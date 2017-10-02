Expression of Piwi protein MIWI2 defines a distinct population of multiciliated cells

MIWI2 is expressed in adult lungs and induced during pneumococcal infection. In a previous genomic profiling study, we investigated genes that were increased in lung cell populations in a clinically relevant murine model of Streptococcus pneumoniae pneumonia (3). Among the mRNAs significantly induced during lung infection was the transcript encoding Miwi2. This was particularly notable given that this protein is thought to function exclusively in vertebrate male germ cells, not in lungs nor any other somatic tissues. To corroborate the profiling study findings, we confirmed that Miwi2 mRNA expression was increased approximately 3-fold in lung epithelial cells during infection using quantitative real-time PCR (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Lung epithelial cells express MIWI2. (A) Quantitative real-time PCR of epithelial RNA isolated from mice infected intratracheally (i.t.) with S. pneumoniae. Data represent fold induction over vehicle-treated mice, presented as mean ± SEM, n = 7 mice per group. ***P < 0.001 as determined by unpaired t test. (B) Quantitative real-time PCR of RNA isolated from FACS-sorted cells from mice infected i.t. with S. pneumoniae. Data represent fold induction over leukocyte expression, presented as mean ± SEM, n = 6 mice per group. ***P < 0.001 as determined by 1-way ANOVA, followed by Tukey post hoc test. (C) Immunoblot analysis for HA-MIWI2 after immunoprecipitation with anti-HA antibody, or whole lung lysate from Miwi2+/+ or Miwi2HA/+ mice. Arrow indicates band at expected size of MIWI2 (98 kDa). Image is representative of an experiment performed 3 times. (D and E) Immunostaining with anti-HA antibody of lung sections from Miwi2+/+ or Miwi2HA/+ mice treated with vehicle (D) or infected i.t. with S. pneumoniae (E). Images were acquired using the ×40 objective. (F) Morphometric quantitation was performed by counting of the number of MIWI2-positive cells per airway. At least 3 fields were analyzed from 2 sections per mouse, n = 4 mice per group, presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 as determined by unpaired t test.

Specific cell sources of Miwi2 expression were interrogated in mice infected with S. pneumoniae using a previously described protocol for isolating purified cell populations recovered from whole lung enzymatic digests and bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (3, 16). Relative abundance of Miwi2 transcript was assessed by quantitative real-time PCR and determined to be enriched in the EpCAM+CD45– population, indicating that cells within the epithelium are particularly enriched for lung Miwi2 mRNA expression (Figure 1B).

Given that steady-state mRNA levels are not necessarily accurate surrogates of corresponding protein abundance (17), MIWI2 protein analyses were conducted. We found that readily available antibodies against mouse MIWI2 were unreliable in tissue sections. Thus, we used a novel MIWI2-fusion mouse model engineered with an in-frame influenza virus hemagglutinin (HA) tag inserted immediately downstream of the endogenous Miwi2 start codon to assess MIWI2 protein expression (18). No fertility defects were observed in Miwi2HA/HA mice, indicating that the HA-MIWI2 fusion protein is expressed normally and does not disrupt endogenous MIWI2 function. Immunoprecipitation and Western blot of whole lung lysates from Miwi2HA/+ or Miwi2+/+ mice demonstrated that full-length MIWI2 protein is expressed in the lungs (Figure 1C).

Our previous studies indicated that EpCAM+CD45– cells from whole lung digests contain the major pulmonary epithelial subtypes, including club cells, multiciliated cells, and type I and II pneumocytes (16). We evaluated lung sections by immunohistochemistry to determine the cell type and anatomic location of MIWI2 protein expression in the lungs. Immunohistochemical analysis of lung sections from uninfected Miwi2HA/+ mice revealed that MIWI2 expression was cytoplasmic and restricted to the proximal and conducting airway epithelium, with no detectable expression in the distal alveolar epithelium (Figure 1D). After infection with S. pneumoniae, MIWI2 expression was still localized in the cytoplasm, and restricted to airway cells (Figure 1E). To determine whether the increase in Miwi2 mRNA correlated with increased MIWI2 protein expression, tissue sections isolated from uninfected or infected lungs were quantitatively compared, and demonstrated that the number of MIWI2-positive cells was significantly increased as a result of infection (Figure 1F).

