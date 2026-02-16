Chronic stress–induced ANPEP drives liver cancer progression by increasing glutathione synthesis and inhibiting ferroptosis

Further information can be found in Supplemental Methods.

Sex as a biological variable. Male mice were used exclusively in all animal experiments. The restraint stress model is highly sensitive to hormonal fluctuations; therefore, male mice were selected to avoid variability introduced by the estrous cycle in females, which can substantially influence HPA axis reactivity, corticosterone secretion, and stress-related physiological responses. For clinical samples, sex was not analyzed as a biological variable because preliminary assessments indicated that sex did not influence the key phenotypic or molecular outcomes relevant to this study.

Cell lines and generation of stable cell lines. HepG2, Huh7, HCT116, Hepa1-6, and HEK293 cell lines were cultured in DMEM supplemented with 10% fetal bovine serum (FBS; Gibco, 10100147C) and 1% penicillin/streptomycin (Beyotime, C0222). The mouse colorectal cancer cell line CT26 and the mouse hepatoma cell line H22 were maintained in RPMI 1640 medium supplemented with 10% FBS and 1% penicillin/streptomycin. All cells were incubated at 37°C in a humidified atmosphere containing 5% CO 2 . All cell lines were obtained from the National Collection of Authenticated Cell Cultures (Shanghai, China).

HCC cells, stably overexpressing and/or knocking down ANPEP and/or SLC3A2, were infected with corresponding lentiviruses in the presence of 10 μg/mL polybrene (Beyotime, C0351). At 48 hours after the infection, the medium was changed, and cells were selected with puromycin (2 μg/mL, Sigma-Aldrich).

Plasmids, shRNAs, siRNAs, and transfection. Plasmids for the ectopic overexpression of target human proteins, including Flag-tagged ANPEP, Flag-tagged NR3C1, Flag-tagged SLC3A2, Myc-tagged MARCH8, HA-tagged SLC3A2, and HA-tagged ubiquitin, were purchased from MIAOLING BIOLOGY (Wuhan, China). Myc-tagged SLC7A11 was a gift from Bo Chu (Department of Cell Biology, Basic Medical Sciences, Shandong University). Flag-tagged shANPEP-resistant ANPEP-overexpression plasmid, PLko.1-egfp-puro-shANPEP and PLko.1-egfp-puro-shSLC3A2 plasmids, and their corresponding control were established in our lab. The shRNA sequences are listed in Supplemental Table 7.

siRNA targeting NR3C1 and the corresponding negative control were synthesized by Sangon Biotech, and the sequences are provided in Supplemental Table 7.

Plasmids or siRNAs were transfected into HEK293 cells or liver cancer cells using Lipofectamine 2000 (Thermo Fisher Scientific). After incubation at 37°C for the indicated durations, the transfected cells were harvested for subsequent experiments.

Mouse work with chronic restraint stress. Nude, BALB/c, and C57BL/6 mice were purchased from Vital River (Beijing, China) and housed under specific pathogen–free conditions at the Laboratory Animal Center of Shandong University.

For the chronic restraint model, 5-week-old male mice were housed in cages for 7 days to acclimate to the environment. Subsequently, the stressed group was subjected to horizontal restraint in an adjustable cylindrical plastic restrainer for 6 hours per day (10:00–16:00) over 21 consecutive days. Control mice remained undisturbed in their home cages but were similarly deprived of food and water during the restraint periods to match the conditions of the stress group.

For the open field test, 1 week after restraint, mice were assessed for locomotor activity. The test was performed in an open box (50 × 50 × 40 cm) under white light in a quiet room. Mice were habituated to the testing environment for 2 hours before the experiment. Each mouse was placed in the central zone of the open field and allowed to explore for 5 min. Mouse movements were recorded and analyzed using an automatic tracking system (Duoyi). The central area was defined as 50% of the total area, while the surrounding space was considered the peripheral zone. The apparatus was cleaned with 75% ethanol between each trial.

For the allograft tumor model, after 1 week of restraint, 2 × 106 CT26 or H22 cells (100 μL) were subcutaneously injected into the axilla of 5-week-old BALB/c or C57BL/6 mice. Nude mice were subcutaneously injected with 1 × 107 Huh7 cells with stably indicated gene overexpression or knockdown to establish xenograft tumors. To investigate the effect of chronic stress on sorafenib therapeutic efficacy, 7 days after tumor formation, mice received intraperitoneal injections of sorafenib at a dose of 50 mg/kg once every 3 days, for a total of 6 treatments. To investigate the effect of ANPEP on the therapeutic efficacy of IKE, mice were administered intraperitoneal injections of IKE (50 mg/kg) once daily for 6 consecutive days, starting 7 days after tumor establishment.

