Aminopeptidase N: the glucocorticoid gateway linking chronic stress to ferroptosis resistance in liver cancer

Liver cancer develops after chronic liver injuries, including cirrhosis, hepatitis B or C virus infection, alcohol use, and metabolic dysfunction–associated steatohepatitis (1). It is a malignant disease with a steadily increasing incidence and mortality in the United States (2). Recent clinical studies reveal that chronic stress is one of the factors associated with poor survival outcomes in patients with liver cancer (3). Chronic stress, a common psychological condition in modern society, arises from prolonged exposure to stressors in daily life and has detrimental effects on physical and mental health (4). In contrast with acute stress, chronic stress sustains a prolonged activation of the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis and the sympathetic nervous system, resulting in a continuous release of glucocorticoids (GCs) and catecholamines (Figure 1A) (5). Previous studies have shown that these stress hormones promote cancer development and metastasis by regulating angiogenesis, metabolism, DNA damage, inflammation, and immunosuppression in various preclinical cancer models (6–10). However, the contribution of chronic stress to liver cancer and the mechanisms involved remain poorly defined.

Figure 1 Chronic stress–induced ANPEP drives ferroptosis resistance in liver cancer. (A) Wu et al. (11) modeled chronic stress–mediated activation of the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis using chronic restraint stress. Stress-induced GCs mediated nuclear translocation of NR3C1, activating ANPEP transcription in liver cancer cells. (B) Wu et al. showed that ANPEP interacted with SLC3A2, a transmembrane subunit of the l-cystine/glutamate antiporter system X c – (which also contains the subunit SLC7A11 shown in the figure). This interaction prevented SLC3A2 from undergoing MARCH8-mediated lysosome-dependent degradation, thereby increasing synthesis of the intracellular antioxidant GSH and protecting liver cancer cells against ferroptosis. (C) Potential therapeutic strategies for liver cancer may include targeting the NR3C1/ANPEP/SLC3A2 axis or implementing psychotherapy to reduce stress, sensitizing tumors to ferroptosis-inducing anticancer therapies.

In this issue of the JCI, Wu et al. (11) identified a detailed mechanism that elucidated how stress hormones promoted liver cancer progression and metastasis (Figure 1, A and B). The authors used a chronic restraint stress murine model that dramatically elevates serum corticosterone (the murine GC), demonstrating a remarkable effect of chronic stress on liver cancer progression in this animal model. Utilizing multiomics, including metabolomics and RNA sequencing, they identified a consequential rewiring of amino acid metabolic pathways, with Anpep emerging as the most significantly upregulated gene. Anpep encodes aminopeptidase N, an enzyme involved in amino acid metabolism. Next, in two human liver cancer cell lines, Wu et al. uncovered the key transcriptional mechanism underlying ANPEP upregulation: Upon GC stimulation, nuclear receptor subfamily 3 group C member 1 (NR3C1) directly bound to the ANPEP promoter and enhanced its transcription (Figure 1A). The GC/NR3C1/ANPEP axis acts as a molecular bridge, translating systemic chronic stress into a specific, actionable metabolic command within the liver cancer cell. This finding transforms ANPEP from a mere prognostic marker into a GC-responsive metabolic gateway in liver cancer (12, 13). The observation that ANPEP was also upregulated by chronic stress in colon cancer suggests that this mechanism may represent a generalizable pathway linking chronic stress to tumor-specific metabolic reprogramming across multiple cancer types (11).