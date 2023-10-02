Alveolar macrophages in tissue homeostasis, inflammation, and infection: evolving concepts of therapeutic targeting

AMs as a cell-based therapeutic regimen. The regenerative feature of the pluripotent stem cell (PSC) system and the convenience of generating murine or human macrophages in upscaled quantities under good manufacturing practice conditions in a continuous fashion have promoted the application of AMs as a cell-based therapeutic option.

Several groups have examined the potential of macrophage transplant therapy in resolving different pulmonary diseases. In one study, AMs derived from murine PSCs were used to ameliorate acute and chronic lung injury. To mimic the acute lung injury (ALI) model, AMs were partially depleted, whereas the chronic lung injury was modeled using adenosine deaminase (ADA) knockout mice that typically suffer from a plethora of pulmonary abnormalities with pulmonary failure and poor survival. The intratracheal administration of PSC-AMs was a successful and safe strategy to resolve the acute and chronic injury by engulfing neutrophils and driving lung repair, thus prolonging survival, while AMs persisted in the airways for a minimum of 4 weeks (162).

In cases in which the hyperinflammatory environment is the main driver of ALI, the therapeutic intervention would vary, requiring the neutralization of the inflammatory environment instead of merely boosting of the AM niche. Hence, in an ALI model induced by LPS administration, skewing of the AM phenotype to an antiinflammatory profile was examined. This was achieved by pulmonary macrophage transfer of murine engineered macrophages (RAW264.7 macrophages or BMDMs) that can secrete IL-4. The sustained secretion of IL-4 from AMs polarized the macrophages to a pro-resolution phenotype, halted the harmful proinflammatory cascade, and activated tissue repair and remodeling programs (163).

Beyond the use of AMs as a cellular therapy for lung tissue repair and homeostasis maintenance, adoptive transfer of AMs was also a successful strategy in combating pulmonary infections. In proof-of-concept studies, adoptive transfer of iMacs successfully rescued mice from Pseudomonas aeruginosa–mediated acute infections within 4–8 hours after intrapulmonary transplantation, with a reduction of the bacterial load (151). Similar findings were also provided by a murine pneumonia model of methicillin-resistant S. aureus (MRSA), where the transplanted iMacs were able to elicit a more than 10-fold reduction of the bacterial load within 20 hours of adoptive transfer (164).

Overall, these data highlight the antiinflammatory/pro-repair properties of AMs. However, proinflammatory functions have to be taken into account and deserve further studies, particularly in the setting of ALI, where inflammatory tissue damage determines outcome.

Correction of dysfunctional AM phenotypes. Cell-based therapy is of particular importance in individuals suffering from genetic diseases that cause malfunctioning AMs. Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) has been studied in that regard as a non-cell-specific strategy to correct deficiencies in the AM compartment. Cystic fibrosis (CF) is one prominent example of a genetic disease–causing mutation in the CF transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein, which ultimately leads to defective mucus clearance and heavy bacterial colonization of the lung by various species that develop antibiotic resistance. In addition, loss of CFTR in macrophages impacts proper phagosome acidification (165), and macrophages derived from CF patient–specific iPSC lines exhibit a dysregulated type I IFN response (166). Hence, in such a devastating disease course, healthy AMs may be key players in controlling the associated pulmonary infections.

HSCT was performed in CFTR-deficient mice suffering from acute airway infection with P. aeruginosa. The transfer of competent stem cells allowed the differentiation and successful homing of healthy AMs that cleared the bacterial infection (167). Another in vivo murine study demonstrated the promising potential of this intervention in the context of the Mendelian susceptibility to mycobacterial disease (MSMD) syndrome. Genetically impaired IFN-γ–mediated immunity characterizes this syndrome, manifesting within the lymphoid and myeloid compartment, and limits tissue macrophage capacity to clear mycobacteria. Gene-corrected hematopoietic stem cells that were transplanted into Ifnγr1–/– mice infected with Mycobacterium bovis, Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG), gave rise to AMs with restored antibacterial activity against BCG, maintained lung integrity, and prolonged overall mouse survival (168).

