Pulmonary inflammation and fibroblast immunoregulation: from bench to bedside

Phenotypic heterogeneity of lung fibroblasts. Fibroblasts in the respiratory tract represent a diverse group of cells with a high degree of plasticity. Their plasticity presents several challenges in studying specific functions, including homeostatic, immune-regulatory, tissue-repair, and fibrotic functions, which vary in different respiratory diseases. The lack of consistent nomenclature and of consensus genetic and/or protein markers has further complicated interpretation of findings and attribution of cellular activities to specific cell types. Fibroblasts belong to a broader group of related cells, referred to as “mesenchymal” and in some cases “stromal.” Mesenchymal cells are frequently identified by lack of lineage markers defining other major cell types in the respiratory tract, including epithelial cells (EpCAM, also called CD326), endothelial cells (PECAM1, also called CD31), and immune cells (PTPRC, also called CD45). In the respiratory tract, these mesenchymal cells include fibroblasts, bronchial smooth muscle cells, vascular smooth muscle cells, and pericytes. The expression of extracellular matrix–related (ECM-related) genes, including those encoding structural proteins (collagens, proteoglycans, and other glycoproteins) and ECM-modifying proteases, characterizes mesenchymal cells. However, the specific genes expressed vary across cell types and depend on experimental conditions, treatments, and disease context.

Epithelial cells also undergo epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), a process in which epithelial characteristics are downregulated and fibroblast phenotypes are acquired. There is a wide range of EMT phenotypic presentations, where changes in gene expression and posttranslational regulatory mechanisms take place to enable induction of fibroblast-like cytoarchitecture and migratory capability (1). Several studies reported a role for EMT in the etiology of lung disorders, through mediating developmental abnormalities, tissue fibrosis, and remodeling, suggesting a correlation between EMT and progression of pulmonary diseases, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and lung fibrosis (2–4).

Recent comparative studies across tissues identified common transcriptional programs associated with the term “universal” fibroblast types that show shared inflammatory activation states across diseases (5, 6). In addition to these common fibroblast identities across tissues, there are also tissue-specific transcriptional programs consistent with the roles for these cells in generating distinct tissue structures in compartmentalized organs such as the lungs. Impressively, both universal and tissue-specific identities are conserved across mice and humans. Several different frameworks have been developed to classify fibroblasts and compare their functions in lung development, injury, and repair.

Functional heterogeneity of lung fibroblasts. One established framework classifies fibroblasts on the basis of function during homeostasis, denoting fibroblasts with contractile functions as myofibroblasts, those with storage functions as lipofibroblasts, and those with synthesis functions as matrix fibroblasts (7). Myofibroblasts exhibit a contractile phenotype associated with activation by a number of different stimuli, including TGF-β. Myofibroblasts have well-studied functions in tissue repair and can adopt pathologic functions during fibrosis development (8). Lipofibroblasts are mesenchymal cells located in close proximity to type 2 alveolar airway epithelial cells (T2 AECs) that contain lipid vesicles and express adipose-related genes (9). Lipofibroblasts play functional roles in supporting T2 AECs during pulmonary development and injury via production of surfactants and retinoic acids (10, 11). Matrix fibroblasts inhabit the lung interstitial ECM and play roles in generating and modifying lung ECM. These cells can additionally adopt activation states depending on microenvironmental cues in the tissue. Consistent with the high degree of plasticity among fibroblasts, there is evidence that fibroblasts can convert between lipofibroblast and myofibroblast functional types, which impact resolution of lung injury and repair (12).

There is further heterogeneity among mesenchymal cells in the respiratory tract with distinct cell types occupying restricted anatomical niches. Tsukui et al. identified peribronchial fibroblasts, another fibroblast subtype, transcriptionally related to, but distinct from, smooth muscle cells and located in subepithelial lining of mouse bronchioles (13). Fibroblasts with transcriptional profiles similar to those of peribronchial fibroblasts, marked by high expression of Hedgehog-interacting protein (HHIP) (14), have been identified by other groups, but were classified as myofibroblasts (15, 16). It is unclear whether there is a human homolog of the HHIP-expressing peribronchial fibroblasts. At least one study has identified a distinct population of mesenchymal cells with similar peribronchial, subepithelial localization in human lungs (17). This population shares similar transcriptional profiles to the peribronchial fibroblasts in mice, including expression of LGR5 and ASPN. A notable difference, however, is lack of HHIP expression. Considering the evidence that HHIP plays an important functional role in peribronchial fibroblasts modulating tissue inflammation associated with COPD (16), it is unclear whether LGR5+ fibroblasts in humans and HHIP+ fibroblasts in mice have homologous functions.

