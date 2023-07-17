The lung mesenchyme in development, regeneration, and fibrosis

Orchestrated spatio-temporal activation of the mesenchyme is critical for adaptive repair and efficient regeneration of the lung, while a dysregulated mesenchymal response may lead to unremitting and uncontrolled repair responses that culminate in fibrosis. In most cases, it appears that the same developmental pathways that participate in normal repair are co-opted to promote pathological tissue responses. Identification of specific pathological mesenchymal cell populations that can be either reprogrammed or eliminated in concert with key signaling pathways and/or metabolic perturbations that drive fibrosis will be critical to developing novel and more effective therapies.

Shh/GLI1 axis in mesenchymal activation and airway regeneration. Shh signaling is one of the most studied developmental pathways. During embryonic lung development, Shh is expressed at high levels by the distal epithelium, and it signals through its mesenchymal receptor patched 1 (Ptch1) to induce mesenchymal proliferation (116), although autocrine Shh signaling in the developing trachea has also been reported (117). Shh signaling is also important for mesenchymal differentiation such as toward SMCs during lung development (118). In strong contrast to the embryonic scenario, Shh was shown to maintain mesenchymal quiescence in the adult mouse lung (119). Loss of epithelial Shh due to naphthalene injury led to decreased mesenchymal Shh activation but increased GLI1+ mesenchymal cell expansion (119). During injury resolution and epithelial regeneration, there was enhanced Shh activation and decreased mesenchymal proliferation (119). Forced activation of Shh in the mesenchyme impaired epithelial regeneration (119). GLI1+ cells also serve as a source of RSMCs that produce FGF10 needed for club cell replenishment and epithelial regeneration in response to naphthalene injury (111). Therefore, activation of GLI1+ cells is an integral part of the airway repair machinery, and paracrine signaling between this population and airway epithelial progenitors largely mediates the regeneration process. Interestingly, long-term fate mapping also showed that RSMC descendants were not completely cleared from the lung following the completion of airway regeneration (109). Moreover, such descendants did not contribute to myofibroblast formation if the animals were re-exposed to bleomycin as a second hit (109). Further research is needed to elucidate the long-term function of these cells and whether they might contribute to other pathological events such as airway remodeling.

Aberrant mesenchymal activation in lung remodeling. On the other hand, the literature clearly shows that aberrant mesenchymal activation, particularly that of the GLI1+ lineage, disrupts lung structure and can lead to fibrosis. GLI1+ cells, also regarded as perivascular mesenchymal stem cell–like (MSC-like) cells (120, 121), have been shown to be important contributors to fibrosis-associated myofibroblasts in multiple organs, including the lung (120, 121). Genetic ablation of these cells attenuated fibrosis in the kidney, heart, and bone marrow (120, 122). GLI1+ cells formed a pathological niche that skewed the differentiation of airway progenitors toward basal cell metaplasia instead of AT2 differentiation by antagonizing BMP signaling in the fibrotic lung (123). Ectopic hedgehog activation in distal fibroblasts led to loss of alveoli and airspace enlargement (124).

LIFs are another important contributor to fibrosis-associated myofibroblasts. Residing in close vicinity to AT2s, LIFs are naturally among the first responders to injury signals, which are largely profibrotic, released by AT2s and/or other alveolar cells. Earlier work had already shown that LIFs or LIF-like cells transdifferentiate into myofibroblasts in response to nicotine (125) or hyperoxia exposure (126). In studies using bleomycin to induce lung fibrosis in adult mice, LIFs were shown to give rise to fibrosis-associated myofibroblasts during fibrosis development (127). Interestingly, a recent report showed that, in addition to myofibroblasts, LIFs also display an augmented invasive, proliferative, contractile, and ECM-producing profile (128). Fibroblasts isolated from patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) exhibited an invasive phenotype that was dependent on hyaluronan synthase 2 (HAS2) and the hyaluronan receptor CD44 (129). This invasive IPF fibroblast phenotype is reminiscent of metastatic lung adenocarcinoma cancer cells (130). Importantly, the reverse differentiation trajectory (myofibroblast-to-LIF differentiation) occurs during fibrosis resolution (127). Fibrosis development and resolution are largely mediated by TGF-β1 and PPARγ signaling, respectively. In agreement with these findings, forced PPARγ activation in primary human lung fibroblasts attenuated TGF-β1–mediated fibrogenesis and promoted LIF formation (127). Therefore, myofibroblast-to-LIF transdifferentiation may represent an important route for myofibroblast deactivation and fibrosis resolution and could potentially be considered in future therapies to treat patients with progressive fibrotic disorders. Another recent study also described myofibroblast deactivation during the resolution phase (131). The authors identified aldehyde dehydrogenase 2 (Aldh2) and nuclear receptor subfamily 3 group C member 1 (Nr3c1) as potential antifibrotic genes that were downregulated at the peak of fibrosis and upregulated during fibrosis resolution (131). Apoptotic clearance is also a mechanism for fibrosis resolution in the lung, and it features the expression of proapoptotic markers such as the death receptor Fas (132, 133). The balance between myofibroblast deactivation and apoptosis during fibrosis resolution remains to be determined. It is also possible that both processes are critical to fibrosis resolution, as illustrated by suppression of the transcription factor Myo-D, which mediated myofibroblast dedifferentiation while also lowering the apoptosis threshold (134).

