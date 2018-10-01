TLR3 agonist and CD40-targeting vaccination induces immune responses and reduces HIV-1 reservoirs

αCD40.HIV5pep plus poly(I:C) vaccination elicits HIV-1–specific human T cell responses. We and others have shown that functional human immune systems, including human DCs and T cells, are developed in immunodeficient mice transplanted with human fetal liver–derived CD34+ cells and thymus, and these hu-mice can initiate T cell immunity in response to infection or vaccination (41–46). Hu-mice support HIV-1 infection and are proven relevant and robust models to study HIV-1 persistence, pathogenesis, and therapy (47, 48). In the present study, we first tested the immunogenicity of the αCD40.HIV5pep vaccine in vivo in hu-mice in the presence of the toll-like receptor 3 (TLR3) agonist poly(I:C) as adjuvant. Poly(I:C) treatment in vivo enhanced the expression of CD40 on human DCs (Figure 1, A and B), which potentially provided more binding targets for the αCD40.HIV5pep protein. In addition, poly(I:C) treatment also elevated the expression levels of HLA-DR and the costimulatory molecule CD86 on human DCs, which are important for antigen presentation and T cell activation. We also found that CD141+ DCs, which are important for cross-presentation of exogenous protein antigen to CD8+ T cells (49–52), were developed in hu-mice and were activated in vivo by poly(I:C) treatment (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI99005DS1). Administration of poly(I:C) in vivo also induced production of human IL-12 and IFN-α (Supplemental Figure 1C), which is important for induction of T cell immune response.

Figure 1 Poly(I:C) enhances αCD40.HIV5pep vaccination to induce both human CD8+ and CD4+ T cell responses in vivo. (A and B) Hu-mice were treated with poly(I:C) (50 μg/mouse, i.p.) or PBS as control. Leukocytes from spleen were isolated for flow cytometry analysis 24 hours after treatment. Representative histogram (A) and summary data (B) show the expression of CD40, CD86, and HLA-DR on mDCs (hCD45+CD3–CD19–CD14–CD11c+) after treatment. (B) Representative data from 4 hu-mice per group with mean values ± SEM of 3 independent experiments. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C–E) Hu-mice were vaccinated with αCD40.HIV5pep with or without poly(I:C) and boosted at week 3. Mice were euthanized 10 days after the boost vaccination. Splenocytes from mice were stimulated ex vivo with the corresponding 5 specific HIV-1 long peptides plus αCD28 mAb. (C and D) IL-2 and TNF-α expression by CD8+ and CD4+ T cells were detected by intracellular staining. Representative plots (C) and summarized data (D) show percentages of IL-2– and TNF-α–producing CD8+ T cells CD4+ T cells. (E) IFN-γ production was detected by ELISpot assay. (D and E) Combined data from 2 independent experiments with mean values ± SEM (PBS, n = 6; αCD40.HIV5pep, n = 6, αCD40.HIV5pep + poly(I:C), n = 6). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA and Bonferroni’s post hoc test.

Thus, we vaccinated hu-mice with the αCD40.HIV5pep protein with poly(I:C) as adjuvant. Ten days after the boost vaccination, we terminated the mice and detected antigen-specific human T cell response by stimulating the splenocytes ex vivo with the corresponding pools of 5 HIV-1 long peptides. Without poly(I:C) as adjuvant, αCD40.HIV5pep protein vaccination alone did not induce a significant level of antigen-specific T cell response (Figure 1, C–E). We found that both CD8+ and CD4+ T cells from hu-mice vaccinated with poly(I:C) adjuvant produced IL-2 and TNF-α (Figure 1, C and D) after HIV-1 peptide, but not irrelevant HBV antigen (Supplemental Figure 2) after stimulation ex vivo, indicating vaccination-induced, antigen-specific T cell responses. T cells from mice vaccinated with poly(I:C) adjuvant also produced IFN-γ after peptide stimulation ex vivo (Figure 1E). Thus, αCD40.HIV5pep plus poly(I:C) vaccination elicits HIV-1–specific human T cell responses in vivo.

