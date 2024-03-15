The CoREST repressor complex mediates phenotype switching and therapy resistance in melanoma

Sex as a biological variable. Our study exclusively examined female mice. It is unknown whether the findings would be similar for male mice, although we would not expect significant differences in the results.

Additional details can be found in the Supplemental Methods.

Cell culturing. The melanoma cell lines 451Lu, WM35, WM983B, Sbcl2, WM1552C, 1205Lu, and A375 were obtained from Meenard Herlyn (The Wistar Institute, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA). SKMel28 cells were obtained from Levi A. Garraway (Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Massachusetts, USA). SKMel28 BRAFi-R cells were obtained from Deborah Lang (Boston University, Boston, Massachusetts, USA). 451Lu BRAFi-R and A375 BRAFi-R cells were obtained from Jong-In Park (Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA). 1205Lu BRAFi-R cells were generated as described below. The NRAS-mutant cells WM852, WM1361A, SK-Mel-30, and IPC298 were obtained from Anurag Singh (Boston University). All cell lines used were routinely checked for and found to be free of mycoplasma contamination. Melanoma cell lines were cultured in DMEM (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) supplemented with 10% FBS, l-glutamine (2 mM), and 1% penicillin/streptomycin. All BRAFi-R cell lines were generated by treating cells with increasing doses of PLX4032 (0.1–5 μM) over several months. BRAFi-R cell lines were cultured in 5 μM PLX to maintain BRAFi resistance. BRAFi resistance was routinely checked by treating BRAFi-S and BRAFi-R cell pairs with increasing doses of PLX4032 for 72 hours and assessing cell proliferation by PicoGreen. All cell lines were maintained in a 37°C incubator at 5% CO 2 .

Compounds. PLX4032 (vemurafenib, no. S1267) and MS275 (entinostat, no. 1053) were purchased from Selleck Chemicals. p38 inhibitor doramapimod (BIRB 796, no. HY-10320) was purchased from MedChemExpress. Corin, Cpd7, and A485 were provided by Philip Cole (Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA). Compound stocks were prepared in DMSO with an equal amount of DMSO used as a vehicle control.

Western blot analysis. Whole-cell lysates were prepared in 3D-RIPA buffer. Proteins (20 μg) were separated by 10% or 12% SDS-PAGE and transferred onto a polyvinylidene difluoride membrane. Membranes were blocked using 5% nonfat dry milk in PBS containing 0.05% Tween 20 and then incubated with a primary antibody (Supplemental Table 13) overnight at 4°C. An HRP-conjugated secondary antibody was used and detected using the Pierce ECL Western Blot Substrate (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Blots shown are representative of at least 2 independent experiments.

Western blot imaging and densitometric analysis. Chemiluminescent blots were imaged with the ChemiDoc MP imager (Bio-Rad). The Band Analysis tools of ImageLab software, version 4.1 (Bio-Rad), were used to select and determine the background-subtracted density of the bands in all blots. The p-p38/p38 ratio was calculated using densitometric readings of individual bands of p-p38 and p38 for each treatment condition and normalized to the control.

PicoGreen cell proliferation assay. Cells were seeded in a 96-well plate and treated with an inhibitor at the indicated concentrations. Quanti-iT PicoGreen dsDNA assay was performed per the manufacturer’s protocol (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and fluorescence was measured at excitation and emission wavelengths of 480 nm and 520 nm, respectively, using a SpectraMax microplate reader.

Cell morphology assays. Cells were plated at a density of 100,000 cells per well, treated with either DMSO or 1 μM corin, and imaged every 12 hours for 72 hours. Twenty representative images from each treatment time point were evaluated for cell length using ImageJ software (NIH) (57).

Senescence assays. Senescent cells were detected by staining for lysosomal senescence–activated β-galactosidase activity with a commercial kit from Cell Signaling Technology (no. 9860). Treatment of 451Lu or 451Lu-R cells with 10 μM A485 for 4 days served as a positive control for senescence (58).

