this interaction (Figure 7F). EPCR is a transmembrane glycoprotein and nonconventional antigen presentation molecule closely related to CD1d that has previously been described to interact with γδ TCR (27). To validate that EPCR is expressed on MCs in vivo, we performed flow cytometric analysis on uninfected and DENV-infected DLNs. Indeed, we found that MCs expressed EPCR and that there was a significant increase in the number of EPCR+ MCs in DLNs during DENV infection (Figure 7G and Supplemental Figure 16A). EPCR expression on MCs was also increased (Figure 7H and Supplemental Figure 16, A and B), whereas the number of EPCR+ non-MCs and levels of EPCR on non-MCs were not significantly changed (Figure 7H and Supplemental Figure 16, C and D). To determine whether EPCR expression on MCs functionally affects γδ T cell activation during DENV infection, we also used a siRNA against EPCR (siRNA-EPCR) to determine whether it could block MC-mediated DENV activation of γδ T cells, compared with scrambled control siRNA (siRNA-SC). We detected no increase in cell activation in γδ T cells cocultured with BMMCs transfected with siRNA-EPCR (which showed ~83% knockdown) (Supplemental Figure 17), while siRNA-SC transfection of BMMCs did not inhibit γδ T cell activation resulting from the coculture (Figure 7I). To confirm that EPCR is required for γδ T cell activation in vivo, we performed an experiment in which a blocking and neutralizing antibody against EPCR was injected into FPs prior to infection with DENV. In support of the critical role of EPCR in γδ T cell activation during DENV infection, the numbers of both total (Figure 7J) and activated (Figure 7K) γδ T cells were reduced in the DLNs of animals that had been administered the EPCR-blocking antibody. These results show that EPCR is a critical component of the immune synapse between MCs and γδ T cells during DENV infection and that it promotes γδ T cell activation and proliferation.

Finally, to validate the importance of γδ T cells in the clearance of DENV infection in vivo, we infected γδ T cell–deficient (γδ T cell–KO) mice (28) with DENV and monitored the infection levels in the skin of the FP, the site of infection (Figure 7L), and the LNs (Figure 7M). Quantification of DENV by real time RT-PCR showed that the viral burden was much higher in γδ T cell–KO mouse FPs 24 hours after infection than in the FPs of WT control mice (Figure 7L). By 72 hours after infection, viral titers were higher in the γδ T cell–KO mice in both the FP and LNs (Figure 7, L and M). These results confirm that γδ T cells contribute to clearance of DENV in vivo.