Poly(I:C) reactivates HIV-1 reservoirs ex vivo in CD4+ T cells from HIV-1–infected individuals treated with cART and in vivo in infected hu-mice. HIV-1 persists during effective cART in part because its genome becomes stably integrated into latently infected cells. These latently infected cells do not express viral proteins and hence remain invisible to the immune system. We have reported before that, as in humans, cART efficiently suppresses HIV-1 replication in hu-mice, but cells harboring HIV-1 DNA persist (45). It is believed that to eliminate the viral reservoir, latent virus in infected cells needs to be reactivated to express HIV-1 proteins (53, 54). TLR agonists are potential reagents to reactivate HIV-1 expression (55–58). Thus, we tested whether the TLR3 agonist poly(I:C), in addition to its immune adjuvant activity, can activate the HIV-1 reservoir in vivo in infected hu-mice under cART. As shown in Figure 2A, cART treatment suppressed HIV-1 viremia in all infected hu-mice within 2 weeks. We treated infected hu-mice with poly(I:C) 3.5 weeks after initiating cART. Interestingly, poly(I:C) treatment in the presence of cART led to low “blips” of HIV-1 viremia within 3 days, which returned to undetectable levels after 1 week (Figure 2A). We detected increased levels of cell-associated HIV-1 RNA but not cell-associated HIV-1 DNA (Figure 2B) at the time point of virus rebound (8.5 weeks after infection), which suggested that the low blips of viremia in the plasma under cART were due to more active HIV-1 transcription after poly(I:C) treatment.

Figure 2 Poly(I:C) treatment activates the HIV-1 reservoir in vivo. (A) Hu-mice infected with HIV-1 were treated with cART from 4.5–10.5 weeks postinfection (wpi). At 8 wpi, mice were treated with poly(I:C) or PBS as control. Plasma HIV-1 genome was detected at the indicated time points. Combined data from 2 independent experiments with mean values ± SEM are shown. (B) Hu-mice were treated as in A. Mice were terminated at 8.5 wpi. Relative cell-associated HIV-1 RNA and DNA in human cells from spleens of HIV-1+cART+PBS–treated mice (PBS), or HIV-1+cART+poly(I:C)–treated mice (poly(I:C)) were quantified by PCR. HIV-1+cART+PBS, n = 4; HIV-1+cART+poly(I:C), n = 5. *P < 0.05 by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

We further tested whether TLR3 agonist poly(I:C) can reactivate HIV-1 reservoirs in CD4+ T cells from cART-treated, HIV-1–infected individuals by virus outgrowth assay. We cultured resting memory CD4+ T cells of cART-treated individuals with undetectable plasma HIV-1 RNA (below 20 copies/ml) with autologous CD3-depleted blood mononuclear cells either irradiated or not irradiated in the presence of poly(I:C) as previously described (59). As controls, cells were stimulated with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 monoclonal antibody (mAb) (positive control) or left unexposed (negative control). Supernatants were collected at day 14 for HIV-1 RNA detection. The data indicated that poly(I:C) at either 5 μg/ml or 10 μg/ml induced significant production of HIV-1 RNA from 5 × 105 resting memory CD4+ T cells in the culture supernatants compared with untreated cultures (Figure 3, A and B). Compared with the anti-CD3/anti-CD28 mAb, the efficiency of reactivation of HIV-1 with poly(I:C) was around 20% at 5 μg/ml, and around 35% at 10 μg/ml by virus outgrowth assay (Figure 3, C and D). No difference was observed on the effect of HIV-1 reservoir reactivation from resting memory CD4 by poly(I:C) when cocultured with autologous CD3-depleted blood mononuclear cells either irradiated or not irradiated, suggesting that HIV-1 RNA was reactivated from resting memory CD4+ T cells (Figure 3, A–D). In addition, we also stimulated total leukocytes from lymphoid organs of HIV-1–infected hu-mice under cART ex vivo with poly(I:C) or with other TLR agonists. We found that poly(I:C) worked as efficiently as the TLR7 agonists R837 and R848 to reactivate HIV-1 RNA (Figure 3E), whereas CpG-B did not reactivate HIV-1 RNA compared with PBS-treated control (Figure 3E). As positive control, the inhibitor of histone deacetylases (SAHA) reactivated HIV-1 RNA more efficiently (10.4-fold more than control) than poly(I:C) (2.3-fold more than control) (Figure 3E). No change of cell-associated HIV-1 DNA was detected after stimulation with TLR agonists, suggesting that the increase in cell-associated RNA was due to more active HIV-1 transcription, but not new infection during the culture (Figure 3F).