LysoTracker staining. 451Lu and 1205Lu cells were seeded in 6-well plates at densities of 20,000 cells/well. Cells were treated for 24 hours with either 1:1,000 DMSO, 5 μM PLX4032, 2.5 μM corin, or 5 μM PLX4032 plus 2.5 μM corin. One well was left unstained as a negative control, and 1 well underwent a 6-hour HBSS starvation as a positive control. After treatment, cells were stained with 0.3 μM LysoTracker (L7528, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and visualized with a Nikon wide-field microscope. All images were analyzed with CellProfiler.

Immunofluorescence. Glass coverslips were placed into 6-well plates, and 50,000 cells were plated in each well. Cells were treated with DMSO control or 100 nM or 1 μM corin for 72 hours. Media were aspirated and cells were fixed to slides with 4% paraformaldehyde in PBS for 10 minutes. Slides were then washed twice with 0.1% Triton X-100 in PBS. Blocking solution (10% goat serum in PBS with 0.25% Triton X-100) was added for 30 minutes, followed by primary antibodies (Supplemental Table 13) diluted in blocking solution at 1:500, incubated at 4°C overnight. The next day, slides were washed twice with 0.1% Triton X-100 in PBS. Secondary antibodies were FITC-conjugated donkey anti–rabbit IgG, Alexa Fluor 594–conjugated donkey anti–rabbit IgG, and Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated goat anti–mouse IgG1 (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Isotype-matched rabbit, mouse, or rat Ig was used in place of the primary antibody for the control. Sections were mounted with VECTASHIELD containing DAPI (H-1800, Vector Laboratories) and examined under a Nikon Eclipse E400 microscope equipped with FITC and TRITC filters (Nikon) and a Mercury 100W lamp (Chiu Technical Corp.).

CoREST1 and DUSP1 knockdown. shRNA clones targeting CoREST (TRCN0000128570 and TRCN0000129660) were obtained from the Hi Throughput Biology Center at Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore, Maryland, USA). DUSP1 Mission shRNA Bacterial Glycerol Stock (SHCLNG-NM_004417; a total of 5 constructs were tested: TRCN0000367616, TRCN0000367617, TRCN0000231489, TRCN0000002517, and TRCN0000002516) was purchased from MilliporeSigma.

Lentiviruses were produced in HEK293T cells using Lipofectamine 2000 (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions and stored at –80°C after 0.22 μm filtration. For lentiviral infection, 451Lu BRAFi-R and 1205Lu BRAFi-R cells were incubated with CoREST shRNA. 451Lu BRAFi-S and 1205Lu BRAFi-S cells were incubated with DUSP1 shRNA or scrambled shRNA containing lentiviral particles overnight. Cells were selected with puromycin 48 hours after transduction to create stable cell lines. CoREST knockdown was determined by RT-qPCR and confirmed by Western blotting. The shRNA sequences are provided in Supplemental Table 14.

DUSP1 overexpression. The DUSP1 human overexpression plasmid (Origene, NM_004417, catalog RC205220) was expanded and transfected into 451Lu BRAFi-R and 1205Lu BRAFi-R cells using jetPRIME Transfection Reagent (Polyplus Transfection). DUSP1 transcript levels were determined by RT-qPCR to confirm overexpression efficiency.

Colony formation assay. 451Lu BRAFi-R and 1205Lu BRAFi-R cells were seeded in 6-well tissue culture plates at 5,000 cells per well and treated with DMSO as a control, 5 μM PLX4032 alone, or 2.5 μM corin with or without 5 μM PLX4032 for 10 days. Following treatment, each well was fixed for 10 minutes with 4% paraformaldehyde (Electron Microscopy Services) diluted in PBS (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and then stained for 20 minutes with Crystal Violet (Fisher Chemical). After washing and drying, each well was photographed and quantified using ImageJ software (57).

Apoptosis detection. 451Lu BRAFi-R and 1205Lu BRAFi-R cells were treated with DMSO as a control, 5 μM PLX4032 alone, or 1 μM corin with or without 5 μM PLX4032 for 72 hours. Apoptosis was detected used the TUNEL-based TiterTACS Colorimetric Apoptosis Detection Kit (R&D Systems).

