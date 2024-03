The CoREST repressor complex mediates phenotype switching and therapy resistance in melanoma

The CoREST repressor complex mediates phenotype switching in melanoma. In order to further explore the role of the CoREST repressor complex in human melanoma development, we treated a panel of phenotypically distinct melanoma cell lines with the CoREST inhibitor corin for 24 hours (Figure 1). Remarkably, all tumor cell lines demonstrating an MITFhi/AXLlo melanoma phenotype showed decreased expression of MITF and increased expression of histone H3K4me2, a common readout of LSD1 inhibition (19, 20), and H3K9ac/K27ac marks following corin treatment, without significant effects on the MEK/ERK pathway (Figure 1A). In addition, corin treatment of MITFlo/AXLhi melanoma cells led to decreased AXL expression and increased histone acetylation and methylation marks in all cell lines evaluated, without affecting the MEK/ERK pathway (Figure 1B). These data suggest a specific reversion of melanoma differentiation phenotypes to intermediate, non-MITFhi, and non-AXLhi cellular programs following corin treatment. Moreover, treatment of melanoma cells for 24 hours with corin inhibited tumor cell growth in the majority of MITFhi/AXLlo melanoma cells evaluated; however, minimal growth inhibition and even enhanced cellular proliferation was seen in MITFlo/AXLhi cells following 24 hours of treatment with corin (Figure 1C), consistent with conversion of both distinctive melanoma cell line phenotypes to intermediate proliferation states following early corin treatment. Corin treatment also led to increased cellular invasion and expression of focal adhesions in MITFhi/AXLlo cells, while decreasing invasion and expression of focal adhesions in MITFlo/AXLhi cells (Figure 1, D and E). Notably, extended corin treatment of all melanoma cell lines (72 hours) led to substantial) growth inhibition with IC 50 values consistently in the submicromolar range (Figure 1F, Table 1, Supplemental Figure 1, A–C, and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI171063DS1). We also observed morphological changes following corin treatment, with both 1205Lu and 451Lu cells displaying an elongated morphology (Figure 2A). Notably, corin-treated MITFlo/AXLhi (1205Lu) cells demonstrated a more melanocytic phenotype compared with the DMSO control–treated cells, whereas MITFhi/AXLlo (451Lu) cells had a more senescent cellular phenotype, which was confirmed by β-galactosidase staining (Figure 2B).

Figure 1 The CoREST repressor complex mediates phenotype switching in melanoma cell lines. (A and B) Western blot analysis of the MITFhi/AXLlo melanoma cell lines 451Lu, SKMel28, WM35, and WM983B (A) and the MITFlo/AXLhi melanoma cell lines Sbcl2, WM1552C, 1205Lu, and A375 (B) following 24 hours of treatment with DMSO or 2.5 μM corin. 1205Lu lysates were used as a positive control for AXL in A. Western blots were run contemporaneously. (C) Cellular proliferation of MITFhi/AXLlo (upper panel) and MITFlo/AXLhi (lower panel) melanoma cell lines following 24 hours of treatment with DMSO or 2.5 μM corin (n = 3). (D) Invasion assay and quantification of MITFhi/AXLlo (WM983B, upper panel) and MITFlo/AXLhi (1205Lu, lower panel) melanoma cells following 24 hours treatment with DMSO or 2.5 μM corin (n = 4–8). Representative images are shown. Scale bar: 100 μm. (E) Vinculin staining of focal adhesions in MITFhi/AXLlo melanoma cells (WM983B, upper panel) and MITFlo/AXLhi melanoma cells (1205Lu, lower panel) following a 24-hour treatment with DMSO or 2.5 μM corin (n = 5–6), with quantification of focal adhesions (puncta/cell) on the right (n = 5–6). Representative images are shown. Scale bar: 20 μm. (F) Dose-response proliferation assays of MITFhi/AXLlo (WM35, WM983B, 451Lu, SkMel28) and MITFlo/AXLhi (Sbcl2, WM1552C, 1205Lu, A375) melanoma cell lines treated with increasing doses of corin for 72 hours. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test compared with DMSO controls.

Figure 2 CoREST inhibition induces morphological changes in melanoma cells. (A) Average cell length for MITFhi/AXLlo 451Lu and MITFlo/AXLhi 1205Lu melanoma cells treated with 1 μM corin for 0, 24, and 72 hours (n = 20). Representative images shown. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Senescence-associated β-galactosidase staining of 451Lu melanoma cells treated with DMSO or 1 μM corin for 72 hours and quantification. Scale bar: 50 μm. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test compared with DMSO controls.