Figure 3 Poly(I:C) treatment reactivates HIV-1 production in cART-treated HIV-1–infected individuals. (A–D) Resting memory CD4+ T cells (HLA-DR–CD25–CD69–) of 3 aviremic ART-treated HIV-1–infected individuals were used for virus outgrowth assay. (A) Proportion of HIV-1 RNA-positive wells induced following poly(I:C) treatment. Wells with detectable HIV-1 RNA (≥200 HIV-1 RNA copies/ml) were referred to as HIV-1 RNA-positive wells for the condition tested. (B) Levels of HIV-1 RNA copies/ml induced following poly(I:C) treatment. (C) Frequencies of cells containing inducible replication-competent virus as measured by RUPM induced upon poly(I:C) treatment. (D) Fraction of poly(I:C)-induced cells containing replication-competent virus as assessed by HIV-1 RNA as compared with anti-CD3/28. Panels A–B were generated using the 5 replicates of the highest concentration of cells (5 × 105 cells) of all conditions by VOA in 3 aviremic cART-treated HIV-1–infected individuals, except the conditions with poly(I:C) at 10 μg/ml, which were generated using 2 aviremic ART-treated HIV-1–infected individuals. Subjects were color-coded and each color corresponds to a subject (B and C). Histograms correspond to mean (C and D) and red bars correspond to SEM (B–D). Red asterisks indicate statistical significance as compared with the unstimulated or unexposed condition (*P < 0.05). Anti-CD3/anti-CD28 MAb is represented by 3/28. Statistical significance was obtained using either 2-tailed Chi-square analysis for comparison of positive proportions (A) or 1-way ANOVA (Kruskal-Wallis test) followed by Wilcoxon matched-pairs 2-tailed signed rank test (B–D). (E and F) Combined cells from spleen, bone marrow, and mLN of cART–treated HIV-1–infected hu-mice were cultured ex vivo with poly(I:C) (5 μg/ml), R848(5 μg/ml), R837(5 μg/ml), CpG-B (5 μg/ml), and SAHA (1 μM) in the presence of the antiretroviral drug nevirapine. Each dot represents data from 1 mouse. Relative cell-associated HIV-1 RNA (E) and DNA (F) were detected 48 hours after culture. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

In summary, we found that in addition to its adjuvant activity in enhancing anti–HIV-1 T cell response to vaccination, poly(I:C) can also function as a reservoir-activating agent.

αCD40.HIV5pep with poly(I:C) vaccination rescues anti–HIV-1 T cell responses and reduces the size of the HIV-1 reservoir. We have previously reported that persistent HIV-1 infection in hu-mice led to T cell tolerance, and cART treatment rescued the number but not the function of T cells (45, 46). We next determined whether αCD40.HIV5pep plus poly(I:C) vaccination could rescue anti–HIV-1 T cell activity in infected hu-mice under cART. Hu-mice infected with HIV-1 received cART at 5 weeks postinfection (wpi) through 12 wpi. Hu-mice were vaccinated 2 times with αCD40.HIV5pep plus poly(I:C), at 8 wpi and 11 wpi (Figure 4A). Hu-mice treated with PBS or poly(I:C) alone were used as control. We monitored HIV-1 viremia during the treatment and found that αCD40.HIV5pep with poly(I:C) activated the HIV-1 reservoir in the same manner as treatment with poly(I:C) treatment alone (Figure 4A). At 12 wpi we terminated the hu-mice and determined anti–HIV-1 T cell response levels as well as HIV-1 reservoir size in lymphoid organs. Results indicated that αCD40.HIV5pep with poly(I:C) rescued the ability of CD8+ T cells to produce both IFN-γ and TNF-α in response to HIV-1 peptide stimulation ex vivo (Figure 4, B and C). The IFN-γ– and TNF-α–expressing T cells also coexpressed the CD107a marker, signifying their killing ability (Supplemental Figure 3). Therapeutic vaccination also rescued the ability of CD4+ T cells to produce TNF-α in response to stimulation of specific peptides ex vivo (Figure 4, B and C). Poly(I:C) treatment alone, although it activated the HIV-1 reservoir (Figure 4A), did not enhance anti–HIV-1 T cell activity (Figure 4, B and C).

Figure 4 αCD40.HIV5pep plus poly(I:C) therapeutic vaccination rescues anti–HIV-1 T cell responses and reduces the size of HIV-1 reservoirs. Hu-mice infected with HIV-1 were treated with cART from 5 wpi to 12 wpi. The mice were vaccinated with αCD40.HIV5pep plus poly(I:C) or treated with poly(I:C) or PBS as control at 8 wpi and 11 wpi. Mice were terminated at 12 wpi. (A) Plasma HIV-1 RNA in each group at the indicated time point. (B and C) At termination, splenocytes from mice were stimulated ex vivo with corresponding 5 specific HIV-1 long peptides plus αCD28 mAb for 8 hours (BFA added at 3 hours). Representative plots (B) and summarized data (C) show percentages of IFN-γ+ and TNF-α+ CD8+ and CD4+ T cells. (D) Cell-associated HIV-1 DNA in human cells from spleen, bone marrow, and mLNs was quantified by PCR. (E) Relative levels of cell-associated HIV-1 RNA in human cells from spleens, bone marrow, and mLNs were quantified by PCR. (A and C–E) Mean ± SEM from 4 mice in each group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA and Bonferroni’s post hoc test.