Spatial heterogeneity of lung fibroblasts. Another framework developed to classify fibroblasts is based on anatomical location in the respiratory tract. This framework organizes distinct fibroblast types according to the compartment in which they reside, in a proximal, termed “adventitial,” to distal, termed “alveolar,” orientation. Organizing fibroblast types with respect to anatomical location is particularly useful for (a) identifying distinct activation states among various subtypes, which differentially regulate response to injury/insult, and (b) identifying precursor cells that can adopt these states and/or fates. Single-cell gene expression studies in both mice and humans have consistently identified at least two different broad types of Pdgfra-expressing fibroblasts, representing proximal and distal transcriptional profiles, regardless of disease state. Imaging of lung tissue with RNA in situ hybridization or antibodies recognizing protein markers demonstrates that these distinct fibroblast subtypes are localized either to proximal areas near conducting airways, termed “bronchi,” and blood vessels, or to the distal alveolar regions. A number of groups have adopted the nomenclature “proximal” (also called “adventitial”) versus “alveolar” to characterize these distinct subtypes (13, 17–26) (Table 1).

Table 1 Human and mouse lung fibroblast heterogeneity markers

Narvaez Del Pilar et al. recently built on this proximal-distal framework by adding another layer of specificity based on cell types with which mesenchymal cells are most closely associated (15). Proximal fibroblasts exhibit enriched gene expression of cytokines and chemokines known to be important for organizing and activating immune cells (13). These gene expression profiles along with their localization in adventitial cuff regions suggest important roles in orchestrating immune cell trafficking and function (27). Distal fibroblasts share common transcriptional features with the lipofibroblast (13, 15) and express genes encoding BMP and FGFs, important for maintenance of alveolar epithelial cells (28).

Consistent with their distinct localization, proximal and alveolar fibroblasts differentially express genes encoding structural ECM proteins, including collagens, with Col14a1 denoting proximal fibroblasts and Col13a1 denoting alveolar fibroblasts (21, 29, 30). Despite differences in nomenclature and selection of lineage markers, results across single-cell gene expression studies have been remarkably consistent in distinguishing these two spatially restricted subsets.

Despite important differences in respiratory tract anatomy between mice and humans (31), comparative studies of lung fibroblasts based on single-cell gene expression demonstrate a surprising amount of conservation with respect to the proximal and adventitial framework and lineage markers — for example, expression of the mouse Pi16 or the human PI16 gene indicates adventitial fibroblasts, and expression of the mouse Npnt or the human NPNT gene indicates alveolar fibroblasts (5, 13, 20). Mesenchymal cells also undergo dramatic changes with respect to phenotype and function as they guide the development of the respiratory tract early in life (7, 15, 32–34). One salient example of mesenchymal cell dynamics is the transient presence of secondary crest myofibroblasts (SCMFs) during lung alveologenesis. SCMFs appear along septal ridges and help partition nascent alveoli, increasing surface area for gas exchange (31).

Changes in the lung mesenchymal compartment during development, and later in aging (35), add another layer of complexity for defining distinct lineages of cells with specific functions in lung development, injury, and repair. Mesenchymal plasticity and dynamics of defined lineages are important to consider when investigating age-dependent diseases — for example, severe respiratory viral disease, asthma, and pulmonary fibrosis — and assigning protective or pathologic functions to certain subtypes or activation states. Here, we will use the proximal-distal framework and refer to fibroblasts as “adventitial” and “alveolar” when reviewing the roles in lung inflammation and respiratory disease. It is becoming evident that lung fibroblasts can adopt a wide variety of activation states and assume diverse roles in regulating immune responses to insults. In addition to their well-established functions in tissue repair and fibrotic diseases, fibroblasts activate inflammatory pathways traditionally assigned to professional immune cells (5, 36). Lung fibroblasts can acquire inflammatory and/or pathologic functions in diverse respiratory disorders, including acute infections, allergy-related asthma, COPD, and fibrosis.