MIWI2 marks a subpopulation of multiciliated cells in both mouse and human airway. As the airway epithelium in mice and humans is composed of several cell types, we sought to determine which epithelial cell population(s) expressed MIWI2. Furthermore, we sought to determine whether similar or differing cell types express MIWI2 after infection. Immunofluorescence staining indicated that MIWI2 expression was exclusively restricted to airway luminal cells expressing keratin 8 (KRT8) (Figure 2A), and excluded from KRT5-expressing basal cells (data not shown). In both infected and uninfected lungs, all MIWI2-positive cells were marked by FOXJ1, but not all FOXJ1+ cells expressed MIWI2, suggesting that MIWI2 distinguished a subset of multiciliated cells (Figure 2, B and C). These conclusions were validated using a separate and independent marker of ciliated cells, acetylated α-tubulin (Figure 2D), which confirms that MIWI2-positive cells express multicilia.

Figure 2 MIWI2 marks a subpopulation of multiciliated cells. (A) Immunostaining for KRT8 (red) and HA epitope (white) of lung sections from Miwi2+/+ or Miwi2HA/+ mice treated with vehicle or infected i.t. with S. pneumoniae. (B and C) Immunostaining for CC10 (red), HA epitope (white), FOXJ1 (green), or Hoechst (blue) on paraffin-embedded lung sections from vehicle-treated (B) or S. pneumoniae–infected (C) Miwi2+/+ or Miwi2HA/+ mice. (D) Immunostaining for acetylated α-tubulin (green) and HA epitope (white) of lung sections from Miwi2+/+ or Miwi2HA/+ mice infected i.t. with S. pneumoniae. Representative results are shown from staining performed on at least 2 sections, n = 6 mice per group. Scale bars: 10 μm.

To determine homeostatic MIWI2 expression outside of exposure to pathogens or inhaled particles, we evaluated its content in lung sections from mice collected before the first breath at E17.5. Additionally, we examined MIWI2 expression at P0 and P7. In agreement with data collected from adult lungs, MIWI2 expression was localized exclusively to conducting airways and excluded from distal airways. As early as E17.5, 100% of MIWI2-positive cells also expressed FOXJ1 (Figure 3A).

Figure 3 MIWI2 is expressed in ciliated cells of the embryonic and human lung. (A) Immunostaining for HA epitope (white) and FOXJ1 (green) on paraffin-embedded lung sections from Miwi2HA/+ mice collected from timed pregnancies. Representative results are shown from staining performed on at least 2 sections, n = 4 mice per group. Scale bars: 10 μm. (B) Immunohistochemical analysis of human lung sections stained with anti-PIWIL4 antibody or secondary antibody alone. Image is representative of similar findings from 3 separate human donors. Scale bars: 10 μm.

Because of the differences between mouse and human cellular airway composition, we investigated whether MIWI2-positive ciliated cells exist in human airways. Lung sections from 3 separate normal donors were stained with an antibody against the human homolog of MIWI2, PIWIL4 (also known as HIWI2). In agreement with our findings derived from murine lungs, a discrete subset of multiciliated cells expressed PIWIL4 (Figure 3B), although, unlike our findings in mice, staining in human cells was enriched in the apical membrane region where basal bodies reside. This could represent species differences in intracellular MIWI2 localization, or instead reflect an effect of the epitope HA tag used in the murine model. Collectively, these data show that MIWI2 protein was selectively expressed outside of the germline in a subset of lung ciliated epithelial cells in both mice and humans. Furthermore, during respiratory infection, the number of MIWI2-positive multiciliated cells increased and MIWI2 remained cytoplasmically localized in airway epithelial cells.