Tumor volumes were measured every 2 or 3 days using a sliding caliper and calculated with the formula volume = (length × width²)/2. The endpoint was defined as tumor growth reaching 2,000 mm³. Tumor tissues were collected and stored at –80°C or were processed into paraffin sections for further analysis.

For the lung metastatic model, 5-week-old BALB/c mice were subjected to 1 week of restraint stress, followed by intravenous injection of 1 × 106 H22 cells (200 μL) via the tail vein. For studying the effect of ANPEP in chronic stress–induced lung metastasis, 6-week-old nude mice were intravenously injected with 4 × 106 stably ANPEP-overexpressed or -knockdown and control Huh7 cells (200 μL) via the tail vein. The study was concluded at 2 months after injection or when mice exhibited signs of respiratory distress. Mouse lung tissues were harvested and fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) for 48 hours before further analysis.

For the orthotopic Hepa1-6 HCC model, 6-week-old mice were subjected to daily restraint stress for 1 consecutive week prior to tumor implantation. For orthotopic liver tumor establishment, mice were anesthetized and placed on a sterile surgical field. After a midline laparotomy, the liver was gently exposed. A suspension of 3 × 106 Hepa1-6–luciferase cells in 100 μL sterile PBS was slowly injected into the left lobe of the liver using a 30-gauge needle. Gentle pressure was applied to the injection site for approximately 1 minute to prevent bleeding and cell leakage, after which the abdominal wall and skin were sutured in layers. Mice were monitored until full recovery from anesthesia. Three weeks postimplantation, tumor growth was assessed by in vivo bioluminescence imaging, followed by euthanasia and tissue collection.

Hormone level measurement. Blood samples were collected at specified time points and stored at –80°C until analysis. Mouse plasma corticosterone levels were measured using ELISA kits from Sangon Biotech (KB13AD0358) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Tissue microarray and immunostaining. Tissue microarray slides containing 150 specimens from 76 patients with HCC were obtained from Outdo Biotech (Shanghai, China). The detailed information of tumor specimens can be found in their website (Supplemental Table 9). Immunostaining was performed using an anti-ANPEP antibody, as detailed in Supplemental Table 8. Images of stained sections were taken with a microscope (Olympus). To quantify immunostaining, the integral optical density and the positively stained area were analyzed using ImageJ software.

NR3C1 binding site prediction. NR3C1 binding sites in the ANPEP promoter region were predicted using JASPAR (https://jaspar.elixir.no/) and ENCODE (https://www.encodeproject.org/).

Dual-luciferase reporter assays. The human ANPEP promoter and its truncated variants were subcloned into the pGL3-basic vector. A Renilla luciferase expression plasmid was cotransfected with the indicated firefly luciferase reporter constructs into HEK293 cells using Lipofectamine 2000 to normalize transfection efficiency.

For functional analysis, HEK293 cells were cotransfected with the pGL3-ANPEP construct and either an NR3C1-overexpression plasmid or siRNA targeting NR3C1. After 48 hours of incubation at 37°C, the transfected cells were harvested, and firefly luciferase activity was measured using the Dual-Luciferase Reporter Assay System (Promega), following the manufacturer’s instructions. The firefly luciferase activity was normalized to Renilla luciferase activity.

DNA pull-down and Western blotting. To prepare streptavidin-labeled DNA probes, biotinylated DNA oligonucleotides were annealed according to standard protocols. Streptavidin magnetic beads (Beyotime, P2151) were washed once with wash buffer prior to use. A pull-down reaction mixture containing 20 μL of streptavidin magnetic beads, capture buffer, 1 mg of nuclear protein extract, and biotin-labeled DNA was incubated at 4°C for 8 hours with gentle rotation. The beads were then washed 3 times with wash buffer (5 min each wash). After washing, 40 μL of 1× Laemmli sample buffer was added to the beads, and the mixture was boiled at 100°C for 10 min. Eluted proteins were subjected to Western blot analysis. The biotin-labeled DNA probe was synthesized by Sangon Biotech, and the sequence is listed in Supplemental Table 7.

Cytoplasmic, cell membrane, and nuclear protein extraction. Cytoplasmic and nuclear proteins were extracted from liver cancer cells using the Nuclear and Cytoplasmic Protein Extraction Kit (Beyotime, P0028) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Cell membrane and cytoplasm proteins were extracted from liver cancer cells using the cell membrane protein and cytoplasm protein extraction kit (Beyotime, P0033) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The separated cell membrane, cytoplasmic, and nuclear protein fractions were then used for subsequent Western blot analysis or DNA pull-down experiments, respectively.

Flow cytometry. Lipid peroxides were assessed using C11-BODIPY 581/591 (HY-D1301, MedChemExpress [MCE]) according to our laboratory protocol (65). Cells were trypsinized, resuspended in 400 μL of serum-free medium containing 10 μM C11-BODIPY 581/591, and incubated at 37°C for 30 min before analysis by flow cytometer (CytoFLEX, Beckman Coulter).