Table 1 IC 50 values of melanoma cells treated with corin for 72 hours

CoREST inhibition resensitizes BRAFi-R melanoma cells to BRAFi therapy. As tumor cell plasticity and phenotype switching is associated with resistance to targeted therapies in melanoma and other cancers, and intermediate phenotypes are generally considered to be treatment sensitive (21, 22), we next investigated the effect of CoREST inhibition combined with the BRAFi PLX4032 (vemurafenib, referred to herein as PLX4032) on BRAFi-R melanoma cell proliferation. Notably, we found that corin markedly increased the antiproliferative effects of PLX4032 in all BRAFi-R melanoma cells evaluated (Figure 3A). In addition, silencing of the CoREST scaffolding protein RCOR1 also led to resensitization of BRAFi-R MITFhi/AXLlo and MITFlo/AXLhi melanoma cells to PLX4032 (Figure 3, B and C). Interestingly, we also found that PLX4032 enhanced the antiproliferative effects of corin treatment alone in both BRAFi-R MITFhi/AXLlo and MITFlo/AXLhi melanoma cells (Figure 3D), with synergy identified between PLX4032 and corin in MITFhi/AXLlo and MITFlo/AXLhi melanoma cells (combination index [CI] <1.0 [ref. 23]) (Figure 3E, Table 2, Supplemental Figure 1D, and Supplemental Table 2). Of note, growth inhibition in BRAFi-R melanoma cells treated with hi-dose or low-dose PLX4032 was increased following corin treatment versus treatment with the LSD1 inhibitor Cpd7 or the HDAC1 inhibitor MS275 alone, suggesting specific synergies with PXL4032 activity relevant to targeting of the CoREST complex (Figure 3F). In addition, corin treatment significantly reduced colony formation and increased apoptosis in BRAFi-R melanoma cells (Figure 4, A and B, Supplemental Figure 1, E and F), which was further enhanced in combination with PLX4032 (Figure 4, A and B). While the synergy between corin and PLX was not as evident in the colony formation assays compared with the proliferation assays, this may reflect differences between corin’s efficacy in bulk cell proliferation compared with single-cell clonogenic potential. Corin treatment also induced cellular senescence in BRAFi-R MITFhi/AXLlo melanoma cells (Figure 4C) but not in MITFlo/AXLhi melanoma cells, without obvious effects on autophagy (Supplemental Figure 1, G–I).

Figure 3 CoREST inhibition resensitizes BRAFi-R melanoma cells to BRAFi therapy. (A) Proliferation assays of 451Lu-R and SkMel28-R (MITFhi/AXLlo) and 1205Lu-R and A375-R (MITFlo/AXLhi) BRAFi-R melanoma cell lines treated with increasing doses of PLX4032 with or without 1 μM corin for 72 hours (n = 3). (B) RCOR1 knockdown by shRNA in 1205Lu-R melanoma cells, confirmed by RT-qPCR (data are representative of 2 independent experiments). (C) PLX4032 (PLX) dose-response curves (72-hour treatment) in 451Lu-R and 1205Lu-R melanoma cells following knockdown of RCOR1 (n = 3). (D) Proliferation assays of 451Lu-R and 1205Lu-R BRAFi-R melanoma cell lines treated with increasing doses of corin with or without 1 μM or 5 μM PLX4032 for 72 hours (n = 3). (E) Drug synergy graphs for corin and PLX4032 in 451Lu-R (left) and 1205Lu-R (right) BRAFi-R melanoma lines. (F) Proliferation assays of A375-R melanoma cells treated with 0.1 μM (top panel) or 1 μM (bottom panel) PLX4032 with or without corin, MS275, or compound 7 (Cpd7) at 0.1 μM and 1 μM for 72 hours (n = 1).

Figure 4 CoREST inhibition reduces colony formation and induces apoptosis in BRAFi-R melanoma cells with or without BRAFi. (A) Colony formation assay quantification in 451Lu-R (left) and 1205Lu-R (right) melanoma cells treated with DMSO, 5 μM PLX4032 alone, 2.5 μM corin alone, or 2.5 μM corin plus 5 μM PLX4032 for 10 days (n = 3). (B) Quantification of TUNEL+ cells in 451Lu-R and 1205Lu-R melanoma cells following 72 hours of treatment with DMSO, 5 μM PLX4032 alone, 1 μM corin alone, or 1 μM corin plus 5 μM PLX4032 (n = 3). (C) Senescence-associated β-galactosidase staining of 451Lu-R melanoma cells treated with DMSO, 5 μM PLX4032 alone, 1 μM corin alone, or 1 μM corin plus 5 μM PLX4032 for 72 hours and quantification (n = 2–3). Scale bar: 50 μm. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test.