MIWI2-positive epithelial cells represent a distinct subset of multiciliated cells. Multiciliated cells in the airways are terminally differentiated. They arise from at least 2 different sources: KRT5+ basal cells and club cells (19, 20). Despite varied origins, current evidence supports the concept that the differentiated multiciliated cell population is homogenous (19, 21, 22). Other major lung cell lineages, including club cells, type I cells, and type II cells, exhibit functionally distinct subtypes (23, 24), but to our knowledge no phenotypic variation has been defined for airway multiciliated cells. MIWI2 expression in a subset of multiciliated cells led us to question the commonly held notion that multiciliated cells are homogenous.

As MIWI2 was exclusively localized to a subset of multiciliated cells, we determined whether MIWI2-positive multiciliated cells express a transcriptional program that is distinct from that of MIWI2-negative multiciliated cells. Using a MIWI2 reporter model (Miwi2+/Tom) whereby a tdTomato expression cassette was recombined into the endogenous Miwi2 allele at the first coding exon (25), we observed that tdTomato expression was restricted to a subset of ciliated cells (Figure 4A). This both confirmed the cellular localization of MIWI2 expression in the lung and validated this animal model for tracking MIWI2 transcript expression. Multiciliated cells were isolated by FACS from enzymatic lung digests (Figure 4B) based on EpCAM and CD24 expression, a strategy previously described by others (26) and independently validated in our current studies (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI94639DS1). Using the organ-wide and more exhaustive analyses of lung cells afforded by FACS, all MIWI2-expressing cells (based on the tdTomato reporter) were within the CD45–EpCAM+CD24hi cell population (Figure 4C), providing yet another complementary line of evidence demonstrating the pulmonary expression of this gene exclusively within a subset of airway multiciliated cells.

Figure 4 MIWI2-positive airway cells represent a transcriptionally discrete subpopulation of multiciliated cells. (A) Representative lung sections from Miwi2+/Tom mice immunostained for red fluorescent protein (RFP, white), FOXJ1 (green), and CC10 (red). Scale bars: 10 μm. (B) MIWI2+ cells are labeled through the expression of tdTomato. (C) Representative cytometry plot selected for live, CD45–, EpCAM+ cells from uninfected Miwi2+/Tom mouse after elastase lung digest. (D) Unsupervised hierarchical clustering based on whole transcriptome data from MIWI2+ and MIWI2– ciliated cells. (E) Principal component analysis of the data sets analyzed in C. (F) MA plot representation of DESeq output. Red dots indicate genes determined to be significant at FDR q < 0.05. Piwil4 (an alias of Miwi2) and tdTomato are indicated. (G) Heatmap representation of top 50 genes induced in MIWI2-positive versus MIWI2-negative ciliated cells. Values normalized by Z score. Data presented are from n = 3 mice per group.

To identify whether transcriptional profiles differ between these subsets of multiciliated cells, we used the tdTomato signal to sort CD45–EpCAM+CD24hi cells from uninfected lungs into MIWI2-positive and MIWI2-negative populations, upon which we performed RNA-Seq analyses. The transcriptomes significantly differed between these 2 cellular cohorts, as depicted by unsupervised hierarchical clustering and principal component analysis (Figure 4, D and E). Transcripts from more than 400 genes significantly differed between groups with stringency of FDR <0.05, with about half enriched in the MIWI2-positive population while the other half were downregulated (Figure 4F). The 50 most significantly enriched genes in MIWI2-positive cells are illustrated in Figure 4G. Further analysis of the 222 genes enriched in MIWI2-positive cells revealed that 20 (9%) have been previously identified as specific markers of club cells, including the hallmark transcripts for secretoglobins Scgb1a1(encoding CC10) and Scgb3a2 (2). Club cells are nonciliated and produce many secretory products that are protective for the maintenance of normal lung homeostasis. Together with basal cells, club cells are multipotent progenitors capable of differentiating into airway multiciliated cells (22, 27). Despite the presence of club cell–like mRNAs, we did not observe a single instance of a cell coexpressing MIWI2 and CC10 protein in the immunofluorescence analyses.