IPF is associated with metabolic disorders, and type 2 diabetes mellitus is a risk factor for developing this disease (134–137). Fibrosis-associated myofibroblasts displayed an altered bioenergetic profile where inactive adenosine monophosphate–activated protein kinase (AMPK) in these cells promoted their persistent activation by decreased autophagy, increased ECM production, mitochondrial dysfunction, and resistance to apoptosis (138). Restoring AMPK activity in such myofibroblasts improved mitochondrial biogenesis and enhanced autophagy, ECM turnover, and sensitivity to apoptosis, thus leading to myofibroblast deactivation (138). Notably, the first-line antidiabetic compound metformin, a known AMPK agonist, has proved to be effective in reversing lung fibrosis in the mouse bleomycin model via this mechanism (138). Interestingly, such a beneficial effect of metformin was independently validated when its administration accelerated fibrosis resolution by promoting myofibroblast-to-LIF transdifferentiation (139). The latter study also shed light on an additional AMPK-independent mechanism that leads to BMP2 release and PPARγ activation (139).

Heterogeneity of lung-resident mesenchymal cells in response to influenza virus infection has recently been investigated (140). The authors identified a subset of damage-responsive fibroblasts, expressing the ECM protease ADAMTS4, that aggravates the immune response and leads to structural and functional impairment of the lung (140). Although the immunomodulatory roles of mesenchymal cells, particularly those of MSCs, have already been reported (reviewed in ref. 141), niche–progenitor cell interactions in the context of influenza-induced acute respiratory distress syndrome or even SARS-CoV-2 are still largely unexplored.

Effects of mesenchymal aging on lung fibrosis. Lung aging that may involve both cellular and noncellular components of the stem cell niche, particularly the ECM, adversely affects lung regenerative capacity, thus predisposing to chronic lung diseases such as IPF and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Previous studies have identified aging as a critical determinant of the lung’s ability to resolve fibrotic injury (142–145). While senescent cells have been shown to accumulate in aging tissues (146, 147), their role in age-related diseases has been debated. Considerable heterogeneity exists between senescent cells across tissues that may be related to their physiologically programmed, preexisting transcriptomic signatures and their unique cellular microenvironments; another important contribution to this heterogeneity lies in differences of the senescence-provoking stimuli. For example, oxidative stress–induced senescence in young mice is often transient and may even support physiological repair through a pro-regenerative senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP) profile (148), while senescence induced by the same stimulus in aged mice may confer a persistent/progressive, pathological response (142). Such differences highlight the importance of defining the heterogeneity and functional characteristics of cells that acquire a growth-arrested state with expression of the widely used senescence marker p16INK4a. Differences in the context and timing of elimination of p16INK4a-expressing cells may also explain differences in their (patho)physiological roles. For example, there are important differences in the outcome of the injury-repair process dependent on whether the intervention prevents the formation of senescent cells versus the elimination of senescent cells that accumulate during pathological disease states (149–151).

Studying the role of senescence and aging in lung diseases has further illuminated the importance of mesenchymal-epithelial crosstalk within the stem cell niche. The elimination of p16INK4a-expressing cells after established bronchopulmonary dysplasia in a murine hyperoxia model led to improved lung regeneration in association with increased numbers of LIFs and AT2s (151). In an ex vivo alveolosphere-organoid model, aging of the mesenchymal component was critical to AT2 proliferation and alveolosphere formation (152). This inability of mesenchymal cells to support AT2 cell proliferation and differentiation is linked to acquisition of senescence features and metabolic reprogramming, in part, related to elevated expression of the reactive oxygen species–generating enzyme NADPH oxidase 4 (NOX4). Epigenetic targeting of NOX4 with an inhibitor of bromodomain-containing protein 4 (BRD4) accelerated fibrosis resolution in an aging murine model of lung injury (153). In contrast to the pro-senescent, pro-oxidant, and profibrotic actions of NOX4 (154, 155), the augmentation of the antioxidant, antiinflammatory, and senolytic effects of the mitochondrial protein deacylase sirtuin-3 (SIRT3) on macrophages and fibroblasts was effective in restoring pro-regenerative effects in aged mice (145). Mitochondrial dysfunction has been implicated in both AT2 and mesenchymal cell senescence and aging (156, 157). Recent studies have implicated a role for uncoupling protein 2 (UCP2) in loss of mitochondrial bioenergetics, deficient fatty acid oxidation, and senescence of fibroblasts that may account for a nonresolving, persistent/progressive phenotype in aging (158). Thus, like lung development and homeostasis during adulthood, the metabolic and epigenetic programming of the mesenchyme during aging has a critical role in determining the outcome of repair/regenerative responses to lung injury.