For intracellular ROS levels, cells were incubated with DCFHDA (5 μM, HY-D0940, MCE) in PBS for 30 min at 37°C, harvested with trypsin, and analyzed using a flow cytometer.

To evaluate the expression of SLC3A2 on the cell surface, HEK293 cells were first incubated with anti-human SLC3A2 primary antibodies for 30 min at 4°C (Supplemental Table 8). After washing, the cells were incubated with Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated goat anti-rabbit secondary antibody for an additional 30 minutes at 4°C. The surface expression of SLC3A2 was analyzed by flow cytometry.

For total SLC3A2 expression, a portion of the cells was permeabilized, and the same SLC3A2 antibody staining procedure was applied to detect the total protein. Flow cytometry analysis was performed as described above.

The term percent of max refers to the normalization method used in flow cytometry, in which the frequency of the highest peak in each histogram is set to 100%, and all other values are expressed as a percentage relative to this maximum. This allows for a direct comparison of the overall signal distribution between samples, independent of total cell count.

Metabolite measurement. Cysteine content in indicated liver cancer cells was measured using ELISA kits (YS07420B, YaJi Biological) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Cystine content was quantified using Cystine ELISA kits (Sangon Biotech) following the provided protocol.

The levels of GSH and GSSG in indicated liver cancer cells were measured using the Glutathione (GSH) and Glutathione Disulfide (GSSG) Detection Kit (Beyotime, P0028), following the manufacturer’s instructions.

RNA-Seq. RNA was extracted from subcutaneous allograft tumors of H22 cells in normal and stress mice using TRIzol reagent (Invitrogen) for transcriptome analysis. Three biological replicates were included for each group. Sequencing was performed on the BGISEQ platform by BGI, with an average of 1.16 GB of data generated per sample. The average mapping rate to the reference genome was 90.73%, and the average mapping rate to genes was 79.27%. A total of 18,960 genes were identified. DEGs between the control and stress groups were analyzed using an online platform for data analysis and visualization (https://www.bioinformatics.com.cn, last accessed on December 10, 2024), with |log 2 FC| > 1 and P < 0.05 as the screening criteria. Gene Ontology analysis and other analyses were conducted and visualized using the same platform.

Metabolomics sequencing and analysis. For nontargeted metabolomics, the serum and orthotopic Hepa1-6 HCC samples from the normal and stress group mice were separated and stored at –80°C. The samples were sent to Metware for liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) analysis, using dry ice for transportation. Upon arrival, the samples were removed from the –80°C freezer and thawed on ice until no visible ice remained (all subsequent steps were performed on ice). After thawing, the samples were vortexed for 10 sec to ensure uniformity. A 50 μL aliquot of each sample was transferred to a corresponding labeled centrifuge tube. Then, 300 μL of a 20% acetonitrile/methanol extraction solution containing internal standards was added, followed by vortexing for 3 min. The samples were then centrifuged at 13,800 × g for 10 min at 4°C. After centrifugation, 200 μL of the supernatant was transferred to a new labeled centrifuge tube and incubated at –20°C for 30 min. The mixture was then centrifuged again at 13,800 × g for 3 min at 4°C. Finally, 180 μL of the supernatant was transferred to LC-MS/MS autosampler vials with inserts for subsequent analysis. LC conditions were column: Waters ACQUITY UPLC HSS T3 C18, 1.8 μm, 2.1 mm × 100 mm; mobile phase A: ultrapure water with 0.1% formic acid; mobile phase B: acetonitrile with 0.1% formic acid; column temperature: 40°C; flow rate: 0.40 mL/min; injection volume: 2 μL.

For targeted amino acid metabolomics, we gently scraped Huh7-Vector and Huh7-ANPEP stably transfected cells from the cell culture dish. Then cells were rinsed twice with precooled PBS, freeze-dried in liquid nitrogen for 15 min, and sent for LC-MS/MS analysis (Metware) using solid CO 2 . Upon receipt, samples were taken from the –80°C freezer and thawed on ice (all subsequent procedures were performed on ice unless otherwise specified). We resuspended the cell pellets in 100 μL of ultrapure water extraction buffer containing protease inhibitors, PMSF, and EDTA. To prepare the sample for analysis, we mixed a 50 μL aliquot of the cell suspension with 200 μL of prechilled methanol (–20°C). We vortexed the mixture at 600 × g for 2 min, then snap-froze it in liquid nitrogen for 5 min. After thawing the sample on ice for 5 min, we vortexed again for 2 min. This freeze-thaw-vortex cycle was repeated 3 times. After the final cycle, we centrifuged the samples at 12,000 rpm for 10 min at 4°C and transferred 200 μL of the supernatant to a new centrifuge tube and stored at –20°C for 30 min. Subsequently, we centrifuged the samples again at 13,800 × g for 10 min at 4°C. Finally, we transferred 180 μL of the supernatant through a protein precipitation plate and stored it for subsequent LC-MS/MS analysis. For protein quantification, the remaining 50 μL of the cell suspension underwent 3 freeze-thaw cycles using liquid nitrogen, followed by centrifugation at 13,800 × g for 10 min. We collected the supernatant and determined protein concentration using the BCA protein assay (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