Table 2 CI for 451Lu-R and 1205Lu-R cells treated with PLX4032 and corin

Inhibition of the CoREST complex in BRAFi-R melanoma promotes transcriptional changes associated with the phenotype switch and increased expression of DUSP family MAPK inhibitors. In order to investigate mechanisms of corin resensitization of BRAFi-R melanoma cells to PLX4032, RNA-Seq was performed on 451Lu-R (MITFhi/AXLlo) and 1205Lu-R (MITFlo/AXLhi) cells treated with PLX4032 alone, corin alone, or corin in combination with PLX4032 for 24 hours. Differentially regulated genes were identified by comparison with PLX4032-treated controls (Figure 5A). Not surprisingly, we found that corin treatment led to substantially greater numbers of upregulated genes than downregulated genes, consistent with the repressive functions of the CoREST complex. K-means clustering of differentially regulated genes revealed common corin-affected gene clusters as well as cell line–specific, corin-affected gene clusters (Figure 5B), which were characterized ontologically (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Although ontological analysis paired with gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) using the Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway gene sets revealed common corin-regulated gene sets (Figure 5C), we also identified distinct pathways specific to each cell line (Figure 5D). Cell-cycle and DNA repair–related gene sets were commonly downregulated in both cell lines with corin treatment (Figure 5, C and E, and Supplemental Figure 2A), confirmed by real-time quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D), while MAPK signaling, cell adhesion molecules, axon guidance, hedgehog signaling, and neuronal pathways were commonly upregulated with corin treatment (Figure 5, C and E and Supplemental Figure 2A). Differential expression of key genes involved in focal adhesion, axon guidance, and EMT were confirmed by RT-qPCR (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F and Supplemental Figure 3, A–C), suggesting a cellular phenotype switch similar to what was observed in the BRAFi-sensitive (BRAFi-S) melanoma cells treated with corin.

Figure 5 CoREST complex inhibition in BRAFi-R melanoma cells induces global transcriptional upregulation and causes changes in cell-cycle, MAPK, and axon guidance signaling pathways. (A) RNA-Seq profiling of 451Lu-R and 1205Lu-R melanoma cells following 24 hours of treatment with 5 μM PLX4032 versus 2.5 μM corin plus 5 μM PLX4032. Venn diagram illustrates corin plus PLX4032–induced upregulated and downregulated expression of cell line–specific and common genes compared with PLX4032 treatment alone (fold change [FC] ≥4, FDR <0.001). (B) K-means clustered (K = 6) heatmap of all genes showing significant expression changes (Padj < 0.01, |log 2 FC| >2) upon corin treatment in at least 1 condition/cell line (i.e., with or without [w/o] PLX4032; 451Lu-R or 1205Lu-R). In each cell line, expression in the absence of PLX4032 and corin was set as reference (i.e., 0), and the relative expression changes were summarized as SD (σ). Numbers in the brackets indicate the gene counts in clusters. (C) GSEA of corin-induced common enriched pathways in 451Lu-R and 1205Lu-R melanoma cells. All gene sets displayed are significantly (P < 0.05) enriched with corin plus PLX4032 versus PLX4032 treatment alone. (D) GSEA of corin-induced distinct enriched pathways in 451Lu-R (top) and 1205Lu-R (bottom) melanoma cells. All gene sets displayed are significantly (P < 0.05) enriched with corin plus PLX4032 versus PLX4032 treatment alone. (E) GSEA in samples treated with corin plus PLX4032 versus those treated with PLX4032 alone illustrating representative common enriched gene sets in 451Lu-R (top) and 1205Lu-R (bottom) melanoma cells. NES, normalized enrichment score. n = 2 for all panels in this figure.