Boyden chamber invasion assay. Polycarbonate membrane (8 μm pore) Transwell inserts were placed in each well of a 24-well plate. Each insert was coated with 50 μg Matrigel diluted in 30 μL serum-free DMEM and allowed to polymerize at 37°C for 30 minutes (Corning). A total of 15,000 cells were pretreated with DMSO or 2.5 μM corin for 24 hours and seeded in 300 μL serum-free media in the top chamber; 600 μL of 20% FBS DMEM was added to the bottom chamber. After 24 hours of invasion, cells remaining in the top chamber were removed with a cotton swab, and cells that invaded to the bottom of the membrane were fixed in 70% ethanol, stained with 50 μg/mL propidium iodide, and washed in PBS. Cut-out membranes were mounted onto a slide with UltraCruz Mounting Medium (Santa Cruz Biotechnology). Four 10× and 20× images were acquired per membrane using the Nikon Eclipse E400 microscope and SPOT Advanced software. Fiji ImageJ was used to count invaded cells using the protocol previously described (57).

Focal adhesion staining and quantification. Glass coverslips were placed into 6-well plates, and 70, 000 cells were plated in each well. Cells were treated with DMSO control or 2.5 μM corin for 24 hours. Next, media were aspirated and cells were fixed to slides with 4% paraformaldehyde in PBS for 10 minutes. Slides were then washed twice with 0.1% Triton X-100 in PBS. Blocking solution (10% goat serum in PBS with 0.25% Triton X-100) was added for 30 minutes, followed by anti-vinculin antibody (MAB3574, MilliporeSigma) diluted in blocking solution at 1:300. Slides were left to incubate on a rocker for 2 hours at room temperature and then washed twice with 0.1% Triton X-100 in PBS. Texas Red-X Phalloidin, diluted 1:200 in PBS, was added to each slide and left to incubate for 20 minutes at room temperature. Slides were washed twice with 0.1% Triton X-100 in PBS and mounted with VECTASHIELD medium with DAPI (H-1800, Vector Laboratories). Quantification of focal adhesions was performed according to a previously described protocol (59).

RNA-Seq. 451Lu BRAFi-R and 1205Lu BRAFi-R cells were treated for 24 hours with 5 μM PLX4032, 2.5 μM corin, 5 μM PLX4032 plus 2.5 μM corin, or DMSO as a control. RNA was isolated from cells using the RNeasy Plus Mini kit (QIAGEN) following the manufacturer’s instructions. A workflow diagram is depicted in Supplemental Figure 12.

ChIP-Seq/qPCR. 451Lu-R or 1205Lu-R melanoma cells were treated with 2.5 μM corin or DMSO for 24 hours and grown to 80% confluence in 150 cm2 plates. ChIP was conducted as previously described (60). The following antibodies were used for IP: RCOR1 (10 μg/sample, 07-455, MilliporeSigma), LSD1 (10 μg/sample, ab17721), H3K27ac (4 μg/sample, ab4729), H3K9ac (4 μg/sample, ab32129), H3K4me2 (4 μg/sample, ab32356), and IgG, with input samples used as controls. Two biological replicates were performed for each cell line. For ChIP-Seq, library preparation and Illumina sequencing of ChIP DNA was performed by Azenta, with 40 million 2 × 150 bp paired-end reads for each sample (the workflow diagram is depicted in Supplemental Figure 12 for clarification). For ChIP-qPCR, DNA was purified with the PCR Purification Kit (28104, QIAGEN) following the manufacturer’s instructions, and RT-qPCR was performed. The relevant DUSP1 primer is listed in Supplemental Table 14.

RNA-Seq, ChIP-Seq, and open-source database analyses. See Supplemental Methods for details.