AM-specific targeting approaches were used to investigate whether primary macrophages could be directly engineered to correct a pathological phenotype. To demonstrate the feasibility of this approach, a third-generation self-inactivating lentivirus was used to engineer primary human and murine macrophages inducing the expression of the human α 1 -antitrypsin (hAAT). Such macrophages could be used to compensate for AAT deficiency in affected individuals suffering from pulmonary emphysema as a consequence of the deficiency. Overexpression of hAAT in murine AMs (an AM cell line and BMDM-derived AMs) resulted in secretion of hAAT in vivo, which was detected in the bronchoalveolar lavage fluid of AM-transplanted mice. Secretion of hAAT by the genetically corrected administered macrophages also correlated with increased overall survival after BCG infection, suggesting that genetic engineering of primary monocytes/macrophages could be a potentially valid approach to address pulmonary disease (169).

Hereditary pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (PAP) is another genetic disease that can benefit from AM-based cellular therapy. In this disease, recessive mutations in the GM-CSF receptor genes CSF2RA and CSF2RB lead to a subsequent defect in the GM-CSF receptor, which correlates with poor AM differentiation and function. Clinically, this is associated with a predisposition to respiratory infection and lung failure (170). Intratracheal application of iMacs in a humanized model of hereditary PAP showed promising therapeutic potential. Two months after engraftment, iMacs differentiated into functional AMs, reducing the surfactant levels and restoring lung homeostasis (170). Similarly, modeling hereditary PAP using Csf2ra-knockout mice revealed that the pulmonary transfer of genetically corrected macrophages expressing GM-CSF receptor α can improve the disease phenotype and mediate long-term AM engraftment lasting up to 6 months (171). While the aforementioned studies highlight the promising potential of adoptive macrophage transfer for cell-based therapy, many factors need to be determined to guarantee the successful clinical translation of such an approach. One of these factors is the durability of the administered treatment, as different studies report varying findings concerning how long transplanted AMs are sustained in the lung niche, with the longest reported period reaching up to 3 years after transplant (172).

Donor tolerance to the allograft is a further key determinant of cell transplantation success. Preconditioning of the lung environment prior to macrophage transplant using a liposomal macrophage-depleting agent like clodronate was shown to promote hematopoietic chimerism, resulting in better donor tolerance to the received cells (173). The possible occurrence of graft-versus-host disease upon the subsequent transfer of allogenic AMs must, however, be fully addressed before ex vivo findings can be transferred to the clinic. Current knowledge on this subject is limited, in particular regarding the extent of the immune reaction that such a transplantation therapy may elicit as well as the ideal immunosuppressive method. For instance, MHC I–mismatched AMs are able to elicit humoral and cellular immune responses to lung-associated self-antigens (172).

AMs as targets for drug delivery and for modification of their functional state. Several features facilitate therapeutic targeting of AMs in the lungs. AMs are positioned at an easily accessible site, allowing administration of drugs by nebulization techniques that generate small droplet sizes to reach the alveolar compartment, or targeting by drug-containing particles or other carriers.

Novel formulation techniques were used to promote AM-targeted antibiotic therapy. In a recent study, the authors used a polymeric ciprofloxacin prodrug with a linker for mannose ligands. The abundant expression of mannose receptors on the surface of AMs facilitated ciprofloxacin intake by AMs, and the formulation was more effective in protecting the mice from a Burkholderia pseudomallei clinical isolate as compared with the administration of the free drug (174). Furthermore, liposome-based formulations were very successful for AM-targeted antibiotic therapy. Liposomal amikacin was recently approved by the FDA for treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial biofilms with high efficacy of the antibiotic in the infected AMs (175). Lipid nanocarriers encapsulating levofloxacin were conjugated with fucosyl residues, which enabled the targeting of the mannose receptor–positive AMs. As in other studies, the encapsulated antibiotic showed superior activity compared with the “free” antibiotic in the mycobacterial clearance of infected AMs. Likewise, ciprofloxacin in liposomal formulation showed protective effects against pneumonic plague in vivo (176).