Comparison of corin-associated RNA-Seq data with publicly available data sets (3, 24, 25) supported a phenotype switch signature following corin treatment in both 451Lu-R and 1205Lu-R cells; genes associated with the corin-induced phenotype switch included AXL, MITF, SOX10, WNT5A, PAX3, ZEB1, ZEB2, PGC1a, DUSP1, and DUSP5 (Figure 6A) and were significantly associated with the intermediate melanoma phenotype signature recently reported by Wouters et al. (26) (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 3D). Consistent with RNA-Seq results, Western blot analysis of BRAFi-R cell lines treated with corin showed reduced MITF protein expression in MITFhi/AXLlo cells and reduced AXL protein expression in MITFlo/AXLhi cells (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Of note, the dual-specificity phosphatases DUSP1 and DUSP5 were among the genes whose expression was most highly upregulated in the MAPK signaling GSEA and significantly (adjusted P [Padj] < 1 × 10–31 ) upregulated following corin treatment in both BRAFi-R cell lines (Figure 6C) as well as additional melanoma cell lines (Figure 6D). Corin treatment of 451Lu-R and 1205Lu-R melanoma cells also led to increased expression of type 1 and type 2 IFN response genes and repetitive elements (Supplemental Figure 5 and Supplemental Tables 3–6) and decreased expression of RNA-induced silencing complex (RISC) components (Supplemental Table 7), similar to previously reported changes associated with LSD1 ablation in tumor cells (27). Interestingly, Hugo et al. (28) previously noted genes with loss-of-function gene-based events (including transcriptional downregulation) in tumors from patients following acquired MAPKi resistance, and this gene signature was positively enriched with corin plus PLX4032 treatment of 451Lu-R and 1205Lu-R cells compared with PLX4032 alone, with several of the corin-upregulated genes confirmed by RT-qPCR, suggesting a specific effect on tumor-associated MAPKi resistance pathways (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C and Supplemental Table 8). Expression of the core components of the CoREST complex did not significantly change during acquired MAPKi resistance (Supplemental Figure 6D) (28).

Figure 6 Inhibition of the CoREST complex in BRAFi-R melanoma cells promotes transcriptional changes associated with the phenotype switch and increased expression of DUSP family MAPK inhibitors. (A) Heatmap of differential expression patterns of proliferative versus invasive gene signatures and transcriptional regulators associated with distinct melanoma phenotypes22 (indicated by a red asterisk) in 451Lu-R and 1205Lu-R melanoma cells treated with 2.5 μM corin or DMSO for 24 hours. (B) Comparison of the corin-associated intermediate phenotype gene expression signature in 451Lu-R and 1205Lu-R melanoma cells treated with 2.5 μM corin or DMSO for 24 hours and the published intermediate phenotype defined by Wouters et al. (26). (C) Volcano plots of differentially expressed genes (DEGs) (log 2 FC >1, Padj < 0.01) in 451Lu-R (left) and 1205Lu-R (right) melanoma cells following 24 hours of treatment with 2.5 μM corin plus 5 μM PLX4032 versus 5 μM PLX4032 alone with highlighted changes in DUSP1, DUSP5, MITF, and AXL expression. (D) Heatmap of DUSP1/-4/-5/-6 expression in corin-treated BRAFi-S melanoma cells relative to DMSO treatment (2.5 μM, 24 hours). (E) Top known transcription factor–binding motifs enriched in corin-upregulated genes in 451Lu-R (left) and 1205Lu-R (right) melanoma cells.

Analysis of consensus transcription factor binding sites associated with corin-induced transcriptomic changes in 451Lu-R and 1205Lu-R melanoma cells revealed significant increases in EMT-associated transcription factor motifs in both cell lines as well as increases in AP-1 transcription factor motifs (Figure 6E), supporting the specific relevance of corin effects on melanoma cell plasticity and phenotype switching. Analysis of the top de novo motifs enriched in corin-upregulated genes in 451Lu-R and 1205Lu-R cells included those associated with cellular differentiation, tumor suppression, tumor phenotype switching, and repression of transposable elements (Supplemental Figure 7A).