We next investigated whether therapeutic vaccination reduced the HIV-1 reservoir size in infected hu-mice under cART. We found that cell-associated HIV-1 DNA was significantly decreased by 7.6-fold in splenocytes, 10.2-fold in cells from bone marrow, and 13.8-fold in cells from mesenteric lymph nodes (mLNs) in vaccinated hu-mice compared with PBS-treated control hu-mice (Figure 4D and Table 1). Cell-associated HIV-1 RNA was also reduced in spleen (8-fold), bone marrow (3.6-fold), and mLNs (7-fold) (Figure 4E and Table 1). Poly(I:C) treatment alone did not change the HIV-1 reservoir size as detected by cell-associated HIV-1 DNA or RNA (Figure 4, D and E and Table 1). We performed a correlation analysis and found that anti–HIV-1 CD8+ and CD4+ T cell responses were reversely associated with HIV-1 DNA and RNA levels in different lymphoid organs (Supplemental Figure 4). Thus, αCD40.HIV5pep with poly(I:C) vaccination, in the presence of cART, enhances anti–HIV-1 T cell activity and reduces the HIV-1 reservoir.

Table 1 αCD40.HIV5pep with poly(I:C) vaccination in the presence of cART reduces the size of the HIV-1 reservoir

Hu-mice vaccinated with αCD40.HIV5pep plus poly(I:C) show delayed rebound of virus replication after cART interruption. Finally, we analyzed the effect of αCD40.HIV5pep plus poly(I:C) vaccination on HIV-1 rebound after cART discontinuation. Hu-mice with persistent HIV-1 infection received cART followed by 2 vaccinations after full suppression of HIV-1 (Figure 5A). We stopped cART at 11 wpi (1 week after the last vaccination) and monitored virus rebound after cART (Figure 5A). One week after cART cessation (12 wpi), HIV-1 rebounded in 14% (1/7) of control-treated and 29% (2/7) of poly(I:C)-treated hu-mice, but did not rebound in the vaccinated hu-mice (Figure 5, B–D and Table 2). By the second week (13 wpi), 100% (7/7) of the control-treated and 100% (7/7) of the poly(I:C)-treated hu-mice became HIV-1–positive, whereas only 25% (2/8) of vaccinated hu-mice showed detectable viremia in the blood (Figure 5, B–D and Table 2). We detected HIV-1 rebound in all vaccinated hu-mice (8/8) by the third week after cART cessation (14 wpi); however, the viremia in those hu-mice with rebounded HIV-1 was significantly lower in the vaccinated group than in the control groups (Figure 5, B–D and Table 2). By the fourth week (15 wpi), the vaccinated mice still showed lower viral load in the plasma compared with the control mice (Figure 5, B–D and Table 2).

Figure 5 Hu-mice receiving αCD40.HIV5pep plus poly(I:C) therapeutic vaccination show improved control of HIV-1 replication after cART discontinuation. (A) Schematic diagram of the experimental design. Hu-mice infected with HIV-1 were treated with cART from 4 wpi to 11 wpi. The mice were vaccinated with αCD40.HIV5pep plus poly(I:C) or treated with poly(I:C) or PBS as control at 7.5 wpi and 10 wpi. Virus rebound was detected by PCR weekly after cART cessation at 11 wpi. (B) Plasma HIV-1 RNA in each group at indicated time points. (C) Kinetic analysis of HIV-1 rebound after cART cessation. (D) Plasma HIV-1 RNA at 12, 13, 14, 15 wpi from each mouse in different treatment groups. (B–D) Combined data from 2 independent experiments with mean values ± SEM (HIV+cART+PBS, n = 6; HIV+cART+poly(I:C), n = 7; HIV+cART+poly(I:C)+αCD40.HIV5pep, n = 8). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. Gehan-Breslow-Wilcoxon test (C) or 1-way ANOVA and Bonferroni’s post hoc test (D) was performed.

Table 2 αCD40.HIV5pep with poly(I:C) vaccination in the presence of cART delays HIV-1 rebound after cART cessation

Based on the findings described above, we conclude that αCD40.HIV5pep with poly(I:C) vaccination rescues anti–HIV-1 T cell responses, reduces cART-resistant HIV-1 reservoirs, and leads to better control of virus replication after discontinuation of cART.