RT-qPCR. RNA was isolated from melanoma cells following the manufacturer’s instructions and cleaned using the RNeasy Mini kit (QIAGEN). RNA (1 μg) was reverse transcribed using the SuperScript III First-Strand Synthesis System kit (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). RT-qPCR was performed for 40 cycles of 15 seconds each at 95°C and for 30 seconds at 60°C using the Step One Plus Real-time PCR System (Applied Biosystems). Data represent 2 independent experiments with 3 technical replicates per experiment. The data were quantified using the ΔCt method. Where P values are reported, an unpaired t test was used to determine significance. Transcripts were amplified using the primers listed in Supplemental Table 14.

Mouse melanoma xenograft. Mice were maintained under pathogen-free conditions in an American Association for Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care–accredited (AAALAC-accredited) facility at the Boston University Medical Center, under the supervision of the Laboratory Animal Science Center (LASC) and its staff of veterinarians and support personnel. For the 1205Lu BRAFi-R xenograft studies, 6- to 8-week-old female BALB/C nude mice were purchased from Charles River Laboratories and allowed to acclimate for 1 week prior to beginning the experiment. For each animal, 1205Lu BRAFi-R (6 × 106) cells in 100 μL growth media mixed with 50% Matrigel (BD) were injected bilaterally into the subcutaneous tissue of both flanks. On day 3 after tumor inoculation, animals were randomly assigned to 1 of 2 groups that were administered a vemurafenib diet or a control diet by the Research Randomizer (http://www.randomizer.org). The vemurafenib diet (5.67 g/kg body weight to achieve a 100 mg/kg body weight daily dose) and the control diet were prepared at Envigo. When the xenograft size reached an approximate volume of 100 mm3, the 20 mice were randomized to groups of 5 mice per group, with the average tumor volume distributed equally between the groups. Vehicle control (5% DMSO/H 2 O) and corin (15 mg/kg) were administered at 10 mL/kg i.p. once a day. The mice were maintained in a pathogen-free environment with free access to food and water. Body weight and tumor volume were measured twice weekly. Tumor size was measured with linear calipers and calculated using the following formula: length in mm × width in mm2/2. The mice were sacrificed after 23 days, and tumor weights were measured. Three animals from each treatment group were chosen at random for follow-up data analysis.

Xenograft tumor sample processing and immunohistochemistry. After the mice were sacrificed, tumors were removed and fixed in 3.7% formaldehyde. Serial sections of 5 μm thickness were cut from the formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded tissue blocks, floated onto charged glass slides (Super-Frost Plus, Thermo Fisher Scientific), and dried overnight at 60°C.

Sections were deparaffinized and hydrated using graded concentrations of ethanol to deionized water prior to immunohistochemical analysis. Tumor sections were blocked in serum (5% serum in PBS-T containing 0.5% Triton X-100 in PBS) and then incubated overnight at 4°C with primary antibodies (Supplemental Table 13). Sections were then incubated with a fluorescence-conjugated (FITC) goat anti-rabbit secondary antibody for 1 hour at room temperature, washed with PBS, and mounted using VECTASHIELD mounting medium (Vector Laboratories).

H&E staining. Animal tissue H&E staining was performed at Applied Pathology (Worcester, Massachusetts, USA) using their standard protocol (https://files.sitebuilder.name.tools/enom52979/file/hestainingprotocol.pdf).

Statistics. Results were considered significant for an adjusted P value of less than 0.05. Data are presented as the mean ± SD and are representative of at least 2 independent experiments. Tests used to determine statistical significance are noted in the figure legends and include an unpaired, 2-tailed t test, a 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s or Dunnett’s test, or a 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test.

Study approval. Animal studies were approved by the IACUC of Boston University (protocol 15503).

Data availability. Raw data, processed data, and metadata from the RNA-Seq and ChIP-Seq experiments have been deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database (Series GSE254703). All data supporting the graphs and tables are provided in the Supplemental Supporting Data Values file. All codes used for analysis of sequencing were deposited in GitHub (https://github.com/robertfisher002/Wu_Corin_Manuscript; branch main; commit ID 92ac17b).