ChIP-Seq reveals global alterations in H3K27ac-,H3K9ac-, and H3K4me2-modified chromatin associated with the phenotype switch in BRAFi-R cells treated with corin. To identify the genomic regions where corin-induced histone posttranslational modification (PTM) changes take place in BRAFi-R melanoma cells following corin treatment, we performed ChIP-Seq for H3K27ac, H3K9ac, and H3K4me2 on chromatin extracts from BRAFi-R cells treated with DMSO or corin for 24 hours (Figure 7A). Analysis of histone PTMs demonstrated that 47,746 H3K27ac, 54,223 H3K9ac, and 27,456 H3K4me2 peaks were gained by corin treatment, whereas 8,142 H3K27ac, 8,221 H3K9ac, and 11,457 H3K4me2 peaks were lost by corin treatment. We next analyzed the distribution of the H3K27ac/H3K9ac/H3K4me2-enriched corin-activated and corin-silenced regions relative to various genomic elements (29). Regions that gained H3K27ac, H3K9ac, and H3K4me2 due to corin treatment (“activated” chromatin) were primarily localized to gene bodies, with only 2% of increased marks being found at transcription start sites (TSSs) (Figure 7A). Histone PTM peak counts and peak sizes were also assessed following corin treatment and found to be increased most significantly for H3K27ac and H3K9ac (Figure 7, B and C). A search for enriched transcription factor–binding sites in chromatin regions where corin induced a more activated chromatin state using HOMER Motif analysis of H3K27ac, H3K9ac, or H3K4me2 ChIP-Seq peaks identified activated chromatin peaks at sites enriched for binding of the known CoREST-associated SNAG domain EMT transcription factors Slug and Snail1 (13), as well as the EMT-associated transcription factors ZEB1, ZEB2, Mef2a/2b/2c, Jun/AP1 (30–34), and FOXA1 (Figure 7D), similar to changes noted in the RNA-Seq analysis following corin treatment (Figure 6, E). Comparison of the average RNA-Seq expression changes for genes that gain or lose H3K27ac, H3K9ac, or H3K4me2 peaks at the TSS with corin treatment in 1205Lu-R cells showed significantly more peaks gained at TSSs in the setting of corin treatment for all histone marks evaluated (Figure 8A). In addition, Gene Ontology (GO) analyses of H3K27ac (Figure 8B) and H3K4me2 (Figure 8C) ChIP-Seq peaks gained at their TSS in 1205Lu-R cells treated with corin showed significant (FDR < 0.05) changes in cell adhesion, cell growth, neuronal development, and cellular differentiation, similar to changes seen in the RNA-Seq analyses (Figure 5). Overall, these data suggest that LSD1 and HDACs interacted with EMT-associated transcription factors to create a repressive chromatin environment in untreated cells and that corin blocked the removal of activating chromatin marks by LSD1 and HDACs at these regions. In addition, input-subtracted ChIP-Seq signals showed a broad increase in histone marks for H3K27ac, H3K9ac, and H3K4me2 in the genomic region upstream of the DUSP1 gene (Figure 8D). In particular, RCOR1 and LSD1 directly interacted with DNA regions upstream of the DUSP1 promoter (Supplemental Figure 7, B and C); RCOR1 and LSD1 occupancy upstream of DUSP1 was reduced with corin treatment, while H3K27ac, H3K9ac, and H3K4me2 active histone marks were found to be increased upstream of the DUSP1 promoter following corin treatment, which was validated by ChIP-qPCR (Figure 8E). In addition, the DUSP1 promoter was found to possess a significant number of AP-1– and EMT-associated transcription factor binding sites (Figure 8F) that were notably associated with corin effects on BRAFi-R melanoma cells (Figure 6E and Figure 7D). This suggests that DUSP1 is a direct target of the CoREST complex and is consistent with increased DUSP1 mRNA expression in response to corin. We observed similar findings in 451Lu-R cells following corin treatment (Supplemental Tables 9 and 10).

Figure 7 Global alterations in H3K27ac-,H3K9ac-, and H3K4me2-modified chromatin are enriched in phenotype switch–associated motifs in BRAFi-R cells treated with corin. (A) Tornado plots of H3K27ac, H3K9ac, and H3K4me2 ChIP-Seq peaks lost, maintained, or gained in 1205Lu-R cells treated with 2.5 μM corin for 24 hours, with the respective genomic location of peaks for each category shown to the right of each tornado plot. Window is ± 5 kb from the peak center and input signal subtracted (log 10 likelihood ratio [logLR], 0:5). Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. (B and C) Total peak count (B) and peak size (C) for H3K27ac, H3K9ac, and H3K4me2 ChIP-Seq peaks in 1205Lu-R cells treated with 2.5 μM corin for 24 hours versus treatment with DMSO control (n = 2). **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed, unpaired t tests compared with DMSO control. (D) HOMER Motif analysis of H3K27ac, H3K9ac, and H3K4me2 ChIP-Seq peaks gained in 1205Lu-R cells treated with 2.5 μM corin for 24 hours compared with DMSO control. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments.