Other AM-targeting therapeutic strategies have aimed at activating different cellular programs (pro- or antiinflammatory) of AMs based on the needed role in the given disease state. For example, the activation of PPARγ controlled host response and lung pathology during influenza virus pneumonia in mice by skewing AM polarization status toward the anti–inflammatory macrophage subtype (177). Similar findings were seen in a bleomycin-induced lung injury model, where PPARγ activation was linked to an enhanced AM efferocytic potential and a tight regulation of IL-10 and TGF-β secretion.

The functional (re)polarization of AMs is of particular importance in infectious and inflammatory lung injury, due to the critical role of macrophages in all stages of the disease. Recent efforts have focused on repurposing drugs for inflammatory lung injury and infections to switch the proinflammatory state of AMs to an antiinflammatory, pro-resolution phenotype, or to increase macrophage host defense, as reviewed in ref. 178. Zanubrutinib targets Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) activation, inhibiting JAK2/STAT1 and TLR4/MyD88/NF-κB signaling pathways and promoting activation of STAT6 and PI3K/Akt signaling pathways (179). Canagliflozin is an SGLT2 inhibitor with pronounced antiinflammatory actions that inhibits the IL-1β–stimulated secretion of IL-6 and impacts glucose metabolism in macrophages (180). As these strategies were applied in sterile lung inflammation models, the impact of such strategies with regard to AM host defense capacities during lung infection remains unknown (179, 180).

Alternative efficient approaches target AM capacity to clear pathogens via the activation of different cellular death programs. In the context of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, an ongoing study is screening for compounds that can activate macrophage efferocytosis (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT04775394). Additionally, several studies highlighted the potential of triggering autophagy in infected AMs (181, 182). Using autophagy inducers like all-trans-retinoic acid (ATRA) helped reduce the bacterial burden in M. tuberculosis–infected AMs (183). Autophagy can also be activated by the counteracting of autophagy-inhibitory signals, such as the inhibition of mTORC1 to prevent autophagosome formation. Several mTOR inhibitors (rapamycin, everolimus) are promising in controlling the bacterial burden of M. tuberculosis infection (181).

GM-CSF, an indispensable factor for AM differentiation, survival, and homeostasis functions, improved AM host defense in bacterial and viral pneumonia models when locally deposited into the lungs of mice either by therapeutic administration or by genetic overexpression in the alveolar epithelium (63, 184–189). Intrapulmonary deposition of GM-CSF also prevented bacterial superinfection after influenza in mice (58, 190) and improved anti-influenza adaptive immunity by targeting lung-resident dendritic cells (191). Notably, GM-CSF exerts a direct effect on the injured alveolar epithelium in sterile and infectious lung injury, which improves outcome independently of the myeloid cell compartment by driving proliferation of epithelial progenitor cells and resealing the alveolar barrier (85, 192). Inhaled recombinant human GM-CSF (sargramostim, molgramostim) has recently emerged as a successful strategy for driving a beneficial AM phenotype and improving barrier function in pneumonia-associated acute respiratory distress syndrome, including COVID-19 (193–196), with the first phase II trials revealing encouraging results and a beneficial safety profile (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02595060, NCT04569877). On the other hand, blocking the GM-CSF receptor with mavrilimumab in cases of severe lung damage due to late-stage COVID-19 was suggested to reduce inflammation and control lung injury (197, 198), highlighting the dual role of the GM-CSF signaling pathway in tailoring macrophage polarization within disease progression. In summary, several approaches demonstrated the potential of AMs for cell-based therapy. The aforementioned strategies highlight encouraging proof-of-concept studies, laying the foundation for further investigation of the promising potential of AMs in clinical applications.