Analysis was performed using an ultra-performance liquid chromatography system (ExionLC AD, SCiex website https://sciex.com.cn/), coupled with an MS/MS system (QTRAP 6500+, SCiex website https://sciex.com.cn/).

Prior to differential analysis, PCA was conducted using the PTM BioLab cloud platform (https://www.ptm-biolab-css.com.cn/) to evaluate the variability within and between sample groups. In targeted amino acid metabolomics, metabolites exhibiting a fold-change greater than 2 or less than 0.5 between the control and experimental groups were considered substantially different. For untargeted amino acid metabolomics, metabolites with a fold-change greater than 1.5 or less than 0.67 were deemed noticeably altered. The MSEA was performed using MetaboAnalyst 5.0 (https://www.metaboanalyst.ca) based on the markedly altered metabolites identified from the targeted metabolomic analysis. The markedly enriched metabolic pathways in orthotopic liver tumors and serum samples are listed in Supplemental Table 5.

Bioinformatic analysis. To determine whether there was an association between stress exposure and the survival of patients with liver cancer, we generated a CRS following a previously described method (37). The CRS consists of the most highly expressed upregulated genes in the allograft tumors of mice subjected to chronic restraint stress compared with those from control tumors. We identified the top 150 genes that were the most upregulated in tumors from the stress group compared with tumors from the control group. To exclude the artifact of lowly expressed genes, we then ranked these top 150 upregulated genes based on the average of their RNA-Seq counts in all the samples (both control and stress) and took the top 30 highly expressed candidate genes as the CRS. The CRS genes are listed in Supplemental Table 10.

For the survival analysis, TCGA clinical data were downloaded from the data portal of the Genomic Data Commons, and GSE1898 clinical data were downloaded from NCBI GEO (27). For example, individuals of these 2 cohorts were separated in 2 groups according to the median of CRS score, respectively. GraphPad Prism 8 software was used to analyze the difference of survival in individuals with indicated gene expression. Kaplan-Meier model and log-rank test were used to determine the P value.

Statistics. Statistical analyses were performed GraphPad Prism 8 software. For comparisons between 2 groups, 2-tailed Student’s t test for unpaired or paired data was used. For multiple groups’ comparisons,1-way ANOVA and 2-way ANOVA were used. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant. Statistical details can be found in the figure legends.

Study approval. All animal experiments were approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee of the School of Basic Medical Sciences, Shandong University (ECSBMSSDU2019-2-029) and were conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Declaration of Helsinki. Human tissue microarray slides containing specimens were purchased from Outdo Biotech (Shanghai, China). Ethical approval and informed consent were obtained by the supplier, and no additional approval was required for this study.

Data availability. (a) TCGA datasets: Clinical information and gene expression matrices for TCGA-LIHC, TCGA-ACC, TCGA-ESCA, TCGA-GBM, TCGA-LGG, TCGA-LUSC, TCGA-STAD, TCGA-THYM, and TCGA-UVM analyzed in this study were obtained from the UCSC Xena platform (https://xena.ucsc.edu/). (b) RNA-Seq data generated in this study have been deposited in the NCBI Sequence Read Archive database (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/bioproject) under accession number PRJNA1366058. The matrix of DEGs is provided in Supplemental Table 6. (c) Untargeted metabolomics data: The untargeted metabolomics sequencing data have been deposited in the BioProject database at https://ngdc.cncb.ac.cn/bioproject/browse/PRJCA051793 and https://ngdc.cncb.ac.cn/bioproject/browse/PRJCA051669 Processed metabolite expression matrices are provided in Supplemental Tables 1–4. (d) Targeted amino acid metabolomics data: The targeted amino acid metabolomics data have been deposited in the BioProject database at https://ngdc.cncb.ac.cn/bioproject/browse/PRJCA051673 (e) ChIP-Seq datasets: Publicly available ChIP-Seq datasets used in this study were obtained from the ENCODE project (https://www.encodeproject.org/). (f) Protein-protein interaction analyses: Predicted protein interaction data were generated using the STRING (https://cn.string-db.org/) and BioGRID (https://thebiogrid.org/). Reagents and animal models used in this study are available from the corresponding author upon request. Numerical source data for all plotted values are provided in the Supporting Data Values file. All other data supporting the findings of this study are included in the article and its supplement.