Fibroblasts have the capacity to respond to diverse signals and subsequently acquire different activation states. These signals include cell-intrinsic signals generated during infection or cellular perturbations and cell-extrinsic signals, including cytokines or growth factors. In addition to the extracellular cytokine environments that fibroblasts respond to, a specific fibroblast lineage — adventitial versus alveolar — may also determine their activation potential, in terms of magnitude and quality.

Fibroblasts in primary and secondary lymphoid organs. The relevance of crosstalk and interactions between fibroblasts and immune cells has clearly been defined by their function in both primary and secondary lymphoid organs.

In primary lymphoid organs, such as bone marrow, fibroblasts regulate hematopoietic stem and progenitor cell (HSPC) differentiation and maturation via expression of ECM proteins, which subsequently interact with integrins and CD44 on HSPC surfaces (37, 38). In this context, fibroblasts restrain the release of immature cells from the primary lymphoid structure into the circulation until full differentiation and maturation are achieved. This process is typically mediated by CXCL12 and VCAM-1 (37, 39).

Secondary lymphoid organs, such as lymph nodes, which are supported by highly specialized fibroblastic reticular cells (FRCs), are equally central to the development and activation of adaptive immunity (40). As compared with inflammatory fibroblasts, FRCs exhibit a transcriptional profile that is more enriched in genes from immune pathways contributing to antigen presentation and cytokine responses (36, 41). Within the lymphatic tissue, fibroblasts coordinate the direct interaction between innate and adaptive immune cells (Figure 1).

Figure 1 Lymphatic tissues in the lung regulate the differentiation and release of circulating leukocytes, while fibroblasts coordinate the convergence and communication between innate and adaptive immune cells. Lung insult caused by airway exposure to environmental triggers (e.g., aeroallergens, viral infection) induces a localized inflammatory response that drives the transformation of epithelial and endothelial cells to myofibroblasts through EMT and endothelial-mesenchymal transition (EndMT) processes. These processes also associate with the recruitment of circulating fibrocytes to lung ECM. Lung ECM-resident fibroblasts are simultaneously induced by a range of cytokines and growth factors, including IL-25, IL-33, TSLP, and TGF-β, and they transition from a resting state to an activated phenotype and finally to hypersecretory myofibroblasts. Myofibroblasts produce a range of cytokines and chemokines as well as soluble inflammatory factors, including IL-1, IL-6, IL-8, IL-13, M-CSF, CXCLs, CCLs, and TGF-β. These mediators regulate the infiltration, trafficking, and polarization of various adoptive and innate immune cells, including eosinophils, neutrophils, macrophages, and NK cells, as well as a variety of subsets of T lymphocytes, including Th1, Th2, and Th17 cells and Tregs. The subsequent blended matrix facilitates crosstalk and interaction between various immune subsets in the stromal tissue, further exacerbating the inflammatory cascade and promoting a tissue remodeling process.

Myofibroblasts arising from mesenchymal tissue may also transition into specialized FRCs in lymph nodes, distinguishable from other immune subsets by the expression of podoplanin (PDPN) and PDGFRA and the absence of CD45 and CD31 expression (36, 42, 43). FRCs also express molecules shared by different types of inflammatory myofibroblasts, including desmin, vimentin, CD90, CD73, CD103, α-SMA, and ERTR7 (44). The stromal address code paradigm, known to guide leukocytes, includes localized fibroblasts and clearly reflects crosstalk through a network of soluble factors and adhesion molecules (45). Additional studies have also shown that FRCs could directly serve as antigen presenters to T and B cells, activating adaptive immunity and regulating self-reactive lymphocytes (46, 47).

Furthermore, FRCs have also been reported to provide a suppressive environment via different mechanisms, including antigenic tolerance and activating Tregs (48). Interestingly, single-cell gene expression analyses demonstrated several phenotypic distinctions among FRCs (49–51). Such structural and phenotypic heterogeneity among FRC subsets indicates contributions to antigen presentation, immune regulation, and tolerance.