MIWI2 influences airway epithelial layer composition. The restricted expression of MIWI2 in a subset of ciliated cells and its induction during pneumonia led us to determine whether MIWI2 expression impacts airway epithelial cell composition. To investigate whether MIWI2 could play a role in mediating the composition of airway epithelial cells, we examined histological sections of Miwi2+/+ and Miwi2–/– mice (Figure 5A). No gross differences were appreciated between Miwi2+/+ and Miwi2–/– mice. Further investigation of airway cell composition was carried out using immunofluorescence. Although the total airway cell numbers were equivalent between genotypes, as determined by morphometric quantification of all nucleated cells (Figure 5B), loss of MIWI2 reduced the number of ciliated cells and led to a concomitant increase in total club cells (Figure 5, C and D). This presents the interesting hypothesis that MIWI2 protein function is required for the generation of the MIWI2-positive cell lineage. To test this, we leveraged the Miwi2-tdTomato reporter mice, in which the Miwi2 locus is replaced by a tdTomato-expressing null allele (25). If MIWI2 protein was required for the generation of MIWI2-positive cells, we would have expected to observe no ciliated cells expressing the tdTomato reporter. Instead, examination of both tissue sections and flow cytometry of lung digests generated from Miwi2Tom/Tom mice demonstrated the presence of Miwi2-tdTomato+ cells (Figure 5E). Furthermore, the percentage of ciliated cells with an active Miwi2 promoter (Miwi2Tom/Tom) was unchanged in comparison with a mouse with a single functional allele of Miwi2 (Miwi2+/Tom) (Figure 5F). Collectively these data lead to the conclusion that MIWI2 alters the balance between multiciliated and club cell populations in the airways, but MIWI2 protein itself is not required for the generation of the distinct subsets of MIWI2-positive and -negative multiciliated cells.

Figure 5 MIWI2 regulates pulmonary epithelial cell composition. (A) H&E staining of lung sections from uninfected Miwi2+/+ and Miwi2–/– mice. (B–D) Lung sections from uninfected Miwi2+/+ and Miwi2–/– mice were immunostained for CC10, FOXJ1, and DAPI, and the total numbers of airway cells (B), ciliated cells (C), and club cells (D) were quantified. n = 4, 3 mice per group, data presented as mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 as determined by unpaired t test. (E) Lung sections from Miwi2Tom/Tom mice immunostained for red fluorescent protein (RFP, white), FOXJ1 (green), and CC10 (red). Scale bars: 10 μm. (F) Flow cytometric quantification of tdTomato-positive and tdTomato-negative cells as a percentage of live, CD45–EpCAM+CD24hi ciliated cells; n = 3, 4 mice per group, data presented as mean ± SEM.

MIWI2 regulates lung innate immune responses. In addition to playing a homeostatic role in determining the cell composition of the pulmonary epithelial barrier, MIWI2 is induced during bacterial pneumonia. Therefore, we investigated whether MIWI2 impacts lung innate immunity. We infected Miwi2+/+ and Miwi2–/– mice with S. pneumoniae, the most common bacterial cause of community-acquired pneumonia. No differences were detected in airspace cellularity at baseline in the absence of infection (Figure 6, A and B). Four hours after an intratracheal instillation of bacteria, a time point at which leukocyte emigration to the airspace is first appreciable, a greater number of cells was recovered in bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF) from Miwi2–/– mice (Figure 6C), owing to significant increases in both macrophages and neutrophils (Figure 6, D and E). Enhanced leukocyte recruitment was accompanied by increased levels of the neutrophil chemokine CXCL2 (Figure 6F), with a similar, albeit statistically insignificant, trend for CXCL1 (Figure 6G). To determine whether these markers of an enhanced innate immune response were robust enough to impact host defense, we harvested lung tissue 30 hours after bacterial instillation, to allow time for immunity to impact infection. Miwi2–/– mice showed a significant reduction in pulmonary bacterial burden (Figure 6H). Taken together, these data demonstrate that MIWI2 regulates pulmonary inflammation and defense, likely because of its presence in the pulmonary epithelial cell barrier of the respiratory tract.