Figure 8 DUSP1 is a direct target of the CoREST complex. (A) Comparison of average RNA-Seq log 2 FC for genes that gained or lost H3K27ac, H3K9ac, or H3K4me2 peaks at the TSS with corin treatment in 1205Lu-R cells (2.5 μM, 24 hours). (B and C) GO plots of genes with H3K27ac (B) or H3K4me2 (C) ChIP-Seq peaks gained at their TSS in 1205Lu-R cells treated with 2.5 μM corin for 24 hours compared with DMSO control. (D) Integrative Genome Viewer track of input-subtracted H3K27ac, H3K9ac, and H3K4me2 ChIP signals in the genomic region upstream of the DUSP1 TSS for 1205Lu-R cells treated with 2.5 μM corin for 24 hours compared with DMSO control. (E) ChIP-qPCR validation of RCOR1, LSD1, H3K27ac, H3K9ac, and H3K4me2 peaks gained upstream of the DUSP1 TSS in 1205Lu-R cells treated with 2.5 μM corin for 24 hours compared with DMSO control. Data from 1 representative biological replicate are shown. *P < 0.05 and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (F) EMT and AP-1 family member transcription factors enriched in the HOMER motif analysis mapped to the DUSP1 promoter sequence. Coordinates relative to the TSS were obtained from the UCSC Genome Browser (GRCh38).

DUSP1 is a direct target of the CoREST complex and promotes a response to BRAFi therapy in BRAFi-R melanoma. As DUSP gene expression was among the most highly upregulated following corin/corin plus PLX4032 treatment of melanoma cells, and DUSP proteins are known inhibitors of the MAPK pathway, we sought to further explore the relationship between the CoREST complex and DUSP gene expression. Western blotting confirmed corin-associated increased expression of the dual-specificity phosphatases DUSP1 and DUSP5 in BRAFi-R cell lines (Figure 9A), which notably demonstrated significantly increased expression of DUSP1 and DUSP5 proteins following both corin and corin plus PLX4032 treatment of 1205Lu-R and 451Lu-R melanoma cells, and induction of DUSP transcripts by corin/corin plus PLX4032 was confirmed by RT-qPCR (Supplemental Figure 8A). As DUSPs are phosphatases that negatively regulate MAPK activity, we sought to further explore the functional significance of DUSP1 and DUSP5 as downstream effectors of corin with regard to the MAPK family members ERK, JNK, and p38 MAPK, which have all been implicated in melanoma resistance to targeted therapies (32, 35–37). Further evaluation of the ERK/MAPK signaling cascade revealed no significant effects of corin on ERK activation (Figure 9A), suggesting that ERK-specific DUSP5 was not a critical mediator of corin-induced BRAFi resensitization in BRAFi-R cells; however, examination of corin effects on p38 MAPK and JNK/c-JUN demonstrated significantly decreased phosphorylated p38 (p-p38) levels in BRAFi-R cells following corin treatment with or without PLX4032, whereas JNK/c-Jun activity was not significantly affected (Figure 9A and Supplemental Figure 8B), indicating selective DUSP1-mediated inhibition of p38 MAPK by corin.

Figure 9 CoREST complex inhibition promotes a response to BRAFi therapy in BRAFi-R melanoma through DUSP1 upregulation. (A) Western blot analysis of 1205Lu-R and 451Lu-R melanoma cells treated with DMSO, 5 μM PLX4032 alone, 2.5 μM corin alone, or 2.5 μM corin plus 5 μM PLX4032 for 24 hours. Western blots were run contemporaneously with the exception of DUSP1. DUSP1 expression in 1205Lu-R and 451Lu-R cells was evaluated on separate Western blots, as denoted by the separating dotted line. Quantification of the relative expression of p-p38 (active) versus p38 (total) protein expression relative to the DMSO control is shown below each p-p38 band. (B and C) Quantification of DUSP1, -4, -5, and -6 mRNA expression levels (RT-qPCR) in BRAFi-S (S) versus BRAFi-R (R) 451Lu (B) and 1205Lu (C) melanoma cells (n = 3). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (D) DUSP1 expression levels (RT-qPCR) in 451Lu-R, 1205Lu-R, SkMel28-R, and A375-R melanoma cells treated with DMSO or 2.5 μM corin for 2, 4, 8, or 24 hours. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test. (E) Proliferation of 1205Lu-R melanoma cells overexpressing DUSP1 versus control (Ctrl) vector, treated with increasing doses of PLX4032 for 72 hours. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test. The morphology of 1205Lu-R melanoma cells following vector control (top) or DUSP1 overexpression (bottom) is depicted on the right. Representative images shown. Scale bar: 100 μm. (F) Quantification of DUSP1 expression in normal skin (n = 7), benign nevi (n = 18), and malignant melanoma (n = 44) tissues from patients. Data were generated using microarray data from Talantov et al. (61). ***P < 0.001 and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test. (G) Kaplan-Meier curves illustrating the correlation of DUSP1/RCOR1 expression in patients’ tumor specimens (split at the median) and overall survival using data obtained from TCGA melanoma database (https://portal.gdc.cancer.gov).

As increased DUSP1 and DUSP5 expression occurred with corin treatment of BRAFi-R melanoma cells, we sought to establish baseline levels of DUSPs in BRAF-sensitive and BRAF-resistant melanoma cell lines. Remarkably, we found significantly reduced expression of several DUSPs, including DUSP1, in 451Lu-R and 1205Lu-R melanoma cell lines compared with their BRAFi-S counterparts (Figure 9, B and C), suggesting a potential role for DUSP proteins in regulating BRAFi resistance. Treatment of BRAFi-R melanoma cells with corin alone or combination treatment with corin plus PLX4032 resulted in up to 75-fold increases in DUSP1 expression compared with treatment with vehicle (Figure 9D and Supplemental Figure 8A). In addition, we found that induction of DUSP1 expression by corin was an early effect of corin, with significantly increased induction of DUSP1 transcripts noted within 4 hours of corin treatment (Figure 9D).

To further explore the functional significance of DUSP1 expression in BRAFi-R melanoma, we induced constitutive expression of DUSP1 in BRAFi-R melanoma cells. 1205Lu-R cells overexpressing DUSP1 showed significant growth inhibition following PLX4032 treatment compared with vector control, suggesting that DUSP1 expression could resensitize BRAFi-R melanoma cells to PLX4032 (Figure 9E). In addition, DUSP1 overexpression in 1205Lu-R cells resulted in distinct morphological changes resembling differentiated human melanocytes, supporting a potential role in the observed molecular phenotype switch (Figure 9E). In contrast, DUSP1 knockdown in human melanoma cells led to loss of PLX4032 sensitivity in BRAFi-S melanoma cells (Supplemental Figure 9, A–C), with associated activation of p38 MAPK in 1205Lu cells (Supplemental Figure 9D), further supporting a critical role for DUSP1 in mediating melanoma resistance to BRAFi treatment.

In order to explore the relationship between DUSP1 expression and melanomagenesis in patients, we mined publicly available gene expression data sets for normal skin, benign nevi, and patients’ primary melanoma tissues from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) repository. Notably, DUSP1 expression was significantly decreased in malignant melanoma compared with both benign nevi and normal skin (Figure 9F), and decreased DUSP1 protein expression was noted in malignant melanoma tissues versus benign nevi by immunohistochemistry (Supplemental Figure 9E). TCGA data were further analyzed to explore the relationship between DUSP1 and RCOR1 expression in 412 melanoma specimens from patients. Kaplan-Meier plots of overall survival revealed that patients whose tumors showed higher ratios of DUSP1/RCOR1 expression had significantly increased overall survival compared with patients with lower DUSP1/RCOR1 ratios (Figure 9G), suggesting that high DUSP1 expression in the setting of low RCOR1 expression may be predictive of improved survival in patients. Of note, increased DUSP1 expression alone was associated with improved overall survival in patients with melanoma, as previously reported (38); however, those data did not achieve statistical significance in the cohort we evaluated (Supplemental Figure 9F).

Inhibition of p38 MAPK resensitizes BRAFi-R melanoma cells to BRAFi therapy. As DUSP1 effects on p38 MAPK appeared to be a critical mediator of corin effects on melanoma resistance to BRAFi therapy, we sought to determine whether inhibition of the p38 MAPK target of DUSP1 would phenocopy the effects of corin on BRAFi-R melanoma cells. 451Lu-R (MITFhi/AXLlo) and 1205Lu-R (MITFlo/AXLhi) melanoma cells were treated with the p38 MAPK inhibitor BIRB 796 with or without 5 μM PLX4032. In both BRAFi-R melanoma cell lines, inhibition of p38 MAPK resensitized tumor cells to the BRAFi PLX4032 (Figure 10A). CI assessments identified synergies between the BRAFi PLX4032 and the p38 inhibitor BIRB 796 in both cell lines within the same range of p38i dosing (Supplemental Figure 9, G and H and Supplemental Tables 11 and 12). Recent studies in a zebrafish melanoma model (39) suggest that p38 MAPK functions as a tumor suppressor in NRAS-mutant melanomas. We therefore explored the role of DUSP1/p38 MAPK in NRAS-mutant melanomas and evaluated the effect of corin in dose-response assays. All NRAS-mutant melanomas demonstrated IC 50 values in the micromolar range, with a 3-fold average lower sensitivity to corin versus BRAF-mutant melanomas (Figure 10B and Table 3). In addition, p38 MAPK activity was shown to be inhibited in all NRAS-mutant melanoma cell lines following corin treatment (Figure 10C), with associated increases in DUSP1 and DUSP5 expression (Figure 10D).

Figure 10 Inhibition of p38 MAPK resensitizes BRAFi-R melanoma cells to BRAFi therapy. (A) Proliferation assays of 451Lu-R and 1205Lu-R melanoma cells treated with increasing doses of p38i (BIRB-796) with or without 5 μM PLX4032 for 72 hours (n = 3). (B) Proliferation assays of WM852, WM1361A, Sk-Mel-30, and IPC298 NRAS-mutant melanoma cell lines treated with increasing doses of corin for 72 hours (n = 3). (C) Western blot data and quantification of the relative expression of p-p38 (active) versus p38 (total) protein in IPC298, WM1361A, MW852, and Sk-Mel-30 NRAS-mutant melanoma cell lines treated with DMSO or 2.5 μM corin for 24 hours. (D) DUSP1 and DUSP5 expression levels (RT-qPCR) in IPC298, Sk-Mel-30, WM852, and WM1361A NRAS-mutant melanoma cells treated with DMSO or 2.5 μM corin for 24 hours. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test.

Table 3 IC 50 values of NRAS-mutant melanoma cells treated with corin for 72 hours

Corin treatment of BRAFi-R melanoma inhibits tumors growth and promotes sensitization to PLX4032 in vivo. We next evaluated the effect of combining corin and PLX4032 in a BRAFi-R (1205Lu-R) melanoma mouse xenograft model. Mice were treated daily with 15 mg/kg corin i.p. and oral PLX4032. BRAFi-R tumors treated with PLX4032 alone showed progressive tumor growth that was similar to that seen in vehicle-treated animals (Figure 11A). In contrast, corin alone significantly inhibited tumor growth in the treated mice, whereas the combination treatment of corin plus PLX4032 showed significantly greater inhibition of tumor growth compared with corin treatment alone (Figure 11, A and B). Notable necrotic areas (Figure 11C) and decreased tumor cell proliferation (Figure 11D) were observed in tumor specimens following corin treatment alone or in combination with PLX4032. Additionally, corin treatment with or without PLX4032 led to increased expression of H3K4Me2, H3K27Ac, DUSP1, and DUSP5 (Figure 12, A–C), as well as increased expression of markers of apoptosis and tumor hypoxia (Supplemental Figure 10) in BRAFi-R tumors, with associated decreases in the expression of both MITF and AXL (Figure 12C).

Figure 11 Corin treatment of BRAFi-R melanoma inhibits tumor growth and resensitizes tumors to PLX4032 in a mouse xenograft model. (A) 1205Lu-R melanoma tumor growth in a mouse xenograft model following administration of corin (15 mg/kg) with or without PLX4032 (n = 8–10). (B) Tumor volume and tumor weight following treatment of 1205Lu-R melanoma xenografts with corin (15 mg/kg), with or without PLX4032 (n = 8–10). A photograph of representative tumors is shown below. (C) H&E staining of tumor xenografts showing areas of significant necrosis (light purple stain) in corin and corin plus PLX4032 treatment groups. The percentage of area with necrosis (necrotic area/total tumor area) is noted in the upper panels (n = 2–3). Representative images are shown. Scale bars: 1 mm and 100 μm. (D) Cell proliferation in melanoma xenografts treated with corin, with or without PLX4032, as depicted by Ki67 staining and quantification (n = 3). Representative images are shown. Scale bar: 100 μm. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test (A) or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s (B) or Dunnett’s (D) test.